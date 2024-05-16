Best refrigerator in India 2024: Explore top 6 side by side fridges, storage and accessibility are their major draws

If you live in eastern part of India, like this writer does, you would know the intense and long heat wave this region has had to endure this year. The northern plains of India will soon have to deal with vagaries of weather as temperatures start to soar. In such situations, one appliance that modern households can't do without is a good old refrigerator. Of the many varieties that grace the Indian markets, of late, side by side refrigerators from major brands have emerged as a popular pick for many. In this article, we will explore the best side by side refrigerators in India in 2024. Best refrigerators in India 2024: Bring home a side by side refrigerator this summer.

If you are 1980s kid, you'd remember the 165 L fridge which was pretty much a standard size gracing many middle class homes. With the passage of time, that gave way to double door fridges and now side by side refrigerators are a hit with customers. But a fridge is a fridge? Why the fuss? Well, for many good reasons. One of the most obvious advantages of such fridges is their storage capacity. You can store just about anything - water, food, vegetables, fruits, meats, beverages, even grocery and snacks! Apart from providing ample storage space with easy accessibility to both fresh and frozen items, they also provide efficient organization. You can significantly reduce clutter, making it easier to find what you need. Additionally, their slim design fits well in narrow kitchen spaces, and they often come with advanced features for convenience.

Many other advanced features like convertible 5-in-1 digital inverter, host of different modes (Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, Home Alone), frost free and water and ice dispenser to name a few add to their charm.

We have bunched together 6 popular choices from Amazon. They come with good star ratings (the least being 4 out of 5) and quite a few user ratings. Often, Amazon informs the readers how many were bought in the last one month. So jump right in and start exploring. Many of these refrigerators don't come cheap; however, Amazon often runs different kinds of deals and offers. So, it is wise be a smart buyer, after all.

1. Samsung 653 L

While researching, we noticed that Samsung emerges as a popular brand in refrigerators. The Samsung 653 L is one most sought-after refrigerator in this category. This frost free, double door refrigerator is packed with many advanced features for modern homes. Its convertible 5-in-1 design offers flexible storage options as it allows users to customize compartments according to their needs. Its digital inverter ensures energy efficiency and consistent cooling by adjusting compressor speed according to cooling demand. Customers get quieter operation and longer-lasting performance. With AI-enabled smart technology and WiFi connectivity, users can monitor and control the refrigerator remotely.

The sleek silver and refined Inox finish can add a touch of elegance to your kitchen. This 2024 model combines innovation and convenience - you get ample space, smart features and stylish design for a superior refrigeration experience. Priced at ₹1,13,000 (MRP), it may seem daunting to some. But fret not as Amazon runs many limited time deals. It is currently available at ₹79,990 (a discount of 29%).

Specifications of Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator

Capacity: 653 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Technology: Frost Free

Compressor Type: Digital Inverter

Special Features: Convertible 5-in-1 design, AI-enabled smart features, WiFi connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile storage options with Convertible 5-in-1 design Higher initial cost compared to standard refrigerators Smart features like AI-enabled controls and WiFi connectivity May require occasional software updates for optimal performance

2. LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

The LG 655 L is a powerhouse of convenience and efficiency. Its spacious design and multi-airflow system help preserve food freshness. Here's a line on multi-airflow system for those of us who may not know what it means - in refrigerators, this technology ensures consistent cooling by circulating chilled air evenly throughout the interior. A feature called Express Freezing enables quick freezing of items, while the inverter compressor provides energy efficiency and quiet operation. At 655 litres, it gives a home-maker ample storage capacity to store food and other items. Its sleek aesthetics looks very appealing and adds to the kitchen space's decor. This refrigerator seamlessly blends functionality with style, making it an ideal choice for modern homes.

