Best side-by-side refrigerators: Top 10 picks

Introduction Opt for a side-by-side refrigerator to experience effective cooling and get mega storage.(Pexels )

If you are in the market for a refrigerator that offers convenience and accessibility, then side by side refrigerators might be the ideal choice for you. These refrigerators have gained popularity for their practical layout, making it easier for users to organize and access their food items with ease.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The distinctive feature of side by side refrigerators is their split design, with the fresh food compartment on one side and the freezer on the other. This unique arrangement allows for a more balanced distribution of space, providing ample room for both fresh produce and frozen goods. The vertical alignment of the compartments allows users to easily reach items at eye level, minimizing the need to bend or stretch to access different sections of the fridge.

One of the key advantages of side by side refrigerators is the wide shelving and door storage. The generous space on each side facilitates efficient organization, making it convenient for users to categorize and locate items quickly. The shelving design also allows for easy cleaning, ensuring that spills or messes are simple to address.

In addition to their functional design, side by side refrigerators often come equipped with advanced features to enhance the overall user experience. These may include water and ice dispensers, offering added convenience for quenching your thirst or chilling beverages. Some models even incorporate smart technology, providing users with the ability to control and monitor their refrigerator remotely.

As we look into the world of side by side refrigerators in this blog series, we will explore the various benefits, features, and considerations associated with these appliances. Whether you're a cooking enthusiast, a busy parent, or someone who simply values organization in the kitchen, side by side refrigerators may be the solution you've been searching for. Join us on this journey to discover the practicality and efficiency that these refrigerators bring to your everyday life.

Product List

Voltas Beko 472 L Side By Side Refrigerator (RSB495XPE, 2023, Inox, Pro-Smart Inverter Compressor)

The Voltas Beko 472 L Side By Side Refrigerator is a spacious and advanced appliance designed to meet modern refrigeration needs. This refrigerator boasts a generous 472-liter capacity, providing ample storage for a variety of food items. The sleek Inox finish adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen while the side-by-side configuration allows for easy organization and accessibility.

The Pro-Smart Inverter Compressor technology ensures efficient and consistent cooling performance, adapting to the cooling demands and minimizing energy consumption. The refrigerator, with its 2023 model, incorporates the latest features to enhance user experience. Its intuitive design promotes ease of use and maintenance. However, this best side by side refrigerator offers a substantial capacity with advanced features, making it a suitable choice for households seeking a reliable refrigeration solution. Therefore, users should consider the fingerprint susceptibility of the Inox finish and the potentially bulky nature of the side-by-side configuration.

Specifications of Voltas Beko 472 L Side By Side Refrigerator

Capacity: 472 liters

Configuration: Side By Side

Finish: Inox (Stainless Steel)

Compressor: Pro-Smart Inverter Compressor

Model Year: 2023

Pros Cons Spacious 472-liter capacity Inox finish may show fingerprints easily Pro-Smart Inverter Compressor Side-by-side configuration may be bulky

B09BVFG5WL

Also read:Best refrigerators priced over ₹30,000: Comprehensive guide

2. Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System, With Advanced Controls Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator(RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK, Glass Black)

The Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System, Advanced Controls Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator embodies a sophisticated cooling solution that optimizes storage and preserves freshness without compromising on style. Its advanced technology ensures uniform cooling throughout the refrigerator, thanks to the Multi Air Flow System. This feature enables consistent circulation of cool air, preventing temperature fluctuations and ensuring that your food stays fresh for a longer duration.

The refrigerator's Advanced Controls provide users with intuitive and precise command over the appliance, allowing for personalized temperature settings and efficient energy management. The Frost-Free design eliminates the need for manual defrosting, saving time and effort. With a spacious 564 L capacity, this side-by-side refrigerator offers ample storage for groceries and perishables, enhancing convenience in your kitchen.

Specifications of Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System, With Advanced Controls Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator

564 L capacity

Multi Air Flow System for uniform cooling

Advanced Controls for precise temperature management

Frost-Free design for hassle-free maintenance

Side-by-Side configuration for easy access to both the fridge and freezer compartments

Pros Cons Ample 564 L capacity Limited color options (Glass Black) Multi Air Flow System for uniform cooling Large footprint may not fit in smaller kitchens

B09P57RX5Y

3. Hisense 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (RS564N4SBNW, Black Stainless Steel Finish)

The Hisense 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator with Water Dispenser offers a capacious and convenient cooling solution for households. With a sleek Black Stainless Steel Finish, this refrigerator seamlessly integrates into modern kitchen aesthetics. Its side-by-side door configuration optimizes storage, providing easy access to both fresh and frozen items.

