Best TV cabinet to keep your entertainment unit organised and aesthetically pleasing, top 8 picks

Are you tired of tangled wires and cluttered entertainment units? Look no further! In this comprehensive guide, we present the top 8 picks for the best TV cabinets designed to keep your entertainment area organised and visually appealing. A TV cabinet not only serves as a piece of furniture but also as a solution to your storage woes and a way to elevate the look of your living space. By investing in a quality TV cabinet, you can say goodbye to messy cables and welcome a sleek and tidy entertainment setup. Check out the 8 best TV cabinets to reduce clutter and have extra storage for your accessories.

Still wondering if you should consider buying one? Let us run you through some of the benefits of having one. Firstly, it provides a designated space to neatly store your multimedia equipment, such as your television, gaming consoles, and sound systems, ensuring everything is in its place and easily accessible. No more searching for remote controls or tripping over stray wires! Additionally, a well-designed TV cabinet can enhance the aesthetic appeal of your living room or entertainment area, acting as a stylish focal point that ties the room together.

Now that you are convinced to buy the perfect TV cabinet, we will also help you with the shortlisting process. Our carefully curated selection of 8 TV cabinets offers something for every taste and budget. Whether you prefer a minimalist Scandinavian design, a rustic farmhouse-inspired look, or a sleek and modern finish, we've got you covered. Each option has been hand-picked for its quality construction, ample storage space, and ability to seamlessly integrate into various interior styles.

So why wait? Transform your entertainment area with our top picks today!

1.

DeckUp Plank Uniti Engineered Wood 2 Door Entertainment Unit and TV Stand (Wotan Oak and White)

The DeckUp Plank Uniti Engineered Wood 2 Door Entertainment Unit and TV Stand in Wotan Oak and White is a stylish and functional piece of furniture designed to enhance your living room space. With its rectangular shape and two doors, it offers ample storage space for organizing media equipment, DVDs, books, and other living room essentials. Constructed from high-grade European standard E2 engineered wood, this unit is sturdy and durable. Designed primarily as a TV stand, this unit is equipped to support TVs of various sizes and weights, with a weight limit of 100 kilograms.

Specifications of DeckUp Plank Uniti Engineered Wood 2-Door Entertainment Unit and TV Cabinet:

Brand: DeckUp

Colour: White; Wotan Oak

Material: Engineered Wood

Recommended Uses: TV Stand

Product Dimensions: 40D x 180W x 47H Centimetres

Special Feature: Engineered Wood

Mounting Type: Floor Mount

Weight Limit: 100 Kilograms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Contemporary design with a matte wood grain finish adds a modern touch Assembly process is time-consuming or challenging Plenty of storage space Requires careful maintenance

2.

WLIVE Engineered Wood White Tv Stand For 55 Inch Tv, Entertainment Center Tv Media Console,Ppts025

With its stylish embossed wood grain and sleek design, this WLIVE Engineered Wood TV stand effortlessly complements most home decor styles. Equipped with soft-close hinges on its doors, this entertainment centre ensures safety and convenience, allowing for gentle and noise-free closure without the risk of pinched fingers. Featuring two storage cabinets and an open-layer frame, this TV stand provides ample storage space for video games, remote controls and other entertainment accessories. The removable open shelf comes with three-level adjustable shelves, allowing for customisation to accommodate various TV components.

Specifications of WLIVE Engineered Wood White TV Cabinet:

Brand: WLIVE

Colour: Greige

Size: 53.5 W x 15.7 D x 18.5 H inches

Item Depth: 15.7 inches

Item Dimensions: 135.9 x 39.9 x 46.7 Centimetres

Item Weight: 41.8 Pounds

Style: Mid-Century Modern

Assembly Required: Yes

Shape: Rectangular

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Equipped with soft-close hinges for safety Assembly process is time-consuming or challenging Two storage cabinets and an open-layer frame Accommodates TVs up to 60 inches

3.

BLUEWUD Skiddo Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet with Shelves for Books & Décor Display Unit, Ideal for 55 Inches (Walnut & White) - DIY (Do It Yourself)

The BLUEWUD Skiddo Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit in Walnut & White is a versatile and stylish piece of furniture designed to elevate your entertainment experience. Equipped with soft-close hinges on its doors, this entertainment centre ensures safety and convenience, allowing for gentle and noise-free closure without the risk of pinched fingers. This unit provides convenient storage for your TV, set-top box, gaming consoles, and other multimedia devices. The two doors and one drawer offer concealed storage for clutter-free organisation, while the open shelves provide space for displaying decor items, books, or toys.

Specifications of BLUEWUD Skiddo Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Removable open shelf with three-level adjustable shelves Assembly process is time-consuming or challenging Holes in the back for neat cable management

4.

