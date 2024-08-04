Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals: Best deals on large appliances to upgrade your home with up to 58% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is just around the corner, but why wait for the big day when you can start saving now? Dive into early deals on large appliances and seize the chance to upgrade your home with amazing discounts. Whether you're dreaming of a sleek new refrigerator, a powerful washing machine, a cool air conditioner, a versatile microwave oven, a smart chimney, or a handy dishwasher, now’s your moment to shine. Snag amazing Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on large appliances and transform your home!(Pexels)

These exclusive early deals let you beat the rush and snag top-notch appliances at unbeatable prices before the festival even kicks off. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to refresh your home, this is it! We’ve curated the best offers to make your shopping experience seamless and stress-free.

Don't let these fantastic offers slip through your fingers—take advantage of these early-bird specials and give your home the upgrade it deserves. Act fast, explore the deals, and transform your space with the latest and greatest appliances at incredible prices. Your dream home is just a click away, so hurry and grab these deals before they're gone!

Looking for a top-performing washing machine? Upgrade with the LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load model, featuring Direct Drive Technology and Steam Wash for excellent fabric care. This 5-star machine offers energy savings, versatile washing with 6 Motion DD, and Smart Diagnosis for quick fixes. It also has an Allergy Care function and an in-built heater for effective cleaning. Take advantage of Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances to secure this top-rated washing machine at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss your chance to upgrade—discover incredible savings and bring home the latest in washing machine technology today!

Specifications of LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 Kg

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Star Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Direct Drive Technology

Wash Programs: 6 Motion DD

Special Features: Steam Wash, Allergy Care, Smart Diagnosis

In-Built Heater: Yes

Control Panel: Touch Panel

Colour: Middle Black

Dimensions (W x D x H): Approximately 600 x 560 x 850 mm

Weight: Approximately 72 kg

Maximum Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Noise Level: 54 dB (Wash), 74 dB (Spin)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior wash quality with Steam Wash Higher initial cost Energy-efficient 5-star rating Limited drum capacity for large families

Transform your laundry experience with the Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, a true blend of innovation and style. Featuring advanced Eco Bubble Technology and AI Control, this 5-star rated model delivers efficient, energy-saving cleaning. Enjoy seamless Wi-Fi connectivity for remote operation and monitoring through the Samsung SmartThings app. The Hygiene Steam function ensures a deep clean by eliminating bacteria and allergens, while the sleek Inox finish adds a modern touch to your home. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on large appliances—this is your chance to grab this top-tier washing machine at exceptional prices.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg 5 star Eco Bubble Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8 Kg

Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Star Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Eco Bubble Technology

Control: AI Control

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Special Features: Hygiene Steam, SmartThings App Integration

Inox Finish: Yes

Dimensions (W x D x H): Approximately 600 x 550 x 850 mm

Weight: Approximately 70 kg

Maximum Spin Speed: 1400 RPM

Noise Level: 54 dB (Wash), 74 dB (Spin)

Display: LED Display

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Eco Bubble Technology for effective cleaning Higher initial cost AI Control and Wi-Fi for smart features Larger footprint may not fit smaller spaces

Top 3 features of washing machines with early deals:

Washing Machines with Early Deals Type Technology Special Features LG 7 Kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load (FHM1207SDM) Fully-Automatic Front Load Direct Drive Technology Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater Samsung 8 Kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load (WW80T504DAX1TL) Fully-Automatic Front Load Eco Bubble Technology AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam, SmartThings App Integration, Inox Finish

Check out more early deals on washing machines before Amazon Great Indian Festival:

Up to 55% off on Refrigerators:

3. Samsung 301 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Transform your kitchen with the Samsung 301 L Convertible 5-in-1 Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator. This model, with its 2-star rating, features a Convertible 5-in-1 system that allows for flexible cooling options tailored to your needs. The Digital Inverter technology enhances energy efficiency and also minimises operational noise. Its eye-catching Rhythmic Twirl Red colour brings a modern flair to any kitchen. The refrigerator includes a user-friendly digital display for easy temperature management and a frost-free design for effortless maintenance. Don't miss out on Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances to secure this highly-rated double door refrigerator at fantastic prices.

Specifications of Samsung 301 L Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 301 Litres

Type: Double Door

Cooling Technology: Convertible 5-in-1

Inverter Technology: Digital Inverter

Finish: Rhythmic Twirl Red

Display: Digital Display

Defrosting System: Frost Free

Energy Efficiency: 2 Star Rating

Number of Doors: 2

Interior Lighting: LED

Refrigerant: R-600a

Compressor Type: Digital Inverter Compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Convertible 5-in-1 cooling options 2-star energy rating may be less efficient Energy-saving Digital Inverter technology May have limited space for larger families

Also Reads: Top Washing machine with inbuilt heaters: Check out their benefits, features, and more

4. LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Transform your kitchen with the LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator! This 2023 Dazzle Steel beauty not only enhances your kitchen's style but also delivers exceptional performance. Enjoy the quiet efficiency of the Smart Inverter Compressor and the rapid cooling power of the Express Freeze function. With Multi Air-Flow technology, every shelf stays perfectly cool, ensuring your food remains fresh and delicious. Its spacious design and user-friendly interface make it a perfect fit for any modern home. Seize the opportunity with Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances—get your hands on this high-capacity, feature-packed refrigerator at extraordinary prices today!

