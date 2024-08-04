Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals: Best deals on large appliances to upgrade your home with up to 58% off
Dive into Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances! Find unbeatable offers & upgrade your home with top-quality essentials at great prices.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is just around the corner, but why wait for the big day when you can start saving now? Dive into early deals on large appliances and seize the chance to upgrade your home with amazing discounts. Whether you're dreaming of a sleek new refrigerator, a powerful washing machine, a cool air conditioner, a versatile microwave oven, a smart chimney, or a handy dishwasher, now’s your moment to shine.
These exclusive early deals let you beat the rush and snag top-notch appliances at unbeatable prices before the festival even kicks off. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to refresh your home, this is it! We’ve curated the best offers to make your shopping experience seamless and stress-free.
Don't let these fantastic offers slip through your fingers—take advantage of these early-bird specials and give your home the upgrade it deserves. Act fast, explore the deals, and transform your space with the latest and greatest appliances at incredible prices. Your dream home is just a click away, so hurry and grab these deals before they're gone!
Up to 55% off on washing machines
1.
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)
Looking for a top-performing washing machine? Upgrade with the LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load model, featuring Direct Drive Technology and Steam Wash for excellent fabric care. This 5-star machine offers energy savings, versatile washing with 6 Motion DD, and Smart Diagnosis for quick fixes. It also has an Allergy Care function and an in-built heater for effective cleaning. Take advantage of Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances to secure this top-rated washing machine at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss your chance to upgrade—discover incredible savings and bring home the latest in washing machine technology today!
Specifications of LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:
Capacity: 7 Kg
Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load
Star Rating: 5 Star
Technology: Direct Drive Technology
Wash Programs: 6 Motion DD
Special Features: Steam Wash, Allergy Care, Smart Diagnosis
In-Built Heater: Yes
Control Panel: Touch Panel
Colour: Middle Black
Dimensions (W x D x H): Approximately 600 x 560 x 850 mm
Weight: Approximately 72 kg
Maximum Spin Speed: 1200 RPM
Noise Level: 54 dB (Wash), 74 dB (Spin)
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Superior wash quality with Steam Wash
|Higher initial cost
|Energy-efficient 5-star rating
|Limited drum capacity for large families
2.
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)
Transform your laundry experience with the Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, a true blend of innovation and style. Featuring advanced Eco Bubble Technology and AI Control, this 5-star rated model delivers efficient, energy-saving cleaning. Enjoy seamless Wi-Fi connectivity for remote operation and monitoring through the Samsung SmartThings app. The Hygiene Steam function ensures a deep clean by eliminating bacteria and allergens, while the sleek Inox finish adds a modern touch to your home. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on large appliances—this is your chance to grab this top-tier washing machine at exceptional prices.
Specifications of Samsung 8 kg 5 star Eco Bubble Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:
Capacity: 8 Kg
Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load
Star Rating: 5 Star
Technology: Eco Bubble Technology
Control: AI Control
Connectivity: Wi-Fi
Special Features: Hygiene Steam, SmartThings App Integration
Inox Finish: Yes
Dimensions (W x D x H): Approximately 600 x 550 x 850 mm
Weight: Approximately 70 kg
Maximum Spin Speed: 1400 RPM
Noise Level: 54 dB (Wash), 74 dB (Spin)
Display: LED Display
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Eco Bubble Technology for effective cleaning
|Higher initial cost
|AI Control and Wi-Fi for smart features
|Larger footprint may not fit smaller spaces
Top 3 features of washing machines with early deals:
|Washing Machines with Early Deals
|Type
|Technology
|Special Features
|LG 7 Kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load (FHM1207SDM)
|Fully-Automatic Front Load
|Direct Drive Technology
|Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater
|Samsung 8 Kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load (WW80T504DAX1TL)
|Fully-Automatic Front Load
|Eco Bubble Technology
|AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam, SmartThings App Integration, Inox Finish
Check out more early deals on washing machines before Amazon Great Indian Festival:
Up to 55% off on Refrigerators:
3. Samsung 301 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
Transform your kitchen with the Samsung 301 L Convertible 5-in-1 Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator. This model, with its 2-star rating, features a Convertible 5-in-1 system that allows for flexible cooling options tailored to your needs. The Digital Inverter technology enhances energy efficiency and also minimises operational noise. Its eye-catching Rhythmic Twirl Red colour brings a modern flair to any kitchen. The refrigerator includes a user-friendly digital display for easy temperature management and a frost-free design for effortless maintenance. Don't miss out on Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances to secure this highly-rated double door refrigerator at fantastic prices.