This refrigerator employs an inverter compressor, ensuring energy efficiency and maintaining a consistent temperature for optimal food preservation. The Frost-Free technology eliminates the need for manual defrosting, saving time and effort. The built-in water dispenser adds a touch of convenience, providing chilled water on demand.

This best side by side refrigerator is known for its class for its generous capacity, efficient inverter compressor, and the added convenience of a water dispenser. However, potential buyers should consider the limited color options and the possibility of periodic maintenance for the water dispenser. It caters to households seeking a reliable and capacious cooling solution with modern features.

Specifications of Hisense 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 564 liters

Door Configuration: Side-by-Side

Finish: Black Stainless Steel

Compressor Type: Inverter

Defrost Type: Frost-Free

Water Dispenser: Yes

Pros Cons Spacious 564-liter capacity Limited color options Inverter compressor for energy efficiency Water dispenser may require maintenance Side-by-Side configuration for easy access Relatively higher initial cost

B09CKNXYGQ

4. LG 650 L Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HDS3, Dazzle Steel, Convertible)

The LG 650 L Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator, 2023 Model in Dazzle Steel, Convertible, is a robust kitchen appliance that seamlessly blends functionality and style. Its spacious 650-liter capacity ensures ample storage for groceries and perishables, making it an ideal choice for large families or those who prefer bulk shopping. The side-by-side design offers easy access to both the refrigerator and freezer compartments, promoting convenient organization.

This refrigerator incorporates an Inverter Compressor, enhancing energy efficiency and minimizing noise levels. The Convertible feature allows users to customize the appliance according to their needs, facilitating efficient space utilization. The Dazzle Steel finish adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen, complementing various decor styles.

Specifications of LG 650 L Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator

Capacity: 650 liters

Design: Side By Side

Color: Dazzle Steel

Compressor: Inverter

Convertible: Yes

Pros Cons Ample Storage Capacity (630L) Shiny Steel Finish Prone to Fingerprints Convertible Functionality Limited Color Options

B0CKF21VWG

5. Haier 630L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Steel, Convertible)

The Haier 630L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator is a spacious and versatile appliance catering to diverse storage needs. With a total capacity of 630 liters, this refrigerator offers ample space for organizing and preserving a wide range of food items. Its side-by-side design divides the fridge and freezer compartments vertically, allowing for easy access and organization.

Featuring a frost-free mechanism, the HES-690SS-P eliminates the need for manual defrosting, ensuring a hassle-free maintenance experience. The inverter technology optimizes energy consumption, contributing to energy efficiency. The convertible functionality provides flexibility by allowing users to convert the freezer into a fridge or vice versa, adapting to changing storage requirements.

The exterior is finished in a sleek and modern shiny steel, adding a touch of sophistication to any kitchen. The refrigerator incorporates multiple shelves, drawers, and door compartments for efficient storage and organization. The LED lighting inside illuminates the contents, enhancing visibility.

Specifications of Haier 630L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

Total Capacity: 630 liters

Design: Side by Side

Defrosting Type: Frost Free

Inverter Technology: Yes

Convertible Function: Yes

Pros Cons Ample 564L storage capacity Relatively high energy consumption Multi Air Flow System Limited color options

B0BZ12FPM1

6. Godrej 564 L Frost Free Multi Air Flow System Side-By-Side Refrigerator(RS EONVELVET 579 RFD PL ST, Platinum Steel, With Advanced Controls)

The Godrej 564 L Frost Free Multi Air Flow System Side-By-Side Refrigerator, integrates advanced controls for seamless user experience. Its expansive 564-liter capacity ensures ample storage space for groceries and perishables. The refrigerator incorporates a Multi Air Flow System, optimizing temperature distribution for uniform cooling across compartments. This minimizes temperature fluctuations, preserving food freshness and quality.

The appliance stands out with its sleek Platinum Steel finish, adding a touch of sophistication to any kitchen. The advanced controls simplify operation, allowing users to effortlessly manage temperature settings and modes. With a Side-By-Side configuration, the refrigerator offers convenient access to both the refrigerator and freezer sections, enhancing organizational efficiency.

Specifications of Godrej 564 L Frost Free Multi Air Flow System Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Capacity: 564 liters

Cooling System: Frost Free Multi Air Flow

Design: Side-By-Side

Color: Platinum Steel

Controls: Advanced Controls

Pros Cons Ample 564L storage capacity Relatively high energy consumption Multi Air Flow System Limited color options

B09P5BHVYH

7. Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator

The Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a large-capacity appliance offering a convenient and spacious solution for food storage. With a total capacity of 692 liters, this refrigerator is suitable for households with extensive storage needs. The inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and optimal cooling performance, maintaining a consistent temperature to keep your food fresh for longer periods. The side-by-side design provides easy access to both the refrigerator and freezer compartments.

