Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 starts 6th August: Prime members get 12-hour early access from midnight

Get ready to upgrade your home with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Prime members will enjoy an exclusive 12-hour early access, kicking off from midnight on August 6th. This early access is a fantastic opportunity to get ahead of the crowd and grab the best deals on home and kitchen appliances before anyone else. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 starts early for Prime members with 12-hour exclusive access.

From sleek refrigerators and efficient washing machines to state-of-the-art kitchen chimneys and versatile microwave ovens, this sale has everything you need to transform your living space. Explore top-rated appliances at unbeatable prices, including energy-efficient models and the latest innovations that combine style and functionality.

Our guide highlights the top offers and must-have appliances available during this early access period. Whether you're updating your kitchen with the latest gadgets or investing in home essentials, this is your chance to shop smart and save big. Don’t miss out—set your alarms for midnight on 6th August and be the first to access these incredible deals. Check out our article for the best home and kitchen appliance deals and start your shopping spree with a head start!

Craving a kitchen upgrade? Discover the Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Prime members get exclusive 12-hour early access starting at midnight on August 6th to score this versatile appliance at unbeatable prices. With a 25-litre capacity and 1500-watt power, it features Opti Temp Technology for precise cooking. Enjoy 10 preset menus, an inner lamp for clear visibility, and a chamber light for easy monitoring. Perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting, this OTG makes cooking effortless and enjoyable. Don’t miss out; take advantage of early access and transform your kitchen with this Philips OTG.

Specifications of Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG:

Control Type: Digital

Temperature Range: Up to 230 degree C

Timer: Up to 60 minutes

Interior Coating: Non-stick

Accessories: Baking tray, grill rack

Dimensions: Approximately 460 x 340 x 300 mm

Weight: Around 5 kg

Colour: Grey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 25-litre capacity, perfect for families and small gatherings. Larger items may not fit comfortably in the 25-litre chamber. 1500-watt power for fast and efficient cooking. Higher wattage may lead to increased energy consumption.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Explore more deals on microwaves:

Upgrade your cleaning game with the Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, available at exclusive discounts for Prime members during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Prime members can grab this deal and enjoy early access starting at midnight on August 6th. With 1400 watts of powerful suction and a 20-litre tank, this vacuum tackles both wet and dry messes with ease. The durable stainless steel body and seven included accessories make it a versatile choice for any cleaning task. Don’t miss out—secure your savings and access top deals before the sale officially begins.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner:

Power: 1400 watts

Suction Power: 20 KPa

Tank Capacity: 20 Litres

Body: Stainless Steel

Accessories: 7

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High power suction (1400 watts) May be heavy for some users Large tank capacity (20 litres) Stainless steel may be prone to fingerprints Includes 7 versatile accessories Might be too bulky for small spaces

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Explore more deals on vacuum cleaners

Also Reads: Best refrigerator brands in India 2024: Top 6 best-selling models to enhance your kitchen experience

Enhance your water purification with the Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT, featuring advanced RO+UV+UF technology for pristine, safe drinking water. This top-rated water purifier is ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources, ensuring that you receive pure, contaminant-free water every time. Enjoy the convenience of a free service plan worth ₹2000, included with your purchase. The 6-stage purification process guarantees the highest level of water safety, making it India’s #1 choice for reliable water purification. Its sleek design fits seamlessly into any kitchen, combining functionality with style. Don’t miss the chance to buy this product, as Prime members get early access to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 starting at midnight on August 6th.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier:

Type: RO+UV+UF Water Purifier

Purification Technology:

RO (Reverse Osmosis)

UV (Ultraviolet)

UF (Ultrafiltration)

Purification Stages: 6

Suitable For: Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water

Storage Capacity: Typically 7-8 litres (varies by model)

Colour: White

Reason to Buy Reason to Avoid 6-stage RO+UV+UF purification for superior water quality May be overkill for households with clean water sources Includes free service plan worth ₹ 2000 Higher upfront cost compared to basic models

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Explore more deals on water purifiers:

Also Reads: Best inverter AC: Top 10 picks to help you find the perfect cooling solution to beat the heat

Enhance your cooking experience with the Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90, a game-changer for healthier meals. Featuring Rapid Air Technology, this 1400W air fryer uses up to 90% less fat compared to traditional frying methods. The 4.1-litre capacity is perfect for preparing meals for the whole family, and the touch panel interface ensures easy operation with 7 pre-set menus for a variety of dishes. The sleek black design not only enhances your kitchen's look but also offers a large cooking space for versatile meal preparation. With its advanced features, you can enjoy crispy and delicious dishes with minimal oil, making it a must-have for health-conscious cooks.

