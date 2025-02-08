Special prices on refrigerators! Up to 44% off on Samsung, LG, Whirlpool single, double, and side-by-side door models

Amazon is rolling out special prices on refrigerators, making it the best time to bring home a fridge that fits your needs and budget. If you’re eyeing a single-door for compact spaces, a double-door for family use, or a side-by-side model for extra storage, there are blockbuster deals waiting for you. Top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, IFB, Haier and Godrej are available at up to 44% off, so you can shop without stretching your budget. These deals won’t last long, so if your fridge is due for a change, now’s the time to grab a new one at a great price. Big savings and cool deals await as Amazon brings special prices on refrigerators, don’t miss out.

From energy-saving inverter models to spacious designs that keep everything fresh for longer, there’s something for every home. With Amazon’s fast delivery and festive-season discounts, buying a refrigerator has never been this rewarding. Stocks are limited, and the best deals are selling fast, so place your order now and get the best fridge for your home.

Let’s get going to explore exciting deals and offers on refrigerators from top brands with huge discounts across all models.

Own your first single door refrigerators starting at ₹9990

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 185 Litres 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is an energy efficient choice with Smart Inverter technology, ensuring consistent cooling while consuming less power. Its Scarlet Charm design enhances kitchen aesthetics, and the base stand drawer offers extra storage for non-refrigerated items. The 5 star rating guarantees long-term savings, while toughened glass shelves provide durability. With special prices on refrigerators, now is the time to grab this stylish and efficient fridge at a great deal!

Specifications Special Features: Inverter Compressor, Base Stand with drawer, Stabiliser free operation, Adjustable Shelves, Door Lock Voltage: ‎230 Volts Wattage ‎: 50 Watts Product Dimensions: 65D x 53.4W x 127.7H Centimeters Click Here to Buy LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ASCU, Scarlet Charm, Base stand with drawer)

Loading Suggestions...

The Whirlpool 192 Litres 3 Star Vitamagic Pro Frost Free Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is designed for efficient cooling with Auto Defrost Technology, making maintenance easy. With Vitamagic PRO, your food stays fresh longer, and the stylish Magnum Steel finish enhances any kitchen. This 2024 model offers a 3 star rating for energy savings and durable toughened glass shelves for better storage. Don’t miss the special prices on refrigerators; bring home this reliable fridge at a great deal today.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 61.8D x 53.6W x 124.7H Centimeters Special Features: ‎Automatic Defrost Colour: ‎Magnum Steel Voltage‎: 220 Volts Door Material: ‎Stainless Steel Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VITAMAGIC PRO PRM 3S MAGNUM STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology, 2024 Model)

More blockbuster deals on single door refrigerators:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Revamp your kitchen with double door refrigerators starting at ₹19,990

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 350 Litres 3 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Double Door Refrigerator is designed for smart and flexible cooling. With WiFi connectivity and Bespoke AI, you can control settings from your phone. The Digital Inverter technology saves energy while keeping food fresh for longer. Its Convertible 5 in 1 feature lets you adjust storage as needed, and the Elegant Inox finish adds a sleek touch. Don’t miss out on special prices on refrigerators and bring home this smart fridge today!

Specifications Special Features ‎: Energy Efficient, Automatic Defrost, Wi-Fi Enabled, Frost Free, Adjustable Shelves Colour : ‎Silver Voltage : ‎230 Volts Door Material: ‎Stainless Steel Shelf Type :‎ Toughened Glass Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a refrigerator that keeps your food fresh while ensuring hygiene? The Godrej 238 Litres 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is a great choice. Its Nano Shield Technology provides 95%+ food surface disinfection, making storage safer. The inverter compressor offers efficient cooling with energy savings. The Steel Glow finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen. Special prices on refrigerators make it the right time to bring home this advanced appliance for better cooling and hygiene.

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption ‎: 265 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity ‎: 185 litres Freezer Capacity : ‎53 Litres Voltage : ‎230 Volts Shelf Type ‎: Toughened Glass Click Here to Buy Godrej 238 L 3 Star With 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection with Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Appliance (RF EON 253C RI ST GL, Steel Glow)

More blockbuster deals on double door refrigerators:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Great deals on side by side refrigerators

Loading Suggestions...

Need a spacious refrigerator with advanced cooling? The LG 655 Litres Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator is built for large families, offering Express Freeze and Multi Air-Flow for fast, even cooling. Its Smart Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation. The Dazzle Steel finish adds a premium touch to your kitchen. Don’t miss out on special prices on refrigerators as this model is a perfect blend of style and performance, keeping your food fresh and organized effortlessly.

Specifications Configuration : Side-by-Side Special Features: Inverter Compressor, Automatic Defrost, Child Lock, Door Ajar Alarm, Express Cool Voltage :‎ 230 Volts Wattage : ‎130 Watts Defrost System : ‎Frost Free Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a feature-packed refrigerator with smart controls? The Samsung 653L Side by Side Refrigerator comes with AI-enabled WiFi connectivity for remote access, Convertible 5-in-1 modes for flexible storage, and a Digital Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency. Its Frost-Free technology ensures long-lasting freshness, while the sleek Black Matt finish adds a modern touch. Don't miss out on special prices on refrigerators, making this premium model an excellent choice for smart homes looking for convenience and advanced cooling.