Specifications of Samsung 301 L Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
Capacity: 301 Litres
Type: Double Door
Cooling Technology: Convertible 5-in-1
Inverter Technology: Digital Inverter
Finish: Rhythmic Twirl Red
Display: Digital Display
Defrosting System: Frost Free
Energy Efficiency: 2 Star Rating
Number of Doors: 2
Interior Lighting: LED
Refrigerant: R-600a
Compressor Type: Digital Inverter Compressor
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Convertible 5-in-1 cooling options
|2-star energy rating may be less efficient
|Energy-saving Digital Inverter technology
|May have limited space for larger families
4. LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator
Transform your kitchen with the LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator! This 2023 Dazzle Steel beauty not only enhances your kitchen's style but also delivers exceptional performance. Enjoy the quiet efficiency of the Smart Inverter Compressor and the rapid cooling power of the Express Freeze function. With Multi Air-Flow technology, every shelf stays perfectly cool, ensuring your food remains fresh and delicious. Its spacious design and user-friendly interface make it a perfect fit for any modern home. Seize the opportunity with Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances—get your hands on this high-capacity, feature-packed refrigerator at extraordinary prices today!
Specifications of LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator:
Capacity: 655 Litres
Type: Side-By-Side
Cooling Technology: Multi Air-Flow
Inverter Technology: Smart Inverter Compressor
Finish: Dazzle Steel
Defrosting System: Frost Free
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Large 655 L capacity for extensive storage
|Higher upfront cost
|Smart Inverter Compressor for energy savings
|Side-by-side design may require more space
Top 3 features of refrigerators with early deals:
|Refrigerators with Early Deals
|Capacity
|Inverter Technology
|Special Features
|Samsung 301 L Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
|301 Litres
|Digital Inverter
|Convertible 5-in-1 modes, Frost Free, Digital Display
|LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator
|655 Litres
|Smart Inverter Compressor
|Express Freeze, Multi Air-Flow, Frost Free, LED Lighting
Check out more early deals on refrigerators before Amazon Great Indian Festival:
Early deals on inverter split ACs:
7.
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White)
Enhance your home’s cooling efficiency with the Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. This model, featuring durable copper coils, provides reliable performance and energy savings. Equipped with a PM 2.5 filter, it ensures cleaner air by removing fine particles. The Triple Display offers clear visibility of settings, while Dew Clean Technology simplifies maintenance by preventing dust build-up. Coanda Airflow enhances comfort by evenly distributing air across the room. Ideal for modern homes, this 2023 model combines advanced features with eco-friendly operation. Don’t miss the Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances—grab this premium AC at fantastic prices and enjoy superior cooling comfort throughout the year.
Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:
Type: Split Air Conditioner
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Star Rating: 3 Star
Technology: Inverter Compressor
Copper Coils: Yes
Air Filter: PM 2.5 Filter
Model Year: 2023
Colour: White
Installation Type: Wall-Mounted
|Reason to Buy
|Reason to Avoid
|3 Star rating ensures energy efficiency
|Higher initial cost compared to non-inverter ACs
|PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air
|Requires professional installation
|Coanda Airflow for consistent cooling
|May not fit in smaller spaces
8.
Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER Exi, CAI24ES5R34F1,White)
Upgrade your cooling experience with the Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC. This 2024 model features a robust Copper coil construction and Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, allowing you to customise the cooling capacity according to your needs. The Dual Filtration system enhances air quality by removing impurities, while the Auto Cleanser ensures the unit remains hygienic. Designed for optimal performance, this AC delivers superior cooling efficiency with its advanced AI Flexicool technology. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances—secure this high-performance AC at exceptional prices and enjoy a cooler, more comfortable home.
Specifications of Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:
Type: Split Air Conditioner
Capacity: 2 Ton
Star Rating: 5 Star
Technology: AI Flexicool Inverter
Coils: Copper
Cooling Modes: Convertible 6-in-1
Filtration: Dual Filtration
Model Year: 2024
Colour: White
Model Number: ESTER Exi, CAI24ES5R34F1
|Reason to Buy
|Reason to Avoid
|5 Star rating for high energy efficiency
|Higher initial cost compared to lower-star models
|Convertible 6-in-1 cooling for versatile use
|Larger capacity may be overkill for small rooms
Top 3 features of inverter split ACs with early deals:
|Inverter Split ACs with Early Deals
|Type
|Technology
|Special Features
|Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|Split Air Conditioner
|Inverter Compressor
|Copper Coils, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow
|Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC
|Split Air Conditioner
|AI Flexicool Inverter
|Copper Coils, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Dual Filtration, Auto Cleanser
Check out more early deals on inverter split ACs before Amazon Great Indian Festival:
Early deals on microwave ovens:
Bring home the LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven, designed to make your cooking tasks both efficient and stylish. With its sleek black finish, this 20-litre microwave is perfect for small to medium-sized families. It boasts a simple yet powerful design, featuring easy-to-use controls and various cooking functions for versatile meal preparation. The turntable ensures even cooking, while the modern aesthetic seamlessly fits into any kitchen decor. Don’t miss the Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances—grab this top-quality microwave oven at unbeatable prices today!
Specifications of LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven:
Capacity: 20 Litres
Type: Solo Microwave
Colour: Black
Controls: Mechanical
Turntable: Yes
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Compact size fits well in smaller kitchens.
|Limited to solo microwave functions only.
|Easy-to-use mechanical controls.
|No grill or convection options.
11.
Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)
Enhance your cooking experience with the Samsung 21 L Convection Microwave Oven, designed to handle a wide range of culinary tasks with ease. This versatile oven features a sleek black finish and a spacious 21-litre capacity, ideal for medium-sized households. It offers various cooking modes, including preheat, eco mode, and power defrost, ensuring perfect results every time. The auto-cook function simplifies meal preparation, while the wire rack and ceramic enamel cavity provide added convenience and easy cleaning. With a 10-year warranty on the cavity, this oven combines durability with advanced features. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances—grab this feature-rich convection microwave at exceptional prices today!
Specifications of Samsung 21 L Convection Microwave Oven:
Capacity: 21 Litres
Type: Convection Microwave Oven
Colour: Black
Cooking Modes: Various, Preheat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook
Accessories: Wire Rack
Cavity: Ceramic Enamel
Warranty: 10 Years
|Reasons to Buy
|Reasons to Avoid
|Versatile cooking modes for diverse meal options.
|Larger size may require more counter space.
|Easy to clean ceramic enamel cavity.
|May be more complex to use than a solo microwave.
Top 3 features of microwave ovens with early deals:
|Microwave Ovens with Early Deals
|Capacity
|Cooking Modes
|Special Features
|LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven
|20 Litres
|Solo Cooking Modes
|Simple design, easy-to-use controls, turntable, sleek black finish
|Samsung 21 L Convection Microwave Oven
|21 Litres
|Convection, Preheat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook
|Wire rack, ceramic enamel cavity, 10-year warranty
Check out more early deals on microwave ovens before Amazon Great Indian Festival:
Up to 50% off on chimneys:
9. GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney
Now upgrade your kitchen with the GLEN 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney. Designed for high performance and ease of use, this stylish black chimney features advanced touch and motion sensor controls for effortless operation. With a powerful 1200 m³/hr suction capacity, it efficiently removes smoke, grease, and odours, ensuring a clean and fresh cooking environment. The auto-clean feature simplifies maintenance by automatically cleaning the internal parts, reducing the need for manual cleaning. Don’t miss out on Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances—this is your chance to grab this top-of-the-line kitchen chimney at unbeatable prices!
Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney:
Type: Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney
Brand: GLEN
Width: 60 cm
Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr
Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor
Colour: Black
|Reason to Buy
|Reason to Avoid
|High suction capacity (1200 m³/hr) for efficient cleaning
|Higher initial investment compared to non-auto-clean models
|Auto-clean feature reduces maintenance effort
|Filterless design may require more frequent cleaning of other kitchen surfaces
14.
Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with filterless and Motion Sensor Technology (Black 90cm)
Transform your kitchen with the Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney, featuring cutting-edge Autoclean technology and a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr. This stylish black chimney utilises filterless design and advanced motion sensor technology for effortless operation and minimal maintenance. The Autoclean feature ensures that the internal components stay clean without manual intervention, enhancing the chimney's longevity and performance. Ideal for large kitchens, it efficiently eliminates smoke, grease, and odours, keeping your cooking space fresh and clean. Catch the Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals to get this top kitchen chimney at unbeatable prices.
Specifications of Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney:
Type: Kitchen Chimney
Brand: Hindware
Width: 90 cm
Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr
Technology: Autoclean, Filterless, Motion Sensor
Colour: Black
|Reason to Buy
|Reason to Avoid
|High suction power (1200 m³/hr) for efficient smoke and grease removal
|Filterless design may require more frequent cleaning of surrounding areas
|Autoclean technology reduces manual cleaning efforts
|Higher upfront cost compared to non-filterless models
Top 3 features of kitchen chimneys with early deals:
|Kitchen Chimneys with Early Deals
|Type
|Technology
|Additional Features
|GLEN 60 cm Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney (Hood Anya)
|Wall-mounted
|Auto-Clean, Filterless
|1200 m³/hr suction, Touch+Motion Sensor Controls, Black
|Hindware Smarts Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney
|Wall-mounted
|Autoclean, Filterless
|1200 m³/hr suction, Motion Sensor Technology, Black
Check out more early deals on kitchen chimneys before Amazon Great Indian Festival:
Check out more early deals on dishwashers before the Amazon Great Indian Festival:
FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances:
- 1. What are the dates for the Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals on large appliances?
The early deals for the Amazon Great Indian Festival on large appliances typically start before the main event. For 2024, these early deals are expected to begin around August 1st, with the main festival running from August 6th to 11th.
- 2. What types of large appliances are included in the early deals?
The early deals cover a wide range of large appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens, kitchen chimneys, and more. You can find discounts on popular brands and models across these categories.
- 3. How can I find the best deals on large appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?
To find the best deals, visit the Amazon website and check the "Great Indian Festival" section. You can filter by category to see all available offers on large appliances. Additionally, look for early bird promotions and time-limited offers to maximise savings.
- 4. Are there any specific brands that offer better deals on large appliances?
During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, many top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Bosch offer significant discounts. It's a good idea to compare deals from different brands and check reviews to find the best options for your needs.
- 5. Can I use additional coupons or cashback offers with the early deals on large appliances?
Yes, you can often combine early deals with additional coupons or cashback offers. Check Amazon’s "Offers" section for any available coupons and promotions. Also, consider using Amazon Pay or credit card offers for extra savings.