This refrigerator boasts a sleek and functional exterior, complemented by a minimalist control panel for straightforward operation. The frost-free feature eliminates the need for manual defrosting, saving time and effort. The ample storage space includes adjustable shelves, door bins, and drawers, allowing for versatile organization and customization based on individual preferences.

Specifications of Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Capacity: 692 liters

Cooling Technology: Inverter Frost-Free

Design: Side-by-Side

Control Panel: Minimalist and user-friendly

Storage Features: Adjustable shelves, door bins, and drawers

Pros Cons Spacious 692-liter capacity Limited color options Inverter technology for efficiency Water and ice dispenser may be noisy

B091G5CBM8

8. LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

The LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator offers advanced functionality for modern households. With Express Freezing and Multi Air-Flow technologies, this refrigerator ensures rapid cooling and uniform temperature distribution, preserving the freshness of your stored items.

Featuring a spacious 655-liter capacity, this side-by-side refrigerator provides ample room for organizing and storing a wide variety of food items and beverages. The inverter technology enhances energy efficiency, contributing to cost savings while maintaining a consistent cooling performance. The Western Black exterior adds a sleek and contemporary touch to your kitchen decor.

Specifications of LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

Capacity: 655 liters

Cooling Technology: Frost Free Inverter

Color: Western Black

Special Features: Express Freezing, Multi Air-Flow

Model: GL-B257HWBY

Pros Cons Ample 655-liter capacity No mention of smart connectivity features Express Freezing for rapid cooling Limited infor

B0CM9HND4R

9. Samsung 580 L, Inverter, Frost-Free French Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (Rf57A5032S9/Tl, Refined Inox, Convertible, Silver, 2023 Model)

The Samsung 580 L Inverter French Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator offers a capacious and versatile cooling solution for households, characterized by its refined inox exterior and silver accents. This 2023 model is designed with user convenience in mind, featuring a convertible design that allows users to customize the internal space based on their storage needs.

The refrigerator employs inverter technology, enhancing energy efficiency and ensuring a consistent cooling performance. The frost-free operation eliminates the need for manual defrosting, maintaining a hassle-free user experience. The French Door layout not only provides a spacious interior but also enhances accessibility to fresh and frozen items.

Specifications of Samsung 580 L, Inverter, Frost-Free French Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Capacity: A generous 580 liters of storage space to accommodate a wide range of food items.

Inverter Technology: Efficiently regulates compressor speed for optimal cooling performance while minimizing energy consumption.

Convertible Design: FlexZone™ allows users to adjust temperature settings, converting the freezer into a fridge as needed for additional storage flexibility.

Frost-Free Operation: Eliminates the need for manual defrosting, saving time and effort.

French Door Layout: Enhances accessibility and organization of stored items, making it easy to locate and retrieve items.

Pros Cons Large 580 L capacity May be relatively expensive Convertible design Complex features might require familiarization

B093Q1SLL4

Also read:LG refrigerators with price guide: Choose as per your budget

10. Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators, Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682KS, Black Steel,Magic Convertible, Made In India, Gross Volume-630L)

The Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerator is a robust and technologically advanced appliance that redefines the concept of refrigeration. Boasting an expansive Gross Volume of 630 liters, this refrigerator is a capacious solution for households with diverse storage needs. The sleek and sophisticated Black Steel exterior adds a touch of modern elegance to any kitchen, enhancing the overall aesthetic.

At the heart of its performance is the Expert Inverter Technology, a hallmark feature that ensures precise and energy-efficient cooling. This innovative technology not only regulates temperature with utmost accuracy but also adapts to varying usage patterns, optimizing energy consumption for long-term cost savings. The refrigerator's Magic Convertible feature adds a layer of versatility, allowing users to customize the storage space based on their changing requirements, making it adaptable to different types of food items and varying quantities.

Designed and manufactured in India, this side by side refrigerator embodies a commitment to quality craftsmanship. The refrigerator's double-door side-by-side configuration provides convenient access to both the fresh food and frozen sections, enhancing user convenience. With its spacious interior, users can efficiently organize groceries and frozen goods, making meal preparation a seamless experience. It is a technologically advanced and capacious appliance that prioritizes energy efficiency and adaptability, making it a reliable addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators,

Gross Volume: 630 liters

Model: HRS-682KS

Exterior: Black Steel

Inverter Technology: Expert Inverter

Convertibility: Magic Convertible

Pros Cons Ample Storage Space: With a Gross Volume of 630 liters, the refrigerator provides generous space for diverse storage needs. Limited Color Options: The appliance is available only in Black Steel, limiting color choices for consumers. Energy Efficiency: The Expert Inverter Technology ensures precise cooling and energy optimization, contributing to long-term cost savings. Noisy Operation: Some users report that the refrigerator can produce noticeable noise during operation.

