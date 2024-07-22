Post sale deals on Amazon: Up to 63% off on home and kitchen appliances to upgrade your home
Grab the post sale deals on Amazon after the thrilling Prime Days sale. There is still a chance to get up to 63% off on home and kitchen appliances.
Amazon Prime Day might be over, but the party isn't stopping! If you missed out on the big sale, you're in luck, because we are covering the fantastic post-sale deals on home and kitchen appliances. Now is your chance to revitalize your living spaces and upgrade your culinary game without breaking the bank.
With discounts up to 63% off, you can finally snag replace your outdated refrigerator with a sleek new model or get a new vacuum cleaner. The possibilities are endless, and the savings are substantial.
Don't miss this second chance to transform your home and kitchen with Amazon's post-sale deals. Dive into the remaining offers and discover the perfect appliances to elevate your everyday living.
1.
KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4.2L Capacity | Vapour Steam for Crisp Frying, Grill, Roast, Steam & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | 80% Less Oil | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black
The KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer offers a healthier alternative to deep-frying. It uses up to 80% less oil while still delivering crispy textures and delicious flavours. With its 4.2L capacity, it's suitable for small families and gatherings. The adjustable temperature and rapid heating make it versatile for various cooking methods.
Specifications of KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer:
Capacity: 4.2L
Power: 1300W
Features: Vapour steam, adjustable temperature (0-200°C), auto cut-off timer
3.
Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 123V CAE, White)
The Voltas 1 Ton Inverter Split AC is a budget-friendly option for small rooms, currently available at a discount . Its 4-in-1 adjustable mode allows for customized cooling and energy savings. The copper condenser ensures efficient cooling, while the anti-dust filter helps maintain clean air. However, the 3-star energy rating might be a concern for energy-conscious buyers.
Specifications of Voltas 1 Ton Inverter Split AC:
Capacity: 1 ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Compressor: Inverter
Condenser: Copper
Filter: Anti-dust filter
Special Features: 4-in-1 adjustable mode, self-diagnosis, anti-corrosive coating
5.
AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 litre,1 Count
The Agaro Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile and powerful option for keeping your home clean. It is equipped with a 400W brushless DC motor with 25 kPa suction power. The three adjustable suction modes cater to different cleaning needs, and the HEPA filter traps allergens and dust. The 2-in-1 design allows for easy conversion between stick and handheld modes. However, the battery life might be limiting for larger homes.
Specifications of Agaro Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner:
Power: 400W Brushless DC Motor
Suction: 25 kPa
Battery: 2000 mAh Rechargeable
Runtime: Up to 60 minutes (low mode), 20 minutes (medium mode), 8 minutes (high mode)
Features: 3 adjustable suction modes, HEPA filter, 2-in-1 design
7.
Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers
The Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite, available on Amazon, is a reliable choice for clean and safe drinking water. Its RO+MC technology ensures effective removal of impurities while retaining essential minerals. The purifier works with various water sources and comes with a free service plan for added convenience. However, the absence of a UV filter might be a concern for those seeking additional protection against bacteria and viruses.
Specifications of Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC Water Purifier:
Purification: RO+MC Technology
Filter Life: Up to 6000 liters or 1 year
Features: Taste Adjuster, 2-in-1 Mineral Charge, Smart LED Indication, Free Service Plan worth ₹2000
The Mi X Series 43-inch 4K Google TV, available on Amazon, offers a compelling blend of features and value. Its 4K Dolby Vision display delivers vibrant visuals and sharp details, while features like MEMC and a wide colour gamut enhance the viewing experience. The Google TV interface provides seamless access to a variety of apps and content. However, the 30W audio output might be considered underwhelming by some users.
Specifications of Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Google TV:
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual:X
Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Optical, AV, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack
Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast built-in
6: Samsung 256L 3 Star Convertible 3 In 1 Digital Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
The Samsung 256L Convertible 3-in-1 refrigerator, currently discounted on Amazon, offers flexibility and energy efficiency for small to medium households. The convertible technology allows you to adjust freezer space to suit your needs. The digital inverter compressor ensures quiet operation and energy savings, backed by a 20-year warranty. However, the 2-star energy rating might be a concern for those prioritizing energy conservation.
Specifications of Samsung 256L Refrigerator:
Capacity: 256 Litres
Energy Rating: 2 Star
Type: Frost Free Double Door
Compressor: Digital Inverter Compressor
Features: Convertible 3-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, Digital Display
Interior: Fresh Food Capacity: 203 Ltr, Freezer Capacity: 53Ltr
7. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
The LG 8 Kg top-load washing machine, a frequent feature in Amazon's deals, offers a powerful and efficient laundry solution. The TurboDrum technology ensures thorough cleaning, while the Smart Inverter Technology optimizes energy use for cost savings. The 5-star energy rating and stainless steel drum are additional benefits. However, the lack of a built-in heater might be a drawback for some users.
Specifications of LG 8 Kg Top Load Washing Machine:
Capacity: 8.0 Kg
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Motor: Smart Inverter Technology
Spin Speed: 700 RPM
Wash Programs: 8 (Normal, Gentle, Quick Wash, Strong, etc.)
FAQs
- What is the difference between inverter and non-inverter air conditioners?
Inverter ACs have a variable-speed compressor that adjusts cooling capacity based on room temperature, resulting in energy savings and quieter operation. Non-inverter ACs have a fixed-speed compressor that cycles on and off, leading to higher energy consumption and potentially more noise.
- What are the different types of air fryers, and how do they work?
Air fryers use rapid air circulation to cook food with minimal oil, resulting in healthier dishes. There are two main types: basket-style and oven-style. Basket-style air fryers are more compact and suitable for smaller portions, while oven-style air fryers offer larger capacity and versatility for cooking multiple items at once.
- How do I choose the right size refrigerator for my family?
Consider the number of people in your household, your eating habits, and the amount of storage space you need. A general rule of thumb is: 1-2 people: 150-250 liters 3-4 people: 250-400 liters 5 or more people: 400+ liters
- What are the benefits of using a robotic vacuum cleaner?
Robotic vacuum cleaners offer convenience by automatically cleaning your floors without any manual effort. They are ideal for busy individuals and those with limited mobility. Some models also offer smart features like mapping, scheduling, and app control.
- What are the key factors to consider when buying a water purifier?
Consider the type of water source you have (municipal, borewell, etc.), the level of purification you need, the storage capacity, and any additional features like taste adjustment or mineral enrichment. It's also important to check the filter life and warranty of the purifier.