ESTANTERIA Black Stack Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Wall Unit (Standard, Wenge)

The ESTANTERIA Black Stack Engineered Wood TV Cabinet and Entertainment Wall Unit in Wenge Finish combine style and functionality to elevate the look of any room. The wall-mounted floating TV stand frees up floor space, creating a sleek and minimalist look. The open shelves are specifically designed to meet your entertainment equipment needs, accommodating AV components, set-top boxes, DVD players. Crafted from high-quality engineered wood with fine workmanship, this TV unit is durable and resistant to deformation

Specifications of ESTANTERIA Black Stack Engineered Wood TV Cabinet

Brand: ESTANTERIA

Colour: Wenge Finish

Material: Engineered Wood

Recommended Uses: Office, Living Room

Product Dimensions: 20.3D x 137.1W x 91.9H Centimetres

Special Feature: Stain Resistant

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Room Type: Bedroom, Home Office

Finish Type: Wood

Style: Modern

Shape: Rectangular

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sturdy and durable Being wall-mounted, it may have a limited weight capacity Being wall-mounted, it frees up valuable floor space Requires careful consideration and preparation before installation.

5.

Redwud Henley Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit, TV Cabinet, Wall Mounted TV Unit (Wenge White) - Ideal for Upto 52"

The Redwud Henley Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit in Wenge White is a contemporary and practical addition to any living room. Crafted from high-grade engineered wood with a matte finish, this TV cabinet seamlessly combines style and functionality. Ideal for TVs up to 52 inches, it features a sleek rectangular shape with one door and one drawer, providing ample storage space for entertainment essentials. The included hardware ensures a secure and stable mounting on the wall, providing peace of mind during use.

Specifications of Redwud Henley Engineered Wood Entertainment Unit TV Cabinet

Brand: Redwud

Colour: Wenge White

Material: Engineered Wood

Recommended Uses: Files & Folders

Product Dimensions: 25D x 155W x 115H Centimetres

Special Feature: Matte Finish

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Room Type: Living Room

Door Style: Wood

Weight Limit: 15 Kilograms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adds a modern touch to your space. Not suitable for heavier TVs or items Being wall-mounted, it frees up valuable floor space Requires DIY assembly

6. @home by Nilkamal Aroy Engineered Wood TV Unit

The Aroy TV cabinet features a contemporary design that seamlessly integrates into various interior decor styles. The rich Wenge colour adds warmth and elegance to your living room, while the rectangular shape and ample dimensions provide plenty of space for your TV and entertainment accessories. The two doors provide concealed storage for items you want to keep out of sight, while the two drawers offer convenient access to frequently used items. The floor-mounting design ensures stability and security during use.

Specifications of @home by Nilkamal Aroy Engineered Wood TV Unit

Brand: @home by Nilkamal

Colour: Brown (Wenge)

Material: Engineered Wood

Recommended Uses: TV Entertainment Unit

Product Dimensions: 39.8D x 157.7W x 124H Centimetres

Mounting Type: Floor Mount

Room Type: Living Room

Door Style: Wood

Weight Limit: 30 Kilograms

Shape: Rectangular

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Offers ample storage space for organizing entertainment essentials Not suitable for heavier TVs or items Ensures longevity and resistance to damage. Requires a carpenter to assemble and install

7.

Anikaa Charley Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Unit/TV Stand/Wall Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet/TV Entertainment Unit (Wenge/White)(Ideal for Upto 55")(D.I.Y)

The Charley TV Unit features a sleek and modern design with a combination of Wenge and White finishes. The natural wood grain finish enhances the unit's visual appeal while ensuring easy maintenance. Designed as a wall-mounted TV unit, this piece of furniture maximises space in your living room or bedroom while offering versatile storage options. The door and drawer provide convenient access to your media devices, remote controls, and other items. With self-installation instructions provided, you can easily assemble the unit using basic tools.

Specifications of Anikaa Charley Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Unit:

Brand: Anikaa

Colour: Wenge/White

Material: Engineered Wood

Recommended Uses: Living Room, Bedroom

Product Dimensions: 25D x 155W x 115H Centimetres

Special Feature: Matte Finish

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Room Type: Living Room, Bedroom

Door Style: Flat Panel

Weight Limit: 10 Kilograms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wall-mounted design frees up floor space Maximum weight limit is 10 Kg Ensures longevity and resistance to damage. Requires a DIY assembly

8.

