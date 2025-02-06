Menu Explore
Best refrigerator under 30000 in 2025: Top 10 affordable picks that guarantees efficient cooling and keep food fresh

ByShweta Pandey
Feb 06, 2025 01:20 PM IST

Looking to buy the best refrigerators under ₹30000 in 2025? You’re at the right place as we have curated this list especially for you.

Best overall

Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹26,290

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling, 2023 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

Energy efficient

Haier 240 L, 3 Star, 5 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-253GS-P, Moon Silver, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹22,490

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RD EDGENEO 207D THF MP BL, Maple Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹15,090

Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VITAMAGIC PRO PRM 3S MAGNUM STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹16,590

Buying a refrigerator for your home, that too without breaking the bank, is no less than a challenge. Of course, in the realm of home appliances' industry, a refrigerator plays a pivotal role in keeping your veggies fresh and crispy. But then again, buying it under a certain budget takes a lot of patience and research. The market is loaded with a wide range of refrigerators, that too under all price range and in case, you have been looking to buy the best refrigerator under 30000, you have arrived at the right spot.

Bring home these best refrigerators under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30000(Unsplash)
Bring home these best refrigerators under 30000(Unsplash)

We have listed down some of the best refrigerators under 30000 for you to choose from. This list includes brands like Samsung, LG, IFB, Godrej, and many more. So, you can make your choice from our list and bring the best refrigerators under 30000 for your home.

The Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator is designed for convenience, efficiency, and modern aesthetics. It features Zeolite technology, which prevents excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables, keeping them fresh for longer. The moisture retention technology helps maintain optimal humidity levels, ensuring food stays crisp and fresh. With Air Boosters, cooling is evenly distributed across all compartments. The separate vegetable drawer minimizes odour mixing and enhances storage convenience. The toughened glass shelves support heavy utensils, making it ideal for Indian households. With low power consumption and an elegant finish, this refrigerator is both stylish and practical.

Specifications

Capacity
235 L
Type
Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator
Cooling Technology
Zeolite and Moisture Retention Technology
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
Energy Rating
3 star
Special Features
Low power consumption, Separate compartments to reduce odour mixing

Reasons to buy

Energy-efficient with 3-star rating

Triple-door design prevents odour mixing

Zeolite technology keeps food fresh longer

Moisture retention keeps vegetables crisp

Large storage capacity for small families

Reasons to avoid

Requires more space due to design

No Wi-Fi or smart connectivity features

Can be noisy at times

Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the spacious triple-door design, praising the efficient cooling and freshness retention. Many Buyers highlight that the separate compartments prevent odour mixing, making it ideal for Indian kitchens.

Why should you choose this product?

The Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator is an excellent choice for those who need efficient storage, odour separation, and energy savings. The Zeolite and Moisture Retention Technology ensures long-lasting freshness, while the Air Boosters provide even cooling.

This Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator combines style, technology, and efficiency. With convertible modes, you can adjust the freezer to fridge space as per your needs. The digital inverter compressor ensures silent operation and energy savings. Toughened glass shelves provide strong storage, while power cooling rapidly chills food and beverages. The sleek design with a LED display adds to its modern appeal.

Specifications

Capacity
236 L
Type
Frost Free Double Door
Cooling Technology
Convertible Cooling
Compressor Type
Digital Inverter Compressor
Energy Rating
3 Star
Special Features
Power Cooling, LED display

Reasons to buy

Convertible freezer for added flexibility

Digital inverter compressor ensures energy savings

Power Cooling feature chills food quickly

Reasons to avoid

Slightly expensive compared to standard models

No built-in water dispenser

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the silent operation and power efficiency. Many highlight the convertible mode as a useful feature. Some mention that customer service response could be faster, but overall, it’s a well-received model.

Why should you choose this product?

With its convertible modes, digital inverter compressor, and energy efficiency, this refrigerator is ideal for small to medium families looking for a stylish and feature-packed model.

