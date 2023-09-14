Best fridge in India: 10 best options for your home

Are you still using your old refrigerator for years? Then it's time to introduce a new fridge to your kitchen. These days fridges come with a multitude of advanced features that allow you to operate the fridge with much more ease and convenience. You can also save on your electricity bills if you invest in the right one, as modern day options come with LED lighting and inverter compressor. Besides, it is always a good idea to invest in a good fridge that never lets you down. Because let’s just face it, a dysfunctional fridge can literally hamper the operations of a kitchen and affect your day to day life as well. Investing in a good fridge is non-negotiable. (Pexels)

Many models come equipped with features like Wi-Fi connectivity, touchscreen displays and app-controlled settings, making it easier than ever to manage your fridge's contents and energy consumption.

This buying guide has some of the best fridges in India in it. Take a look at the selections below.





1. Haier 630 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

This fridge is a behemoth in the world of refrigeration, offering an impressive 630-liter capacity that's perfect for large families or those who like to stock up on groceries. Haier, a renowned name in the industry, has designed this refrigerator with Expert Inverter Technology for efficient cooling and energy savings. The sleek Black Steel finish adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen, and the Magic Convertible feature lets you adapt the fridge and freezer sections according to your needs. Made in India, this refrigerator is built to cater to the diverse requirements of Indian households.

Specifications

Capacity: 630 liters

Type: Side by Side

Inverter Technology: Yes

Cooling System: Frost-Free

Convertible: Yes (Magic Convertible)

Made in India: Yes

Color: Black Steel

B0B8ZMLRH4

2. Lloyd 340 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (GLFF342AMWT1PB, Metallic Wine)

For those seeking a balance between capacity and energy efficiency, the Lloyd GLFF342AMWT1PB is a compelling choice. With a 340-liter capacity, it's suitable for medium-sized families. The 2 Star Inverter ensures effective cooling without consuming excessive electricity. The Metallic Wine finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. The Frost-Free technology means no more tedious defrosting, while the double-door design provides easy access to fresh and frozen items.

Specifications

Capacity: 340 liters

Type: Double Door

Inverter Technology: Yes

Cooling System: Frost-Free

Color: Metallic Wine

B0914ZQR9V

LG 185 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Smart Inverter Compressor Single-Door Refrigerator (GL-D199OERY, Ebony Regal)

This single-door refrigerator by LG is an excellent choice for small families, singles, or as a secondary fridge. With a 185-liter capacity, it's compact and energy-efficient, boasting a 4 Star rating. The Smart Inverter Compressor adapts to cooling needs, reducing energy consumption and noise. The Ebony Regal finish adds a touch of sophistication, and the refrigerator comes with a base stand that includes a convenient drawer. The 2023 Model is equipped with features designed to make your life easier.

Specifications

Capacity: 185 liters

Type: Single Door

Inverter Technology: Yes

Cooling System: Direct-Cool

Color: Ebony Regal

Additional Features: Base stand with Drawer

B0BS1VT5YW

4. Whirlpool 240 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY, Steel Onyx)

Whirlpool's FP 263D PROTTON ROY offers a capacious 240-liter storage capacity and a multi-door design for efficient organization. The Frost-Free technology ensures minimal maintenance, and the Steel Onyx finish gives it a sleek appearance. This refrigerator is designed to keep your food fresh for longer, with separate compartments for different items, including fruits, vegetables, and frozen goods. It's a reliable choice for medium to large families.

Specifications

Capacity: 240 liters

Type: Multi-Door

Cooling System: Frost-Free

Color: Steel Onyx

B07V3MHBFQ

5. Samsung 845 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS82A6000SL/TL, Ez Clean Steel)

If you need the utmost storage space and advanced features, the Samsung RS82A6000SL/TL is a powerhouse with its colossal 845-liter capacity. This side-by-side refrigerator is perfect for large families or those who love to entertain. The Inverter technology ensures consistent cooling while being energy-efficient. The Ez Clean Steel finish is not only stylish but also easy to maintain. With features like an ice and water dispenser, digital display, and ample storage options, it's a premium choice.

