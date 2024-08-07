 Best refrigerators under ₹20000: Top 10 fridge brands that are perfect for your home - Hindustan Times
Best refrigerators under 20000: Top 10 fridge brands that are perfect for your home

ByAffiliate Desk
Aug 07, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Looking for the best refrigerator under ₹20000? Check out our top picks for the best fridge brands and find the perfect one for your home.

When it comes to choosing the best refrigerator under 20000, there are several factors to consider. From energy efficiency to storage capacity, the options can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 refrigerators from leading brands such as LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool. Each product has been carefully selected based on its performance, features, and value for money. Whether you're looking for a single door or double door refrigerator, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect refrigerator for your needs.

Top refrigerators under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000: Affordable quality for your home.
Top refrigerators under 20,000: Affordable quality for your home.

1. LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The LG Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator GL-D201ABEU is a stylish and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers ample storage space for all your food items. With its smart inverter compressor, it ensures consistent cooling and enhanced durability. Its toughened glass shelves can hold heavy pots and pans, while the large vegetable box keeps your produce fresh for longer.

Specifications of LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

  • 190 litres capacity
  • Smart inverter compressor
  • Toughened glass shelves
  • Moist ‘n’ Fresh feature
  • Energy efficient
  • Stabilizer-free operation

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Energy-efficientLimited colour options
Ample storage spaceNo door lock feature
Durable build 

2. Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1824CR-HL is a sleek and modern refrigerator that offers advanced cooling technology for optimal freshness. Its digital inverter compressor adjusts cooling speed according to the amount of food stored, while the easy slide shelf makes it convenient to access items at the back. The all-around cooling system ensures even cooling throughout the refrigerator.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

  • 192 litres capacity
  • Digital inverter compressor
  • Easy slide shelf
  • All-around cooling
  • LED lighting
  • Stabilizer-free operation

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Advanced cooling technologyLimited colour options
Convenient accessNo deodorising filter
Even cooling 

3. Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS is a compact and efficient refrigerator that fits perfectly in small kitchens. Its 6th Sense QuickChill technology ensures faster and uniform cooling, while the large vegetable crisper keeps your fruits and vegetables fresh for longer. The auto-defrost function prevents ice build-up and saves you the hassle of manual defrosting.

Specifications of Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

  • 190 litres capacity
  • 6th Sense QuickChill technology
  • Large vegetable crisper
  • Auto-defrost function
  • Microblock technology
  • Stabilizer-free operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact design

Limited color options

Faster cooling

No door lock feature

Frost-free operation

4. Samsung 223 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR24C2823S8-NL is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers ample storage for all your food items. Its digital inverter technology ensures consistent cooling, while the easy slide shelf makes it convenient to access items at the back. The all-around cooling system keeps your food fresh and flavorful for longer.

Specifications of Samsung 223 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

  • 230 litres capacity
  • Digital inverter technology
  • Easy slide shelf
  • All-around cooling
  • LED lighting
  • Stabilizer-free operation

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Spacious designLimited colour options
Energy-efficientNo deodorising filter
Convenient access 

5. Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1723S8-HL is a sleek and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers advanced cooling technology for optimal freshness. Its digital inverter compressor adjusts cooling speed according to the amount of food stored, while the easy slide shelf makes it convenient to access items at the back. The all-around cooling system ensures even cooling throughout the refrigerator.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

  • 192 litres capacity
  • Digital inverter compressor
  • Easy slide shelf
  • All-around cooling
  • LED lighting
  • Stabilizer-free operation

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Advanced cooling technologyLimited colour options
Convenient accessNo deodorising filter
Even cooling 

6. Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1724CU-HL is a stylish and modern refrigerator that offers advanced cooling technology for optimal freshness. Its digital inverter compressor adjusts cooling speed according to the amount of food stored, while the easy slide shelf makes it convenient to access items at the back. The all-around cooling system ensures even cooling throughout the refrigerator.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

  • 192 litres capacity
  • Digital inverter compressor
  • Easy slide shelf
  • All-around cooling
  • LED lighting
  • Stabilizer-free operation

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Advanced cooling technologyLimited colour options
Convenient accessNo deodorising filter
Even cooling 

7. Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR21D2H259U-HL is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers ample storage for all your food items. Its digital inverter technology ensures consistent cooling, while the easy slide shelf makes it convenient to access items at the back. The all-around cooling system keeps your food fresh and flavorful for longer.

Specifications of Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

  • 212 litres capacity
  • Digital inverter technology
  • Easy slide shelf
  • All-around cooling
  • LED lighting
  • Stabilizer-free operation

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Spacious designLimited colour options
Energy-efficientNo deodorising filter
Convenient access 

8.

