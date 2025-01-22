Best single door refrigerators in 2025: Top options that are perfect for a small family set up

A single door refrigerator is the unsung hero of every small-sized family set up, rather of the modern kitchens that along with giving you an aesthetically pleasing look, offer simplicity to use. Single door refrigerators are space-savvy and are just perfect for small spaces or minimalistic setups. Its seamless design not only saves space but also adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. Whether you're storing fresh produce, chilling drinks, or keeping leftovers fresh, a single-door refrigerator is the epitome of convenience, offering optimal performance while consuming less energy. Best single door refrigerators in 2025

So, just in case, you’re looking to buy a single door refrigerator, here are 10 best single door refrigerators in 2025 for your family.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is one of the best single door refrigerators in 2025. Equipped with an inverter compressor, it ensures optimal cooling and quiet operation while reducing electricity bills. Its 5-star rating confirms its superior energy-saving capabilities. The refrigerator features spill-proof toughened glass shelves, ample storage for fresh produce, and a sleek design that enhances your kitchen’s aesthetics. With a capacity of 185 litres, it caters perfectly to small families or bachelors. Additionally, it includes a smart connect feature that ensures seamless operation during power cuts by connecting to your home inverter.

Specifications Capacity: 185 L Energy Rating: 5 Star Compressor: Inverter Compressor Cooling Technology: Direct-Cool Shelves: Spill-proof toughened glass Special Features: Smart Connect, Fast Ice Making Color: Shiny Steel Dimensions: 53.4 x 66.5 x 117.2 cm Reasons to buy High energy efficiency with 5-star rating Inverter compressor ensures quiet operation Compact and sleek design Smart Connect for seamless inverter operation Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for larger families No separate temperature control for the freezer No frost-free technology Slightly higher price compared to 2-star models Click Here to Buy LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer)

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Customers appreciate the refrigerator’s low energy consumption, quiet operation, and compact design. Many have praised its fast ice-making feature and reliable cooling performance. However, a few users mentioned that the freezer compartment is relatively small and may not suffice for bulk storage.

Why should you choose this product

The LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is an ideal choice for those seeking an energy-efficient and reliable refrigerator. It’s perfect for small households, offering advanced features like Smart Connect for uninterrupted cooling during power outages. With its sleek design, durable build, and impressive warranty, this refrigerator delivers excellent value for money while reducing your carbon footprint.

Loading Suggestions...

Another best single door refrigerators in 2025 is the Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator, which is a reliable and budget-friendly appliance for small households. It features a robust cooling system that keeps your food fresh and beverages cool. With a 2-star energy rating, this refrigerator balances performance with moderate energy consumption. Its spacious shelves made from toughened glass can handle heavy items effortlessly. The fridge also includes a large freezer compartment, making it suitable for storing frozen items. Designed with simplicity and practicality in mind, the Whirlpool 184 L refrigerator combines utility and affordability in one compact package.

Specifications Capacity: 184 L Energy Rating: 2 Star Compressor: Non-Inverter Compressor Cooling Technology: Direct-Cool Shelves: Toughened glass Special Features: Large freezer compartment Color: Grey Dimensions: 54 x 63 x 119 cm Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on compressor Reasons to buy Affordable pricing Large freezer compartment Durable shelves for heavy storage Good cooling performance Reasons to avoid Higher energy consumption with 2-star rating Lacks inverter technology Basic design with fewer advanced features Not suitable for power outage operation Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Customers are satisfied with the refrigerator’s affordability and solid cooling performance. Many users have commended its durability and large freezer compartment. However, some buyers noted the higher electricity consumption and the lack of advanced features found in premium models.

Why should you choose this product

If you are looking for a dependable and budget-friendly refrigerator, the Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is an excellent choice. Its spacious design, durable build, and good cooling capacity make it a practical option for small households. While it may not have the energy efficiency of higher-rated models, it delivers solid performance at an affordable price point.

Loading Suggestions...

Next on our rundown is the Haier 165 L, 1 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator which can be considered as one of the best single door refrigerators in 2025. It is a compact and economical option for bachelors or small families. Despite its smaller size, it offers efficient cooling for daily essentials. With its 1-star energy rating, it caters to those prioritizing upfront affordability over long-term savings. The refrigerator features toughened glass shelves, an anti-fungal gasket, and a sleek design that fits well into small spaces. Its robust build ensures durability, while the spacious door racks provide additional storage for bottles and condiments.