This Samsung 256 L Refrigerator offers a larger capacity with convertible functionality for flexible storage options. It features a digital inverter compressor for quieter operation and power savings. The frost-free cooling system ensures even cooling throughout, preventing ice buildup. It also comes with power freeze and power cool features to rapidly chill drinks and food.

Specifications

Capacity
256 L
Type
Frost Free Double Door
Cooling Technology
Convertible Cooling
Compressor Type
Digital Inverter Compressor
Energy Rating
3 Star
Special Features
Power Freeze, Power Cool

Reasons to buy

Larger capacity

Convertible freezer feature

Energy-efficient inverter compressor

Reasons to avoid

No smart Wi-Fi connectivity

Slightly expensive

Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the spacious storage, cooling efficiency, and convertible freezer option. Some mention that customer support needs improvement, but overall, it’s rated highly for performance and energy efficiency.

Why should you choose this product?

If you need a larger, flexible storage solution with an energy-efficient inverter compressor, this is a great option.

Specifications

Capacity
272 L
Type
Frost Free Double Door
Cooling Technology
Multi-Air Flow
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
Energy Rating
3 Star
Special Features
Auto Smart Connect, Toughened Glass Shelves

Reasons to buy

Energy-efficient Smart Inverter Compressor

Multi-Air Flow for uniform cooling

Auto Smart Connect for inverter compatibility

Reasons to avoid

No convertible mode

Not ideal for small kitchens due to size

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling, 2023 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the energy efficiency and silent operation. Many highlight the even cooling performance, though some mention service could be faster.

Why should you choose this product?

This refrigerator is perfect for those who need consistent cooling, inverter compatibility, and energy savings with a reliable LG Smart Inverter Compressor.

The Haier 240 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator comes with 5-in-1 convertible modes, allowing you to customize storage as per your needs. Its Twin Inverter Technology ensures energy efficiency by adjusting cooling based on load, reducing electricity consumption. With Turbo Icing technology, you get faster ice formation in just 49 minutes. The spill-proof toughened glass shelves provide durable storage, while the large vegetable box maintains optimal moisture for freshness. Its sleek design and stabilizer-free operation make it a perfect choice for modern households.

Specifications

Capacity
240 L
Type
Frost Free Double Door
Cooling Technology
5-in-1 Convertible, Turbo Icing Technology
Compressor Type
Twin Inverter Compressor
Energy Rating
3 Star
Special Features
Large vegetable box, Stabilizer-free operation

Reasons to buy

5-in-1 convertible mode for flexibility

Turbo Icing makes ice faster

Twin Inverter Technology saves energy

Reasons to avoid

No smart connectivity

Storage might not be enough for large families

Haier 240 L, 3 Star, 5 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-253GS-P, Moon Silver, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fast cooling and convertible functionality, especially for varying storage needs. The Twin Inverter Technology gets praise for energy efficiency. However, some Buyers reported that the freezer size is a bit compact.

Why should you choose this product?

This refrigerator is a great choice if you need a versatile and energy-efficient appliance with fast cooling and multiple storage modes.

Also Read: Best LG refrigerators: Top 8 picks for superior performance and quiet operation

The Godrej 223 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator features an advanced 6-in-1 convertible freezer that lets you adjust cooling modes based on storage needs. Nano Shield Technology ensures up to 95%+ food surface disinfection, keeping your food safe. The inverter compressor provides silent operation and power efficiency. It also features toughened glass shelves, a large vegetable crisper, and auto defrost technology.

Specifications

Capacity
223 L
Type
Frost Free Double Door
Cooling Technology
6-in-1 Convertible, Nano Shield Technology
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
Energy Rating
3 Star
Special Features
Auto Defrost, Large Vegetable Crisper

Reasons to buy

6-in-1 Convertible Freezer for flexible storage

Nano Shield Technology provides better food safety

Inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency

Reasons to avoid

Limited freezer space

No Wi-Fi or smart control features

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the food disinfection feature and silent operation. Many appreciate the convertible freezer, though some mention that the freezer space is slightly small.

Why should you choose this product?

If you want a hygienic, convertible refrigerator with energy efficiency and advanced cooling, this is a great pick.

Also Read: Best refrigerators under 15000: Budget-friendly cooling, top 9 picks

This Whirlpool 184 L Direct Cool Refrigerator is a budget-friendly option ideal for small families or bachelors. The Insulated Capillary Technology ensures better cooling retention even during power cuts. With auto-defrost, toughened glass shelves, and a large freezer compartment, this refrigerator delivers practicality at an affordable price.

Specifications

Capacity
184 L
Type
Direct Cool Single Door
Cooling Technology
Insulated Capillary Technology
Compressor Type
Normal Compressor
Energy Rating
2 star
Special Features
Auto Defrost, Large Freezer

Reasons to buy

Affordable price

Insulated Capillary Technology for better cooling

Ideal for bachelors and small families

Reasons to avoid

2-star energy rating consumes more power

No frost-free feature

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the affordable price and efficient cooling, though some feel that power consumption is slightly high due to the 2-star rating.

Why should you choose this product?

A great choice if you’re looking for a budget-friendly, compact refrigerator with efficient cooling for a small household.

The IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a stylish and energy-efficient appliance designed for small families and bachelors. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures low power consumption, helping you save on electricity bills. The refrigerator features a spacious 197L capacity, providing ample storage for fruits, vegetables, dairy, and beverages. Its direct cool technology ensures faster cooling, while toughened glass shelves add durability. Equipped with an antibacterial gasket and moisture control, it keeps food fresh for longer. The elegant design and compact size make it an ideal choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Capacity
197L
Energy Rating
5 Star
Cooling Technology
Direct Cool for faster cooling
Compressor
Advanced inverter compressor for silent operation
Special Features
Moisture control, antibacterial gasket, large vegetable crisper
Defrost Type
Manual Defrost
Power Consumption
Low energy usage with Eco mode

Reasons to buy

5-star energy rating for lower electricity bills

Compact and stylish design, ideal for small families

Toughened glass shelves for heavy storage

Anti-bacterial gasket keeps food hygienic

Reasons to avoid

Manual defrosting required

Not suitable for large households

No digital temperature control

IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its energy efficiency, compact design, and cooling performance. Many Buyers highlight that it is ideal for small families and bachelors due to its sufficient storage space. The durability of shelves and the freshness retention of vegetables have been praised.

Why should you choose this product?

The IFB 197L 5 Star Refrigerator is a perfect blend of efficiency, durability, and affordability. With its 5-star energy rating, you save on electricity bills while enjoying effective cooling.

The Godrej 180 L Direct Cool Refrigerator offers Turbo Cooling Technology for fast chilling and freshness. It features Farm Freshness technology that keeps food fresh for up to 24 days. With a 4-star energy rating, this fridge ensures lower electricity bills while providing ample storage.

Specifications

Capacity
180 L
Type
Direct Cool Single Door
Cooling Technology
Turbo Cooling, 24 Days Freshness
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
Energy Rating
4 Star
Special Features
Low power consumption, Large vegetable storage

Reasons to buy

4-star energy rating for lower electricity bills

Keeps food fresh for 24 days

Turbo Cooling for quick chilling

Reasons to avoid

No frost-free technology

Not suitable for large families

Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RD EDGENEO 207D THF MP BL, Maple Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the long-lasting freshness and energy efficiency. Some Buyers mention that manual defrosting is needed occasionally.

Why should you choose this product?

If you want an energy-efficient, long-lasting freshness refrigerator at an affordable price, this is a great option.