Specifications

Capacity: 845 liters

Type: Side by Side

Inverter Technology: Yes

Cooling System: Frost-Free

Color: Ez Clean Steel

Additional Features: Ice and Water Dispenser, Digital Display

B08W4Y8SHC

6. Whirlpool 265 L 2 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEOFRESH GD PRM 278 2S, Crystal Mirror)

Whirlpool's NEOFRESH GD PRM 278 2S offers a generous 265-liter capacity, making it ideal for mid-sized families. The 2 Star rating ensures energy efficiency, while the Frost-Free technology eliminates the need for manual defrosting. The Crystal Mirror finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. With dedicated compartments for fruits, vegetables, and fresh dairy, this refrigerator is designed to keep your food fresh and organized.

Specifications

Capacity: 265 liters

Type: Double Door

Cooling System: Frost-Free

Color: Crystal Mirror

Additional Features: Glass Door

B084XN23V7

7. Panasonic Econavi 336 L 3 Star 6-Stage Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (NR-BG343VDA3, Deep Ocean Blue)

Panasonic's NR-BG343VDA3 is a feature-packed refrigerator with a 336-liter capacity. It comes with a 3 Star rating for energy efficiency and a 6-Stage Inverter for precise cooling. The Deep Ocean Blue color adds vibrancy to your kitchen. Powered by Artificial Intelligence, this refrigerator adapts to your usage patterns to optimize cooling. It's a 2022 Model that combines aesthetics and functionality.

Specifications

Capacity: 336 liters

Type: Double Door

Inverter Technology: Yes (6-Stage)

Cooling System: Frost-Free

Color: Deep Ocean Blue

Additional Features: Powered by Artificial Intelligence

B0861SXFL1

8. LG 190 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B199OPRC, Peppy Red)

For those seeking a compact refrigerator with style, LG offers the GL-B199OPRC in Peppy Red. With a 190-liter capacity, it's suitable for small families and singles. The 2 Star rating ensures reasonable energy efficiency. What sets this refrigerator apart is its Fast Ice Making feature, which is perfect for hot Indian summers. The 2022 Model is designed to provide efficient cooling in a vibrant package.

Specifications

Capacity: 190 liters

Type: Single Door

Cooling System: Direct-Cool

Color: Peppy Red

Additional Features: Fast Ice Making

B0B8D5VG7V

9. Whirlpool 260 L 5 Star Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 283D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (N), Alpha Steel)

Whirlpool's FP 283D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (N) boasts a 260-liter capacity and a 5 Star rating, making it an energy-efficient choice for medium-sized families. The multi-door design keeps your food items organized, while the Frost-Free technology eliminates the hassle of manual defrosting. The Alpha Steel finish exudes modern elegance, and the refrigerator offers ample space for all your storage needs.

Specifications

Capacity: 260 liters

Type: Multi-Door

Cooling System: Frost-Free

Color: Alpha Steel

B00LIWQWG0

10. Havells-Lloyd 340 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (FF 340 2S INV HAIRLINE GRAY FF342AHGT1PB)- 2022 Model

The Havells-Lloyd FF 340 2S INV HAIRLINE GRAY FF342AHGT1PB is a stylish and efficient refrigerator with a 340-liter capacity. The 2 Star rating ensures a balance between cooling performance and energy consumption. The Frost-Free technology means you won't have to worry about defrosting. With a Hairline Gray finish, it's not only functional but also adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. The 2022 Model is designed to cater to modern needs.