B0B8ZMLRH4

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Voltas Beko 472 L Side By Side Refrigerator (RSB495XPE, 2023, Inox, Pro-Smart Inverter Compressor) 472 L Capacity Inox Finish Pro-Smart Inverter Compressor Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System, With Advanced Controls Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator(RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK, Glass Black) 564 L Capacity Multi Air Flow System Frost-Free Hisense 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (RS564N4SBNW, Black Stainless Steel Finish) 564 L Capacity Inverter Technology Water Dispenser LG 650 L Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HDS3, Dazzle Steel, Convertible) 650 L Capacity Frost-Free Convertible Haier 630L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Steel, Convertible) 630 L Capacity Frost-Free Inverter Technology Godrej 564 L Frost Free Multi Air Flow System Side-By-Side Refrigerator(RS EONVELVET 579 RFD PL ST, Platinum Steel, With Advanced Controls) 564 L Capacity Multi Air Flow System Frost-Free Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator 692 L Capacity Inverter Technology Frost-Free LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing Multi Air-Flow) 655 L Capacity Frost-Free Samsung 580 L, Inverter, Frost-Free French Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (Rf57A5032S9/Tl, Refined Inox, Convertible, Silver, 2023 Model) 580 L Capacity Inverter Technology Frost-Free Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators, Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682KS, Black Steel,Magic Convertible, Made In India, Gross Volume-630L) 602 L Capacity Double Door Expert Inverter Technology

Best overall product

The Hisense 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator with Water Dispenser excels in its category for several reasons. Its capacious 564-liter capacity ensures ample space for groceries and perishables, catering to large households or those who prefer stocking up. The inverter technology incorporated in the refrigerator optimizes energy consumption, contributing to cost savings and environmental sustainability.

The frost-free design eliminates the hassle of manual defrosting, promoting convenience and time efficiency. The side-by-side door configuration enhances accessibility, allowing users to organize and retrieve items effortlessly. The built-in water dispenser adds a functional touch, providing on-demand access to chilled water without compromising internal storage space.

Constructed with a sleek and durable black stainless steel finish, this refrigerator not only complements modern kitchen aesthetics but also boasts robust longevity. Its user-friendly interface ensures straightforward operation, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a hassle-free and practical refrigeration solution. This side by side refrigerator is popular for its harmonious blend of size, efficiency, and essential features, making it a standout choice for households prioritizing functionality and reliability in their kitchen appliances.

Value for money product

The Voltas Beko 472 L Side By Side Refrigerator offers a compelling value proposition due to its adept blend of expansive storage and advanced cooling technology. With a capacious 472-liter capacity, it caters to large households, providing ample space for groceries and perishables.

The inclusion of the Pro-Smart Inverter Compressor not only ensures consistent cooling performance but also enhances energy efficiency, translating to long-term cost savings on electricity bills. The refrigerator's side-by-side configuration optimizes accessibility, allowing users to organize and retrieve items conveniently.

Moreover, the contemporary Inox finish adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen space, complementing modern aesthetics. The 2023 model incorporates user-friendly features without compromising on essential functionalities, offering a reliable and practical refrigeration solution. With its competitive pricing and robust performance, this side by side refrigerator presents a pragmatic investment for consumers seeking a spacious, efficient, and cost-effective cooling solution for their homes.

How to find a good side by side refrigerator that would suit your requirements?

To choose an appropriate side-by-side refrigerator, start by assessing your needs. Measure the available space to ensure a proper fit, considering both height and width. Evaluate your storage requirements, such as the amount of fresh and frozen food you typically have on hand.

Examine the internal layout and organization of shelves, drawers, and bins to ensure they accommodate your items effectively. Check the energy efficiency rating to save on long-term operating costs and consider additional features like water and ice dispensers, if desired. Read user reviews to gauge overall satisfaction and identify any common issues.

Compare prices across different brands and models to find one that aligns with your budget. Pay attention to the warranty coverage for peace of mind in case of malfunctions. Lastly, visit local retailers to physically inspect the refrigerator and get a feel for its build quality.

By prioritizing functionality, size compatibility, energy efficiency, user reviews, and cost, you can make an informed decision to find a side-by-side refrigerator that suits your specific requirements.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.