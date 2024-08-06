Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Get up to 65% off on best TVs from Xiaomi, Samsung, Sony, and more

August is here, and so is the much-awaited Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale that began earlier exclusively for Amazon Prime Members, while for others, the sale has just begun. The sale will be live till August 11, 2024, giving you a week full of lucrative deals and discounts. Amidst its other eye-opening deals, the sale is a treat for anyone who is looking to buy a new TV this year. With up to 65% off on a wide range of TVs from reckoned brands, this is a great way to kickstart the festive season. Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Up to 65% off on wide range of TV

Additional to this 65% off on Amazon sale, you can also get exchange benefits. Not only this, if you are an SBI credit card holder, you can also enjoy an extra 10% instant discount, including on EMI transactions.

So, whether it's about recreating your home's look or buying a brand-new TV to match your living decor, it's time to make the most of the Amazon Freedom Sale and get your hands on some of the reckoned TV brands. The ecommerce giant has a host of options available for you to choose from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Sony, and a lot more.

1.

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV brings an immersive viewing experience with its HD Ready resolution and vibrant display. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services. The sleek and stylish design complements any room decor, while the powerful 20W speakers with Dolby Audio deliver crystal-clear sound. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can control your TV with voice commands, making it easier to search for content and manage your smart home devices. The TV also supports Chromecast, allowing you to cast your favourite content from your smartphone or tablet directly to the TV screen. During the Amazon Freedom sale, you can get 52% off on this TV.

Get 20% off on Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV during Amazon Freedom Sale. Discover a new world of entertainment with the Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV. This TV features an HD Ready display that provides crisp and clear images, bringing your favourite shows and movies to life. The Smart TV capabilities allow you to access a plethora of apps and streaming services, making it easier to find and enjoy content. With Samsung’s PurColor technology, the colours are vibrant and lifelike, enhancing your viewing experience. The slim and elegant design of this TV makes it a perfect fit for any room, adding a touch of sophistication to your home.

Also Read: Best led tv in India

3. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Elevate your entertainment experience with the LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV. Featuring an HD Ready display, this TV ensures you enjoy sharp and detailed visuals with vibrant colours. The smart TV functionality provides access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, offering endless entertainment options. With the LG webOS platform, navigating through your favourite content is intuitive and fast. The TV’s sleek and modern design fits seamlessly into any living space, while the robust audio output enhances your viewing experience, making it more immersive and enjoyable. During the Amazon Sale, you can get 34% off on this TV set.

Also Read: TVs with the best audio output: Top 6 picks that offer great sound quality without an additional soundbar



Check out more 32-inch TVs here:

4. TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. This TV features a 4K Ultra HD display that delivers incredibly detailed and sharp images, making every scene come to life. The Smart Google TV platform provides seamless access to a vast library of apps and streaming services, ensuring you never run out of entertainment options. With built-in Google Assistant, controlling your TV and finding content is effortless. The elegant design and slim bezels of the TOSHIBA C350NP Series TV add a touch of sophistication to any room. Avail yourself 43% off on this TV.

Also Read: Best Sony smart TV for your living room: Top 7 options for immersive entertainment and stunning visuals

5. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Brace for a 35% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale on the Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. This TV boasts a 4K Ultra HD display that offers breathtaking clarity and detail, making every scene more lifelike. The Smart Google TV interface allows easy access to a wide array of apps and streaming services, ensuring you always have something to watch. With Sony’s advanced X-Reality PRO technology, the picture quality is further enhanced, providing more vibrant and realistic images. The sleek and stylish design of the Sony Bravia TV complements any decor, making it a perfect addition to your home entertainment setup.

Also Read: Best Samsung 43 inch smart TV: Enjoy crystal clear visuals and audio quality while watching movies, streaming content

6. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Upgrade your viewing experience with the Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. This TV features a 4K Ultra HD display that delivers crystal-clear images and vibrant colors, bringing every detail to life. The Smart Google TV platform offers access to a vast selection of apps and streaming services, providing endless entertainment options. With built-in Google Assistant, you can easily control your TV, search for content, and get answers to your questions using just your voice. The sleek design and slim bezels of the Hisense E6N Series TV enhance any living space, making it a stylish addition to your home. Get 40% off on this TV during the sale.

Check out more 55-inch TV:

7. OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV

Get 47% off on OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV during the Amazon sale. This TV features a QLED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, offering stunning visuals with exceptional colour accuracy and detail. The Smart Google TV interface provides seamless access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, ensuring you always have something to watch. With the built-in Google Assistant, controlling your TV and finding content is effortless. The sleek and modern design of the OnePlus Q Series TV, along with its powerful audio output, creates an immersive and enjoyable viewing experience.

8. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

Experience the best of entertainment with the VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV. This TV features an HD Ready display that delivers clear and vibrant visuals, making your favourite shows and movies more enjoyable. The frameless design provides a larger viewing area, enhancing your overall experience. The Android Smart TV platform offers access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, ensuring you never run out of content. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can easily control your TV and find content using voice commands. The sleek and modern design of the VW Frameless Series TV complements any room decor. Amazon Sale gives you a reason to buy this TV set right now with a discount of 55%.

9. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

Avail 42% off on Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV. This TV features a Full HD display that offers sharp and clear visuals, bringing your favourite content to life. The Smart Google TV platform provides seamless access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, ensuring you always have something to watch. With built-in Google Assistant, controlling your TV and finding content is easy and convenient. The sleek design and slim bezels of the Acer Advanced I Series TV make it a stylish addition to any living space.

10. Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

This TV features a 4K Ultra HD display that delivers incredibly detailed and sharp images, making every scene come to life. The Smart Google TV platform provides seamless access to a vast library of apps and streaming services, ensuring you never run out of entertainment options. With built-in Google Assistant, controlling your TV and finding content is effortless. The elegant design and slim bezels of the Panasonic 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV add a touch of sophistication to any room. Amazon sale is the best time to buy this TV as you get 33% off on this TV.



Similar articles for you

Best TV brands like LG, Acer, Samsung, and Xiaomi enhance your binge-watching experience: Top 10 options for you

Best Samsung 55-inch TVs for ultimate entertainment experience: Top 7 picks for your living room

Best Sony smart TV for your living room: Top 7 options for immersive entertainment and stunning visuals

Best OLED TV: Enjoy vibrant and vivid colours and immersive viewing with our top 5 picks

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.