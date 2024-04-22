Comparison guide of the top 2 refrigerators of 2024: A comprehensive study of the best refrigerators from LG and Godrej

Refrigerators play a very important role in our day-to-day life. From keeping the food fresh, to being the easiest way to store perishables and delicate food products, a refrigerator is an appliance no home can function without. Today technology has gone above and beyond the ordinary adding various features like water dispensers, meat trays, defrosting options, adjustable shelves and so much more that the appliance has gone from being a basic necessity to a technological luxury as well. A comparative study of the top refrigerators from LG and Godrej.

When it comes to the top refrigerators in India, it is important to understand which are the top brands and what are the best refrigerators they have to offer. The list could be extensive making it impossible to pick one, so to help you find the best from the rest we have narrowed down the search to our top two picks:

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

1. LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator

2. Godrej 670 L Four Door Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator

We are going to do a deep comparison guide and study what we should consider before buying a refrigerator and what the specifications that make each of these two refrigerators stand out. This guide will help you make a decision between the two refrigerators and help you pick the one that works best for you.

Points to keep in mind before buying a refrigerator:

Here is a summarised fridge buying guide to help you understand what to keep in mind and how to analyse which fridge will work best for you.

1. Refrigerator Capacity:

It is always essential to understand the capacity a fridge holds and if that can serve the size of your family and your overall needs in the kitchen and at home as well. Many times people who love to cook and bake need larger refrigerators as compared to people who order food more than they cook. The general rule of thumb used is 250-litre capacity for two people, and every additional person adds a 50-litre capacity to your fridge. This way it is easy to anticipate the size of the refrigerator you might need.

2. Refrigerator price:

This is one of the most important factors to consider while buying a fridge for yourself. Understanding your budget and what it will allow you to spend will help you narrow down on the brands you can afford and also the features and specifications. Sometimes knowing your budget will allow you to splurge on refrigerators with additional benefits and features or lookout with vigilance for discounts and deals on credit cards to save some money.

3. Features:

Always study the features on offer. Many times certain refrigerators might have a lot to offer but none of that might be specific to your needs making them unnecessary features to pay for. And a lot of times we miss out on buying certain appliances that offer more than others due to lack of research. So study everything in detail to understand what is perfect for your use and needs.

4. Energy efficiency:

This is another great point to take note of. Energy efficiency plays a pivotal role in the amount of electricity used and ultimately in the cost of your regular electricity bill. Understanding the energy efficiency offered helps curb the issue of overuse of electricity in the long run. A point you cannot skip.

Now that we have some understanding of the features to explore before buying a refrigerator, let’s talk in-depth about our top 2 picks of the best refrigerators in 2024:

Also Read: Best fridge in India: Top 10 models with triple door

1. LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

B0CM9HND4R

A top-of-the-line refrigerator from LG which is one of the top refrigerator brands in India. The refrigerators come with multiple shelves where; in the refrigerator section, there are three shelves, four-door baskets, a vegetable box, and two drawers. In the freezer section, there are four shelves, four-door baskets, and one drawer. The refrigerator has a top LED light, and the freezer also has a top LED light which makes it easy to find everything you need even in the middle of the night. The side-by-side style of the freezer and refrigerator makes it spacious and very easy to access. The concept of giving multiple shelves in the freezer area makes it perfect for storing more produce and also allows you to switch from freezer to fridge mode whenever needed to add more capacity on days when you have guests, parties, family gatherings and more.

Special Features of LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator:

Smart Diagnosis: This helps quickly and easily troubleshoot any issues that may arise.

Multi Air Flow: Ensures that every food item is properly cooled by circulating air throughout the refrigerator.

Multi Digital Sensors: These sensors help maintain the quality of food for a longer period.

Express Freeze: Boosts both the production of ice and the freezing capabilities of the freezer.

