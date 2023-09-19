News / Technology / Best refrigerator in India: Choose from top 10 options of September 2023

ByNivedita Mishra
Sep 19, 2023 08:17 PM IST

Invest in a good refrigerator and breathe easy even in the worst summer months. Here is a shopper's guide just for you.

A good refrigerator is an essential home appliance today. From storing cooked food and beverages to stocking up on vegetables, fruits an meats, a refrigerator is crucial in ensuring that food remains fresh and doesn't rot. Gone are the days, when all three meals would be cooked afresh. Today is the time then food is cooked and stored to be consumed at a later day.

Best refrigerators in India: Bring home a fridge and much of your kitchen burden will come down. (Pexels)
As women step out of their homes to eke out a living, the pressure of keeping a home running well only increases. In the process a refrigerator plays a significant role. Today's fridge come with a lot of variety - double door, single door or side-by-side refrigerator. You can expect ones that use Artificial Intelligence. Many other brands offer you frost-free refrigerators.

We have compiled a list of some of the best refrigerators available in India. Many of them are from established brands like LG, Voltas, Haier, Godrej, Whirlpool and Samsung. Do take a look and if you like one, then pick up one as well.

Voltas Beko ‘A Tata Product’ 245 L 3 star Made-in-India Direct cool Refrigerator

The Voltas Beko 'A Tata Product' 245 L 3-star Made-in-India Direct Cool Refrigerator (RDC265C60) in elegant Dahlia Blue offers a good blend between performance and style. Thanks to its spacious 245-litre capacity, storage will never be an issue. The refrigerator is so designed to meet all your cooling needs. Thanks to its a 3-star energy rating, it keeps your electricity bill in check while maintaining efficiency. It features user-friendly controls, adjustable shelves, and ample storage options, making organization an easy and manageable. This refrigerator is designed to keep your food fresh for longer. A line on its appearance - its striking Dahlia Blue finish adds a touch of sophistication and class to your kitchen.

Specifications:

Capacity: 245 litres

3-star energy rating

Direct cool technology

Adjustable shelves for customization

Made-in-India

ProsCons
Ample storage spaceLacks advanced features like frost-free
Energy-efficientNo built-in ice or water dispenser
LG 201 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The the LG 201 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B211HPZD) in stylish Shiny Steel is an efficient and no-fuss fridge that you can add to your kitchen. is designed to meet your essential cooling needs while adding a touch of elegance to your kitchen. It comes with a 3-star energy rating, it balances performance and energy efficiency seamlessly. Another features called The Fast Ice Making makes sure you always have ice at all times. This LG refrigerator is ideal for smaller households and comes with adjustable shelves for convenience.

Specifications:

Capacity: 201 litres

3-star energy rating

Direct-cool technology

Fast Ice Making

Shiny Steel finish

ProsCons
Energy-efficient coolingLimited capacity for larger homes
Fast Ice Making for convenienceManual defrosting required
Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

Elevate your kitchen with the Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 283D Protton Roy) in sophisticated Alpha Steel. This refrigerator is the epitome of innovation and efficiency, featuring a multi-door design that keeps your food organized and fresh. With a capacious 260-liter capacity, it's perfect for families. The 6th SENSE ActiveFresh Technology ensures optimal cooling, while the Microblock Technology prevents bacterial growth. Its elegant Alpha Steel finish adds a modern touch to your kitchen.

Specifications:

Capacity: 260 liters

Frost-free cooling

Multi-door design

6th SENSE ActiveFresh Technology

Microblock Technology

ProsCons
Ample storage and organization optionsMay be too large for smaller kitchens
Advanced cooling technologyRelatively higher initial investment
Haier 630 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators

The Haier 630 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerator (HRS-682KS) in sleek Black Steel is so designed so as to give you a feel of refrigeration at its best. You can experience the very pinnacle of cooling. This fridge is a marvel of innovation, featuring Expert Inverter Technology for precise and efficient cooling. With an voluminous 630-litre capacity, it accommodates all your storage needs. Another of its features, Magic Convertible, provides flexible storage options, while being Made In India ensures quality and reliability.