Specifications Capacity: 165 L Energy Rating: 1 Star Compressor: Non-Inverter Compressor Cooling Technology: Direct-Cool Shelves: Toughened glass Special Features: Anti-fungal gasket Colour: Dazzle Steel Dimensions: 52 x 62 x 113 cm Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on compressor Reasons to buy Affordable initial cost Compact size ideal for small spaces Durable and robust design Anti-fungal gasket for hygiene Reasons to avoid Higher electricity consumption Limited capacity Basic cooling technology Lacks advanced features like inverter technology Click Here to Buy Haier 165 L, 1 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-171RS-P, Red Mono, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate the compact size and affordability of this refrigerator. It’s been lauded for its solid build and sufficient cooling for daily essentials. However, some customers have highlighted its higher energy consumption and limited features as drawbacks.

Why should you choose this product

The Haier 165 L, 1 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a great option for those on a tight budget seeking a compact and functional appliance. Its sturdy build and essential features make it a practical choice for small households or single users. While it may lack advanced features, it delivers dependable cooling performance at an economical price.

Also Read: Best double door refrigerator in India

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator combines innovative technology and exceptional energy efficiency. With a 5-star energy rating and a digital inverter compressor, it ensures superior cooling, reduced noise, and lower electricity consumption. The refrigerator offers a capacity of 183 liters, making it suitable for small families or individuals. Its spill-proof toughened glass shelves and elegant design add convenience and style to your kitchen. Additionally, it includes a base stand drawer for extra storage and an anti-bacterial gasket for hygiene. Just another best single door refrigerator in 2025 for you.

Specifications Capacity: 183 L Energy Rating: 5 Star Compressor: Digital Inverter Compressor Cooling Technology: Direct-Cool Shelves: Spill-proof toughened glass Special Features: Anti-bacterial gasket, Base stand drawer Color: Mystic Blue Dimensions: 57.8 x 66.4 x 121.6 cm Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Reasons to buy High energy efficiency with 5-star rating Digital inverter compressor for quiet operation Anti-bacterial gasket ensures hygiene Stylish design with additional storage Reasons to avoid Higher price point compared to basic models Limited capacity for larger households No frost-free feature Slightly heavier due to robust build Click Here to Buy Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model)

What are buyers Saying on Amazon

Buyers love the energy efficiency and advanced cooling features of this Samsung refrigerator. Many have highlighted its quiet operation and stylish design. However, a few users noted that the capacity might be insufficient for families with larger storage needs.

Why should You Choose This product

The Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is ideal for those who prioritize energy efficiency and advanced features. Its digital inverter technology, combined with a sleek design and hygienic features, makes it a premium choice for small families or individuals seeking reliable and eco-friendly refrigeration.

Also Read: Upgrade your home with energy-efficient refrigerators; explore options perfect for families and modern lifestyles

Loading Suggestions...

The Godrej 180 L 2 Star refrigerator is one of the best single door refrigerators in 2025 which is designed for small families and individuals, offering efficient cooling and innovative features. Equipped with Advanced Capillary Technology, it ensures better cooling retention and efficient energy use. The spacious design includes toughened glass shelves and a large vegetable tray for convenience. The 2-star energy rating provides a balance between affordability and performance. Its stylish finish and compact size make it a perfect fit for modern homes.

Specifications Capacity: 180 L Energy Rating: 2 Star Technology: Advanced Capillary Technology Cooling Type: Direct Cool Shelves: Toughened Glass Defrosting Type: Manual Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Reasons to buy Affordable pricing for basic cooling needs Advanced Capillary Technology for efficient cooling Compact design suitable for small spaces Reasons to avoid 2-star energy rating may lead to higher bills Manual defrosting required Limited capacity for larger families Click Here to Buy Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers praise the refrigerator for its affordability and efficient cooling performance. Many appreciate the advanced capillary technology, which retains cooling for longer hours during power cuts. However, some customers have noted that manual defrosting can be inconvenient.

Why should you choose this product

Choose the Godrej 180 L 2 Star refrigerator if you're looking for an affordable, compact, and efficient cooling solution for a small household. Its advanced capillary technology and thoughtful design make it a reliable choice.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 215 L 5 Star refrigerator combines cutting-edge technology and energy efficiency. Its Digital Inverter compressor adjusts cooling based on demand, ensuring optimal performance and quiet operation. With a spacious 215 L capacity, it is perfect for families. The 5-star energy rating ensures maximum savings on electricity bills, while the stylish single-door design enhances any kitchen's aesthetics. Additional features like spill-proof glass shelves and a base drawer add to its functionality. This is another best single door refrigerators in 2025 for you.

