Best refrigerators: Keep your food fresh for longer with our selection of top 10 fridges

A fridge or a refrigerator is our true saviour amidst the scorching summer heat. Whether you want cold coffee during hot months or a glass of chilled fruit juice, refrigerators can keep your items fresh for long, in addition to keeping your vegetables and food items from getting spoilt.

Summers are not only harsh on you, but are equally harsh on your food items. And thus, keeping your perishable food items fresh for long is a big challenge during this weather. So, one of the greatest investments you need to make this season is buying a refrigerator that will keep your fruits and food items fresh and your veggies crisp for long.

Moreover, refrigerators play a crucial role in preservation and safety. By maintaining a consistently low temperature, they slow down the growth of bacteria, thereby prolonging the freshness and shelf life of perishable items such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and meats.

Read on and find out the top 10 refrigerators that would make summer less harsh on your food. The market is flooded with refrigerators that come in various types and configurations, including top-freezer, bottom-freezer, side-by-side, and French door models, each designed to meet different storage needs and kitchen layouts.

So, here is a detailed list of top 10 refrigerators in all these categories to help you pick the right one as per your needs.

As the name suggests, a double door refrigerator features two separate compartments. This type of refrigerator typically includes a freezer section on the top or bottom and a larger refrigerator section for fresh food. This refrigerator is ideal for a medium-sized family. Here are some of the best double door refrigerators for you:

One of the best double door refrigerators that you can buy is the Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator that combines energy efficiency with spacious storage. Experience efficient cooling with the Samsung 236 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator. Equipped with a Digital Inverter Compressor, it ensures energy efficiency, quiet operation, and long-lasting performance. The frost-free technology prevents ice build-up, while the spacious 236-litre capacity provides ample storage for your groceries. With features like a deodorizing filter and toughened glass shelves, this refrigerator combines convenience and style, making it a perfect addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 236 litres

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Cooling Technology: Frost Free, Digital Inverter Compressor

Special Features: Stabiliser Free Operation, MoistFresh Zone, Easy Slide Shelf

Dimensions (WxDxH): 63.7D x 55.5W x 154.5H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smart Inverter for energy efficiency Slightly higher price point Even cooling with Multi Air Flow Limited colour choices Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting No door alarm

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the spacious interior and energy efficiency. Some mention noise levels being lower than expected.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung 236 L Double Door Refrigerator for its efficient cooling, quiet operation, and low maintenance design, ideal for small to medium-sized households.

2. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator:

The LG 242 L 3-Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator offers advanced cooling and energy efficiency. Its Smart Inverter Compressor adjusts cooling power based on the load, reducing energy consumption and noise. The 242-litre capacity ensures ample space for all your essentials, while the frost-free technology eliminates manual defrosting. Additional features include multi-air flow for even cooling, toughened glass shelves, and a sleek design, making it a reliable and stylish choice for any home.

Specifications of LG 242 L 3-Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 242 litres

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free, Smart Inverter Compressor

Special Features: Multi Air Flow, Smart Diagnosis, Moist Balance Crisper

Dimensions (WxDxH): 66.9D x 58.5W x 147.5H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick freezing with DeepFreeze Technology Lower energy efficiency rating MicroBlock Technology for hygiene No convertible feature Ample storage space Limited energy-saving options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smart features and efficient cooling. Some note issues with customer service for installation.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the LG 242 L Double Door Refrigerator for its smart cooling technology, energy efficiency, and reliable performance, suitable for medium-sized families.

3. Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator:

The Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator combines functionality with style. Its 235-litre capacity is perfect for small to medium-sized families, providing ample space for fresh and frozen items. The frost-free technology ensures hassle-free maintenance, while the 6th Sense DeepFreeze Technology keeps your food fresh for longer. With features like adjustable toughened glass shelves and a fresh flow air tower, this refrigerator delivers efficient cooling and convenience in a sleek design.

Specifications of Whirlpool 235 L 2-Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 235 litres

Energy Efficiency: 2 Star

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free, 6th Sense DeepFreeze Technology

Special Features: MicroBlock Technology, FreshFlow Air Tower, Active Deo

Dimensions (WxDxH): 65.5D x 56.4W x 158.7H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick freezing with DeepFreeze Technology Lower energy efficiency rating MicroBlock Technology for hygiene No convertible feature Ample storage space Limited energy-saving options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the spacious design and efficient cooling. Some mention concerns about noise levels during operation.

Why choose this product?

Select the Whirlpool 235 L Double Door Refrigerator for its effective cooling technologies, spacious storage, and hygiene maintenance features, suitable for budget-conscious families.