Also Read: Double-door fridge for home: Top 10 picks that promises maximum cooling and big storage

2. Godrej 670 L Four Door Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator

B0C7V9GLZP

When talking about the top refrigerator brands we cannot skip discussing Godrej. This Godrej refrigerator is another top-of-the-line refrigerator that is a must-have for anyone looking for a versatile fridge for their home. It has three compartments with adjustable temperatures: fridge, freezer, and My Fresh Choice section. Each compartment has its controls, allowing you to set the temperature that suits you best for both the fridge and the freezer. The refrigerator comes with 4 doors and three major questions. The top is the fridge section and the bottom section is divided into two with one section being a dedicated freezer and the other being a section which you can change from fridge to freezer or back as per your needs at home.

Special Features of Godrej 670 L Four Door Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator:

Convertible Freezer: Easily switch between fridge and freezer modes with temperature settings ranging from -18 degree celsius to +5 degree celsius.

Customized Temperature Control: Set the fridge temperature between 2 degree celsius and 8 degree celsius, freezer temperature between -14 degree celsius and -24 degree celsius, and flexi zone temperature between -18 degree celsius and +5 degree celsius.

Enhanced Freshness: Adjusting temperatures creates an optimal environment for food, prolonging its freshness and taste.

Also Read: Best double door refrigerators under Rs.30000: Top 9 picks that guarantees efficient cooling and big saving

Let us deep dive into a detailed comparison between the two best refrigerators

Features LG 655 L Refrigerator Godrej 670 L Refrigerator Model number GL-B257HWBY RM EONVELVET 685 RIT IN ST Capacity (Overall) 655 Litres 670 Litres Fresh food capacity 416 Litres 422 Litres Freezer capacity 239 Litres 125 Litres Form Factor (Doors) Side-by-side Multi-door (4) Colour Western Black Inox steel Shelf type Toughened glass Toughened glass Suitable for Large families (5-8 members) Large families (5-8 members) Amazon ratings 4.2 stars 4 stars Price on Amazon (approx.) Rs.69,990 Rs.86,990

Why the LG 655 L Refrigerator is the best value for money refrigerator

Refrigerators are indispensable in modern households, and LG's 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator stands out as a top choice for those seeking value for money. With a generous capacity of 655 litres, it caters perfectly to the needs of large families, providing ample space for storing various food items. With its thoughtful design comprising multiple shelves, door baskets, and drawers, every inch of space is optimized, ensuring efficient storage without any wastage.

In terms of affordability, the LG refrigerator offers a great deal with an irresistible price point. Priced at approximately Rs. 69,990 on Amazon, it strikes a balance between cost and features, making it accessible to a wide range of consumers and easy to afford between the two picks here. Along with its competitive pricing, the refrigerator doesn't compromise on quality or functionality. It comes equipped with a range of special features, including Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting and Express Freeze for rapid freezing of food items.

Along with these features the refrigerator comes equipped with optimal cooling technology which ensures better energy efficiency and makes it a very good option to buy for the long run as it will save you money on your electricity bill as well.

Also Read: Bosch fridge vs competitors: Top 10 premium refrigeration picks

Why the Godrej 670 L Refrigerator is the best overall refrigerator

Godrej's 670 L Four Door Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator comes across as the best overall choice for all consumers seeking superior performance and flexibility. With its spacious and accommodating 670-litre capacity, it caters to the needs of large families, offering ample storage space for a wide variety of food items. The refrigerator's innovative design features like convertible compartments, and temperature adjustment to seamlessly switch between fridge and freezer modes based on their specific requirements.

What sets this refrigerator apart is its focus on preserving food freshness. Equipped with customizable temperature control and a dedicated My Fresh Choice section, it ensures optimal storage conditions, prolonging the shelf life of perishables and maintaining their nutritional value and flavour. The Convertible Freezer feature adds another layer of convenience, enabling users to adapt the refrigerator to changing storage needs effortlessly and without feeling the need to find other storage solutions.

Despite its slightly higher price point of approximately Rs. 86,990 on Amazon, the refrigerator comes with rave reviews and ratings, reflecting high levels of customer satisfaction after multiple uses. Combining advanced features, spacious capacity, and reliable performance, it stands out as the ultimate choice for those prioritizing quality and versatility in their refrigerators.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.