Best fridge brand: Opt for ones that are trustworthy, reliable

There would hardly be a middle class Indian household without a fridge. From preventing food from getting decayed to giving chilled water, a humble fridge goes a long way to easing our day-to-day life. It is, today, an essential household and kitchen appliance without which a homemaker can hardly operate. Best fridge brands in India: Going with a good brand will ensure you get great cooling and storage.

If in the olden days, fresh food was cooked three times a day, today's fast paced life and long work hours have meant that at least some of us prepare cooked food in bulk and keep it in fridge to have it later. In the times of our grandmothers, the day's fruits, vegetables and even meat would be sourced and consumed on the same day. Sadly, not any more. Many households do their weekly planning, while would have the luxury of time, manage to do so twice a week. In all such situations, a fridge goes a long way in ensuring that our weekly needs are always taken care of. Then, in summer months (which in India are long) a glass of chilled water or beverage is a must. There too, a fridge is vital.

Given our absolute dependence on this vital kitchen appliance, it makes tremendous sense to opt for ones from established brands that can assure us durability and last for years and ones we can trust.

We have put together a list of fridges from some of the most trusted brands in India such as Panasonic, Voltas, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier etc. They are all available on Amazon. Check them out and shortlist one too. With the festival season nearing (Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas etc), you can avail big discounts on them as well.

Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door

The Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is your solution to keeping your food preserved at all times. This appliance used cutting-edge technology that combines style and functionality to keep your food fresher for long time. It has a capacity of 308 litres which means that it is perfect for families of any size. It comes with a 3-star energy rating which ensures efficient cooling while saving on electricity bills. . The IntelliFresh Inverter technology it uses adapts to your usage patterns, providing consistent cooling and reducing energy consumption. Lastly, its Arctic Steel finish adds to your kitchen's decor.

Specifications:

Capacity: 308 liters

Energy Rating: 3 Star

IntelliFresh Inverter Technology

Frost-Free Operation

Double Door Design

Pros Cons Energy-efficient operation Bulky for smaller kitchens IntelliFresh Inverter technology Higher initial purchase cost compared to non-inverter models

Panasonic 338 L 3 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Panasonic 338 L 3 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is so manufactured to give you unmatched cooling experience and versatility. This 2023 model is a spacious refrigerator at 304 litres and comes with a jumbo fresh vegetable basket, perfect for storing your groceries. Its 3-star energy rating gives you energy efficiency while the 6-stage Smart Inverter technology adapts to your cooling needs. Its attractive Diamond Black exterior looks rather elegant.

Specifications:

Capacity: 338 liters (Net Capacity: 304L)

Energy Rating: 3 Star

6-Stage Smart Inverter Technology

Frost-Free Operation

Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket

Pros Cons Energy-efficient operation Bulky for smaller kitchens Convertible storage flexibility Diamond Black finish may require more frequent cleaning of fingerprints

Samsung 363L 2 Star Inverter Frost-Free Convertible 5 In 1 Double Door Refrigerator

Samsung 363L 2 Star Inverter Frost-Free Convertible 5 In 1 Double Door Refrigerator is a asset if you have a large family, thanks to its spacious capacity of 363-litres. You can safely keep all your food and beverages and forget all worries. This fridge comes with a 2-star energy rating which strikes a fine balance between cooling and efficiency. Its versatile 5-in-1 Convertible feature allows you to adapt it to your changing needs. Overall, this refrigerator not only delivers powerful cooling and freshness of your food an grocery, its sleek Black Inox finish further complements your modern kitchen's interiors.

