Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Top deals for Amazon Prime members and discounts up to 65% off

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is set to provide an exciting shopping experience, especially for Amazon Prime members who will enjoy early access to the event from midnight on the 6th of August. This sale, in celebration of India's Independence Day, promises substantial discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty, and more. With price cuts reaching up to 80%, shoppers can expect significant savings on both everyday essentials and luxury items. Additionally, Amazon offers exclusive bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options, making it even more convenient for customers to make the most of their purchases. The Great Freedom Festival Sale is an excellent opportunity for those looking to upgrade their gadgets, refresh their wardrobe, or stock up on household necessities. With so many deals and benefits, this sale is not to be missed. And with early access starting right now from Amazon Prime Members, this is the best time to bag those exclusive deals on limited products. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Up to 65% off on everything you need.

Best selling smart TVs starting at Rs.6,999

1. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers an exceptional viewing experience. This TV's 4K resolution ensures stunning clarity and detail, while the Crystal Processor 4K and UHD Dimming enhance picture quality. With a refresh rate of 50 Hz, it delivers smooth and clear motion. Ideal for home entertainment, it features robust connectivity options including Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. This TV is also equipped with smart features such as Bixby and SmartThings Hub, making it a perfect choice for tech enthusiasts and smart home users. Additionally, it makes a thoughtful gift for any occasion.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Smart LED TV

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Smart TV Features: Bixby, Web Browser, SmartThings Hub

Sound: 20W Output - 2CH

Special Features: Crystal Processor 4K, UHD Dimming

2. The MI 80 cm (32 inches)

A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV is perfect for those seeking quality and convenience in a compact size. With its HD Ready resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, it ensures clear and vibrant visuals. This TV features quick wake, mute, and settings options for user-friendly operation. It is equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI connectivity, supporting various external devices and streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. The Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual sound system deliver an immersive audio experience. It's a great addition to any home and makes an excellent gift for tech enthusiasts.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Voice Control, Google Assistant

Sound: 20 Watts Output

Special Features: Quick Wake, Quick Mute

More options to shop at the Amazon Sale 2024:

Laptops at up to Rs.45000 off

3. Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop

The Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop combines performance and portability. Featuring a 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor and 8GB of RAM, it handles daily tasks with ease. Its 512GB SSD offers ample storage for files and applications. The 14-inch FHD display with anti-glare and 250 nits brightness provides clear and comfortable viewing. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home and Student 2021, and a 15-month McAfee subscription, this laptop is ready to use right out of the box. The spill-resistant keyboard adds durability, making it an ideal choice for students and professionals alike.

Specifications of Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop

Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U

RAM: 8 GB DDR4, 2666 MHz

Storage: 512GB SSD

Special Features: Thin, Spill-Resistant Keyboard

The HP Laptop 15, model 15-fd0316TU, offers a blend of power and efficiency for both work and entertainment. Powered by the Intel Core i5-1334U processor and 16GB DDR4 RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking and performance. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare micro-edge display provides sharp and clear visuals, perfect for detailed work or streaming content. Its 512GB SSD allows for quick data access and ample storage space. With features like Intel Iris Xe Graphics, a backlit keyboard, and HP Fast Charge, this laptop is well-suited for students, professionals, and anyone needing a reliable, high-performance device.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15

Processor: Intel Core i5-1334U

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Special Features: Anti-Glare Screen, Long Battery Life

More options to shop at the Amazon Sale 2024:

Also read: Amazon Freedom Sale Early Deals: Min 50% off on home and kitchen appliances, up to 80% off on electronics and more

Washing machines at up to 60% off

5. Samsung 9 kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 9 kg Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is designed for high performance and convenience. Its 9 kg capacity is perfect for large families, handling big loads with ease. The machine features Digital Inverter Technology, which ensures quieter and more efficient operation while saving energy. With a maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM, it provides excellent drying results. The Hygiene Steam feature helps sanitise your clothes, making them cleaner and more hygienic. The washer offers 12 wash programs including quick wash, wool, and daily wash, catering to various laundry needs. Ideal for busy households, this washing machine combines efficiency and effectiveness.

