LG versus Samsung: Comparison guide for two side by side refrigerators from these well-known brands

Buying a new home appliance is never easy. With a plethora of choices in the market, the process of shortlisting the best ones and then deciding on one can be a tiring process. If you have been thinking of opting for a new refrigerator, either as a first-time buyer or as a veteran wanting to dispose off an old fridge and bring home a new one, familiarising oneself with the various brands in the market and checking out their models is a good exercise to indulge in. We can aid you in the process, thanks to our comparison guides. For this article, we will compare to two leading refrigeration brands - LG and Samsung - and compare one model each from either of the two leading Korean brands. Comparison guide: Check out the side by side refrigerators from LG and Samsung.

In this LG versus Samsung comparison guide, we will compare two side by side refrigerators. Both these brands are quite popular in India and good indicator is their high visibility and top-of-the-mind recall. The models under consideration are - LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel versus Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver.



What the main points that one bear in mind in matters of side by side refrigerators? Here's a list.





Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Side by side refrigerators employ advanced cooling technologies like multi-airflow systems and independent cooling for freezer and fridge compartments, ensuring even temperatures and optimal food preservation.

Design and innovation:

These refrigerators feature sleek designs with modern finishes, often incorporating innovations like door-in-door access, customizable storage options, and ergonomic handles for convenience and aesthetics.

Smart features:

Equipped with smart technology, side by side refrigerators offer features like Wi-Fi connectivity for remote monitoring, touchscreens for easy control, and apps for temperature adjustment and alerts on smartphone devices.

Capacity and layout:

They typically offer spacious capacities ranging from 500 to 800 litres, with well-organized layouts including adjustable shelves, door bins, and drawers, maximizing storage efficiency for various food items.

Energy efficiency:

Many models boast high energy efficiency ratings, using technologies such as inverter compressors and energy-saving modes to minimize power consumption while maintaining optimal cooling performance, reducing electricity bills.

Durability and reliability:

Built with robust materials and backed by warranties, side by side refrigerators are designed for durability. Reliable components like digital inverters ensure long-lasting performance and minimal maintenance, ensuring peace of mind.



Lets dive into the details of two models.

Also read: Best refrigerator in India 2024: Explore top 6 side by side fridges, storage and accessibility are their major draws

LG versus Samsung

LG and Samsung are leading brands in the refrigerator market, both offering innovative technology and stylish designs. LG is known for its smart inverter technology and reliable performance, while Samsung excels in smart features and energy efficiency. Both brands provide excellent customer service, but Samsung often stands out for its sleek aesthetics and advanced connectivity options.

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel)

LG refrigerators are renowned for their smart inverter technology, energy efficiency, spacious design, reliable performance, and modern, sleek aesthetics.

Smart Inverter Compressor technology: LG's cutting-edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology significantly enhances energy efficiency, helping you save more on electricity bills. This advanced feature ensures optimal performance while operating silently, making it ideal for modern homes. Additionally, LG offers a 10-year warranty on the compressor, ensuring long-term reliability and peace of mind for users, reinforcing their commitment to quality and innovation.



Spacious design and high of capacity: The LG 655 L refrigerator is a stunningly stylish appliance, perfect for families with five or more members. It offers a generous 239 L freezer capacity and a 416 L fresh food capacity, ensuring ample storage for all your needs. With dimensions of 913 x 1790 x 735 mm, it combines space and elegance effortlessly. This refrigerator is designed to provide both functionality and aesthetic appeal, making it an excellent addition to any modern kitchen.

Smart features: Here are a bunch of some of its smart features. Check them out here:

LG's smart diagnosis quickly troubleshoots issues. Call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place your phone on the appliance. The appliance communicates with a computer to produce a diagnosis within seconds, offering an immediate solution for your convenience.

Multi air flow: Numerous cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air throughout the refrigerator, ensuring every food item is evenly cooled. This system maintains consistent temperatures, keeping your food fresh and properly preserved in every corner of the fridge.



Multi digital sensors: LG refrigerators feature digital temperature sensors that monitor both internal and external temperatures. This ensures temperature consistency, helping to maintain food quality for longer periods. These sensors optimize cooling performance to keep your food fresh and well-preserved.

Express freezing: The express freezing feature of this LG fridge rapidly lowers temperatures, quickly freezing food items. This function ensures fast preservation of freshness and nutrients, making it ideal for quick cooling needs.