Specifications Capacity: 215 L Energy Rating: 5 Star Compressor: Digital Inverter Cooling Type: Direct Cool Shelves: Spill-Proof Glass Additional Features: Base Drawer, Anti-Bacterial Gasket Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Reasons to buy 5-star energy rating for significant savings Digital Inverter compressor for quiet operation Stylish design with added storage in base drawer Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to 2-star models Limited to direct-cool technology May not fit small spaces Click Here to Buy Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers highly recommend the Samsung 215 L refrigerator for its energy efficiency, quiet operation, and sleek design. Many have noted that the Digital Inverter compressor provides consistent cooling with minimal noise. A few have mentioned its higher price but consider it justified by the features.

Why should you choose this product

This refrigerator is ideal for families looking for an energy-efficient, feature-rich, and stylish appliance. Its advanced compressor technology ensures durability, making it a worthwhile investment.

Also Read: Energy efficient refrigerators: A buyer's guide with ratings, tips, and top picks for selection

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers superior energy efficiency and performance. Its 5-star energy rating ensures reduced electricity consumption, while the large 197L capacity is perfect for small to medium-sized families. This refrigerator features a stylish design, toughened glass shelves, and anti-bacterial gasket technology for enhanced hygiene. With a robust build and excellent cooling retention, it’s designed for longevity and reliability.

Specifications Capacity: 197 L Energy Rating: 5 Star Cooling Type: Direct Cool Shelves: Toughened Glass Additional Features: Anti-Bacterial Gasket Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Reasons to buy 5-star energy rating ensures low power consumption Anti-bacterial gasket maintains hygiene Durable build with toughened glass shelves Reasons to avoid Slightly higher initial cost Manual defrosting required Limited advanced cooling technologies Click Here to Buy IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller)

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate the IFB 197L refrigerator for its energy savings and reliability. Many mention its excellent cooling performance and spacious interiors. However, some customers feel that the lack of frost-free technology is a drawback.

Why should you choose this product

This refrigerator is an excellent choice for those seeking a balance between energy efficiency, durability, and affordability. Its anti-bacterial gasket and sturdy design make it ideal for health-conscious families.

Also Read: French door refrigerator vs side by side refrigerator: Which one should you buy?

Loading Suggestions...

The Godrej 180 L 5 Star Single Door Refrigerator with Turbo Cooling Technology offers premium cooling performance and outstanding energy efficiency. Perfect for small households, it features an eco-friendly design with a sleek finish. The Turbo Cooling Technology ensures faster cooling, maintaining freshness for longer durations. Its 5-star energy rating minimizes electricity bills, while toughened glass shelves and spacious interiors enhance usability.

Specifications Capacity: 180 L Energy Rating: 5 Star Technology: Turbo Cooling Cooling Type: Direct Cool Shelves: Toughened Glass Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Reasons to buy Turbo Cooling Technology for faster cooling 5-star energy rating for maximum efficiency Eco-friendly and durable design Reasons to avoid Compact size not ideal for larger households Manual defrosting required Higher initial investment Click Here to Buy Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RD EDGENEO 207E THF MP WN, Maple Wine)

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers have highlighted the Turbo Cooling Technology for delivering exceptional cooling in minimal time. They also praise its eco-friendly and energy-efficient design. A few customers have noted that its compact size may not be suitable for families with larger storage needs.

Why should you choose this product

Choose this refrigerator for its advanced cooling technology, eco-friendly design, and energy efficiency. It’s perfect for small families or individuals prioritizing performance and sustainability.

Also Read: Best Whirlpool single door refrigerators: Top 8 models with advanced cooling and energy-saving features

Loading Suggestions...

The Haier 175 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is an affordable and compact appliance designed for basic cooling needs. With a 2-star energy rating, it is suitable for individuals or small households. This refrigerator features spill-proof toughened glass shelves and an elegant design, adding practicality and style to your kitchen. It offers ample storage for essentials, with an easy-to-clean design for hassle-free maintenance.

Specifications Capacity: 175 L Energy Rating: 2 Star Cooling Type: Direct Cool Shelves: Toughened Glass Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Reasons to buy Compact and affordable for small households Spill-proof toughened glass shelves Simple and easy-to-maintain design Reasons to avoid 2-star energy rating leads to higher power consumption Limited capacity for larger families Manual defrosting required Click Here to Buy Haier 175 L, 2 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-182RS-N, Red Mono, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers have noted the Haier 175 L refrigerator’s affordability and ease of use as major advantages. Its compact size fits well in small kitchens, though some users have pointed out that the 2-star energy rating may lead to higher electricity bills.

