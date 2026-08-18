‘They have all of this in Class 6?’: Mumbai woman stunned by AI lessons in school textbook

Artificial intelligence may be dominating conversations in workplaces and universities, but a Mumbai woman was left surprised after discovering that concepts such as machine learning, Python and neural networks have already made their way into a Class 6 textbook. A woman was left amazed after discovering advanced AI topics in a Class 6 school textbook. (Instagram/kj_rocks15)

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Khushi Jeswani shared a video on Instagram showing pages from the school textbook and expressed disbelief over the advanced technology-related topics being introduced to students at such an early stage.

‘They already have all of that in Class 6’ In the video, Jeswani flips through the textbook while pointing out chapters covering subjects that many people associate with engineering or higher education.

“Guys, today I saw a Class 6 textbook. AI... everything we are learning now, like Python and AI, they already have all of that in Class 6. Wait, let me show you. Look at this... Machine Learning with Python, Data and Visualisation, Neural Networks and AI... Bro, are we engineers crazy? Ethics and Safety... What is all of this? Why is all of this even here?” she says in the clip.

As she shows the book to the camera, her reaction reflects her surprise at seeing topics such as data visualisation, neural networks and artificial intelligence included in the curriculum for young students.

Text overlaid on the video reads, “6th standard me AI kaha se aagayi,” which translates to, “How did AI make it into Class 6?”

Watch the clip here: