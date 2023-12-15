9 best printers for home use: Top picks for printing, scanning and more

Best printers for home use have evolved into essential tools, especially with the hybrid work culture becoming prevalent. Professionals often need to scan and print documents, whether it's contracts, reports, or presentations. The convenience of having a printer at home streamlines tasks, saving time and effort. Best printers for home use: Bring home one such a printer and take care of all your printing issues at home.

In this evolving educational landscape, students of all ages are increasingly reliant on scanning and printing. Interactive learning methods and research-based assignments demand efficient printing capabilities. From printing worksheets for younger students to printing research papers for higher education, having a home printer simplifies the educational process.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

When choosing a printer for home use, several factors need consideration. Inkjet and laser printers are the primary options. Inkjet printers are versatile, suitable for both text and photo printing. They're more affordable upfront but might have higher ongoing ink costs. Laser printers, while pricier initially, offer lower per-page printing costs and faster printing speeds, making them ideal for heavier usage.

Multifunction printers (MFPs) are popular for home use. These devices combine printing, scanning, and sometimes even copying and faxing capabilities into a single unit, providing comprehensive functionality for diverse needs. They're space-saving and cost-effective, accommodating various tasks that professionals and students require.

Wireless connectivity is a boon in modern printers, allowing printing from various devices without physical connections. This feature is invaluable for households with multiple users or for those who work from different devices.

Moreover, the ease of setting up and using these printers is essential. User-friendly interfaces and straightforward installation processes make them accessible to everyone in the household, including children who may need to print school assignments.

Overall, printers for home use have become indispensable tools, catering to the demands of a hybrid work environment and supporting the educational needs of students across different age groups. Their ability to handle printing and scanning tasks efficiently makes them an integral part of modern households.

We have curated a list of 10 printers which are best suited for home use. Take a look.

1) Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home/Student

The Canon PIXMA E477 All in One printer is a versatile solution for home or student needs. With its Print, Scan, and Copy functionalities, it simplifies various tasks. Its WiFi connectivity ensures easy wireless printing from multiple devices. The printer's ink-efficient design makes it cost-effective, perfect for home or student use where occasional printing, scanning, or copying is required. Its compact size and multifunctionality make it a practical choice for diverse printing needs.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477:

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: WiFi

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 600 dpi

Paper Size: A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal

Ink Cartridge Type: PG-47, CL-57S

Scan Resolution: 600 x 1200 dpi

Mobile Printing Support: Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app

Pros Cons Wireless connectivity via WiFi for easy printing from various devices Might have higher ongoing ink costs for frequent printing Multifunctional—offers printing, scanning, and copying functionalities Print speeds might be slower compared to some laser printers

B01JOFKL0A

2) HP Deskjet 2723 Printer, Copy, Scan, Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home

The HP Deskjet 2723 is a versatile home printer, featuring print, copy, and scan functionalities. Its Dual Band WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity enable seamless wireless printing from various devices. With USB connectivity and a user-friendly Smart App for setup, it ensures hassle-free usage. Perfect for home environments, this printer offers convenience and versatility. Its multifunctional capabilities, coupled with easy connectivity options, make it an ideal choice for households seeking a reliable and user-friendly printing solution.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2723:

Functions: Print, Copy, Scan

Connectivity: Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth, USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (color)

Print Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 rendered dpi (black), Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi (color)

Scanner Type: Flatbed

Mobile Printing Support: HP Smart App

Paper Handling: Up to 60 sheets input capacity

Pros Cons Versatile functions—printing, copying, and scanning in one device Relatively moderate print speeds Multiple connectivity options including Dual Band WiFi and Bluetooth Might have higher ink costs for frequent usage

B08D9MNH4B

Also read: Printers on sale online: Check out top 10 picks for home and office

3) HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home

The HP Deskjet 2331 is an efficient home and small office solution, combining printing, scanning, and copying functionalities. Its compact size ensures space-saving convenience. Recognized for reliability, this printer offers seamless performance. The hassle-free setup through the HP Smart App on your PC, connected via USB, adds to its user-friendly design. Ideal for home environments, its versatility, reliability, and simplicity make it a valuable addition for those seeking a compact and reliable multifunction printer.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2331:

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (color)

Print Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 rendered dpi (black), Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi (color)

Scanner Type: Flatbed

Paper Handling: Up to 60 sheets input capacity

Supported Paper Sizes: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope

Pros Cons Compact size ideal for home or small office settings Limited connectivity options (only USB) Reliable performance for printing, scanning, and copying needs Moderate print speeds compared to higher-end models

B08D9NDZ1Y

4) Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inkjet Colour Printer for Home

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s offers a versatile solution for home printing, scanning, and copying needs. Its Inkjet technology delivers vibrant color prints and sharp text documents. With multifunctional capabilities, it simplifies various tasks in a home environment. This printer caters to diverse paper sizes and types, making it adaptable for different needs. Compact and efficient, it's an ideal addition for homes seeking a reliable all-in-one printer that balances quality output and multifunctionality at an affordable price point.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG2577s:

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color)

Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 600 dpi

Scanner Type: Flatbed

Paper Handling: Up to 60 sheets input capacity

Supported Paper Sizes: A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal

Connectivity: USB

Pros Cons Versatile functions—printing, scanning, and copying in one device Relatively slower print speeds Affordable inkjet printer suitable for home use Limited connectivity options (only USB)

B01EJ5MM5M

5) HP Deskjet 2820 Printer, Copy, Scan, WiFi with self Reset, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home

The HP Deskjet 2820 is an ideal home printer, offering print, copy, and scan functionalities. Its WiFi with self-reset ensures reliable wireless connectivity. With Bluetooth and USB options, it provides versatile connectivity choices. The Smart App simplifies setup, enhancing user convenience. Compact and efficient, this printer suits diverse home needs. Its multifunctionality, combined with multiple connectivity options and user-friendly features, makes it a valuable addition for households seeking a reliable and adaptable printing solution.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2820:

Functions: Print, Copy, Scan

Connectivity: WiFi with self-reset, Bluetooth, USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Print Speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (color)

Print Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 rendered dpi (black), Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi (color)

Scanner Type: Flatbed

Mobile Printing Support: HP Smart App

Paper Handling: Up to 60 sheets input capacity

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options including WiFi with self-reset and Bluetooth Moderate print speeds compared to higher-end models Versatile—offers printing, scanning, and copying functionalities Might have higher ink costs for frequent usage

B0CJ7GLV97

6) HP Ink Advantage 4278 Printer, Automatic Document Feeder (ADF), Print, Copy, Scan,WiFi,Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home

The HP Ink Advantage 4278 is an ideal multifunctional printer for home use, featuring an Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) for efficiency. It provides versatile functionalities including print, copy, and scan, catering to various needs. With WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity options, it ensures seamless connections from multiple devices. The Smart App simplifies setup and usage, adding to its user-friendly design. Offering multifunctional capabilities and diverse connectivity options, this printer is an excellent choice for households seeking a comprehensive and efficient printing solution.

Specifications of HP Ink Advantage 4278:

Functions: Print, Copy, Scan

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

Mobile Printing Support: HP Smart App

Print Speed: Up to 8.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (color)

Scanner Type: Flatbed

Paper Handling: Up to 60 sheets input capacity

Pros Cons Diverse connectivity options including WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB Moderate print speeds compared to higher-end models Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) for enhanced efficiency Might have higher ink costs for frequent usage

B0CJ82KR2H

Also read: Revolutionise your workspace, avail top deals on printers, scanners

7) HP Ink Advantage 2876 Printer, Copy, Scan, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home

The HP Ink Advantage 2876 printer offers essential home functions—printing, copying, and scanning—in a compact design. With WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity, it ensures versatile connections from various devices. The simplicity of setup through the Smart App adds to its user-friendly nature. Ideal for home settings, this printer caters to diverse needs while providing seamless connectivity options. Its compact size, multifunctional capabilities, and ease of use make it a practical choice for households seeking a reliable and efficient printing solution.