Why should you choose this product

This refrigerator is an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking a compact and reliable cooling solution for everyday use.

Loading Suggestions...

The Godrej 183 L 2 Star Farm Fresh Single Door Refrigerator is designed to keep your food fresh and your electricity bills low. Equipped with Farm Fresh technology, it ensures prolonged freshness of fruits and vegetables. The 183 L capacity is ideal for small families, while the stylish design enhances the kitchen’s aesthetics. Its 2-star energy rating offers a balance of affordability and performance.

Specifications Capacity: 183 L Energy Rating: 2 Star Technology: Farm Fresh Cooling Type: Direct Cool Shelves: Toughened Glass Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Reasons to buy Farm Fresh technology ensures longer freshness Stylish and compact design Affordable and user-friendly Reasons to avoid 2-star energy rating may increase power bills Manual defrosting needed Limited advanced features Click Here to Buy Godrej 183 L 2 Star Farm Fresh Crisper Technology With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RD R190B WRF NY BL, Navy Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers love the Farm Fresh technology for keeping their fruits and vegetables fresh for longer durations. Many appreciate its affordable pricing and compact design. Some have expressed concerns about the 2-star energy rating.

Why should you choose this product

This refrigerator is an excellent choice for those who prioritize freshness and affordability. Its user-friendly design and effective cooling make it a valuable addition to small households.

More single door refrigerators:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Top three features of best single door refrigerators in 2025

Best Single Door Refrigerators Capacity (Litres) Energy Star Rating Cooling Type LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 185 5 Direct-Cool with Inverter Technology Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 184 2 Direct-Cool Haier 165 L, 1 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 165 1 Direct-Cool Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Refrigerator 183 5 Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology 180 2 Advanced Capillary Technology Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Refrigerator 215 5 Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator 197 5 Direct-Cool Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology 180 5 Turbo Cooling Technology Haier 175 L, 2 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 175 2 Direct-Cool Godrej 183 L 2 Star Farm Fresh, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator 183 2 Farm Fresh, Direct-Cool

Factors to consider before buying the best single door refrigerators

Capacity: Choose a refrigerator with a capacity that meets the needs of your household. For single individuals or couples, 165–200 litres is often sufficient, while larger families may need up to 215 litres. Energy Star Rating: A higher energy star rating ensures lower electricity consumption, which helps reduce monthly bills. Opt for at least 4 or 5-star rated models for energy efficiency. Cooling Technology: Refrigerators with advanced cooling technologies like inverter compressors, direct-cool systems, or specialized cooling methods (e.g., Turbo Cooling, Digital Inverter) ensure better performance and longer freshness of stored food. Defrost Type: Decide between manual defrosting and frost-free models, depending on your maintenance preferences. Direct-cool systems often require periodic defrosting. Brand and Warranty: Well-known brands like LG, Samsung, and Godrej often offer reliable products and good after-sales service. Check for warranty coverage on both the refrigerator and the compressor. Price and Additional Features: Balance your budget with extra features such as toughened glass shelves, stabilizer-free operation, vegetable box capacity, and child locks.

Similar articles for you:

Best double door refrigerators: Top 7 picks from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more

Best refrigerators under ₹20000: Top 10 fridge brands that are perfect for your home

Best 5 star rating refrigerators for energy-efficient and compact cooling: Top 9 picks for performance and style

Best LG refrigerators: Top 9 options for innovative technology, energy efficiency, and stylish designs

FAQ on Best single door refrigerators Q1: How much capacity do I need in a single door refrigerator? A: For a small family or individuals, a capacity of 165–200 litres is sufficient. For larger households, opt for 200–250 litres.

Q2: Are 5-star refrigerators worth it? A: Yes, 5-star rated refrigerators consume significantly less electricity compared to 2-star or 3-star models, making them cost-effective in the long run.

Q3: What is the difference between direct-cool and frost-free refrigerators? A: Direct-cool refrigerators require manual defrosting, while frost-free models use a fan for even cooling and eliminate the need for defrosting.

Q4: What is inverter technology in refrigerators? A: Inverter technology adjusts the compressor speed based on cooling demand, ensuring energy efficiency and quieter operation.

Q5: How often should I defrost a direct-cool refrigerator? A: Defrosting should be done when ice build-up is noticeable, typically every few weeks, depending on usage.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.