Specifications:

Capacity: 363 litres

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Inverter Technology

Frost-Free Operation

5-in-1 Convertible Feature

Pros Cons Flexible storage options Lower energy efficiency (2-star rating) Inverter technology for consistent cooling Limited color options (only available in Black Inox)

Voltas Beko 340L 2 Star Automatic Bottom Mount Refrigerator

If you are looking for a refrigerator that combines style with functionality, then go in for Voltas Beko 340L 2 Star Automatic Bottom Mount Refrigerator (Stainless Steel) RBM365DXPCF. Not only does it address all your cooling needs, its stainless steel finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. With a generous capacity of 340 litres, it works very well for large families and can easily accomodate all your fruits, vegetables, groceries, beverages etc. Its 2-star energy rating balances cooling performance with efficiency while its automatic bottom mount design ensures easy access to the refrigerator section.

Specifications:

Capacity: 340 liters

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Automatic Bottom Mount Design

Frost-Free Operation

Stainless Steel Finish

Pros Cons Convenient automatic bottom mount design Lower energy efficiency (2-star rating) Frost-free operation for reduced maintenance Limited color options (only available in Stainless Steel)

Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator

If you had been wanting a smart fridge, then the Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator (NR-BS62GKX1) is meant for you. This fridge integrates Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control and monitoring, making it a truly cutting-edge appliance. With an expansive 592 litres capacity, you can pretty much forget about your storage issues, even if you have a large family to cater to. It also has an energy-efficient Inverter technology and frost-free operation, both of which ensure your food stays fresh and your maintenance efforts are minimal.

Specifications:

Capacity: 592 liters

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Inverter Technology

Frost-Free Operation

Premium Glass Finish

Pros Cons Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control Higher initial cost Spacious capacity and premium design Large size may not fit well in smaller kitchens

Haier 628L Frost Free Inverter Triple Door Side by Side Refrigerator

Do you live in a joint family with 15 odd members and have had to invest in 3 fridges to cater to your large family's various needs? Well then, it is time you did away with them and brought home single entity - the Haier 628L Frost Free Inverter Triple Door Side by Side Refrigerator (HRT-683KG, Black Glass, Convertible). With its colossal 628-litre capacity, this is your one-stop solution to all your kitchen and food storage and cooling issues. What's more is that it comes with a host of versatile convertible compartments. Its inverter technology ensures efficient and quiet operation while the triple door design optimizes storage space and energy efficiency. All these various features ensure your food stays fresher for longer. Lastly, its stylish black glass finish can actually add a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.

Specifications:

Capacity: 628 liters

Inverter Technology

Frost-Free Operation

Triple Door Design

Convertible Compartments

Pros Cons Immense storage capacity Large size may not fit well in smaller kitchens Energy-efficient operation Black glass finish may require frequent cleaning

Haier 630 L Frost Free, Expert Inverter Technology Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators

The Haier 630 L Frost Free Double Door Side By Side Refrigerator (HRS-682KYG-P) This 2023 model boasts a is so engineered to meet all your expansive refrigeration requirements. At a spacious 630-litre capacity, you just don't need to worry about lack of space. Its innovative Expert Inverter Technology ensures efficient and reliable cooling. Its double-door design optimizes organization. It also has a convertible feature which provides flexibility for varying storage needs. Finally, striking Black Yellow Glass finish lends vibrancy to your kitchen decor. It wouldn't be incorrect to say that this fridge is perfect for households of all sizes.

Specifications:

Capacity: 630 liters

Expert Inverter Technology

Frost-Free Operation

Double Door Design

Convertible Feature

Pros Cons Immense storage capacity with flexibility Large size may not fit well in smaller kitchens Energy-efficient operation Vibrant glass finish may require frequent cleaning

Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

If you have been looking for a home appliance that ensures efficient cooling while giving you ample storage facility, then you ought to consider Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator. Thanks to its impressive 570-liter capacity, storage will never be a challenge. It comes equipped with cutting-edge adaptive intelligence technology. Its four doors' design helps optimize storgae and lends greater organization. Overall, this fridge heps in keeping food fresher for a really long time.