Specifications of LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator:

Capacity: 655 Litres

Type: Side-By-Side

Cooling Technology: Multi Air-Flow

Inverter Technology: Smart Inverter Compressor

Finish: Dazzle Steel

Defrosting System: Frost Free

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 655 L capacity for extensive storage Higher upfront cost Smart Inverter Compressor for energy savings Side-by-side design may require more space

Top 3 features of refrigerators with early deals:

Refrigerators with Early Deals Capacity Inverter Technology Special Features Samsung 301 L Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator 301 Litres Digital Inverter Convertible 5-in-1 modes, Frost Free, Digital Display LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator 655 Litres Smart Inverter Compressor Express Freeze, Multi Air-Flow, Frost Free, LED Lighting

Check out more early deals on refrigerators before Amazon Great Indian Festival:

Early deals on inverter split ACs:

Enhance your home’s cooling efficiency with the Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. This model, featuring durable copper coils, provides reliable performance and energy savings. Equipped with a PM 2.5 filter, it ensures cleaner air by removing fine particles. The Triple Display offers clear visibility of settings, while Dew Clean Technology simplifies maintenance by preventing dust build-up. Coanda Airflow enhances comfort by evenly distributing air across the room. Ideal for modern homes, this 2023 model combines advanced features with eco-friendly operation. Don’t miss the Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances—grab this premium AC at fantastic prices and enjoy superior cooling comfort throughout the year.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Type: Split Air Conditioner

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Star Rating: 3 Star

Technology: Inverter Compressor

Copper Coils: Yes

Air Filter: PM 2.5 Filter

Model Year: 2023

Colour: White

Installation Type: Wall-Mounted

Reason to Buy Reason to Avoid 3 Star rating ensures energy efficiency Higher initial cost compared to non-inverter ACs PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air Requires professional installation Coanda Airflow for consistent cooling May not fit in smaller spaces

Also Reads: Best fridges in India: Choose from the top 10 models for efficient cooling, ample storage, and modern features

Upgrade your cooling experience with the Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC. This 2024 model features a robust Copper coil construction and Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, allowing you to customise the cooling capacity according to your needs. The Dual Filtration system enhances air quality by removing impurities, while the Auto Cleanser ensures the unit remains hygienic. Designed for optimal performance, this AC delivers superior cooling efficiency with its advanced AI Flexicool technology. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances—secure this high-performance AC at exceptional prices and enjoy a cooler, more comfortable home.

Specifications of Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

Type: Split Air Conditioner

Capacity: 2 Ton

Star Rating: 5 Star

Technology: AI Flexicool Inverter

Coils: Copper

Cooling Modes: Convertible 6-in-1

Filtration: Dual Filtration

Model Year: 2024

Colour: White

Model Number: ESTER Exi, CAI24ES5R34F1

Reason to Buy Reason to Avoid 5 Star rating for high energy efficiency Higher initial cost compared to lower-star models Convertible 6-in-1 cooling for versatile use Larger capacity may be overkill for small rooms

Top 3 features of inverter split ACs with early deals:

Inverter Split ACs with Early Deals Type Technology Special Features Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Split Air Conditioner Inverter Compressor Copper Coils, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC Split Air Conditioner AI Flexicool Inverter Copper Coils, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Dual Filtration, Auto Cleanser

Check out more early deals on inverter split ACs before Amazon Great Indian Festival:

Also Reads: Experience refreshing comfort with the 5 best Panasonic 1 ton ACs as the summer season has arrived

Early deals on microwave ovens:

Bring home the LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven, designed to make your cooking tasks both efficient and stylish. With its sleek black finish, this 20-litre microwave is perfect for small to medium-sized families. It boasts a simple yet powerful design, featuring easy-to-use controls and various cooking functions for versatile meal preparation. The turntable ensures even cooking, while the modern aesthetic seamlessly fits into any kitchen decor. Don’t miss the Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances—grab this top-quality microwave oven at unbeatable prices today!

Specifications of LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 20 Litres

Type: Solo Microwave

Colour: Black

Controls: Mechanical

Turntable: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size fits well in smaller kitchens. Limited to solo microwave functions only. Easy-to-use mechanical controls. No grill or convection options.

