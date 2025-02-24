Best side by side refrigerators in 2025 for easy preservation and organisation of groceries
The best side-by-side refrigerators in 2025 ensure easy access to frequently used items without excessive bending. Best options from LG, Samsung and more.
FAQs
|
A well-organised refrigerator makes a big difference in maintaining fresh groceries, and the best side-by-side refrigerators are designed to do just that. With vertical compartments for both the fridge and freezer, they provide ample storage while ensuring easy access to frequently used items without excessive bending.
Their slim door clearance makes them perfect for compact kitchens, requiring less space to swing open. Many models are also energy-efficient, thanks to inverter technology, which helps in lowering power consumption over time.
If you're looking for a refrigerator that offers both style and practicality, these sleek models from top refrigerator brands like LG, Samsung, and more are worth considering.
Samsung is known for its cutting-edge technology and reliability, making it a top brand for home appliances. The Samsung 653L Side-by-Side AI Smart Refrigerator is one of the best side by side refrigerators in 2025. It features a Convertible 5-in-1 mode for flexible storage, Twin Cooling Plus for freshness, and AI Energy Mode for efficiency. With Wi-Fi connectivity, and a fingerprint-resistant design, it blends style with smart functionality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Convertible storage modes for customized cooling
Energy-efficient digital inverter compressor
Reasons to avoid
Large size may require extra kitchen space
Premium price compared to basic models
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2025 Model)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the refrigerator functional and worth the price, praising its cooling, frost-free tech, and design, but opinions on quality vary.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers AI-powered smart cooling, efficient energy consumption, and versatile storage options.
The LG 655L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is among the best side by side refrigerators in 2025, designed for large families. It features an energy-efficient Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow cooling for even temperature distribution, and Express Freeze for quick chilling. The Smart Diagnosis function helps troubleshoot issues effortlessly making it the best refrigerator for both style and performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Multi Air Flow system maintains freshness longer
Smart Diagnosis makes troubleshooting quick and easy
Reasons to avoid
Large size requires ample kitchen space
Manual ice maker instead of an automatic option
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the refrigerator worth the price, praising its storage, cooling, and design. However, some dislike dents on the appliance.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers efficient cooling, spacious storage, and smart features for hassle-free operation.
Haier 602L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a top choice for families needing a spacious and energy-efficient fridge. It features 100% convertible fridge space, allowing you to switch compartments as needed. The Expert Inverter Technology ensures quiet operation and lower energy consumption, while Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh Technology keeps food fresh longer. With a digital display and Jumbo Ice Maker, this refrigerator is designed for convenience and performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Convertible storage adapts to your needs
Energy-efficient inverter compressor reduces power bills
Magic Cooling keeps food fresh for longer
Reasons to avoid
No water dispenser in this model
Large size may not fit in smaller kitchens
Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the refrigerator worth the price, praising its storage, low noise, and easy installation, but opinions on cooling vary.
Why choose this product?
It’s a smart buy for those who need spacious, flexible storage with energy-efficient cooling and a premium look.
Samsung’s 633L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a premium, AI-powered fridge designed for modern homes. With Convertible 5-in-1 modes, you can switch between Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone modes for optimal storage. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency, consuming 50% less power with 20 years warranty. The Ice & Water Dispenser (non-plumbing) and Twin Cooling Plus technology keep food fresh longer.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Non-plumbing Ice & Water Dispenser
Smart AI for energy savings
Reasons to avoid
Higher price point
Requires significant kitchen space
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2025 Model)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the refrigerator’s quality, design, and spaciousness for a family of six, but opinions vary on cooling, functionality, and build quality.
Why choose this product?
If you want a smart, spacious, and energy-efficient refrigerator with premium features, this Samsung model is a perfect choice!
Haier is known for its innovative and energy-efficient appliances, and this 596L fridge is one of the best side-by-side refrigerators in 2025 for large families. It features 100% convertible fridge space, allowing you to switch between fridge and freezer as needed. The Expert Inverter Technology ensures silent operation and energy savings. The frost-free design prevents ice buildup, while the sleek Shiny Steel finish adds a modern touch.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
100% convertible feature provides flexible storage options
Energy-efficient inverter technology reduces power consumption
Reasons to avoid
No water or ice dispenser
Large size requires ample kitchen space
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the refrigerator’s storage, design, and build quality. They find it valuable and quiet, but opinions vary on temperature control.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers flexible storage, energy efficiency, and advanced cooling in a premium design.