Durability and reliability: The LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel) is built for durability and reliability. Its robust design, advanced Smart Inverter technology, and high-quality materials ensure long-lasting performance, making it a dependable choice for any household.



Specifications of LG 655 L:

Capacity: 655 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free, Smart Inverter Compressor

Features: Express Freeze, Multi Air-Flow

Design: Double Door Side-By-Side, Dazzle Steel finish

Model Year: 2023

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious capacity suitable for large families. Requires ample kitchen space due to its large size. Efficient cooling with Express Freeze and Multi Air-Flow for even distribution. Higher initial cost compared to smaller models.

Now let's see some of the best features of Samsung in the similar capacity category.

Also read: Best refrigerator brands in India (2024): Choose from 6 top-selling models to keep your food items fresh for longer

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver

The Samsung RS76CG8003S9HL refrigerator features a spacious 653 L capacity, convertible 5-in-1 design, AI-enabled smart features, WiFi connectivity, and stylish Refined Inox finish.

5 conversion modes: Experience versatile storage with 5 conversion modes in the Samsung refrigerator. Utilising Twin Cooling technology, switch between modes effortlessly: convert freezer to fridge for extra fresh food storage, turn off compartments to save energy, or use freezer as additional fridge space as needed.

Up to 10% energy saving: This Samsung refrigerator offers up to 10% energy savings with AI Energy Mode. This feature analyses usage patterns using AI technology to estimate power consumption. If projected electricity costs surpass your set limits, it suggests activating the energy-saving mode to optimize efficiency and reduce energy consumption by up to 10%.

Twin Cooling Plus technology in Samsung refrigerators maintains optimal temperature and humidity independently in the fridge and freezer compartments. This ensures food stays fresher and moister longer, preserving natural flavours by preventing odour mixing between compartments, creating ideal storage conditions for perishables.

Digital inverter compressor: The Samsung refrigerator features a Digital Inverter Compressor with a 20-year warranty, ensuring exceptional energy efficiency, minimal noise, and durable performance. Automatically adjusting its speed based on cooling needs, it operates quietly, conserves power effectively, and provides reliable long-term use, backed by extensive warranty coverage for peace of mind.



Control from anywhere (WiFi embedded): With built-in Wi-Fi, the Samsung refrigerator allows remote monitoring and control via the SmartThings App. Keep track of its status, adjust Rapid Cooling settings, monitor temperature, and receive alerts for open doors. The appliance also detects and diagnoses issues, ensuring convenience and peace of mind wherever you are.



Specifications of Samsung 653 L

Capacity: 653 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free, Digital Inverter Compressor

Features: Convertible 5-in-1 modes, AI Enabled Smart with WiFi

Design: Double Door Side By Side, Refined Inox finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile storage options with convertible modes. May be expensive compared to non-convertible models. Smart features like WiFi connectivity for remote monitoring and control. Requires stable WiFi connection for optimal use of smart features.

Comparison table: LG 655L, Side-by-Side Refrigerator vs Samsung 653 L Convertible 5in1 Side by Side Refrigerator RS76CG8003S9

Product Name Features 655L, Side-by-Side Refrigerator Energy Consumption (kWh/Year) and grade - 539, 3 Star Compressor Type - Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC) Smart features - Multi Air Flow, Multi Digital Sensors Smart Diagnosis - fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues 653 L Convertible 5in1 Side by Side Refrigerator RS76CG8003S9 Cooling Type - Twin Cooling Plus Refrigerator Feature - Number of Shelf (Total) - 4 EA, Interior LED Light - Top LED, Shelf Material - Tempered Glass, Number of Vegetable&Fruit Drawer - 2 EA Performance - Noise Level (37 dBA); Vacation Mode (Yes) Energy Star Rating - 3 Star Smart features - Wi-Fi Embedded

Similar articles for you

Best fridges in India: Explore the top 10 picks for your ultimate cooling needs and convenience

Best smart refrigerators for modern kitchens: Top 10 compact and efficient picks to cater to your refrigeration needs

Comparison guide of the top 2 refrigerators of 2024: Understand features of the best refrigerators from LG and Godrej

Best 5 star fridge 2024: Top 10 picks for minimum energy consumption and longer food preservation

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.