Specifications:

Capacity: 630 litres

Expert Inverter Technology

Double Door Side By Side Design

Magic Convertible for customization

Made In India

ProsCons
Spacious storage for large familiesRequires significant kitchen space
Energy-efficient coolingHigher initial cost
Godrej 670 L Multi Door, Triple Zones with Convertible Mode, Advanced Controls Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator

The Godrej 670 L Multi-Door Refrigerator (RM EONVELVET 685 RIT GR BK) in elegant Graphite Black is a wonderful blend of innovation and style. This 2023 model comes with a spacious 670-litre capacity. So storage will never be an issue even with large households. Its Triple Zones with Convertible Mode makes sures you to customize storage, while the Advanced Controls ensure precise cooling. It comes with Frost-Free Inverter technology, which helps maintain freshness and efficiency effortlessly. Its Graphite Black finish adds to your kitchen's decor. Bring home this fridge and experience versatile and advanced cooling.

Specifications:

Capacity: 670 litres

Multi-door design

Triple Zones with Convertible Mode

Advanced Controls

Frost-Free Inverter technology

ProsCons
Ample storage space and customizationLarge size may not fit all kitchen spaces
Efficient and precise cooling technologyHigher initial investment
LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator

Elevate your kitchen experience with the LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator (GL-T382TDSX). This refrigerator blends innovation and convenience into a seamless whole. Thanks to its spacious 343-litre capacity, you are unlikely to face any storage issues. With its Smart Inverter technology, this TV offers energy-efficient and precise cooling, while its Convertible feature provides customization options. Enjoy the convenience of Wi-Fi connectivity and Door Cooling+ for uniform cooling throughout. This frdge's Dazzle Steel finish adds a touch of modernity and glamour to your kitchen while ensuring your food remains fresh and well-organized.

Specifications:

Capacity: 343 litres

3-star energy rating

Frost-free cooling

Smart Inverter technology

Convertible & Door Cooling+

ProsCons
Energy-efficient coolingMay be relatively pricier upfront
Wi-Fi connectivity for remote controlLimited capacity for larger households
Whirlpool 330 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 330 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 343D Protton Roy) in sleek Alpha Steel is so designed to give you efficiency with innovation. Its multi-door design helps keep your food organized and fresh at all times. With a capacious 330-litre capacity, it's perfect for large families. The 6th SENSE ActiveFresh Technology makes sure your food gets optimal cooling, while the Microblock Technology prevents bacterial growth. Its elegant Alpha Steel finish makes your kitchen look super stylish.

Specifications:

Capacity: 330 litres

Frost-free cooling

Multi-door design

6th SENSE ActiveFresh Technology

Microblock Technology

ProsCons
Ample storage and organization optionsMay be too large for smaller kitchens
Advanced cooling technologyRelatively higher initial investment
Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System, With Advanced Controls Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator

The Godrej 564 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator (RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK) in stunning Glass Black blends elegance with functionality. This fridge takes care of the diverse cooling needs of your household, even large ones. With a generous 564-litre capacity, storage is never a problem. Its Multi Air Flow System, makes sure all your stored items get uniform cooling. The Advanced Controls allow precise temperature adjustments, while Frost-Free technology maintains freshness. It has a Glass Black finish that adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.

Specifications:

Capacity: 564 litres

Side-By-Side design

Multi Air Flow System

Advanced Controls

Frost-Free technology

ProsCons
Ample storage space for large familiesLarge size may not fit all kitchen spaces
Advanced controls for precise coolingHigher initial investment
Godrej 670 L Multi Door, Triple Zones with Convertible Mode, Advanced Controls Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator

The Godrej 670 L Multi-Door Refrigerator (RM EONVELVET 685 RIT IN ST) in elegant Inox Steel is a great option for large households as it comes with a spacious 670-litre capacity. Packed with features like Triple Zones and Convertible Mode, it easily adapts to your storage needs. Its Advanced Controls ensure precise temperature settings, while its Frost-Free Inverter technology maintains freshness effortlessly. Its Inox Steel finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. This is a versatile and advanced cooling solution.

