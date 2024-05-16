TVs with the best audio output: Top 6 picks that offer great sound quality without an additional soundbar

When it comes to TV, we're used to drooling over crisp visuals, but what about the sound? Today, some TVs are stepping up their audio game, delivering impressive sound without the need for extra speakers. Say goodbye to clutter and hello to immersive soundscapes right from your TV. In this guide, we're diving into the world of TVs that pack a punch in the audio department. We've done the legwork to bring you the best picks that not only boast stunning visuals but also deliver theatre-quality sound. Say goodbye to supplementary soundbars with our top 6 TVs with the best audio output

From booming bass to clear dialogue, these TVs redefine what it means to enjoy your favourite shows and movies at home. Whether you're a movie buff or a gamer, there's something here for everyone. Join us as we explore the top contenders in TV audio, raising the bar for home entertainment and making every viewing experience a feast for the senses. From deep, rumbling bass to crisp, clear dialogue, these TVs deliver audio that's as impressive as their visuals.

Say goodbye to compromise and hello to a truly cinematic experience, all from the comfort of your couch. So, without any further ado, let’s dive right in to help you find the perfect TV for your living space. No need for bulky soundbars or complicated setups, these TVs deliver immersive audio experiences right from your living room.

The MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L43M8-5AIN is a sleek and feature-packed television designed to elevate your viewing experience. Boasting a 43-inch LED display with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080), it delivers crisp and clear visuals, making every scene come to life with vibrant colours and sharp details. Audio quality is another area where this TV excels, thanks to its 20 Watts output, Dolby Audio, and DTS-HD support. Whether you're watching movies, listening to music, or playing games, you'll experience immersive sound with rich bass, clear dialogue, and dynamic audio effects.

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: MI

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 1080p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, AV, USB, HDMI

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Live TV, PatchWall, Play Store, YouTube, User Manual, TV Manager, Gallery, YouTube Music, PatchWall+, Miracast, Media player, Disney+ Hotstar

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, DTS Virtual:X

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Built-In WiFi, Chromecast built-in, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB ROM, Supported Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc., ARC (Dolby Atmos Pass-through), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and Google Assistant Operation

Display: Full HD, HDR 10, Vivid Picture Engine

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning Full HD resolution for vibrant visuals May not support some less common streaming apps Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound Limited warranty compared to some competitors Google TV and built-in Wi-Fi for easy streaming

2. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN stands out as a premium television offering advanced features and stunning visual capabilities. With a 55-inch LED display and 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160), it delivers exceptional clarity and detail, bringing your favourite movies, shows, and games to life with breathtaking realism. In terms of audio quality, the Xiaomi Smart Google TV doesn't disappoint. With 30 Watts of output power, Dolby Audio, and support for DTS-X and DTS Virtual:X technologies, it delivers immersive sound that complements the stunning visuals on screen.

Specifications of Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Mi

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, AV, USB, Ethernet

Supported Internet Services: Amazon Prime Video, Live TV, PatchWall, Play Store, PatchWall +,Netflix, YouTube, User Manual, TV Manager, Gallery, YouTube Music, Miracast, Media player, Disney+ Hotstar

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual:X

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Built-In WiFi, Chromecast built-in, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM, Supported Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc., MEMC Engine, eARC (Dolby Atmos Pass-through), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and Google Assistant Operation

Display: 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, Reality Flow MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine, Wide Colour Gamut- DCI-P3 94%

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Dolby Vision display for lifelike visuals Higher price compared to some competitors Dolby Audio and DTS-X for immersive sound May be too large for smaller living spaces Google TV and built-in Wi-Fi for easy streaming

Also Read: Check out these top 10 32-inch TVs for immersive sound and great picture quality

3. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L presents a combination of cutting-edge technology and sleek design aimed at enhancing your viewing experience. Audio quality is another highlight of this TV, with 20 Watts of output power and features like Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio, and Clear Phase technology. Whether you're watching movies, listening to music, or playing games, you'll enjoy immersive sound with clear dialogue and powerful bass. The display technology of the Sony Bravia KD-55X74L is powered by the X1 4K Processor, which delivers superior image processing for enhanced clarity, colour, and contrast.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Sony

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase, eARC Input

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Additional Features: Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa, Supported Apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Voot, Jio Cinema & many More

Display: X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro, Motion Flow XR100

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp visuals Higher price compared to some competitors Advanced features like Apple Airplay and Chromecast Limited connectivity ports compared to other models Dolby Audio and Open Baffle Speaker for clear sound May not support as many apps as some competitors

Also Read: Best 43-inch smart TV: Choose from top 8 picks for optimal viewing and gaming experiences at home

4. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV

With a 43-inch LED display and 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160), this TV offers stunning visuals with exceptional clarity and detail. The 60 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion for an enjoyable viewing experience, while the wide viewing angle of 178 degrees allows you to see clear images from virtually any position in the room. Audio quality is impressive, with 30 Watts of output power, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-X support. Whether you're watching movies, listening to music, or playing games, you'll enjoy immersive sound with rich detail and powerful bass. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos technology creates a three-dimensional audio experience that adds depth and realism to your entertainment.