BLUEWUD Rowlet Large Engineering Wood Floor Standing TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet with Shelves for Books & Décor Display Unit Bed Living Room Upto 55 Inches (Brown Maple & Beige)

The Rowlet TV cabinet features a contemporary design with clean lines and a spacious layout. The combination of Brown Maple and Beige finishes adds warmth and sophistication to your living space. Moreover, the rectangular shape and large size make it suitable for accommodating TVs up to 55 inches. The sturdy construction ensures stability, while the spacious shelves provide ample storage space for media devices, books, decor items, and more. While assembly is required, the seller provides free product assembly, making setup hassle-free for you.

Specifications of BLUEWUD Rowlet Large Engineering Wood Floor Standing TV Cabinet

Brand: BLUEWUD

Colour: Brown Maple & Beige

Size: Large (Over 40 Inches in Width)

Shape: Rectangular

Item Depth: 43 cm

Style: Contemporary

Assembly Required: Yes

Product Dimensions: Length (181 cm) x Breadth (43 cm) x Height (148 cm)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for accommodating large TVs Not suitable for compact apartments or living spaces Offers ample space for storage DIY assembly required

Top 3 features of the best TV Cabinets

Best TV Cabinets Mounting Type Material Weight Limit DeckUp Plank Uniti Engineered Wood 2 Door Entertainment Unit and TV cabinet Floor Mount Engineered Wood 100 Kilograms WLIVE Engineered Wood White Tv Cabinet Floor Mount Engineered Wood Between 30 - 40 Kilograms BLUEWUD Skiddo Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Floor Mount Engineered Wood 100 Kilograms ESTANTERIA Black Stack Engineered Wood TV Cabinet Wall Mount Engineered Wood Between 30 - 40 Kilograms Redwud Henley Engineered Wood Entertainment Unit TV Cabinet Wall Mount Engineered Wood 15 Kilograms @home by Nilkamal Aroy Engineered Wood TV Unit Floor Mount Engineered Wood 30 Kilograms Anikaa Charley Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Unit Wall Mount Engineered Wood 10 Kilograms BLUEWUD Rowlet Large Engineering Wood Floor Standing TV Cabinet Floor Mount Engineering Wood Around 35 Kilograms

Best value for money TV cabinet

BLUEWUD Skiddo Engineered Wood TV cabinet

BLUEWUD Skiddo Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit stands out as the best value for money due to its versatile functionality and reasonable price point. It offers ample storage with two doors and one drawer, ensuring clutter-free organisation of your multimedia devices. The inclusion of soft-close hinges ensures safety and convenience, while the open shelves provide space for displaying decor items or books. Additionally, the unit's sleek design and durable construction make it a practical and stylish addition to any living space, offering excellent value for the price.

Best overall TV cabinet

DeckUp Plank Uniti Engineered Wood 2 Door Entertainment Unit and TV cabinet

DeckUp Plank Uniti Engineered Wood 2 Door Entertainment Unit and TV cabinet emerges as the best overall product due to its combination of style, functionality, and durability. With a weight limit of 100 kilograms, it can accommodate large TVs with ease. The ample storage space provided by two doors ensures clutter-free organisation of multimedia devices, DVDs, and other living room essentials. Additionally, the unit's high-grade European standard E2 engineered wood construction offers durability and longevity, making it a worthwhile investment for any home.

How to find the best TV cabinet

To find the best TV cabinet, consider the following factors:

Size and Compatibility: Ensure the TV cabinet is suitable for your TV size and weight to prevent any instability or damage.

Storage Space: Evaluate the storage options, such as shelves, drawers, and compartments, to accommodate your multimedia devices, accessories, and decor items.

Material and Construction: Opt for high-quality materials like engineered wood or solid wood for durability and longevity.

Aesthetic Appeal: Choose a design and finish that complements your existing decor and enhances the overall aesthetics of your living space.

Assembly and Installation: Consider the ease of assembly and installation, especially if you prefer DIY options or require professional assistance.

FAQs on the best TV cabinets

1. What is the weight limit for mounting a TV on the wall-mounted TV cabinets?

The weight limit varies for each TV cabinet, ranging from 10 kilograms to 30 kilograms. Ensure to check the specifications before installation.

2. Are the TV cabinets suitable for TVs larger than 55 inches?

Some TV cabinets can accommodate TVs larger than 55 inches, but it's essential to verify the product dimensions and weight limit for compatibility.

3. Do the TV cabinets come with assembly instructions?

Yes, most TV cabinets come with assembly instructions for easy installation. However, professional assembly services may be required for some models.

4. Can the TV cabinets be used in bedrooms as well?

Yes, many TV cabinets are versatile enough to be used in bedrooms, living rooms, or home offices, depending on your preferences and space availability.

5. Are there any cable management features in the TV cabinets?

Some TV cabinets come with cable management features like holes in the back panel or designated cable routing channels to keep wires tidy and organised.

