Amazon TV Sale: Up to 70% off on the best TV brands in India to bring home the complete viewing experience

Amazon's TV sale promises substantial savings of up to 70% on leading television brands in India, aimed at enhancing your home viewing experience without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking to upgrade your entertainment setup or seeking a new television for your living space, this sale offers a wide array of options to suit every preference and budget. From cutting-edge smart TVs with high-definition displays to sleek models equipped with advanced features like voice control and streaming capabilities, Amazon's sale caters to diverse needs. Enjoy the best viewing experience with these top picks for TVs at the Amazon Sale.(Pexels)

This limited-time opportunity allows consumers to access premium television technology at more accessible prices, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the latest innovations in home entertainment. Whether you're a movie buff, an avid gamer, or simply looking to elevate your leisure time at home, Amazon's TV sale promises something for everyone, making it an ideal occasion to invest in quality viewing pleasure.

Find our top picks with the best deals right here for you:

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN delivers vibrant HD Ready resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle, ensuring clear and immersive viewing experiences from various positions. Powered by Fire OS 7, it supports popular apps like Prime Video and Netflix, alongside access to over 12,000 apps from the App Store. Enjoy seamless connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and Ethernet, making it easy to connect gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and more. Its 20 Watts output speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual deliver rich, clear sound quality. This smart TV includes a voice remote with Alexa for hands-free control, DTH set-top box integration, and support for Airplay and Miracast for display mirroring, making it a versatile choice for smart entertainment during the Amazon TV sale.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV:

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual

Smart Features: Fire TV Built-In, Alexa Voice Remote, DTH Set-Top Box Integration

Special Features: Metal bezel-less Screen, Vivid Picture Engine

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fire OS 7 for extensive app support HD Ready resolution Alexa voice remote for convenience Moderate sound output

2. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC brings immersive entertainment into your living space. Experience stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with vivid colours and sharp details on its LED display. Enjoy seamless connectivity with built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB ports, ideal for connecting various devices like set-top boxes, gaming consoles, and USB drives. It features AI Sound for virtual surround 5.1 audio, enhancing your viewing with immersive sound quality. With WebOS Smart TV capabilities and AI ThinQ, access unlimited OTT apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Its sleek design and advanced features make it a perfect choice for upgrading your home entertainment setup during the Amazon TV sale.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC:

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1)

Smart Features: WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode

Special Features: HDR 10, AI Brightness Control, 4K Upscaling

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited warranty period AI Sound for immersive audio May require additional setup

The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN delivers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR capabilities, including Dolby Vision. Its sleek LED display ensures vibrant colours and sharp details from any angle. Enjoy seamless connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB ports, perfect for connecting your gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and USB devices. With Google TV integration and Google Assistant, access a wide range of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube effortlessly. The TV also features Dolby Audio for rich sound quality, making it a versatile choice for both entertainment enthusiasts and those seeking smart features during the Amazon TV sale.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN: Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Special Features: HDR 10, Dolby Vision

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support May not include advanced gaming features Google TV integration for app access Moderate sound output

4. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL offers an immersive viewing experience with its crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD resolution and features like HDR support and UHD Dimming. The Crystal Processor 4K and Motion Xcelerator enhance picture quality and smoothness, ideal for movies and gaming. Connect effortlessly with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB ports for seamless integration with external devices. Enjoy rich, powerful sound with its 20W output and Q-Symphony speakers. With smart features including Bixby and Apple AirPlay, this TV provides intuitive control and access to a variety of apps. Perfect for anyone seeking high-quality visuals and smart functionality during the Amazon TV sale.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display Technology: UHD

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Sound: 20W Output, 2CH, Q-Symphony

Smart Features: Bixby, Web Browser, SmartThings Hub

Special Features: HDR, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD resolution Lower refresh rate of 50 Hz Smart features like Bixby and AirPlay Moderate sound output

Also read: Best 8K Smart TVs for an immersive viewing experience: Top 6 picks that will keep you hooked to the TV

5. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L offers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. Enjoy vibrant colours and detailed visuals from any angle with its wide 178-degree viewing angle. Connect effortlessly with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for seamless integration with various devices like set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles. Experience rich, clear sound with 20 Watts output and Dolby Audio technology. This smart TV features Google TV, Voice Search, and Chromecast, and supports apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. With its sleek design and advanced features including Apple Airplay and Alexa compatibility, it's perfect for enhancing your home entertainment setup during the Amazon TV sale.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Special Features: X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Motion Flow XR100

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K HDR visuals Higher price point Wide viewing angle for an immersive experience Moderate sound output

6. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision for vibrant colours and exceptional clarity. With a 60 Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle, enjoy immersive visuals from anywhere in the room. Connect effortlessly using Dual Band Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless integration with various devices. Experience rich, immersive sound with 30 Watts output, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual. This smart TV features Google TV, and Chromecast built-in, and supports popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. With its sleek design and advanced features including MEMC Engine and eARC for Dolby Atmos pass-through, it's perfect for enhancing your home entertainment setup during the Amazon TV sale.

