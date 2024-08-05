Amazon Sale 2024 Prime members countdown begins: Grab early deals starting at 12 tonight!

The excitement is building as the Amazon Sale 2024 is just around the corner! For all you early birds, the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024 is kicking off with exclusive early deals starting at midnight tonight. As part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, Prime members get a head start on the best offers and discounts. Take advantage of being a Prime Member during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024.

This year’s Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 promises to be bigger and better than ever, offering an array of discounts on everything from home appliances to kitchen essentials. As a Prime member, you get first dibs on the best Amazon deals and discounts before the sale opens to everyone. It’s the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your shopping and snag some incredible offers.

Whether you're upgrading your kitchen with a new refrigerator, investing in a high-performance microwave, or picking up other essential home gadgets, this is your chance to save big. From energy-efficient appliances to the latest tech, the range of products available means there’s something for everyone.

Amazon Sale 2024: Get the best air conditioners at up to 55% discount

Experience superior cooling with the Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2024 Model, 123V CAE), perfect for small rooms up to 110 sq.ft. This AC features a 4-in-1 adjustable mode, allowing for flexible temperature control to match your needs. Equipped with an anti-dust filter and copper condenser coil, it ensures efficient cooling and easy maintenance. The AC also supports stabilizer-free operation and includes a hidden digital temperature display for a sleek look. Get it now at 61% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024!

Specifications of Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1 Ton, suitable for small rooms. Cooling Capacity: 1650 - 3750 W. Energy Rating: 3 Star, ISEER Value: 3. Special Features: 4-in-1 adjustable cooling, anti-dust filter, stabilizer-free operation. Refrigerant Gas: R32, eco-friendly with no ozone depletion potential.

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (2024 Model) offers efficient cooling with its convertible 6-in-1 cooling technology. Ideal for mid-sized rooms (111-150 sq. ft.), it features a high-density filter, auto cleanser, and Aqua Clear Protection, ensuring clean and durable performance. The AC operates quietly and efficiently, adjusting power based on heat load, which can save up to 50% energy. Available at 48% off during the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024, it's a smart choice for quality cooling at a great price.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton, suitable for mid-sized rooms. Cooling Power: 4800 - 5350 Watts. Energy Rating: 3 Star, ISEER Value: 3.85. Special Features: Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, HD filter, auto cleanser, Insta Cool. Refrigerant Gas: R32, eco-friendly with no ozone depletion potential

Also read: Amazon Freedom Sale Early Deals: Min 50% off on home and kitchen appliances, up to 80% off on electronics and more

Get up to 65% discount on chimneys during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney

The Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney is a stylish and efficient addition to any modern kitchen. With a powerful suction capacity of 1626 m³/hr, it effectively eliminates smoke and odors, ensuring a fresh cooking environment. The chimney features Smart On technology, which automatically activates when the temperature rises, and Intelligent Auto Clean, which cleans itself after 30 hours of use. Its filterless design requires minimal maintenance, and the gesture and touch controls offer easy operation. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, you can avail a massive 60% discount, bringing the price down to ₹15,999.

Specifications of Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1626 m³/hr for efficient smoke and odor removal. Special Features: Smart On, Intelligent Auto Clean, Filterless, Gesture Control. Noise Level: Operates at a quiet 55 dB. Power Consumption: 203 watts; Motor Power: 200 watts. Dimensions: 89.7 cm (W) x 34.6 cm (D) x 84.8 cm (H).

The Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO) offers a modern and efficient way to keep your kitchen air fresh and clean. With a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, this chimney effectively captures smoke and odors. Its filterless technology ensures easy maintenance, while the Auto Clean feature removes sticky oil particles. The sleek black design with Touch and Motion Sensor controls adds a touch of elegance. Take advantage of the Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 and grab this chimney at a 56% discount for just ₹10,999. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Deals and Offers during this Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr, perfect for efficient smoke removal. Special Features: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor. Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control for ease of use. Dimensions: 60 cm (W) x 42 cm (D) x 47.8 cm (H). Warranty: 5 years on Motor, 2 years comprehensive.

Refrigerators at up to 60% discount during Amazon Sale 2024

Haier 596L, 3-Star, Frost Free, 100% Convertible Fridge

Upgrade your kitchen with the Haier 596L 3-Star Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver). Designed for large families, this stylish and spacious refrigerator offers a generous capacity of 596 litres, with 100% convertible fridge space. The Expert Inverter Technology ensures energy efficiency and quieter operation, making it perfect for modern homes. The Haier Refrigerator features a Magic Convertible Zone, Deo Fresh Technology, and a convenient external digital display for easy temperature control. Enjoy the benefits of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 and Amazon Offers with a massive 41% discount, bringing the price down to ₹59,990.

