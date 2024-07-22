Post sale deals on Amazon: Up to 63% off on home and kitchen appliances to upgrade your home

Amazon Prime Day might be over, but the party isn't stopping! If you missed out on the big sale, you're in luck, because we are covering the fantastic post-sale deals on home and kitchen appliances. Now is your chance to revitalize your living spaces and upgrade your culinary game without breaking the bank. Get top deals and discounts on home appliances on post sale deals on Amazon.

With discounts up to 63% off, you can finally snag replace your outdated refrigerator with a sleek new model or get a new vacuum cleaner. The possibilities are endless, and the savings are substantial.

Don't miss this second chance to transform your home and kitchen with Amazon's post-sale deals. Dive into the remaining offers and discover the perfect appliances to elevate your everyday living.

The KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer offers a healthier alternative to deep-frying. It uses up to 80% less oil while still delivering crispy textures and delicious flavours. With its 4.2L capacity, it's suitable for small families and gatherings. The adjustable temperature and rapid heating make it versatile for various cooking methods.

Specifications of KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer:

Capacity: 4.2L

Power: 1300W

Features: Vapour steam, adjustable temperature (0-200°C), auto cut-off timer

The Voltas 1 Ton Inverter Split AC is a budget-friendly option for small rooms, currently available at a discount . Its 4-in-1 adjustable mode allows for customized cooling and energy savings. The copper condenser ensures efficient cooling, while the anti-dust filter helps maintain clean air. However, the 3-star energy rating might be a concern for energy-conscious buyers.

Specifications of Voltas 1 Ton Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Compressor: Inverter

Condenser: Copper

Filter: Anti-dust filter

Special Features: 4-in-1 adjustable mode, self-diagnosis, anti-corrosive coating

The Agaro Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile and powerful option for keeping your home clean. It is equipped with a 400W brushless DC motor with 25 kPa suction power. The three adjustable suction modes cater to different cleaning needs, and the HEPA filter traps allergens and dust. The 2-in-1 design allows for easy conversion between stick and handheld modes. However, the battery life might be limiting for larger homes.

Specifications of Agaro Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner:

Power: 400W Brushless DC Motor

Suction: 25 kPa

Battery: 2000 mAh Rechargeable

Runtime: Up to 60 minutes (low mode), 20 minutes (medium mode), 8 minutes (high mode)

Features: 3 adjustable suction modes, HEPA filter, 2-in-1 design

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite, available on Amazon, is a reliable choice for clean and safe drinking water. Its RO+MC technology ensures effective removal of impurities while retaining essential minerals. The purifier works with various water sources and comes with a free service plan for added convenience. However, the absence of a UV filter might be a concern for those seeking additional protection against bacteria and viruses.

Specifications of Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC Water Purifier:

Purification: RO+MC Technology

Filter Life: Up to 6000 liters or 1 year

Features: Taste Adjuster, 2-in-1 Mineral Charge, Smart LED Indication, Free Service Plan worth ₹2000

The Mi X Series 43-inch 4K Google TV, available on Amazon, offers a compelling blend of features and value. Its 4K Dolby Vision display delivers vibrant visuals and sharp details, while features like MEMC and a wide colour gamut enhance the viewing experience. The Google TV interface provides seamless access to a variety of apps and content. However, the 30W audio output might be considered underwhelming by some users.

Specifications of Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Google TV:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual:X

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Optical, AV, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast built-in

6: Samsung 256L 3 Star Convertible 3 In 1 Digital Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 256L Convertible 3-in-1 refrigerator, currently discounted on Amazon, offers flexibility and energy efficiency for small to medium households. The convertible technology allows you to adjust freezer space to suit your needs. The digital inverter compressor ensures quiet operation and energy savings, backed by a 20-year warranty. However, the 2-star energy rating might be a concern for those prioritizing energy conservation.

Specifications of Samsung 256L Refrigerator:

Capacity: 256 Litres

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Type: Frost Free Double Door

Compressor: Digital Inverter Compressor

Features: Convertible 3-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, Digital Display

Interior: Fresh Food Capacity: 203 Ltr, Freezer Capacity: 53Ltr

7. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG 8 Kg top-load washing machine, a frequent feature in Amazon's deals, offers a powerful and efficient laundry solution. The TurboDrum technology ensures thorough cleaning, while the Smart Inverter Technology optimizes energy use for cost savings. The 5-star energy rating and stainless steel drum are additional benefits. However, the lack of a built-in heater might be a drawback for some users.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg Top Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8.0 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Motor: Smart Inverter Technology

Spin Speed: 700 RPM

Wash Programs: 8 (Normal, Gentle, Quick Wash, Strong, etc.)