Specifications of Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV: Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant

Special Features: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, MEMC Engine

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dolby Vision for vibrant colour accuracy Moderate sound output Wide viewing angle for flexible placement Higher price point

7. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL offers crisp HD Ready resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle, ensuring clear visuals from various positions. Equipped with Google TV, it provides access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, enhanced by a Quad Core processor with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage for smooth performance. Enjoy immersive sound with 30W High Fidelity Speakers and Dolby Audio, complemented by 5 sound modes for different content types. Its smart features include a built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and a voice-enabled remote with hotkeys for quick access. With dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and comprehensive connectivity options, this TV is ideal for anyone looking to enjoy smart entertainment seamlessly during the Amazon TV sale.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV: Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, 5 Sound Modes

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Special Features: HDR10, Blue Light Reduction, Micro Dimming

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Google TV integration for app access HD Ready resolution Quad Core processor for smooth performance Moderate sound output

8. Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Q6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV

The Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Q6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV brings stunning visuals with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED display technology. Enjoy vibrant colours and enhanced contrast with features like Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ Decoding, and Direct Full Array. The 60 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion for an immersive viewing experience. Connect effortlessly with multiple HDMI and USB ports, along with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. This smart TV supports Google TV and comes with Google Assistant for convenient voice control. With Far Field Voice Control and screen mirroring options like DLNA, Chromecast, and AirPlay, it offers versatility in entertainment. Ideal for cinephiles and gamers alike, it includes features such as Game Mode Plus, AI Sports Mode, and a variety of picture modes to suit different viewing preferences.

Specifications of Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Q6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV: Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Sound: 24W Speakers Output, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Far Field Voice Control

Special Features: Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ Decoding, Game Mode Plus, Quantum Dot Technology

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid QLED display for vibrant colours Higher price point Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support Complex setup for some users

Also read: Best Samsung 32-inch TVs: Top 5 picks for exceptional viewing experience and unmatched quality

Top 3 features of the best TVs at the Amazon TV Sale:

Best TVs on Amazon Resolution Audio Special Features Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV HD Ready (1366x768) Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual Fire OS 7, DTH Set-Top Box Integration, Metal bezel-less Screen LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ, Game Optimizer Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Dolby Audio, DTS-X Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Dolby Vision Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 20W Output, Q-Symphony Bixby, Web Browser, SmartThings Hub Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio Google TV, Chromecast, Apple Airplay Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio Google TV, Chromecast built-in, MEMC Engine Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV HD Ready (1366x768) 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio Google TV, Blue Light Reduction, Micro Dimming Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Q6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 24W Speakers Output, Dolby Atmos Google TV, Far Field Voice Control, Quantum Dot Technology

Best value for money TV on Amazon

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L stands out as the best value for money choice with its stunning 4K HDR visuals, 60 Hz refresh rate, and wide 178-degree viewing angle. It features Google TV integration, Voice Search, and Chromecast, and supports apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The TV delivers a clear sound with 20 Watts output and Dolby Audio. With additional features like Apple Airplay and Alexa compatibility, it offers a premium home entertainment experience during the Amazon TV sale.

Best overall TV on Amazon

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN offers exceptional value with its HD Ready resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and comprehensive smart features powered by Fire OS 7. It supports a wide range of apps including Prime Video and Netflix, and boasts dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless connectivity. Enhanced by Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual, and a voice remote with Alexa, this TV provides immersive entertainment at an accessible price during Amazon's TV sale.

Factors to keep in mind while selecting the best TVs at the Amazon TV Sale

Display Technology and Resolution: Choose between LED, QLED, or OLED based on brightness, colour accuracy, and contrast. Opt for 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) for sharper details.

Smart Features and Connectivity: Look for TVs with Fire OS, WebOS, or Google TV for easy access to apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Consider voice controls (Alexa, Google Assistant) and screen mirroring options.

Audio Quality: Check for Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual, or Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Higher-wattage speakers enhance audio performance.

Special Features: Evaluate HDR support (HDR10, Dolby Vision), gaming modes (Game Mode, AI Game Enhancer), and motion enhancement technologies like MEMC.

Build Quality and Design: Assess bezel size, building materials, and design aesthetics that suit your living space. Wide viewing angles and anti-glare screens improve the viewing experience.

Similar articles for you:

Redmi vs MI TVs: A comprehensive comparison of display, sound and other advanced features

TVs with the best audio output: Top 6 picks that offer great sound quality without an additional soundbar

Best LG 65-inch TV: Top 6 options to enrich your viewing experience with cutting-edge technology

Best Samsung 55-inch TVs for ultimate entertainment experience: Top 7 picks for your living room

The Amazon TV Sale: FAQs

What brands are featured in the Amazon TV Sale?

The sale includes leading brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, Hisense, and Acer, offering a wide range of options from budget-friendly to premium models.

Are there discounts on smart TVs during the sale?

Yes, Amazon offers discounts of up to 70% on smart TVs. Customers can find deals on various smart TVs with features like voice control, built-in apps, and high-definition displays.

Do the TVs come with warranties?

Yes, most TVs sold during the Amazon TV Sale come with manufacturer warranties. The duration varies by brand and model, typically ranging from 1 to 3 years for comprehensive coverage.

Can I get installation services for the purchased TV?

Amazon provides optional installation services for TVs purchased during the sale. Customers can check availability and pricing for installation at the time of purchase.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.