Specifications Refrigerator : Fresh Food Capacity ‎409 litres Freezer Capacity : ‎244 Litres Volume Capacity Name: ‎653 Noise Level : ‎42 dB Defrost System : ‎Frost Free Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model)

More blockbuster deals on side by side door refrigerators:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Unmissable deals on triple door refrigerators

Loading Suggestions...

The Whirlpool 235 Litres Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator is designed for efficiency and organised storage. Its triple door design provides ample space, keeping fruits, vegetables, and frozen items separate for better freshness. With its frost-free technology, you never have to worry about manual defrosting. If you're looking for special prices on refrigerators, this model offers a great deal with advanced cooling and stylish design. Ideal for medium sized families, it ensures uniform cooling and energy savings while enhancing your kitchen’s convenience.

Specifications Refrigerator : Fresh Food Capacity ‎184 litres Freezer Capacity ‎52 Litres Special Features : ‎Frost Free Door Material: ‎Stainless Steel Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model)

Loading Suggestions...

The Whirlpool 300 Litres Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator offers a spacious and well organised cooling solution for your kitchen. With dedicated compartments for fresh, frozen, and perishable items, it keeps food fresher for longer. Its energy-efficient design and uniform cooling make it a great choice for families. If you're searching for special prices on refrigerators, this model delivers both style and performance at a great deal. This smart cooling solution is designed for modern households.

Specifications Capacity ‎: 300 litres Annual Energy Consumption ‎207 Kilowatt Hours Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity : ‎227 litres Freezer Capacity : ‎73 Litres Special Features : Stabiliser Free Operation, Door Lock Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(FP 343D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel)

Exceptional deals on convertible refrigerators

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 330 Litres Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator brings convenience and smart cooling to your home. With Convertible 5-in-1 modes, it adapts to your storage needs, while the Digital Inverter ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation. WiFi enabled Bespoke AI features let you control settings remotely. If you're looking for special prices on refrigerators, this model offers advanced technology and ample space at a great value. Its Luxe Black design adds elegance to any modern kitchen.

Specifications Annual Energy Consumption ‎: 241 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Freezer Capacity ‎75 Litres Special Features ‎: Energy Efficient, Automatic Defrost, Wi-Fi Enabled, Frost Free, Adjustable Shelves Shelf Type : ‎Toughened Glass Click Here to Buy Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black, Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Haier 602 Litres Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator offers massive storage with 100% convertible fridge space, giving you flexibility for all your needs. Its Expert Inverter ensures energy-efficient cooling, while the Black Steel finish adds a premium touch to your kitchen. If you’re looking for special prices on refrigerators, this model is a great pick for large families. Advanced cooling technology keeps food fresh longer, making it a smart choice for modern homes.

Specifications Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity ‎ 398 litres Freezer Capacity ‎ 204 Litres Form Factor ‎Convertible, Side By Side Door Orientation : ‎Reversible Door Material ‎: Stainless Steel Shelf Type : ‎Toughened Glass Click Here to Buy Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

More blockbuster deals on convertible refrigerators:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Key factors to consider when purchasing a refrigerator on Amazon:

Capacity and family size: Choose a refrigerator size based on your household needs. Single-door models (150-250L) are ideal for small families, while double-door (250-400L) and side-by-side (500L+) are better for larger households.

Type of refrigerator: Amazon offers various types like single-door, double-door, side-by-side, French-door, and triple-door refrigerators. Pick one that suits your kitchen space and storage needs.

Energy efficiency: Look for a high BEE star rating (3-star or above) to save on electricity bills. Inverter technology also helps with energy efficiency.

Cooling technology: Choose between direct-cool (budget-friendly, requires manual defrosting) and frost-free (better cooling, auto-defrost). Features like multi-airflow and convertible modes enhance performance.

Brand and warranty: Check for reliable brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Haier, and Godrej. Ensure a good warranty (at least 1-year on the product and 10 years on the compressor).

Features and smart connectivity: Look for features like convertible modes, toughened glass shelves, door alarms, and WiFi connectivity for a smart home experience.

Customer reviews and ratings: Read reviews on Amazon to understand user experiences regarding performance, durability, and after-sales service.

Budget and offers: Compare prices and watch for Amazon deals like festive discounts, exchange offers, and bank cashback for the best value.

Similar articles for you:

Bosch refrigerator: Here are top 9 options for your kitchen

Whirlpool refrigerator: 10 best models with double doors

10 best refrigerators priced between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 in India: Buyer's guide

Whirlpool refrigerator vs other brands: 10 best innovative cooling solutions

FAQs on special prices on refrigerators on Amazon What are special prices on refrigerators on Amazon? Special prices refer to discounts, offers, and deals available for a limited time on various refrigerator models.

How can I find the best refrigerator deals on Amazon? Check Amazon's deal sections, look for bank offers, and browse festive or seasonal sales for maximum discounts.

Do special prices on refrigerators include exchange offers? Yes, many deals allow you to exchange your old fridge for additional savings on your new purchase.

Are there no-cost EMI options available on discounted refrigerators? Yes, Amazon often provides no-cost EMI plans on select refrigerator models during special sales.

What is the ideal refrigerator capacity for a family of four? A 250-350L refrigerator is typically ideal for a family of four, balancing storage needs and energy efficiency.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.