Haier brings one of the best side by side refrigerators in 2025, combining smart features with efficient cooling. This Wi-Fi-enabled 596L refrigerator offersa convenient water dispenser for easy access. The Expert Inverter Technology ensures low noise and energy savings, while Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh Technology keeps food fresh longer. With uniform cooling, toughened glass shelves, and an external digital display, this refrigerator is a premium choice for large families.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wi-Fi connectivity and external digital display for smart control
Water dispenser adds convenience without opening the fridge
Reasons to avoid
Higher price compared to non-Wi-Fi models
Large size requires ample kitchen space
Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel, 2024 Model)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the refrigerator worth the price, praising its performance, storage, low noise, and easy installation, but opinions on cooling vary.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers smart connectivity, energy-efficient cooling, and a built-in water dispenser for convenience.
Upgrade your kitchen with the Voltas Beko 472L Side by Side Refrigerator featuring a ProSmart Inverter Compressor, ensuring faster cooling, lower noise, and energy savings. The electronic temperature control and display let you manage settings effortlessly, while the multi-airflow system maintains even cooling throughout. With spill-proof toughened glass shelves, dual LED illumination, and ample storage, it's an excellent choice for large families.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sleek and modern design with digital controls
Ample storage with spill-proof adjustable shelves
Reasons to avoid
No Wi-Fi connectivity or water dispenser
Smaller freezer capacity compared to some competitors
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 472 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (2024 Model, RSB495/FPV300RXID, INOX, Electronic Temperature Control and Display)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the refrigerator worth the price and a great choice for limited space, making it a top side-by-side option.
Why choose this product?
This Tata-backed Voltas Beko refrigerator is ideal for those looking for a budget-friendly yet premium side-by-side fridge with energy-efficient cooling and a stylish design.
The Midea 510L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a stylish and energy-efficient addition to your kitchen. With a sleek stainless steel finish, it offers ample storage for families of five or more. The inverter compressor ensures uniform cooling, optimising energy use and reducing electricity bills. Spill-proof toughened glass shelves, multiple freezer compartments, and an anti-bacterial gasket add to its functionality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium stainless steel finish
Spacious storage with adjustable compartments
Reasons to avoid
No water dispenser or smart features
Larger footprint may not fit compact kitchens
Midea 510L Side By Side Refrigerator with Inverter (MRFS5920SSLF, Silver, SS Finish)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the refrigerator’s quality, premium design, and storage. They find it valuable, but opinions vary on cooling, size, and water leakage issues.
Why choose this product?
A budget-friendly premium refrigerator with ample space, uniform cooling, and a modern design, making it a great choice for large households.
The Midea 592L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a smart, spacious, and energy-efficient appliance with Wi-Fi connectivity and voice assistant support. Its sleek Jazz Black design adds a premium touch to your kitchen. The Inverter Quattro Technology ensures optimal cooling with reduced power consumption. Control settings remotely via the dedicated mobile app or Alexa/Google Home integration for added convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart controls with app and voice assistant
Ample storage for large households
Reasons to avoid
Higher price compared to non-smart models
May require a larger kitchen space
Midea 592 L Side By Side, Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Voice Assistant, App Control, Inverter, (MDRS791MIF28IND Jazz Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have mixed reviews about this midea side by side refrigerator. While it offers ample storage buyers did not receive a proper demo while buying the product.
Why choose this product?
A perfect blend of technology and efficiency, this smart refrigerator offers advanced cooling, remote accessibility, and stylish aesthetics, making it an excellent modern kitchen upgrade.
What is the difference between a side by side refrigerator and a French door refrigerator?
A side-by-side refrigerator has two vertical doors, with the freezer on one side and the fridge on the other, offering easy access to both. A French door refrigerator has double doors on top for the fridge and a bottom freezer drawer, providing wider storage space and better organization. French door models are more spacious, while side-by-side ones offer more freezer room.