Also Read: Best refrigerator brand: Top 10 best models priced between 20000 and 30000

This Whirlpool 192 L Direct Cool Refrigerator features Vitamagic PRO technology that retains food nutrients while maintaining optimal moisture. With Auto Defrost, it prevents ice buildup, while MicroBlock Technology ensures bacteria-free storage. The 3-star energy rating provides a balance of efficiency and performance.

Specifications

Capacity
192 L
Type
Direct Cool Single Door
Cooling Technology
Vitamagic PRO, Auto Defrost
Compressor Type
Normal Compressor
Energy Rating
3 star
Special Features
MicroBlock Technology, Moisture Retention

Reasons to buy

Vitamagic PRO keeps food fresh longer

Auto Defrost for convenience

3-star rating for moderate energy savings

Reasons to avoid

No inverter compressor

Not ideal for large families

Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VITAMAGIC PRO PRM 3S MAGNUM STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology, 2024 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the freshness retention and auto defrost feature. Some wish it had inverter compressor technology for quieter operation.

Why should you choose this product?

Perfect for small families looking for long-lasting freshness, auto defrost, and an energy-efficient design.

What capacity refrigerator should I buy for my family?

The right capacity depends on your family size:

1-2 members: 180L - 230L (Single Door)

3-4 members: 230L - 280L (Double Door)

5+ members: 280L+ (Double or Triple Door)

What is the difference between a frost-free and a direct cool refrigerator?

Frost-Free: Automatically prevents ice build-up, requires no manual defrosting, and offers better cooling. Found in double door and higher-end single-door models.

Direct Cool: Requires manual defrosting, is more energy-efficient, and is mostly found in single door refrigerators.

Also Read: Best double door refrigerator in India: Top 10 picks from Samsung, LG and Godrej

Top three features of the best refrigerators under 30000 in 2025

Best Refrigerators under 30,000

Capacity

Type

Energy Rating

Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator235 LTriple DoorNot specified
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator236 LDouble Door3 Star
Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator256 LDouble Door3 Star
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator272 LDouble Door3 Star
Haier 240 L, 3 Star, 5 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator240 LDouble Door3 Star
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator223 LDouble Door3 Star
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator197 LSingle Door5 Star
Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator184 LSingle Door2 Star
Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator180 LSingle Door4 Star
Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator192 LSingle Door3 Star

Factors to consider before buying a refrigerator under 30,000

  1. Capacity: Choose a refrigerator with a capacity that suits your household size. For small families or individuals, a capacity of 180-240 liters may suffice, while larger families might require 250 liters or more.
  2. Energy Efficiency: Opt for refrigerators with higher energy star ratings (3 Star or above) to ensure lower electricity consumption and reduced utility bills.
  3. Type: Decide between single door, double door, or triple door models based on your storage needs and kitchen space. Double and triple door refrigerators offer more organized storage but may occupy more space.
  4. Compressor Type: Inverter compressors are more energy-efficient and provide better temperature control compared to conventional compressors.
  5. Additional Features: Look for features like convertible freezer options, frost-free operation, adjustable shelves, and advanced cooling technologies that enhance convenience and food preservation.

FAQ for refrigerators under ₹30000 in 2025

  • What is the advantage of a convertible refrigerator?

    A convertible refrigerator allows you to switch the freezer compartment into a fridge compartment and vice versa, providing flexible storage options based on your needs.

  • How does the energy star rating affect electricity consumption?

    Higher energy star ratings indicate better energy efficiency. A refrigerator with a 5-star rating consumes less electricity compared to a 3-star rated model, leading to cost savings over time.

  • Is a frost-free refrigerator better than a direct cool one?

    Frost-free refrigerators prevent ice build-up automatically, eliminating the need for manual defrosting and ensuring uniform cooling. Direct cool refrigerators are typically more energy-efficient but require periodic manual defrosting.

  • What is the significance of inverter technology in refrigerators?

    Inverter technology allows the compressor to operate at variable speeds, ensuring optimal cooling based on the internal load. This results in better energy efficiency, reduced noise, and enhanced durability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

