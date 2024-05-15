Best LG 65 inch TV: Top 6 options to enrich your viewing experience with cutting-edge technology

When it comes to large screen televisions, LG has been a top choice for many consumers. With the advancement in technology, LG has introduced a range of 65 inch TVs that offer stunning picture quality, smart features, and sleek designs. In this article, we'll compare and review the best LG 65 inch TVs available in 2024 to help you find the perfect TV for your home entertainment needs. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end OLED display, we've got you covered. Immerse yourself in entertainment with the pinnacle of the best LG 65 inch TVs.

1.

LG 65 inches Ultra 4K Smart TV (65UR7500PSC)

The LG 65UR7500PSC offers a vibrant 4K display with AI ThinQ technology, providing a seamless viewing experience. With built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, this TV offers hands-free control and access to various streaming services. The sleek design and immersive sound make it a great choice for any living room.

Specifications of LG 65 inches Ultra 4K Smart TV (65UR7500PSC)

4K Ultra HD resolution

AI ThinQ technology

Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant

Immersive sound

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant 4K display Limited app selection Hands-free control with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant

2.

LG 65 inches Ultra 4K Smart TV (65UQ7500PSF)

The LG 65UQ7500PSF features a stylish ceramic design with a 4K IPS panel for stunning picture quality. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this TV delivers cinematic visuals and immersive audio. It also comes with LG's webOS platform, offering a wide range of apps and streaming services.

Specifications of LG 65 inches Ultra 4K Smart TV (65UQ7500PSF)

4K IPS panel

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

LG webOS platform

Ceramic design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality Limited viewing angles Immersive cinematic audio

3.

LG 65 inches Ultra 4K Smart TV (65A3PSA)

The LG 65A3PSA offers a sleek and modern design with a 4K UHD display, providing vivid and lifelike images. With α7 Gen4 AI processor and Dolby Vision IQ, this TV optimises picture and sound quality based on the content genre. It also supports HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming experiences.

Specifications of LG 65 inches Ultra 4K Smart TV (65A3PSA)

4K UHD display

α7 Gen4 AI processor

Dolby Vision IQ

HDMI 2.1 support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design Limited app support Optimized picture and sound quality

4.

LG 65 Inches Ultra 4K OLED TV (OLED65B2PSA)

The LG OLED65B2PSA features a stunning OLED display with self-lit pixels for infinite contrast and perfect blacks. With α7 Gen3 AI processor and Dolby Vision IQ, this TV delivers a cinematic viewing experience. It also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC for smooth gaming performance.

Specifications of LG 65 Inches Ultra 4K OLED TV (OLED65B2PSA)

OLED display with self-lit pixels

α7 Gen3 AI processor

Dolby Vision IQ

NVIDIA G-SYNC support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Infinite contrast and perfect blacks Higher price point Cinematic viewing experience

5.

LG 65 inches Ultra 4K Smart TV (65UN8000PTA)

The LG 65UN8000PTA boasts a 4K IPS panel with wide viewing angles, making it suitable for various seating arrangements. With HDR support and Filmmaker Mode, this TV delivers accurate colors and true-to-life images. It also offers Bluetooth Surround Ready for an immersive audio experience.

Specifications of LG 65 inches Ultra 4K Smart TV (65UN8000PTA)

4K IPS panel with wide viewing angles

HDR support and Filmmaker Mode

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wide viewing angles Limited app selection Accurate colors with HDR support

6.

LG 65 inches Ultra 4K Smart TV (65GXPTA)

The LG 65GXPTA features a slim design with a Gallery Stand for a seamless integration into any living space. With OLED display and α9 Gen3 AI processor, this TV offers exceptional picture quality and smooth motion handling. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive viewing experience. This 65 inch TV is a one of the best options available on Amazon.

Specifications of LG 65 inches Ultra 4K Smart TV (65GXPTA)

OLED display with α9 Gen3 AI processor

Gallery Stand design

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Smooth motion handling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim and seamless design Higher price point Exceptional picture quality

Top 3 features of the best LG 65 inch TVs:

Product Names Display Sound Design LG 65UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD Immersive sound Sleek design LG 65UQ7500PSF 4K IPS panel Dolby Atmos Ceramic design LG 65A3PSA 4K UHD α7 Gen4 AI processor Modern design LG OLED65B2PSA OLED display Dolby Vision IQ Sleek design LG 65UN8000PTA 4K IPS panel Bluetooth Surround Ready Sleek design LG 65GXPTA OLED display Dolby Vision Gallery Stand design

Best value for money LG 65 inch TV:

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV

Get the most bang for your buck with the LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV, offering exceptional value without compromising on quality. Enjoy stunning visuals and smart features at an affordable price. With its 164 cm screen and immersive viewing experience, it's the perfect blend of affordability and performance. Upgrade your home entertainment without breaking the bank.

Best overall LG 65 inch TV:

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Enhance your home entertainment with the LG 65UR7500PSC Smart LED TV, boasting a stunning 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD display. Experience immersive visuals and seamless connectivity for a complete viewing experience. With its sleek design and smart features, it adds elegance and convenience to any space. Enjoy the best of entertainment with exceptional clarity and convenience.

How to find the best LG 65 inch TV?

When choosing the best LG 65 inch TV, consider your viewing preferences, budget, and desired features. Look for a TV with the right display technology, sound quality, and design that suits your space. Pay attention to the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your needs.