Best single door refrigerators:

Single door refrigerators are ideally suited for small families. Being compact, they can be kept anywhere in your kitchen or near your dining area. Here are some of the best single door refrigerators for you:

The LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is an energy-efficient and compact solution for small households. With a 5-star energy rating and Smart Inverter Compressor, it ensures maximum savings on electricity bills. The 185-litre capacity provides ample storage, while the direct-cool technology keeps food fresh longer. Features like a moist 'n' fresh box, antibacterial gasket, and toughened glass shelves enhance convenience and hygiene, making it an excellent choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of LG 185 L 5-Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 185 litres

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Cooling Technology: Direct-Cool, Inverter Compressor

Special Features: Smart Connect, Toughened Glass Shelves, Moist ‘n’ Fresh Box

Dimensions (WxDxH): 65D x 53.4W x 127.7H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency with 5-star rating Smaller capacity compared to double-door models Smart Connect for uninterrupted operation Limited freezer space Sturdy build quality No frost-free feature

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the energy efficiency and sturdy construction. Some mention the compact size may not suit larger families.

Why choose this product?

Choose the LG 185 L Single Door Refrigerator for its high energy efficiency, compact size, and reliable performance, ideal for small households or as a secondary fridge.

5. Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a budget-friendly appliance offering reliable performance. With a 184-litre capacity, it is ideal for small families or individuals. The direct-cool technology ensures efficient cooling, while the insulated capillary technology enhances compressor efficiency. Features like the large vegetable crisper, easy defrosting, and robust shelves add to the convenience, making it a practical addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 184 litres

Energy Efficiency: 2 Star

Cooling Technology: Direct-Cool

Special Features: Large Vegetable Crisper, Anti-Bacterial Gasket, Honeycomb Moisture Lock-in Technology

Dimensions (WxDxH): 60.5D x 53.5W x 118.8H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size fits small spaces Lower energy efficiency rating Ample storage for a single door refrigerator No frost-free feature Budget-friendly option Limited colour options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it suitable for small kitchens and appreciate the storage capacity. Some mention occasional noise during operation.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Whirlpool 184 L Single Door Refrigerator for its compact size, adequate storage options, and budget-friendly pricing, ideal for small families or as a secondary fridge.

Side by side refrigerator

Side-by-side refrigerators are a popular choice for modern kitchens, combining both aesthetic appeal and practical functionality. These refrigerators feature two vertical compartments that run from the top to the bottom, with the freezer on one side and the refrigerator on the other. Check out these side by side refrigerators:

6. Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator

The Samsung 653 L 3-Star Frost Free Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator combines cutting-edge technology with massive storage. Its AI-enabled features offer smart management of your groceries, while the Digital Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and durability. The frost-free technology, multi-air flow system, and spacious 653-litre capacity provide optimum cooling and storage. With sleek side-by-side doors, it brings advanced functionality and style to your kitchen.

Specifications of Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator:

Capacity: 653 litres

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free, All-around Cooling

Special Features: AI Enabled Smart Features, Digital Inverter Compressor, Water and Ice Dispenser

Dimensions (WxDxH): 71.6D x 91.2W x 178H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Expansive storage space Higher price point AI Enabled Smart features Requires ample space

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the spacious design and advanced smart features. Some mention the need for ample space in the kitchen.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung 653 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator for its smart technology integration, ample storage capacity, and convenience-enhancing features, ideal for large families and tech-savvy households.

The Godrej 564 L Frost Free Multi Air Flow System Side-By-Side Refrigerator offers generous storage and efficient cooling. Its 564-litre capacity is perfect for large families, while the frost-free technology ensures hassle-free maintenance. The multi-air flow system provides uniform cooling, keeping food fresh for longer. With features like LED lighting, toughened glass shelves, and a sleek design, this refrigerator combines practicality and elegance for modern homes.

Specifications of Godrej 564 L Frost Free Multi Air Flow System Side-By-Side Refrigerator:

Capacity: 564 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free, Multi Air Flow System

Special Features: Digital Touch Control Panel, Convertible Freezer, Toughened Glass Shelves

Dimensions (WxDxH): 25.3D x 35.8W x 70.3H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious storage for large families Higher initial investment Efficient cooling with Multi Air Flow System Requires ample space Convenient digital controls Higher energy consumption

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the spacious design and efficient cooling. Some mention occasional noise levels during operation.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Godrej 564 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator for its spacious storage options, efficient cooling technology, and convenient digital controls, ideal for large households looking for reliable performance.