Specifications of LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

Capacity: 655 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost Free

Compressor Type: Inverter

Colour: Western Black

Special Features: Express Freezing, Multi Air-Flow

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ample storage space with a large capacity of 655 litres Potential higher initial cost compared to non-inverter models Energy-efficient operation with the inverter compressor Limited colour options, as it comes only in Western Black

3. Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door Refrigerator



The Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door Refrigerator, RS78CG8543S9HL, in Silver Refined Inox, is a fine specimen of modern refrigeration technology. It has a convertible 5-in-1 design offers versatile storage options, as the compartments are adaptable. Its digital inverter feature makes it energy efficient. The fridge operates quietly too. With AI capabilities and WiFi connectivity, users can monitor and control the refrigerator remotely which is an added convenience. The integrated water and ice dispenser gives instant access to chilled water and ice; so more clumsy struggle with the ice box in the freezer. This 2024 model combines innovation, style and functionality. It an ideal choice for those seeking cutting-edge features in a sleek and spacious refrigerator. This fridge with an MRP of ₹1,52,000 is currently available at ₹1,09,000 as part of Amazon's limited time deal. So hurry!

Specifications of Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door Refrigerator, RS78CG8543S9HL, in Silver Refined Inox

Capacity: 633 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Technology: Frost Free

Compressor Type: Digital Inverter

Special Features: Convertible 5-in-1 design, AI capabilities, WiFi connectivity, Water & Ice Dispenser

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile storage options with the Convertible 5-in-1 design Potentially higher initial cost due to advanced features Convenient access to chilled water and ice with the Water & Ice Dispenser May require regular maintenance for optimal performance

4. Godrej 564 L Frost Free Multi Air Flow System Side-By-Side Refrigerator

The Godrej 564 L Frost Free Multi Air Flow System Side-By-Side Refrigerator, RS EONVELVET 579 RFD PL ST, in Platinum Steel, features advanced controls for precise temperature management. Its multi-airflow system ensures uniform cooling, preserving food freshness. With a spacious design and frost-free technology, it offers hassle-free maintenance and ample storage space. The Platinum Steel finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen, while the side-by-side layout provides convenient access to both fresh and frozen items. This refrigerator combines functionality, style, and efficiency, making it a reliable choice for modern households seeking superior refrigeration solutions.

Specifications of Godrej 564 L Frost Free Multi Air Flow System Side-By-Side Refrigerator, RS EONVELVET 579 RFD PL ST, in Platinum Steel



Capacity: 564 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost Free

Air Flow System: Multi Air Flow

Colour: Platinum Steel

Special Features: Advanced Controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Even cooling throughout with Multi Air Flow System Potentially higher initial cost due to advanced features Advanced controls for precise temperature management Limited colour options, available only in Platinum Steel

5. Haier 602L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator

This Haier 602L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator is symbolic of sophistication and functionality. With a generous capacity of 602 litres (you can store pretty much everything in your kitchen - vegetables and fruits, beverages, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, condiments, and more), this fridge offers ample space for storing groceries. The frost-free technology ensures hassle-free maintenance as it eliminates ice buildup. The side-by-side configuration gives easy access to both fresh and frozen items. Now, lets look at the aesthetics part of it - its sleek Black Steel exterior adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen, complementing modern décor effortlessly. This refrigerator is designed to meet the diverse needs of households, combining style and performance to deliver exceptional refrigeration solutions for everyday use.

Specifications of Haier 602L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator

Capacity: 602 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost Free

Model Year: 2024

Model Number: HRS-682KS

Colour: Black Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious design with ample storage capacity May have limited availability depending on location Sleek and modern Black Steel exterior Potential higher initial cost compared to standard models

6. Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System, With Advanced Controls Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator

The Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator blends style with functionality. Its advanced controls ensure precise temperature management. The multi-air flow system maintains uniform cooling by circulating cool air evenly, maintaining consistent temperatures throughout the refrigerator for optimal food preservation. With a spacious design and frost-free technology (no ice buildup and hence need to defrost), it offers hassle-free maintenance and ample storage space. Its sleek Glass Black exterior adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen.