Specifications of HP Ink Advantage 2876:

Functions: Print, Copy, Scan

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Mobile Printing Support: HP Smart App

Print Speed: Up to 8 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (color)

Scanner Type: Flatbed

Paper Handling: Up to 60 sheets input capacity

Print Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 rendered dpi (black), Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi (color)

Pros Cons Versatile connectivity options—WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB Moderate print speeds compared to higher-end models All-in-one functionality—printing, copying, and scanning May incur higher ink costs for frequent printing

B0CJJJ7DMY

8) Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home

The Canon PIXMA MG3070S All-in-One printer is an efficient home solution, offering printing, scanning, and copying functionalities. Its Inkjet technology ensures vibrant color prints and sharp text documents. With wireless connectivity via WiFi, it supports easy printing from various devices. Compact and versatile, it caters to diverse paper sizes and types. Ideal for home use, this printer combines quality output, multifunctionality, and wireless convenience, making it a valuable addition for households requiring a reliable all-in-one printer solution.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG3070S:

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Connectivity: WiFi

Print Speed: Up to 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (color)

Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 600 dpi

Scanner Type: Flatbed

Paper Handling: Up to 60 sheets input capacity

Supported Paper Sizes: A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal

Pros Cons Wireless connectivity via WiFi for easy printing from various devices Moderate print speeds compared to higher-end models Versatile—offers printing, scanning, and copying functionalities Limited connectivity options (only WiFi)

B06XHMD4Z3

9) Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home & Office

The Brother DCP-T525W printer is a versatile all-in-one solution for both home and office environments. Featuring color ink tank technology, it efficiently handles printing, scanning, and copying tasks. Its Wi-Fi connectivity simplifies wireless printing from various devices, adding convenience to its functionality. Combining quality output, multifunctionality, and a robust design, this printer caters to both home and office needs, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a reliable, high-quality printing solution for diverse tasks and environments.

Specifications of Brother DCP-T525W:

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Printing Technology: Ink Tank

Connectivity: WiFi

Print Speed: Up to 12/6 ipm (mono/color)

Print Resolution: Up to 1200 x 6000 dpi

Scanner Type: Flatbed

Paper Handling: Up to 150 sheets input capacity

Supported Paper Sizes: A4, Letter, Legal, Envelopes

Pros Cons High paper input capacity for larger print jobs Moderate print speeds for heavy workloads Versatile—supports printing, scanning, and copying tasks Initial cost might be higher due to ink tank technology

B0B5XRRR5B

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Canon PIXMA E477 All in One WiFi Connectivity Ink Efficient Print, Scan, Copy functionality HP Deskjet 2723 Dual Band WiFi Bluetooth Connectivity Smart App for Easy Setup HP Deskjet 2331 Compact Size Reliable Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One Print, Scan, Copy Functionality Inkjet Colour Printer Affordable HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi with self Reset Bluetooth Connectivity Smart App for Easy Setup HP Ink Advantage 4278 Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Connectivity Print, Copy, Scan functionality HP Ink Advantage 2876 WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Connectivity Smart App for Easy Setup Print, Copy, Scan functionality Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One WiFi Connectivity Inkjet Colour Printer Print, Scan, Copy functionality Brother DCP-T525W Wi-Fi Connectivity Color Ink Tank Multifunction Print, Scan, Copy functionality

Best value for money



The HP Deskjet 2331 stands out as the best value for money product. Its compact size, reliability, and seamless setup through the HP Smart App make it ideal for home use. This printer, with its printer, scanner, and copier functions, caters perfectly to home or small office needs. Its ease of use and reliable performance make it an excellent investment for those seeking affordability without compromising on essential features.





Best overall product

The HP Ink Advantage 4278 emerges as the best overall product among these options. With its Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) and versatile Print, Copy, and Scan functionalities, it caters seamlessly to diverse needs. Its WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity, coupled with the Smart App for effortless setup, make it ideal for home use. The printer's reliability, multifunctionality, and user-friendly features position it as a standout choice for households seeking a comprehensive and efficient printing solution.

How to buy the best printer for home use in India

When purchasing a printer for home use in India, consider several factors. Assess your needs, whether it's primarily for printing, scanning, or both. Look for printers with multifunction capabilities to cater to diverse tasks. Evaluate connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, or USB to ensure compatibility with your devices. Consider the printing technology—inkjet or laser—based on your usage frequency and printing requirements. Additionally, factor in ongoing costs like ink or toner replacements. Reading reviews, comparing prices across brands, and checking for warranty and after-sales support are crucial steps towards making an informed purchase decision.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.