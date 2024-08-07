Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 Day 2 deals: Grab up to 82% off on water purifiers from HUL, Livpure and more

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is now live, offering incredible discounts on top water purifiers you won't want to miss! This is the perfect time to grab huge discounts, with up to 82% off on top brands like HUL, Livpure, Urban Company and many more. Whether you're concerned about clean drinking water or just want to replace your old purifier, this sale has something for everyone. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Get massive discounts on water purifiers!

Have you checked out the Amazon Sale 2024 yet? With so many options, finding the right water purifier has never been easier or more affordable. From advanced purification technologies to sleek designs, these purifiers cater to all your needs.

Don't miss out on these limited-time offers during the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024. With so many great options and such fantastic savings, now is the best time to ensure your family has access to safe and pure drinking water. So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the Amazon Offers and grab the best deals today!

Amazon Sale 2024: Top water purifier deals and discounts you can't miss

The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier offers a comprehensive 10-stage purification system, including UV, UF, and a TDS Adjuster. With a large 12-liter storage tank, it's perfect for all types of water supply.

The Aquaguard Water Purifier combines RO, UV, and UF purification for comprehensive water safety. It features a 6-litre capacity and smart LED indicators, ensuring convenience and quality. It includes a free service plan worth ₹2000, which includes installation and maintenance. Perfect for all water sources, it ensures safe drinking water for your family with advanced purification technologies.

Check out more deals on Amazon Freedom Sale 2024 on Aquaguard water purifiers

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier offers advanced RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline purification in a sleek 10-stage system. With a spacious 8-liter capacity, it features smart IoT capabilities and requires no service for 2 years. This purifier is perfect for all water sources, ensuring safe and mineral-enriched water.

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier in White and Blue offers a robust 5-stage purification system, including RO and UF with Copper, Zinc, and essential minerals. It consists of a 7-litre tank, perfect for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

Some more deals and Amazon discounts on water purifiers during the Amazon Independence Day Sale

Zenpure Plush 15 Litre RO+UV+UF+ALKALINE+TDS

The Zenpure Plush 15 Litre Water Purifier is a versatile solution for pure drinking water. This purifier features advanced RO+UV+UF+Alkaline filtration, ensuring comprehensive purification. With a 15 LPH capacity and 10 L storage, it offers ample clean water. The built-in TDS adjuster and mineral boost technology provide healthier, great-tasting water.

The Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier features an 8-stage filtration process, including RO, UV, UF, and copper ionization, ensuring superior water quality. With a 7L capacity and in-tank UV sterilization, it keeps water safe and pure. The purifier also includes a free service plan worth INR 2500, covering installation and maintenance.

Unmissable water purifier deals on Amazon Sale 2024

Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre

The Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper Water Purifier offers a comprehensive purification solution. This advanced purifier features RO, UV, UF, and a TDS adjuster, ensuring top-notch water quality. With its 15L capacity and pure copper construction, it effectively removes contaminants while enhancing the taste and health benefits of your water. The unit also includes a free pre-filter for added protection.

The Aqua Libra ISI Mark Water Purifier is a 10-litre purifier that combines RO, UV, and UF technologies with added copper and zinc for enhanced water quality. It features advanced 12-stage filtration and a taste adjuster for optimal water taste. Ideal for both home and office use, it ensures clean and safe drinking water while retaining essential minerals.

The AquaUltra UV+UF Water Purifier is designed specifically for municipal water, this purifier features advanced UV LED disinfection and UF technology for thorough purification. It boasts a generous 13-litre storage capacity, ensuring you have access to clean water even during power outages. Perfect for city water supplies, this purifier is not suitable for borewell or tanker water.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Grab these water purifier deals for savings like never before!

FAQs on water purifiers on Amazon Freedom Sale 2024 1. What should I consider when buying a water purifier during the Amazon Sale 2024? When choosing a water purifier, consider the type of purification technology (RO, UV, UF, etc.), capacity, and suitability for your water source (municipal, borewell, etc.). Look for additional features like mineralizers, TDS adjusters, and the size of the storage tank. Check if the model has a warranty and customer reviews for reliability.

2. Are there any special discounts or offers available on water purifiers during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024? Yes, during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, many water purifiers are available at substantial discounts. You might also find offers such as No Cost EMI, cashback on credit cards, and additional savings with coupons. Be sure to check the specific deals and offers on the product pages.

3. How can I ensure I’m buying the right water purifier for my needs? To ensure you select the right water purifier, assess the quality of your water source and your specific needs. For high TDS levels or hard water, an RO+UV purifier might be best. For lower TDS levels, a UV or UF purifier could suffice. Check if the purifier is suitable for your water source, such as municipal or borewell.

4. What is the difference between RO, UV, and UF water purifiers? RO (Reverse Osmosis) purifiers remove dissolved impurities and contaminants through a semi-permeable membrane. UV (Ultraviolet) purifiers use UV light to kill bacteria and viruses. UF (Ultrafiltration) purifiers use a membrane to filter out larger particles and bacteria. Some purifiers combine these technologies for comprehensive filtration.

5. Are installation services included with the purchase of a water purifier during the sale? Many water purifiers come with free installation services, especially during sales events like Amazon Sale (Aug 2024). Check the product details to confirm if installation is included. Some sellers might offer free installation kits or services as part of the purchase, while others may charge an additional fee.