Haier 190L 4-Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model)

The Haier Direct Single Door Refrigerator HED-204DS-P is a compact and efficient refrigerator that fits perfectly in small kitchens. Its 1 Hour Icing Technology ensures faster and uniform cooling, while the large vegetable crisper keeps your fruits and vegetables fresh for longer. The anti-fungal gasket prevents the build-up of bacteria and ensures hygienic storage.

Specifications of Haier 190L 4-Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

  • 190 litres capacity
  • 1 Hour Icing Technology
  • Large vegetable crisper
  • Anti-fungal gasket
  • Stabilizer-free operation
  • Energy-efficient

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Compact designLimited colou options
Faster coolingNo door lock feature
Hygienic storage 

9. LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The LG Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator GL-D211HBCZ is a stylish and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers ample storage space for all your food items. With its smart inverter compressor, it ensures consistent cooling and enhanced durability. Its toughened glass shelves can hold heavy pots and pans, while the large vegetable box keeps your produce fresh for longer.

Specifications of LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

  • 190 litres capacity
  • Smart inverter compressor
  • Toughened glass shelves
  • Moist ‘n’ Fresh feature
  • Energy efficient
  • Stabilizer-free operation

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Energy-efficientLimited color options
Ample storage spaceNo door lock feature
Durable build 

10. Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR20D2825HV-NL is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator that offers ample storage for all your food items. Its digital inverter technology ensures consistent cooling, while the easy slide shelf makes it convenient to access items at the back. The all-around cooling system keeps your food fresh and flavorful for longer.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

  • 192 litres capacity
  • Digital inverter technology
  • Easy slide shelf
  • All-around cooling
  • LED lighting
  • Stabilizer-free operation

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Spacious designLimited colour options
Energy-efficientNo deodorising filter
Convenient access 

Top 3 features of best refrigerator under 20000:

 

Best Refrigerator Under 20000CapacityCooling TechnologyShelving
LG Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator GL-D201ABEU190 litresSmart inverter compressorToughened glass shelves
Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1824CR-HL192 litresDigital inverter compressorEasy slide shelf
Whirlpool Refrigerator 205 WDE CLS190 litres6th Sense QuickChill technologyLarge vegetable crisper
Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR24C2823S8-NL230 litresDigital inverter technologyEasy slide shelf
Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1723S8-HL192 litresDigital inverter compressorEasy slide shelf
Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR20C1724CU-HL192 litresDigital inverter compressorEasy slide shelf
Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR21D2H259U-HL212 litresDigital inverter technologyEasy slide shelf
Haier Direct Single Door Refrigerator HED-204DS-P190 litres1 Hour Icing TechnologyLarge vegetable crisper
LG Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator GL-D211HBCZ190 litresSmart inverter compressorToughened glass shelves
Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator RR20D2825HV-NL192 litresDigital inverter technologyEasy slide shelf

Best value for money refrigerator under 20000:

The Haier Direct Single Door Refrigerator HED-204DS-P offers the best value for money with its compact design, 1 Hour Icing Technology, and large vegetable crisper, making it an ideal choice for small families and budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall refrigerator under 20000:

The Samsung Inverter Refrigerator RR24C2823S8-NL stands out as the best overall product with its spacious design, energy-efficient digital inverter technology, and convenient easy slide shelf, making it a top choice for modern kitchens.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best refrigerator under 20000:

Capacity: Consider the refrigerator's storage capacity based on your family's size. A larger family may need at least 250 litres, while a smaller family might manage with around 200 litres.

Energy efficiency: Look for a high star rating to ensure energy savings. A 4 or 5-star refrigerator will be more efficient and save on electricity bills.

Features: Check for essential features like adjustable shelves, ice dispensers, and quick cooling. Additional features like a vegetable crisper and deodoriser can enhance convenience.

Warranty and service: Ensure the refrigerator comes with a good warranty and reliable after-sales service to avoid future hassles.

FAQs on best refrigerator under 20000

  • What is the capacity of the refrigerators?

    The capacities of the refrigerators range from 190 to 230 litres, catering to different storage needs.

  • Are these refrigerators energy-efficient?

    Yes, all the refrigerators mentioned are energy-efficient and come with stabilizer-free operation.

  • Do these refrigerators have frost-free operation?

    Some of the refrigerators feature auto-defrost or frost-free operation to prevent ice build-up.

  • Do the refrigerators come with warranty?

    Yes, all the refrigerators come with standard manufacturer warranties for peace of mind.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