French door refrigerator:

A French door refrigerator is a stylish and highly functional appliance that has become increasingly popular in modern kitchens. Characterised by its two side-by-side doors on the upper section and a pull-out freezer drawer on the bottom, this design offers both aesthetic appeal and practical advantages. Check out these French door refrigerators:

8. Samsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 550 L Convertible Digital Inverter Frost Free French Door Refrigerator offers versatile storage and advanced cooling. Its convertible feature allows you to switch between fridge and freezer modes, providing flexibility. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, while the frost-free technology eliminates ice build-up. With a 550-litre capacity, stylish French doors, and a sleek design, it is a perfect blend of functionality and elegance.

Specifications of Samsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 550 litres

Energy Efficiency: 4 star

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free, Digital Inverter Compressor, Twin Cooling Plus

Special Features: Convertible Freezer, Flex Zone, Power Cool and Power Freeze

Dimensions (WxDxH): 76.5D x 81.7W x 177.6H Centimeters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Flexible storage options with convertible design Higher price point Efficient cooling with Digital Inverter Compressor Requires larger kitchen space Twin Cooling Plus for better humidity control Higher energy consumption

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the versatility of the convertible design and efficient cooling. Some mention concerns about the initial cost.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Samsung 550 L French Door Refrigerator for its flexible storage solutions, efficient cooling technology, and humidity control features, suitable for households needing versatile food storage options.

Triple-door refrigerator:

A triple door refrigerator is a modern, high-capacity appliance designed to provide efficient cooling, ample storage, and convenient access to different types of food and beverages.

9. Whirlpool 270 L (313D) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 270 L (313D) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator offers innovative design and efficient cooling. Its 270-litre capacity, with three separate compartments, provides organized storage for fresh and frozen items. The Active Fresh Zone keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for longer, while the frost-free technology ensures easy maintenance. With features like MicroBlock technology and customized cooling zones, it offers convenience and advanced preservation for your groceries.

Specifications of Whirlpool 270 L (313D) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 270 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost-Free, Adaptive Intelligence, MicroBlock Technology

Special Features: Triple Door Design, FreshFlow Air Tower, Zeolite Technology

Dimensions (WxDxH): 71.7D x 60.1W x 187.4H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious triple-door design Higher initial cost Effective cooling with Adaptive Intelligence Requires ample kitchen space Odor-free storage with Active Deo Higher energy consumption

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the spacious layout and effective cooling technology. Some mention concerns about the size fitting into smaller kitchens.

Why choose this product?

Select the Whirlpool 270 L Triple-Door Refrigerator for its innovative design, spacious storage options, and advanced cooling technologies, ideal for families seeking efficient and odour-free food storage solutions.

Refrigerator with water dispenser:

10. Midea 591L Side By Side Refrigerator

The Midea 591L Side By Side Refrigerator offers expansive storage and modern features. With a 591-litre capacity, it is perfect for large families or those who entertain frequently. The side-by-side design provides easy access to fresh and frozen items, while the multi-air flow system ensures uniform cooling. Features like LED lighting, frost-free technology, and adjustable glass shelves enhance usability and efficiency, making it a stylish and practical choice for contemporary kitchens.

Specifications of Midea 591L Side By Side Refrigerator:

Capacity: 591 litres

Cooling Technology: Multi-Airflow System

Special Features: Side-by-Side Design, LED Touch Display, Holiday Mode

Dimensions (WxDxH): 76.1D x 89.7W x 176.5H Centimetres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Generous storage capacity Higher initial investment Even cooling with multi-airflow system Requires spacious kitchen layout User-friendly LED touch display Higher energy consumption

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the spacious design and efficient cooling system. Some mention concerns about noise levels and initial setup.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Midea 591L Side By Side Refrigerator for its large storage capacity, efficient cooling technology, and user-friendly features, ideal for large families needing ample food storage space.

Which refrigerator brands are reliable?

Although the choice of refrigerator brand depends on the type of fridge you want, brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, IFB, Godrej have been ruling the refrigerator market for long.

Which type of refrigerator is long-lasting?

Built-in and French door refrigerators are said to be long-lasting. Though, regular and timely management and services can upgrade the lifespan of any refrigerator.

Top 3 features of the best refrigerators:

Best Refrigerator Capacity Cooling Technology Additional Features Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door 236 L Digital Inverter Frost Free, Energy Efficient, Stabilizer Free Operation LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door 242 L Smart Inverter Frost Free, Smart Diagnosis, Multi Air Flow Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door 235 L Frost Free Fresh Flow Air Tower, Active Deo, Microblock Technology LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door 185 L Inverter Compressor Smart Connect, Moist ‘n’ Fresh, Fast Ice Making Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door 184 L Direct-Cool Insulated Capillary Technology, Large Vegetable Crisper Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart 653 L AI Enabled SpaceMax Technology, Digital Inverter, SmartThings App Godrej 564 L Frost Free Multi Air Flow System Side-By-Side 564 L Multi Air Flow System Inverter Compressor, Large Freezer Space, Anti-B Technology Samsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free French Door 550 L Convertible Twin Cooling Plus, Cool Select Plus Zone, Digital Inverter Whirlpool 270 L (313D) Frost Free Triple-Door 270 L Frost Free 6th Sense ActiveFresh, Zeolite Technology, Moisture Retention Midea 591L Side By Side 591 L Multi Air Flow System Quick Cooling & Freezing, Inverter Compressor, LED Lighting