Specifications of Samsung 9 kg Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 9 kg

Special Features: Digital Inverter Technology, Hygiene Steam

Cycle Options: 12 Wash Programs including Quick Wash and Wool

6. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers a blend of efficiency and convenience. With a 7 kg washing capacity, it's ideal for households of 3 to 4 members. The Wind Jet Dry feature ensures quick and effective drying, while the Collar Scrubber helps remove stubborn dirt from collars and cuffs. This machine is energy-efficient with a 5-star rating and low water consumption. It includes three wash programs; Gentle, Normal, and Strong—catering to different fabric needs. The Rat Away Technology prevents rodent damage, making it a practical choice for reliable laundry care.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 kg (wash)

Special Features: Wind Jet Dry, Collar Scrubber

Wash Programs: Gentle, Normal, Strong

More options to shop at the Amazon Sale 2024:

Air conditioners at up to 55% off

7. The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC provides efficient and versatile cooling for medium-sized rooms. With its inverter compressor, it adjusts power based on temperature and load, offering energy savings. The 5 in 1 Convertible feature allows you to choose from five cooling modes, catering to varying needs from 40% to 100% capacity. This AC operates effectively even at temperatures up to 52°C. It includes an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air and a Golden Fin evaporator for enhanced durability. Ideal for maintaining comfort and improving air quality, it also features a hidden LED display and low gas detection.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling Power: 4.75 Kilowatts

Special Features: 5 in 1 Convertible, Antiviral + PM 2.5 Filter

Energy Rating: 3 Star

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling and energy savings. Featuring a variable speed inverter compressor, it adjusts power according to the heat load, offering flexible cooling with 4 adjustable modes. This AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms, with a cooling capacity of 2400–5050W and effective operation even at 52°C. It includes an anti-dust filter with antimicrobial protection, ensuring cleaner air and reduced maintenance. With stabiliser-free operation and a hidden digital temperature display, it combines convenience and advanced features for a comfortable indoor climate.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling Power: 4800 Kilowatts

Special Features: 4-in-1 Adjust

Energy Rating: 3 Star

More options to shop at the Amazon Sale 2024:

Microwave ovens at up to 65% off

The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven is designed to meet the needs of large families with its versatile cooking options. It combines microwave, convection, and grill functions, allowing you to bake, grill, reheat, and defrost with ease. With a 28-litre capacity, it is suitable for preparing large meals. The oven features a ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning and durability, and it includes a range of programs such as Auto Reheat, Indian Recipe, Dough Proof/Curd, and various cooking modes. The touch key pad simplifies operation, and the appliance also offers features like a child lock and eco mode for added convenience.

Specifications of Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 28 Litres

Special Features: Auto Reheat/Cook, Curd Making

Programs: Multiple cooking modes including Convection, Grill, and Microwave

The IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven is an ideal choice for families of 5 to 6 members, offering a range of functionalities for convenient cooking. With its 24-litre capacity, it supports reheating, melting, and cooking various dishes. The microwave features a touch key pad for easy operation and cleaning. It includes multiple functions such as Multi Stage Cooking, Food Defrost, Delay Start, and Quick Reheat. With 69 auto-cook menus and special features like Disinfect and Deodorize, it enhances kitchen efficiency. The child safety lock ensures safety in homes with young children, while the 1-year warranty on the product and 3 years on the magnetron and cavity provide added peace of mind.

Specifications of IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven

Capacity: 24 Litres

Special Features: 69 Auto-Cook Menus, Child Safety Lock

Programs: Multi Stage Cooking, Quick Reheat

More options to shop at the Amazon Sale 2024:

Don’t miss the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! Enjoy early access and massive discounts up to 80% off on top products, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Shop and save big!

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals: Best deals on large appliances to upgrade your home with up to 58% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 starts 6th August: Prime members get 12-hour early access from midnight

Amazon Independence Day sale: Special deals on electronics, up to 80% off

Amazon Best Deals on electronics: Up to 75% off on bestselling headphones, speakers and more

Amazon Special Discounts on mixer grinders, air fryers, juicers and more: Get minimum 45% off on kitchen appliances

Smart TV sale: Up to 66% off on smart TVs; QLED TV, OLED TV, LED and more

The Amazon Independence Day Sale: FAQs When does the sale start and end? The Amazon Independence Day Sale typically runs for several days, starting tonight for Amazon Prime members. The sale runs from August 6th to August 11th 2024.

What types of products are on sale? The sale features a wide range of products including electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty products, and more. Discounts can vary by category and brand.

Are there any special offers for Amazon Prime members? Yes, Amazon Prime members often get early access to deals and additional discounts during the sale. Membership benefits can include exclusive offers and promotions.

How can I find the best deals? To find the best deals, check the “Today’s Deals” section on the Amazon website, set deal alerts for specific products, and monitor the sale regularly for limited-time offers.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.