Specifications of PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer with Touch Panel:

Model: Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90

Type: Digital Air Fryer

Capacity: 4.1 Litres

Power: 1400 Watts

Technology: Rapid Air Technology

Pre-set Menus: 7

Control Panel: Touch Panel

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Uses up to 90% less fat for healthier meals Higher initial investment 7 pre-set menus for easy cooking Large size may require more counter space Touch panel for intuitive operation May be too bulky for small kitchens

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Explore more deals on air fryers:

5. Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90 cm Chimney

Upgrade your kitchen's efficiency with the Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney. This high-performance chimney is designed to enhance your cooking environment with a powerful suction capacity of 1400 m³/hr, effectively removing smoke, grease, and odours. The auto-clean function ensures hassle-free maintenance by automatically cleaning the internal components, while the oil collector captures excess oil for easy disposal. Enjoy a quieter cooking experience with its low-noise operation, making it ideal for peaceful meal preparation. Don’t miss the opportunity to grab this top-rated chimney during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, with exclusive early access deals available to Prime members starting at midnight on August 6th.

Specifications of Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90 cm Chimney:

Model: Wonderchef Ruby Sleek

Type: Kitchen Chimney

Width: 90 cm

Suction Power: 1400 m³/hr

Auto Clean Function: Yes

Oil Collector: Yes

Noise Level: Low

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 1400 m³/hr suction for effective smoke removal Larger size may not fit all kitchen layouts Auto-clean function for easy maintenance Higher initial cost

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Explore more deals on kitchen chimneys

Also Reads: Best chimney brands: Choose from the top 10 options for a fresh, clean, and odour-free kitchen

Looking for a powerful and efficient air conditioner to keep your home cool and comfortable? Elevate your comfort experience with the Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. Designed for energy efficiency, this 2023 model features a copper condenser for superior cooling performance and durability. The PM 2.5 filter ensures cleaner air by trapping fine dust particles, enhancing indoor air quality. The triple display provides clear information on temperature and settings, while Dew Clean Technology maintains cleanliness by reducing moisture buildup. Coanda Airflow ensures even distribution of cool air throughout the room. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, where Prime members can access exclusive early deals starting at midnight on August 6th.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Model: Daikin MTKL50U

Type: Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser Type: Copper

Filter: PM 2.5 Filter

Display: Triple Display

Technology: Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient 1.5 Ton cooling for medium-sized rooms Higher initial investment Copper condenser for durability and performance May not be suitable for larger spaces

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Explore more deals on split ACs:

7. Samsung 653 L 3 Star Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Refrigerator

Enhance your kitchen with the Samsung 653 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Convertible Refrigerator, model RS76CG8003S9HL. This 2024 model features a sleek Refined Inox silver finish, blending seamlessly into any modern kitchen. Its 5-in-1 Convertible function offers versatile cooling options, allowing you to adapt the refrigerator's interior to your needs. Equipped with Digital Inverter Technology and AI-enabled smart features, this side-by-side refrigerator ensures efficient energy use and optimal cooling performance. The WiFi connectivity allows for remote control and monitoring, enhancing convenience. With ample storage capacity and advanced features, it's perfect for large families or those who love to entertain.

Specifications of Samsung 653 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Convertible Refrigerator:

Model: Samsung RS76CG8003S9HL

Type: Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Capacity: 653 Litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Technology: Frost Free, Digital Inverter

Convertible Function: 5-in-1

Smart Features: AI Enabled, WiFi Connectivity

Colour: Silver, Refined Inox

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious 653 L capacity ideal for large families High price point 5-in-1 Convertible function for flexible storage Requires a substantial kitchen space

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Explore more deals on refrigerators

Also Reads: Best dishwashers in India: 10 picks with multiple wash cycles, adjustable racks and energy-efficient operation

Revamp your laundry experience with the LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine. This 5-star energy-efficient model boasts Direct Drive Technology for a quieter, more reliable operation. Its Steam Wash and Allergy Care features effectively remove allergens and stubborn stains, ensuring your clothes are fresh and hygienic. The 6 Motion DD technology offers customised washing actions for different fabric types, and the in-built heater enhances cleaning performance. With Smart Diagnosis for effortless troubleshooting and a sleek touch panel, this washer blends convenience with advanced technology.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg, 5 Star Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Model: LG FHM1207SDM

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD

Special Features: Steam Wash, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Smart Diagnosis

Control Type: Touch Panel

Colour: Middle Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy rating for efficiency Higher upfront cost Direct Drive Technology for quieter operation Requires a water supply with good pressure Steam Wash and Allergy Care for better hygiene Larger footprint may not suit small spaces

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Explore more deals on washing machines:

FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 live for prime member 12 hours before 1. What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is a major annual shopping event featuring exclusive deals and discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more.

2. When does the sale start? The sale officially starts on August 6, 2024. However, Prime members can access the sale 12 hours early, beginning at midnight on August 6th.

3. What does early access mean for Prime members? Prime members will have the opportunity to shop exclusive deals and discounts 12 hours before the sale opens to the general public. This early access starts at midnight on August 6th, giving Prime members a head start on securing the best offers.

4. How can I take advantage of early access? To benefit from early access, you must be an Amazon Prime member. Simply log in to your Amazon account at midnight on August 6th to view and shop the early access deals.

5. Are there any special deals available during early access? Yes, Prime members will have access to a range of exclusive deals and discounts not available to non-Prime members during the early access period. Be sure to check the Prime Early Access section on the Amazon website or app for these offers.