Enhance your cooking experience with the Samsung 21 L Convection Microwave Oven, designed to handle a wide range of culinary tasks with ease. This versatile oven features a sleek black finish and a spacious 21-litre capacity, ideal for medium-sized households. It offers various cooking modes, including preheat, eco mode, and power defrost, ensuring perfect results every time. The auto-cook function simplifies meal preparation, while the wire rack and ceramic enamel cavity provide added convenience and easy cleaning. With a 10-year warranty on the cavity, this oven combines durability with advanced features. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances—grab this feature-rich convection microwave at exceptional prices today!

Specifications of Samsung 21 L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 21 Litres

Type: Convection Microwave Oven

Colour: Black

Cooking Modes: Various, Preheat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook

Accessories: Wire Rack

Cavity: Ceramic Enamel

Warranty: 10 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking modes for diverse meal options. Larger size may require more counter space. Easy to clean ceramic enamel cavity. May be more complex to use than a solo microwave.

Top 3 features of microwave ovens with early deals:

Microwave Ovens with Early Deals Capacity Cooking Modes Special Features LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven 20 Litres Solo Cooking Modes Simple design, easy-to-use controls, turntable, sleek black finish Samsung 21 L Convection Microwave Oven 21 Litres Convection, Preheat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook Wire rack, ceramic enamel cavity, 10-year warranty

Check out more early deals on microwave ovens before Amazon Great Indian Festival:

Also Reads: Best dishwashers: Uncover the top 10 picks for hassle-free maintenance

Up to 50% off on chimneys:

9. GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Now upgrade your kitchen with the GLEN 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney. Designed for high performance and ease of use, this stylish black chimney features advanced touch and motion sensor controls for effortless operation. With a powerful 1200 m³/hr suction capacity, it efficiently removes smoke, grease, and odours, ensuring a clean and fresh cooking environment. The auto-clean feature simplifies maintenance by automatically cleaning the internal parts, reducing the need for manual cleaning. Don’t miss out on Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances—this is your chance to grab this top-of-the-line kitchen chimney at unbeatable prices!

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney:

Type: Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Brand: GLEN

Width: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor

Colour: Black

Reason to Buy Reason to Avoid High suction capacity (1200 m³/hr) for efficient cleaning Higher initial investment compared to non-auto-clean models Auto-clean feature reduces maintenance effort Filterless design may require more frequent cleaning of other kitchen surfaces

Transform your kitchen with the Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney, featuring cutting-edge Autoclean technology and a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr. This stylish black chimney utilises filterless design and advanced motion sensor technology for effortless operation and minimal maintenance. The Autoclean feature ensures that the internal components stay clean without manual intervention, enhancing the chimney's longevity and performance. Ideal for large kitchens, it efficiently eliminates smoke, grease, and odours, keeping your cooking space fresh and clean. Catch the Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals to get this top kitchen chimney at unbeatable prices.

Specifications of Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney:

Type: Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Hindware

Width: 90 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Technology: Autoclean, Filterless, Motion Sensor

Colour: Black

Reason to Buy Reason to Avoid High suction power (1200 m³/hr) for efficient smoke and grease removal Filterless design may require more frequent cleaning of surrounding areas Autoclean technology reduces manual cleaning efforts Higher upfront cost compared to non-filterless models

Top 3 features of kitchen chimneys with early deals:

Kitchen Chimneys with Early Deals Type Technology Additional Features GLEN 60 cm Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney (Hood Anya) Wall-mounted Auto-Clean, Filterless 1200 m³/hr suction, Touch+Motion Sensor Controls, Black Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney Wall-mounted Autoclean, Filterless 1200 m³/hr suction, Motion Sensor Technology, Black

Check out more early deals on kitchen chimneys before Amazon Great Indian Festival:

Check out more early deals on dishwashers before the Amazon Great Indian Festival:

FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances: 1. What are the dates for the Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances? The early deals for the Amazon Great Indian Festival on large appliances typically start before the main event. For 2024, these early deals are expected to begin around August 1st, with the main festival running from August 6th to 11th.

2. What types of large appliances are included in the early deals? The early deals cover a wide range of large appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens, kitchen chimneys, and more. You can find discounts on popular brands and models across these categories.

3. How can I find the best deals on large appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival? To find the best deals, visit the Amazon website and check the "Great Indian Festival" section. You can filter by category to see all available offers on large appliances. Additionally, look for early bird promotions and time-limited offers to maximise savings.

4. Are there any specific brands that offer better deals on large appliances? During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, many top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Bosch offer significant discounts. It's a good idea to compare deals from different brands and check reviews to find the best options for your needs.

5. Can I use additional coupons or cashback offers with the early deals on large appliances? Yes, you can often combine early deals with additional coupons or cashback offers. Check Amazon’s "Offers" section for any available coupons and promotions. Also, consider using Amazon Pay or credit card offers for extra savings.