Specifications of Haier 596L, 3-Star, Frost Free, 100% Convertible Fridge

Capacity: 596 Litres (Freezer: 204 L, Fresh Food: 392 L)

2. Energy Rating: 3 Star, ensuring optimal energy savings.

3. Special Features: 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Magic Convertible Zone

4. Interior: 4 compartments, 4 drawers, 5 toughened glass shelves

5. Additional Features: Recess Handle, Easy Clean Back

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 starts 6th August: Prime members get 12-hour early access from midnight

Samsung 301 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter

Enjoy the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 and Amazon Offers, with a 34% discount bringing the price significantly lower. Discover the convenience and efficiency of the Samsung 301 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34C4523B1/HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model). This stylish refrigerator is perfect for families of 3 to 4 members, offering a versatile Convertible 5-in-1 technology that adapts to your needs with modes like Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone. This refrigerator also features No Cost EMI options, Free Delivery, and a 1-year warranty on the product along with a 20-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor.

Specifications of Samsung 301 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter

Capacity: 301 Litres (Fresh Food: 229 L, Freezer: 72 L)

2. Energy Rating: 3 Star, ensuring optimal energy savings.

3. Special Features: Convertible 5-in-1 Technology (Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, Home Alone), Twin Cooling Plus, Digital Display

4. Additional Features: Stabilizer Free Operation (100v - 300v), Multi Flow

Get tablets from biggest brands at lowest prices: Amazon Sale 2024

The Apple iPad (10th generation) is perfect for those who want a versatile, powerful, and beautifully designed tablet for work, play, and everything in between. With its all-screen design and stunning 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina display, this iPad offers a visual experience like no other. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, it ensures smooth performance for multitasking, immersive gaming, and editing photos and videos. Available in a sleek blue finish, this iPad provides a stylish and powerful way to create, connect, and get things done.

Specifications of Apple iPad (10th generation)

Display: 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina display for a sharp and vivid visual experience.

2. Performance: Powered by the A14 Bionic chip for seamless multitasking and immersive experiences.

3. Storage: Available in 64GB, providing ample space for your apps, photos, and documents.

4. Connectivity: Superfast Wi-Fi 6 for quick and reliable internet access.

5. Camera: 12MP front and 12MP back cameras for high-quality photos and video calls.

Unlock incredible savings with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. This sleek tablet features a vibrant 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 processor, it ensures high performance with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB expandable storage. Capture memories with its 8 MP rear camera and enjoy immersive sound with quad speakers. Get it now at a 25% discount from the M.R.P. of ₹27,999. Don't miss out on these Amazon Sale (Aug 2024) deals!

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm

Display: 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) LCD, 1920 x 1200 (WQXGA) resolution Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 Memory: 8 GB RAM Storage: 128 GB ROM, expandable Battery: 7040 mAh

Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024: Smartwatches on discount

Elevate your tech game with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024! This sophisticated smartwatch features a stunning 4.6 cm display and runs on Wear OS, compatible with Android smartphones. With advanced health monitoring, including Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis and Optical Heart Rate Sensor, it tracks over 90 workouts and provides detailed sleep analysis. Enjoy the 40-hour battery life and sleek design at an unbeatable massive 79% discount from the M.R.P. of ₹42,999. Don’t miss these Amazon Sale (Aug 2024) offers!

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE

Display Size: 4.6 cm Storage Capacity: 16 GB Operating System: Wear OS Powered by Samsung Battery Life: Up to 40 hours Special Features: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Analysis

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals: Best deals on large appliances to upgrade your home with up to 58% off

Upgrade your lifestyle with the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023), available now at an exceptional price during the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024! This smartwatch offers a sleek Midnight Aluminum Case with a Midnight Sport Band, and is designed to keep you connected and motivated. Featuring Crash Detection, a Heart Rate Monitor, and advanced fitness and sleep tracking, it’s a must-have for tech enthusiasts. With 32 GB storage, a high-resolution Retina display, and a 50-meter water resistance rating, this model combines style and functionality. Don’t miss out on these Amazon Deals!

Specifications of Apple Watch SE:

Display Size: 44mm Retina Display Storage Capacity: 32 GB Operating System: watchOS Battery Type: Lithium Ion Connectivity: Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Bluetooth 5.3

Also read: Amazon Independence Day sale: Special deals on electronics, up to 80% off

Mixer grinders up on discount on Amazon Sale (Aug 2024)

Washing machines at up to 60% discount on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Get up to ₹45,000 off on biggest laptop brands

Enjoy up to 80% discount on headphones, TWS and more

FAQs on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 When does the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024 start and end? The Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024 starts on August 6th and ends on August 11th. Be sure to check back each day for new deals and offers throughout the sale period!

What types of products are included in the sale? The sale features a wide range of products including electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty products, and more. Popular categories include air fryers, refrigerators, laptops, and smartwatches.

Are there any special offers or discounts during the sale? Yes, the sale includes significant discounts, up to 50% off on selected items, along with additional offers such as No Cost EMI, cashback, and bank discounts. Specific deals may vary by product and brand.

Can I use my existing Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card to get additional benefits? Absolutely! Using your Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card during the sale can earn you extra cashback and discounts. Check the terms and conditions to maximize your savings.

How can I track the best deals during the sale? To make the most of the sale, visit the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 page regularly, use the search function for specific products, and sign up for Amazon notifications to get updates on the latest deals and offers.

