Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is Live: Up to 55% off on best selling refrigerators, check out top deals here

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is now LIVE, offering unbeatable deals on top-quality refrigerators from leading brands. Whether you're looking for a fridge with a spacious interior, smart features like frost-free technology, or a design that complements your kitchen décor, this sale has it all. You'll find models equipped with advanced features like multi-airflow systems for even cooling, inverter compressors for energy efficiency, and flexible storage options to suit your lifestyle. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live! Save big on a range of refrigerators.

This Amazon Sale (Aug 2024) is the perfect opportunity to explore a wide range of refrigerators, including French door, side-by-side and top-freezer models. The sale also includes exclusive Amazon Offers on premium brands and for Amazon Prime Members, allowing them to enjoy high-end features at great prices.

With attractive EMI options, exchange offers, and additional discounts on select credit cards, upgrading your kitchen has never been more affordable. Shop now to secure the best deals and bring home a refrigerator that meets your needs and enhances your kitchen experience!

Amazon Sale 2024: Buy double-door refrigerators at up to 42% discount

1. Samsung 301 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter

Discover exceptional savings on the Samsung 301 L 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! Priced at just ₹34,990, down from ₹54,990, this refrigerator offers a sleek Silver design with advanced features, including a digital inverter compressor for energy efficiency and quieter operation. Ideal for families of 3 to 4, it boasts a 301-litre capacity.

2. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Upgrade your kitchen with the LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator, available at a 30% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! This Shiny Steel refrigerator features advanced Door Cooling+ technology for uniform cooling and a Smart Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency and reduced noise. With a 242-litre capacity, it's ideal for families of 2 to 3 members, offering a 63-litre freezer and 179-litre fresh food compartment.

Check out double-door refrigerators from LG on Amazon Sale 2024

Check out double-door refrigerators from Samsung on Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024

Also read: Amazon Independence Day sale: Special deals on electronics, up to 80% off

Check out double-door refrigerators from Whirlpool on Amazon Sale August 2024

Check out double-door refrigerators from Godrej on Amazon Sale 2024

Amazon Sale 2024: Buy single-door refrigerators at up to 35% discount

3. Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter

Get the Samsung 183 L 4 Star Digital Inverter Single Door Refrigerator at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! This stylish Camellia Blue fridge offers powerful cooling and energy efficiency with a 4 Star rating. Ideal for small families, it features a 183-litre capacity with a 165-litre fresh food compartment and an 18-litre freezer. Enjoy Amazon Deals like No Cost EMI with HDFC Bank and up to ₹1,500 off with SBI Credit Cards.

4. IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Discover the IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 for just ₹17,490, down from ₹24,900! This Midnight Bloom Blue refrigerator features an advanced inverter compressor for efficient cooling and energy savings. It offers 197 litres of space with a 184-litre fresh food compartment and a 13-litre freezer, ideal for families of 3 to 4 members.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE: Unlock unbeatable deals on electronics, home, and kitchen appliances

Check out single-door refrigerators from Samsung on Amazon Sale 2024

Check out single-door refrigerators from Whirlpool on Amazon Sale August 2024

Check out single-door refrigerators from Godrej on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Up to 65% off on TV; Best deals unloaded

Check out single-door refrigerators from LG on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

Amazon Sale 2024: Buy side-by-side refrigerators at up to 41% discount

5. Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Transform your kitchen with the Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. This spacious 692-litre fridge features a 269-litre freezer and a 423-litre fresh food compartment, perfect for large families. Benefit from the advanced Digital Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency and quiet operation, now with a 20-year warranty.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 starts 6th August: Prime members get 12-hour early access from midnight

6. LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Upgrade your kitchen with the LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Now available for ₹72,990, save 34% off the M.R.P. of ₹1,10,399. Ideal for large families, this fridge features a 655-litre capacity with a 239-litre freezer and 416-litre fresh food compartment. Enjoy energy efficiency with the Smart Inverter Compressor and maintain freshness with the Multi Air-Flow system.

Check out more side-by-side refrigerators from best refrigerator brands on Amazon Sale 2024

More refrigerator models on Amazon Sale 2024

Check out more Amazon deals and discounts on triple door and French door refrigerators.

Similar articles for you

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Best deals in electronics up to 65% off

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Top deals for Amazon Prime members

Amazon Sale 2024 Live for Prime members: Deals on home appliances and gadgets

Amazon Freedom Sale Early Deals: Min 50% off on home and kitchen appliances, up to 80% off on electronics and more

Refrigerators on Amazon Sale 2024 Are there any special offers or EMI plans available? Yes, many refrigerators come with No Cost EMI options, allowing you to pay in installments without additional charges. Additionally, there are offers like up to ₹2,000 cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card and discounts on SBI Credit Cards.

How can I avail of the free installation offer for refrigerators? Free installation is available for select refrigerator models. Look for the installation offer on the product page, and follow the instructions to request installation when purchasing.

What is the return policy for refrigerators bought during the sale? Refrigerators purchased during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2024 are eligible for a 10-day replacement policy if there are any issues. Ensure to check the product page for specific terms and conditions.

Can I use additional coupons or promo codes during the sale? Yes, you can apply additional coupons or promo codes for extra savings on your purchase. Check the product page for available coupons and apply them at checkout to maximize your savings.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.