Do side by side refrigerators consume a lot of energy?
Side-by-side refrigerators generally consume more energy than traditional top-freezer models due to their larger size and vertical design. Since the doors are frequently opened, cold air escapes more easily, leading to higher power usage. However, modern inverter technology and energy-efficient compressors help reduce electricity consumption. Choosing a 5-star rated or inverter-based model can significantly lower energy costs while maintaining optimal cooling performance.
What are the best side-by-side refrigerator brands to consider in 2025?
Here are the best side by side refrigerator brands for 2025:
- LG: Known for Inverter Linear Compressor technology, LG side-by-side refrigerators offer energy efficiency, smart diagnostics, and spacious interiors, making them a premium, durable choice.
- Samsung: Features Twin Cooling Plus, Wi-Fi connectivity, and convertible modes, ensuring optimal freshness and flexibility, ideal for tech-savvy users seeking smart and stylish refrigeration.
- Haier: Offers affordable, spacious designs with Penta Inverter Technology, convertible sections, and frost-free cooling, ensuring reliable performance for families needing efficient storage solutions.
- Midea: Known for budget-friendly, feature-rich models, Midea side-by-side refrigerators include Wi-Fi control, inverter technology, and spacious interiors, perfect for modern households.
Factor to consider before buying the best side by side refrigerator in 2025
Here are seven key factors to consider before buying a side-by-side refrigerator in 2025:
- Capacity & storage: Choose a size that fits your family’s needs, typically 500L-700L for large households.
- Energy efficiency: Look for inverter technology and BEE ratings to reduce electricity consumption.
- Cooling technology: Opt for Twin Cooling, Multi-Air Flow, or Smart Cooling for even temperature distribution.
- Smart features: Consider Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and app-based settings for convenience.
- Design & build: Stainless steel, fingerprint-resistant finishes, and sleek interiors enhance durability and aesthetics.
- Convertible sections: Some models offer adjustable freezer/fridge space for flexibility.
- Warranty & after-sales service: Ensure long-term support with a good warranty on the compressor and parts.
Top 3 features of the best side by side refrigerators in 2025
Best side by side refrigerators in 2025
Capacity
Energy efficiency
Smart Features
|Samsung 653L Side-by-Side AI Smart Refrigerator
|653L
|3 Star
|AI-enabled, Wi-Fi, Twin Cooling Plus, SmartThings app support
|LG 655L Side-by-Side Refrigerator
|655L
|3 Star
|Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, Bio Shield Gasket
|Haier 602L Side-by-Side Refrigerator
|602L
|3 Star
|100% Convertible Fridge Space, Jumbo Ice Maker, Digital Display
|Samsung 633L Side-by-Side Refrigerator
|633L
|3 Star
|Convertible 5-in-1 Modes, AI Energy Mode, Ice & Water Dispenser
|Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge
|596L
|3 Star
|100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter Technology
|Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free
|596L
|3 Star
|Wi-Fi Enabled, Water Dispenser, Magic Convertible Zone, External Digital Display
|Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 472 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator
|472L
|3 Star
|Electronic Temprature Control and Display
|Midea 510L Side By Side Refrigerator
|510L
|3 Star
|DC Inverter Compressor and a built-in stabilizer
|Midea 592 L Side By Side
|592L
|3 Star
|Mobile App Control,Door-Unclosed Alarm
FAQs on side by side refrigerators
- What are the benefits of a side-by-side refrigerator?
Side-by-side refrigerators offer ample storage, easy access to both fridge and freezer sections, and a sleek, modern design.
- Do side-by-side refrigerators consume more electricity?
They may consume more power than smaller models, but energy-efficient variants with inverter technology help reduce electricity usage.
- Is a side-by-side refrigerator suitable for small kitchens?
These refrigerators require wide space for door opening, so they are best suited for kitchens with enough clearance.
- What features should I look for in a side-by-side refrigerator?
Look for frost-free cooling, inverter compressor, toughened glass shelves, water dispensers, and convertible storage options.
- How do I maintain a side-by-side refrigerator?
Regularly clean shelves, check door seals, defrost if needed, and avoid overloading for optimal performance.