Best value for money refrigerator

The LG 185 L 5-Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is the best value for money option on Amazon. Its high energy efficiency rating ensures minimal electricity consumption, making it cost-effective in the long run. The smart inverter compressor provides silent operation and durability, while features like Smart Connect and Moist ‘n’ Fresh ensure optimal performance and freshness of food. The fast ice-making capability is a handy addition for quick cooling needs. Overall, this refrigerator offers a blend of advanced technology and convenience at an affordable price point, making it an excellent investment for small households.

Best overall refrigerator

The Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator stands out as the best overall refrigerator on Amazon. Its 236 L capacity is perfect for medium-sized families, and the digital inverter technology ensures energy-efficient and silent operation. The frost-free feature eliminates the need for manual defrosting, and stabiliser-free operation protects the appliance from voltage fluctuations. With a sleek design and robust performance, this refrigerator provides a perfect blend of style, convenience, and reliability, making it a top choice for discerning buyers.

Factors to consider before buying a refrigerator

When buying a refrigerator, several factors should be considered to ensure you choose the right model for your needs. Here are the key factors:

1. Size and Capacity:

Kitchen Space: Measure the space where the refrigerator will be placed, including width, height, and depth.

Capacity Needs: Consider the storage capacity in litres, based on the size of your household and your storage needs.

2. Type of Refrigerator:

Top-Freezer: Traditional design, usually more affordable and energy-efficient.

Bottom-Freezer: Easier access to fresh food, with the freezer compartment below.

Side-by-Side: Equal vertical sections for fridge and freezer, offering easy access to both.

French Door: Combination of bottom-freezer and side-by-side, with more storage space and better organization.

Compact/Minifridges: Suitable for small spaces or as a secondary refrigerator.

3. Energy Efficiency:

Energy Rating: Look for a higher star rating to save on electricity bills and reduce environmental impact.

Inverter Technology: Provides better energy efficiency and quieter operation.

4. Cooling Technology:

Frost-Free: Prevents ice build-up, requiring less maintenance.

Direct Cool: More affordable, but may require manual defrosting.

Multi-Air Flow: Ensures even cooling throughout the refrigerator.

5. Features:

Smart Technology: Includes Wi-Fi connectivity, touchscreens, and remote control via smartphone apps.

Convertible Compartments: Flexibility to switch between fridge and freezer modes.

Deodorizer and Anti-Bacterial Gasket: Keeps food fresh and hygienic.

Water and Ice Dispensers: Convenient access to chilled water and ice.

6. Build Quality and Design:

Material: Stainless steel, tempered glass, and other durable materials.

Finish: Options like matte, glossy, or fingerprint-resistant finishes.

Interior Layout: Adjustable shelves, door bins, and spacious compartments for better organization.

7. Budget:

Price Range: Determine your budget and compare models within that range.

Value for Money: Consider the features, energy efficiency, and capacity to get the best value for your money.

8. Brand and Warranty:

Reputable Brands: Choose a brand known for quality and reliability.

Warranty and After-Sales Service: Look for models with a comprehensive warranty and good customer service.

9. Noise Level:

Quiet Operation: Important for open-plan living spaces or if the refrigerator is close to sleeping areas.

FAQ on Best Refrigerators

What capacity refrigerator do I need? The capacity depends on your household size. For a single person or a couple, 150–250 litres is usually sufficient. For a family of four, 250–500 litres is ideal.

2. What is the difference between direct cool and frost-free refrigerators?

Direct cool refrigerators use natural convection for cooling, which requires manual defrosting. Frost-free refrigerators use electric fans to circulate cool air, preventing ice build-up and eliminating the need for manual defrosting.

3. How important is the energy rating of a refrigerator?

Energy ratings indicate the energy efficiency of a refrigerator. Higher ratings (4-5 stars) mean lower electricity consumption, resulting in long-term cost savings on utility bills.

4. What additional features should I look for in a refrigerator?

Useful features include inverter compressors for energy efficiency, multi-air flow systems for even cooling, smart diagnostics for easy maintenance, and convertible compartments for flexible storage options.

5. Is it worth investing in a smart refrigerator?

Smart refrigerators offer advanced features like remote control via smartphone apps, inventory management, and energy usage tracking. They can add convenience, but are typically more expensive. Consider if these features align with your needs and budget.