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: MI

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, AV, USB, Ethernet

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Live TV, PatchWall, Play Store, YouTube, User Manual, TV Manager, Gallery, YouTube Music, Miracast, Media player, Disney+ Hotstar

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos, DTS-X

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Built-In WiFi, Chromecast built-in, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Supported Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, etc., Ambient Light Sensor, Far Field Microphone, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), Hands-Free Voice Control, and Google Assistant Operation

Display: 4K Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR 10, HLG, Reality Flow MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine 2, Wide Colour Gamut- DCI-P3 94% (typ)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Dolby Vision IQ display Higher price compared to some competitors Dolby Atmos and DTS-X for immersive sound Limited availability compared to other models Advanced features like Far-field mic and Hands-Free Voice Control

Also Read: Best LED TVs in India: Top 10 picks for unmatched visual and audio experience at home

5. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

The TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43T6G offers an impressive blend of advanced technology and smart features designed to enhance your viewing experience. Connectivity options are versatile, with three HDMI ports allowing you to connect various devices such as set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles. Audio quality is impressive, with 30 Watts of output power and advanced technologies like MS12Z with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X. Smart TV features abound, thanks to Google TV integration, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of Flash memory.

Specifications of TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: TCL

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Sound: 30 Watts Output, MS12Z with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, Integrated Speaker Boxes (Bottom Side)

Smart TV Features: Google TV, 2GB RAM/16 GB Flash Memory, 64-bit Quad Core Processor, Game Master, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, In-Built Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Hand-Free Voice Control, and Works With Alexa

Display: QLED, 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle, Dolby Vision & HDR 10+, 4K HDR Pro, AIPQ 3.0 Engine, MEMC, High Brightness 300 nits

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning QLED display with Dolby Vision & HDR 10+ May lack some advanced features compared to competitors Hands-Free Voice Control and Works With Alexa Limited availability in some regions Integrated speaker boxes with Dolby Atmos Slightly higher price point compared to similar models

Also Read: Best 43-inch TV: Top 8 picks at up to 58% off to enhance your viewing experience and take it to a new level

6. Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV

he Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV 43GloLED stands out as a feature-rich television designed to provide an immersive entertainment experience. It has a great audio quality with Audio quality with an 84 Watt DJ Sound system featuring a built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, and Surround Sound technology. Connectivity options are abundant, with three HDMI ports allowing you to connect devices such as set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles.

Specifications of Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: Vu

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Sound: 84 Watt DJ Sound, Built-in Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, Surround Sound, Bass Boost

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Watchlist, Kids Mode, Google play store, ActiVoice Remote Control, Chromecast Built-In

Display: 4K Glo Panel, 94% NTSC Color Volume, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, AI PQ Engine, Dynamic Backlight Control, Ambient Light Sensor, MEMC, Motion Enhancement, Digital Noise Reduction, Active Contrast, Advanced Cricket Mode, Cinema Mode, VRR, ALLM, Game Mode

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Glow Panel with Dolby Vision Slightly higher price point compared to competitors Powerful 84 Watt DJ Sound system with Dolby Atmos May be too bulky for some living spaces Advanced features like Kids Mode and ActiVoice Remote Control Limited availability in some regions

Top 3 features of TVs with the best audio output

Best value for money TV with the best audio output

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV offers a perfect blend of advanced features and stunning visuals, making it a top choice for those seeking value for money. With its 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision display and immersive sound powered by 30 Watts output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, and DTS Virtual:X, it ensures a cinematic experience at home. Moreover, its Google TV integration, built-in Wi-Fi, and Chromecast built-in features provide easy access to a wide range of apps and content. Considering its competitive pricing and premium features, this TV offers exceptional value for anyone looking to upgrade their entertainment setup.

Best overall TV with the best audio output

MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV

The MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV stands out as the best overall product due to its combination of affordability and performance. With a sleek design and Full HD resolution, it offers crisp visuals, while its 20 Watts output, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual:X ensure immersive sound quality. Its Google TV integration, built-in Wi-Fi, and Chromecast built-in feature provide easy access to a wide range of apps and content. Whether you're watching movies, playing games, or streaming music, this TV delivers a satisfying viewing experience that caters to all your entertainment needs.

How to Find the Best TVs with the Best Audio Output

To find TVs with the best audio output, consider the following factors:

Audio Technologies: Look for TVs with advanced audio technologies such as Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and Dolby Atmos, which enhance sound quality and provide a more immersive listening experience.

Wattage and Speaker Configuration: Pay attention to the wattage of the TV's speakers and the speaker configuration. Higher wattage and more speakers typically result in better sound quality.

User Reviews and Ratings: Check user reviews and ratings to gauge the audio performance of a TV. Look for feedback on sound quality, clarity, and bass performance.

Brand Reputation: Consider reputable brands known for their audio quality in TVs. Brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi often prioritize audio performance in their TV models.

Audio Features: Look for TVs with additional audio features such as surround sound, bass boost, and equalizer settings, which allow you to customize the audio to your preferences.

FAQs on TVs with the best audio output

1. Do these TVs require additional soundbars for better audio quality?

No, these TVs are equipped with advanced audio technologies and powerful speakers, delivering impressive sound quality without the need for additional soundbars.

2. Can I connect external speakers or sound systems to these TVs?

Yes, most of these TVs come with various connectivity options such as HDMI ARC, optical ports, and Bluetooth, allowing you to connect external speakers or sound systems for an enhanced audio experience.

3. Are these TVs compatible with voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant?

Yes, many of these TVs support voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control the TV and access content using voice commands.

4. What streaming apps are pre-installed on these TVs?

These TVs come with popular streaming apps pre-installed, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and more, providing access to a wide range of content.

5. What is the warranty coverage for these TVs?

Warranty coverage varies depending on the brand and model. Typically, these TVs come with a standard one-year warranty on the product, with additional warranty coverage on specific components such as the panel.

