Best 43-inch TV: Top 8 picks at up to 58% off to enhance your viewing experience and take it to a new level

A television or a TV set is one of the most crucial home appliances that you require to set up your modular living space with. Whether it's about binge-watching your favourite Netflix series, or watching your favourite cricket tournament, or only about listening to your favourite music on YouTube, all you need is a 43 inch TV. A 43-inch TV strikes a balance between size and functionality, making it a popular choice for many households. Top 7 43 inch TV for a great view(Pexels)

Despite its compact and small size, a 43-inch TV often features high-resolution displays such as 4K or even 8K, ensuring crisp and detailed images. Additionally, modern 43-inch TVs typically come equipped with smart features, allowing users to stream their favourite content from various online platforms and connect to other devices seamlessly.

While there might be multiple brands offering a 43-inch TV, choosing the best TV might be a task for many of us, especially when both then partners are busy and have no time to do the research before going to the market and buy one for your home, then fret not, as we have done that homework for you. We have curated a list of 8 best 43-inch TV that too at a discount of up to 58%.

Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV offers immersive entertainment with stunning visuals and seamless connectivity. With a 108 cm (43 inches) display, experience lifelike images in vivid detail. Powered by Google TV, it provides access to a vast array of apps, games, and streaming services. Enjoy fluid motion and vibrant colours with 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its smart features include voice control and Chromecast built-in for effortless streaming from your smartphone or tablet. With multiple connectivity options and a sleek design, the Xiaomi X Series enhances any living space with style and functionality.

Specifications of Xiaomi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV:

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

108 cm (43 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

4K Ultra HD Smart Platform: Google TV

Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Voice Control: Yes

Yes Chromecast Built-in: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited availability of apps Seamless integration with Google TV Average sound quality Sleek design enhances aesthetics Limited warranty coverage

2. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers crystal-clear visuals and immersive sound for an unparalleled viewing experience. Featuring a 108 cm (43 inches) display, enjoy lifelike images with vibrant colors and sharp detail. The smart features powered by Samsung's Tizen OS provide seamless access to a variety of apps, streaming services, and live TV channels. With multiple connectivity options and built-in voice assistants, navigating and controlling your entertainment is effortless. Its sleek design and slim bezels add a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

108 cm (43 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

4K Ultra HD Smart Platform: Tizen OS

Tizen OS Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Voice Assistants: Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant (optional)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant Crystal UHD picture quality Slightly higher price range Wide range of smart features Limited app support Sleek design complements any decor Occasional software glitches

3. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers an immersive entertainment experience with stunning visuals and intelligent features. Boasting a 108 cm (43 inches) display, enjoy lifelike images with incredible detail and vibrant colours. Powered by Google TV, access a vast array of apps, games, and streaming services with ease. Experience smooth motion and clarity with 4K resolution, while Dolby Vision and HDR bring content to life with enhanced contrast and brightness. The TV also features built-in Google Assistant for convenient voice control and smart home integration. With its sleek design and premium build quality, the Sony Bravia elevates any living space.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

108 cm (43 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

4K Ultra HD Smart Platform: Google TV

Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior picture quality with Dolby Vision Higher price compared to rivals Wide range of apps and streaming services Limited customization options Voice-controlled smart features Occasional software updates

4. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers stunning visuals and immersive sound for an exceptional viewing experience. With a 108 cm (43 inches) display, enjoy lifelike images with vibrant colors and sharp detail. Its smart features powered by LG's webOS provide seamless access to a variety of apps, streaming services, and live TV channels. With AI ThinQ technology, voice control your TV and compatible smart home devices with ease. Experience smooth motion and clarity with 4K resolution, while HDR support enhances contrast and brightness for a more dynamic picture. Its sleek design and slim bezels add a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

108 cm (43 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

4K Ultra HD Smart Platform: webOS

webOS Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB AI Assistant: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa (optional)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent picture quality Inconsistent app performance Seamless smart features Limited app selection Sleek design complements any decor Average sound quality

5. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design for a premium entertainment experience. With a 108 cm (43 inches) QLED display, enjoy lifelike images with vibrant colors and enhanced brightness. Its Quantum Dot technology delivers a wider color palette and improved contrast for stunning visuals. Powered by Android TV, access a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services with ease. With Dolby Vision and HDR support, experience content in incredible detail and clarity. The TV also features built-in Google Assistant for voice control and smart home integration. With its slim bezels and stylish stand, the Hisense QLED TV adds a touch of elegance to any living space.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV:

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

108 cm (43 inches) Panel Type: QLED

QLED Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

4K Ultra HD Smart Platform: Android TV

Android TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant QLED display with wide color gamut Higher price compared to rivals Extensive smart features with Android TV Occasional software glitches Sleek design complements modern interiors Limited availability in some regions

6. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV offers an immersive viewing experience with stunning visuals and seamless connectivity. With a 108 cm (43 inches) display, enjoy lifelike images with vibrant colours and sharp detail. Powered by Amazon's Fire TV OS, access thousands of apps, movies, and TV shows with ease. The TV also features built-in Alexa for voice control and smart home integration. Experience smooth motion and clarity with 4K resolution, while HDR support enhances contrast and brightness for a more dynamic picture. Its sleek design and minimalistic stand complement any living space.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV:

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

108 cm (43 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

4K Ultra HD Smart Platform: Fire TV OS

Fire TV OS Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Voice Control: Alexa Built-in

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price point Limited app selection Seamless integration with Fire TV OS Average build quality Voice-controlled smart features Inconsistent software updates

7. iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV elevates your viewing experience to new heights. With its stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, every image comes to life with vibrant colors and crystal-clear detail. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to a world of entertainment, including popular streaming services, apps, and games. The built-in Google Assistant allows for convenient voice control, making it easier than ever to navigate and discover content. Its sleek design seamlessly blends into any living space, while advanced technologies like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos deliver immersive audiovisual experiences. Whether you're binge-watching your favorite series or indulging in a cinematic movie night, the iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV ensures an unparalleled entertainment experience.

Specifications of the iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

108 cm (43 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Smart Features: Google TV

Google TV Voice Control: Built-in Google Assistant

Built-in Google Assistant HDR Support: Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision Audio Technology: Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Requires stable internet connection Seamless access to streaming services Price may be higher than non-smart TVs Built-in Google Assistant for voice control Advanced features may not be fully utilized by all users Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for immersive audiovisual experience

8. Vu 108 cm (43 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Vu Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers an immersive entertainment experience with stunning visuals and intelligent features. With a 108 cm (43 inches) display, enjoy lifelike images with vibrant colors and sharp detail. Powered by Google TV, access a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services with ease. The TV also features built-in Google Assistant for voice control and smart home integration. With Dolby Vision and HDR support, experience content in incredible detail and clarity. Its sleek design and slim bezels add a touch of elegance to any living space.

Specifications of Vu 108 cm (43 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

108 cm (43 inches) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

4K Ultra HD Smart Platform: Google TV

Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent picture quality Limited availability in some regions Wide range of apps and streaming services Average sound quality Voice-controlled smart features Higher price compared to rivals

Top three features table:

Product Name Display Size Resolution Smart Features Xiaomi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD iSmart Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV Vu 108 cm (43 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV

Best Value for Money:

Among these options, the Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers the best value for money. With its competitive pricing, it provides a good balance between features, quality, and affordability. The iSmart technology enhances user experience by providing smart features at an attractive price point, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best Overall Product:

The Xiaomi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV stands out as the best overall product in this lineup. With its combination of advanced features, high-quality display, and seamless integration of Google TV, it offers an exceptional entertainment experience. Xiaomi's reputation for reliability and innovation further solidifies its position as the top choice in this category.

How to find the 43-inch TV:

When looking for a 43-inch TV, start by specifying your requirements and budget. You can search online on e-commerce platforms like Amazon or Flipkart, or visit electronic stores. Filter your search by screen size (43 inches), display technology (4K Ultra HD), smart features (Google TV, iSmart, etc.), and other preferences like brand and price range. Read reviews, compare specifications, and consider factors like picture quality, sound performance, connectivity options, and warranty before making a decision.