Specifications

Capacity: 340 liters

Type: Double Door

Cooling System: Frost-Free

Color: Hairline Gray

B08XLN63H4

Three best features

Product Name and Model Best Feature 1 Best Feature 2 Best Feature 3 Haier HRS-682KS Large 630L capacity Expert Inverter Technology Magic Convertible Lloyd GLFF342AMWT1PB 340L capacity Inverter Frost-Free Technology Metallic Wine finish LG GL-D199OERY 185L capacity 4 Star Smart Inverter Compressor Base stand with Drawer Whirlpool FP 263D 240L capacity Frost-Free Multi-Door Design Steel Onyx finish Samsung RS82A6000SL/TL Massive 845L capacity Inverter Frost-Free Technology Side-by-Side Design with Ez Clean Steel Whirlpool NEOFRESH GD 265L capacity Frost-Free Double Door Crystal Mirror finish with Glass Door Panasonic NR-BG343VDA3 336L capacity 3 Star 6-Stage Inverter Powered by Artificial Intelligence LG GL-B199OPRC 190L capacity 2 Star Direct-Cool Technology Peppy Red finish with Fast Ice Making Whirlpool FP 283D 260L capacity 5 Star Frost-Free Multi-Door Alpha Steel finish Havells FF 340 2S 340L capacity 2 Star Frost-Free Double Door Hairline Gray finish



Pros and cons of each product

Product Name and Model Pros Cons Haier HRS-682KS Large 630L capacity, Expert Inverter Technology, Magic Convertible Relatively high price, Bulky size, Two-star energy efficiency rating Lloyd GLFF342AMWT1PB 340L capacity, Inverter Frost-Free Technology, Spacious design Metallic wine finish, Limited star rating, Not ideal for larger families LG GL-D199OERY Smart Inverter Compressor, Ebony Regal finish, Four-star energy rating Small capacity, Single-door design, No frost-free feature Whirlpool FP 263D Frost-Free Multi-Door, Steel Onyx finish, 240L capacity Slightly smaller capacity, Relatively higher price, Limited to 2-star energy efficiency Samsung RS82A6000SL/TL Massive 845L capacity, Inverter Frost-Free, Side-by-Side Design Extremely high price, Requires ample kitchen space, May consume more electricity Whirlpool NEOFRESH GD Spacious 265L capacity, Frost-Free Double Door, Crystal Mirror finish Limited to 2-star energy efficiency, Glass door may require frequent cleaning, Relatively high initial cost Panasonic NR-BG343VDA3 Powered by AI, 6-Stage Inverter, 336L capacity Slightly higher price, Limited colour options, 3-star energy efficiency may not be the best LG GL-B199OPRC 190L capacity, Direct-Cool technology, Peppy Red finish Limited storage space, Limited to 2-star energy efficiency, Single-door design may not be suitable for all Whirlpool FP 283D 260L capacity, 5-star energy rating, Frost-Free Multi-Door 5-star energy efficiency may not be available in all regions, Alpha Steel finish may not suit all kitchen decors Havells FF 340 2S 340L capacity, Inverter Frost-Free, Double Door design Limited to 2-star energy efficiency, Hairline Gray finish may not be universally appealing, May consume more electricity due to the inverter technology

Best value for money:

The LG GL-B199OPRC stands out as the best value for money among the listed refrigerators. With its 190L capacity, Direct-Cool technology for efficient cooling, and convenient features like Fast Ice Making, it offers a perfect blend of affordability and functionality. This refrigerator is suitable for small to medium-sized households, making it a smart choice for those looking to maximize their budget without compromising on essential features.

Best overall product:

The Samsung RS82A6000SL/TL takes the crown as the best overall product in this category. With a massive 845L capacity, Inverter Frost-Free Technology, and a Side-by-Side design featuring Ez Clean Steel finish, it offers top-notch storage, energy efficiency, and modern aesthetics. While it comes with a premium price tag, the Samsung refrigerator is a true standout for those seeking the ultimate refrigerator experience.

How to find the best refrigerator?

Choosing the right refrigerator from the options listed in this article depends on your specific needs. Consider factors such as capacity, energy efficiency, and available features. If you're looking for a spacious refrigerator for a larger family, options like the Samsung RS82A6000SL/TL or the Haier HRS-682KS might be ideal. On the other hand, if you need an affordable and compact solution, the LG GL-B199OPRC is a great choice. Be sure to weigh the pros and cons of each model to find the one that best suits your lifestyle.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.