Specifications:

Capacity: 570 liters

Inverter Technology

Frost-Free Operation

Multi-Door Design

Adaptive Intelligence Technology

Pros Cons Immense storage capacity with organization Larger size may not fit well in smaller kitchens Adaptive Intelligence Technology Grey color may not suit all kitchen aesthetics

Samsung 700 L With Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Samsung 700 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator is a colossal refrigerator offering a whopping 700 litres of storage capacity. It is perfect for large families, infact with such a huge capacity, you can easily throw those lavish parties as storage will never be an issue. Equipped with inverter technology, it ensures efficient and reliable cooling. Its side-by-side design makes sure you can easily operate it and no space is wasted. It also looks super cool. Thanks to its chic black exterior, your space can look really good. It certainly is a stylish and efficient addition to your kitchen.

Specifications:

Capacity: 700 liters

Inverter Technology

Side-By-Side Design

Frost-Free Operation

Striking Black Finish

Pros Cons Immense storage capacity for large families Requires a larger kitchen space due to its size Inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling Black finish may show fingerprints and smudges more easily

LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

The LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator is a good choice for a small to middle sized family, thanks to its 240 litres capacity. Its 3-star energy rating makes sure that while you get efficient cooling for your food and beverages etc, your electricity bills don't go out of control. Its convertible feature allows you to adapt the storage space to your needs, while the Multi Air Flow Cooling technology, used in its making, maintains consistent temperatures throughout the fridge. It is also a frost-free fridge.

Specifications:

Capacity: 240 liters

3-star energy rating

Smart Inverter Technology

Convertible feature

Multi Air Flow Cooling

Pros Cons Energy-efficient operation Limited capacity compared to larger models Convertible feature for flexible storage Dazzle Steel finish may not suit all kitchen aesthetics

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star IntelliFresh Inverter Frost-Free Operation IntelliFresh Inverter Technology Double Door Design Panasonic 338 L 3 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Technology Frost-Free Operation Convertible Design Samsung 363L 2 Star Inverter Frost-Free Convertible Convertible 5 In 1 Design Inverter Technology Frost-Free Operation Voltas Beko 340L 2 Star Automatic Bottom Mount Bottom Mount Design Frost-Free Operation Automatic Operation Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Side by Side Design Inverter Technology Frost-Free Operation Haier 628L Frost Free Inverter Triple Door Triple Door Design Inverter Technology Frost-Free Operation Haier 630 L Frost Free, Expert Inverter Technology Expert Inverter Technology Frost-Free Operation Convertible Compartments Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Multi-Door Design Inverter Technology Frost-Free Operation Samsung 700 L With Inverter Side-By-Side Side-By-Side Design Inverter Technology Frost-Free Operation LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Smart Inverter Smart Inverter Technology Frost-Free Operation Double Door Design

Best value for money

Among the fridges listed, the Samsung 363L 2 Star Inverter Frost-Free Convertible 5 In 1 Double Door Refrigerator stands out as a best value for money choice. It offers versatile storage options with its convertible feature, energy-efficient inverter technology, and frost-free operation. Its reasonable price point makes it a practical yet reliable choice for those looking for affordability without compromising on essential features and performance.

Best overall product

The Samsung 700 L With Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator takes the crown as the best overall product among the listed fridges. With its colossal capacity, inverter technology for efficient cooling, and side-by-side design for optimal organization, it caters to large households seamlessly. Its sleek design and advanced features make it a top-tier choice for those seeking the ultimate refrigerator experience in terms of both performance and aesthetics.

How to buy best fridge in India

To purchase the best fridge in India, begin by assessing your specific needs, considering factors like size, type, and capacity to match your family size and kitchen space. Prioritize energy-efficient models with higher star ratings to reduce long-term energy costs. Explore features such as frost-free operation, inverter technology, and convertible compartments according to your requirements. Opt for well-established brands known for reliability and responsive after-sales service. Set a realistic budget, compare prices, and read customer reviews to find the best value. Finally, purchase from a reputable retailer offering good customer service and warranty coverage to ensure a satisfying and long-lasting investment.