Specifications:

Capacity: 670 litres

Multi-door design

Triple Zones with Convertible Mode

Advanced Controls

Frost-Free Inverter technology

 

ProsCons
Ample storage space and customizationLarge size may not fit all kitchen spaces
Energy-efficient cooling with Inverter technologyHigher initial investment
Samsung 580 L Inverter Frost-Free French Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 580 L Inverter Frost-Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032B1/TL) marries innovation and style into a seamless whole. This refrigerator comes with a generous 580-litre capacity, making it ideal for large families. Its French Door design adds elegance to your kitchen, while the Real Stainless finish complements any decor. Its Frost-Free technology and Inverter cooling, makes sure your food gets efficient and precise temperature control. Additionally, it features a Convertible option, allowing you to customize storage as needed. This fridge is a versatile and advanced appliance for all modern households.

Specifications:

Capacity: 580 litres

Frost-free cooling

French Door design

Inverter technology

Convertible feature

ProsCons
Spacious storage for large familiesRelatively higher initial cost
Energy-efficient Inverter coolingMay require more kitchen space
3 best features for you

Product NameFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Voltas Beko 245 L Direct Cool Refrigerator (RDC265C60)Made-in-India3-Star Energy RatingDahlia Blue Finish
LG 201 L Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B211HPZD)Fast Ice MakingShiny Steel Finish3-Star Energy Rating
Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 283D)Frost-Free CoolingMulti-Door DesignAlpha Steel Finish
Haier 630 L Side By Side Refrigerator (HRS-682KS)Expert Inverter TechnologyLarge 630 L CapacityMagic Convertible Feature
Godrej 670 L Multi Door Refrigerator (RM EONVELVET 685 RIT GR BK)Triple Zones with Convertible ModeAdvanced ControlsFrost-Free Inverter Technology
LG 343 L Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-T382TDSX)Wi-Fi ConnectivityDoor Cooling+ TechnologyConvertible Feature & Dazzle Steel Finish
Whirlpool 330 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 343D)Multi-Door DesignFrost-Free CoolingAlpha Steel Finish
Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow Side-By-Side Refrigerator (RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK)Multi Air Flow SystemAdvanced ControlsFrost-Free Technology
Godrej 670 L Multi Door Refrigerator (RM EONVELVET 685 RIT IN ST)Triple Zones with Convertible ModeAdvanced ControlsFrost-Free Inverter Technology & Inox Steel Finish
Samsung 580 L Inverter French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032B1/TL)Convertible Feature & Black DOI FinishReal Stainless Steel FinishFrost-Free Inverter Technology & 580 L Capacity

Best value for money

The Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 283D Protton Roy) emerges as the best value-for-money refrigerator among the options listed. With its reasonable price point, it offers an optimal blend of essential features and performance. Its 260 L capacity, frost-free cooling, and multi-door design provide ample storage and convenience. The Alpha Steel finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. While it may not have some of the advanced features of higher-end models, the Whirlpool FP 283D offers a reliable and cost-effective cooling solution, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking quality and value.

Best overall product

The Haier 630 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerator (HRS-682KS) emerges as the best overall refrigerator among the options listed. With its generous 630 L capacity, it's perfect for large families. This refrigerator incorporates Expert Inverter Technology for efficient and reliable cooling, ensuring your food remains fresh for longer. The Magic Convertible feature provides flexibility in storage configurations. Its sleek Black Steel design adds a touch of modernity to any kitchen. The Haier HRS-682KS combines capacity, innovation, and style, making it the top choice for those seeking a comprehensive and high-performing refrigerator to meet their diverse storage needs.

How to buy the best refrigerator in India

To purchase the best refrigerator in India, consider the following key factors:

Capacity: Determine your family's storage needs. Smaller households may need 150-250 liters, while larger families should opt for 300 liters or more.

Type: Choose between single door, double door, multi-door, and side-by-side models. Double-door refrigerators are popular for their balance of capacity and features.

Energy Efficiency: Look for a high star rating (4 or 5 stars) to reduce electricity bills and minimize environmental impact.

Features: Consider features like frost-free cooling, inverter technology, adjustable shelves, convertible modes, and water/ice dispensers, based on your preferences.

Brand and Reviews: Opt for reputable brands with good customer service and read reviews for real-world performance.

Budget: Set a budget and choose the best refrigerator that meets your requirements within that range.

Size and Space: Measure the space in your kitchen to ensure the refrigerator fits comfortably.

Warranty: Check the warranty terms to ensure long-term peace of mind.

By evaluating these factors, you can make an informed decision and select the best refrigerator to meet your specific needs and budget in India.

