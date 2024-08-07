Amazon Freedom Sale 2024: Get up to 50% off on bestselling mattresses, check out top 10 picks

Amazon Freedom Sale has started today across various categories, and it's time to redecorate your home for the festivities ahead. Just in case you're looking to upgrade your bedroom with the latest and best comfy mattress, you're at the right spot. Amazon Freedom Sale: Up to 50% off on mattresses

During the Amazon Freedom Sale, you can expect the mattresses at a discount of up to 50%. The Freedom sale is expected to last until August 11, 2024. Apart from an up to 50% discount across mattresses, you can also expect additional coupon discounts. Moreover, all SBI credit card holders can also enjoy an extra 10% instant discount, including on EMI transactions, after availing 50% off.

So, you can choose mattresses of various sizes, ranging from queen size, king-size, double-bed, single-sized, latex, orthopaedic, spring, foam, and a lot more. Have a look at these amazing deals and discounts on mattresses and prepare your bedroom for the upcoming festival season.

The Wakefit Mattress offers a perfect blend of comfort and support for a restful night’s sleep. Designed with high-density foam, this mattress provides excellent pressure relief and conforms to your body’s shape, ensuring optimal spinal alignment. Its breathable fabric cover enhances airflow, keeping you cool throughout the night. The mattress is engineered to reduce motion transfer, making it ideal for couples. With its durable construction, the Wakefit Mattress promises long-lasting comfort and support. Whether you're a side, back, or stomach sleeper, this mattress adapts to your sleeping style, providing a rejuvenating sleep experience every night. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, you can expect this mattress at 48% off.

The Amore Ortho Plus 10 Inch Orthopedic Pocket Spring Mattress is designed to deliver superior comfort and support. Featuring individually wrapped pocket springs, this mattress minimizes motion transfer, making it perfect for couples. The orthopedic design offers enhanced spinal alignment and pressure relief, reducing aches and pains. Its high-density foam layers provide additional support and comfort, while the breathable fabric cover ensures a cool and comfortable sleep environment. With its robust construction and premium materials, the Amore Ortho Plus mattress is built to provide long-lasting durability and a restful night's sleep. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, you can expect this mattress at 50% off.

The Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort 5 Inch Mattress is crafted to provide a versatile sleep experience with its dual comfort design. One side offers a firm surface, ideal for those who prefer more support, while the other side features a softer feel for added comfort. Made with high-quality foam, this mattress ensures durability and consistent performance. The breathable fabric cover enhances air circulation, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night. Lightweight and easy to handle, the Nilkamal SLEEP Lite mattress is perfect for various sleeping preferences, ensuring a restful sleep every night. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, you can expect this mattress at 43% off.

Check out more king-size mattresses:

The Duroflex LiveIn Bounce 8 Inch Pocket Spring Mattress combines luxurious comfort with advanced support. Featuring pocket spring technology, it offers superior motion isolation, making it ideal for couples. The mattress is designed with multiple layers of foam for enhanced comfort and support, while the breathable fabric cover ensures optimal airflow and temperature regulation. The LiveIn Bounce mattress provides excellent pressure relief, promoting proper spinal alignment and reducing discomfort. Its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a premium sleep experience. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, you can expect this mattress at 43% off.

Also Read: Best latex mattresses in India: Top 7 options for a restful night's sleep and rejuvenated mornings

5. Sleepwell Ortho Mattress

The Sleepwell Ortho Mattress is engineered for those who seek optimal support and comfort. Designed with high-density orthopedic foam, this mattress offers excellent spinal alignment and pressure relief, reducing back and joint pain. Its firm yet comfortable surface adapts to your body shape, providing targeted support where needed. The breathable fabric cover enhances airflow, ensuring a cool and comfortable sleep environment. Durable and long-lasting, the Sleepwell Ortho Mattress is ideal for those who prioritise their health and well-being, ensuring a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience. During the Amazon Freedom festival, you can expect this mattress at 34% off.

Also Read: Best mattress brands in India: Top 7 picks made with premium materials, ensuring durability and longevity

The Wakefit XpertGRID Queen Size Double Bed Mattress is designed to provide an unparalleled sleep experience with its innovative grid technology. The XpertGRID design offers targeted support and pressure relief, adapting to your body shape and movement. The breathable fabric cover enhances airflow, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night. This mattress minimizes motion transfer, making it ideal for couples. With its durable construction and high-quality materials, the Wakefit XpertGRID mattress ensures long-lasting comfort and support, making it a perfect choice for a rejuvenating sleep experience. During the Freedom Sale, you can expect this mattress at 42% off.

Check out more queen size mattresses:



Also Read: Best orthopaedic mattresses: Top 10 picks for ultimate relief in back pain

7. Sleepyhead Flip - Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress

The Sleepyhead Flip Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress offers versatility and comfort with its dual-sided design. One side features a firm surface for those who need more support, while the other side offers a softer feel for added comfort. Made with high-density foam, this mattress provides excellent durability and support. The breathable fabric cover ensures optimal airflow, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night. Lightweight and easy to handle, the Sleepyhead Flip mattress is perfect for various sleeping preferences, ensuring a restful sleep every night. During the Amazon Sale, you can expect this mattress at 34% off.

Also Read: Best Wakefit mattresses: Top 6 durable and comfortable options for a healthier sleep environment

The Duroflex LiveIn Orthopedic Mattress is crafted for those seeking superior support and comfort. Featuring high-density orthopedic foam, this mattress offers excellent spinal alignment and pressure relief, reducing back and joint pain. Its firm yet comfortable surface adapts to your body shape, providing targeted support where needed. The breathable fabric cover enhances airflow, ensuring a cool and comfortable sleep environment. With its durable construction and high-quality materials, the Duroflex LiveIn Orthopedic mattress ensures long-lasting comfort and support, making it a perfect choice for a rejuvenating sleep experience. During the Amazon Freedom festival, you can expect this mattress at 37% off.

Also Read: Best memory foam mattresses: Top 6 picks for consistent comfort and support for different sleep positions

9. Kurl-On Dual Mattress

The Kurl-On Dual Mattress is designed to offer dual comfort, catering to different sleeping preferences. One side features a firm surface for those who prefer more support, while the other side offers a softer feel for added comfort. Made with high-quality foam, this mattress ensures durability and consistent performance. The breathable fabric cover enhances air circulation, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night. Lightweight and easy to handle, the Kurl-On Dual mattress is perfect for various sleeping preferences, ensuring a restful sleep every night. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, you can expect this mattress at 31% off.

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress is designed with advanced grid technology for superior comfort and support. The SmartGRID design offers targeted pressure relief and adapts to your body shape and movement. Its orthopedic support ensures proper spinal alignment, reducing back and joint pain. The breathable fabric cover enhances airflow, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night. Durable and long-lasting, the SmartGRID Ortho mattress is perfect for those who prioritise their health and well-being, ensuring a restful and rejuvenating sleep experience. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, you can expect this mattress at 32% off.



Check out more single bed mattresses:

Similar articles



Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Up to 65% off on TV; Best deals unloaded

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is live: Enjoy up to 60% off on washing machines from top brands

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Top deals for Amazon Prime members

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Best deals in electronics up to 65% off

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.