This refrigerator is designed to meet the diverse needs of modern households, combining innovative features and elegant design to provide reliable refrigeration solutions for everyday use.

Specifications of Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System, With Advanced Controls Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Capacity: 564 litres

Cooling Technology: Frost Free

Air Flow System: Multi Air Flow

Model Number: RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK

Colour: Glass Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced controls for precise temperature management Potentially higher initial cost compared to basic models Multi Air Flow System ensures uniform cooling for food preservation Limited colour options, available only in Glass Black



Top 3 features of best side by side refrigerator in India 2024

Best refrigerators in India 2024 Capacity Configuration Energy Star Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2024 Model) 653 litres Side by Side 3 Star LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing 655 litres ‎Side-by-side NA Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2024 Model) 633 litres Side by Side 3 Star Godrej 564 L Frost Free Multi Air Flow System Side-By-Side Refrigerator(RS EONVELVET 579 RFD PL ST, Platinum Steel, With Advanced Controls) 564 litres Side by Side 5 Star Haier 602L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (2024 Model, HRS-682KS, Black Steel) 602 litres Side by Side ‎Energy Star Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System, With Advanced Controls Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator(RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK, Glass Black) 564 litres Side by Side 5 Star

Best value for money side by side refrigerator in India

LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator

Looking for the best value for money refrigerator from the refrigerators discussed above? The LG 655 L Frost Free Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator would easily stand out as that product. With its spacious capacity, energy-efficient inverter technology, and advanced multi-air flow system, this fridge offers excellent performance and convenience at a competitive price. Its Western Black finish adds a touch of elegance. It can be that stylish and functional choice for your kitchen. Finally, it offers reliable refrigeration solutions without breaking the bank.

Best overall side by side refrigerator in India

Samsung 653 L

Of the six refrigerators discussed, the Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door Refrigerator, RS76CG8003S9HL is the best overall refrigerator. It boasts advanced features for modern homes. Its Convertible 5-in-1 design, the Digital Inverter, AI-enabled smart technology and WiFi connectivity are its attractions. This 2024 model combines innovation and convenience, providing ample space, smart features, and stylish design.

How to buy best side by side refrigerator in India?

To purchase the best side-by-side refrigerator in India, consider several factors. Firstly, assess your storage needs and kitchen space to determine the ideal capacity and dimensions. Look for advanced features like frost-free technology, inverter compressors for energy efficiency, and multi-airflow systems for uniform cooling. Compare energy ratings to ensure cost-effective operation. Research brands for reliability, customer service, and warranty coverage. Read reviews and ratings to gauge performance and user satisfaction. Finally, compare prices across retailers to find the best value for your budget. By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision and choose the perfect side-by-side refrigerator for your home.

FAQs on side by side refrigerators

How does a side-by-side refrigerator differ from traditional models?

Side-by-side refrigerators feature vertical doors that split the fridge and freezer compartments down the middle, providing easy access to both sections at eye level. Traditional models typically have a single door with the freezer on top or bottom.

What are the advantages of a side-by-side refrigerator over other configurations?

Side-by-side refrigerators offer spacious storage, convenient organisation, and easier access to items with separate compartments for fresh and frozen foods.

How do I determine the right capacity for my side-by-side refrigerator?

Consider factors like household size, grocery habits, and available kitchen space. Larger families or those who entertain frequently may require higher capacities.

Are side-by-side refrigerators energy-efficient compared to other types?

Side-by-side refrigerators can vary in energy efficiency based on factors like brand, model, and features like inverter compressors. Look for Energy Star ratings for more efficient models.

What maintenance is required for side-by-side refrigerators, and how often?

Regular cleaning of shelves, drawers, and seals is recommended to prevent odours and ensure proper functioning. Additionally, defrosting and cleaning the freezer compartment periodically can help maintain efficiency. Check the manufacturer's manual for specific maintenance guidelines.

