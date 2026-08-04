Sourav Joshi books entire flight for underprivileged school kids, gives them their first air travel experience. Watch

The video captures the children's excitement as they board the IndiGo flight. Several of them can be heard saying they could not believe they were finally sitting on a plane.

The vlog begins with a bus full of schoolchildren arriving at Joshi's home before the group heads to Pantnagar airport in Haldwani. Joshi revealed that he had booked the entire flight for the children, although several students were unable to join the trip due to personal reasons. But instead of being disappointed, Joshi told the children that the smaller group meant every child would get a window seat on the flight.

Content creator Sourav Joshi recently booked an entire flight for a group of underprivileged school children, giving many of them their first-ever experience of travelling by air. In a vlog shared on YouTube , Joshi and his wife, Avantika, accompanied the children on a day trip from Haldwani to Delhi before dropping them back home in the early hours of the next morning.

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A day out in Delhi After landing at Noida International Airport, the group headed to a restaurant for a meal before spending time at a gaming arcade. The children played games, enjoyed pizzas and explored the venue before beginning their journey back to Haldwani by bus.

The vlog ends with Joshi and Avantika dropping the children at their homes before returning to their own house at around 4 am.

Joshi has previously spoken about the financial hardships his family faced while he was growing up. In the vlog, he said those experiences inspired him to create memorable opportunities for children who may not otherwise have access to travel or recreational activities.

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Social media reactions The video received an outpouring of appreciation from viewers, many calling the experience life-changing for the children.

One user wrote, "Today, you not only showed the children Delhi, but also gave wings to their dreams. The little faces who had only seen airplanes in the sky were today boarding the most beautiful journey of their lives."

"I never comment, but today what you did was awesome. This is such a nice gesture. Instead of just showing cars. Really appreciate it, keep it up," commented another.

"This is a lifetime opportunity for someone who never went on an aeroplane to taking all the children. Very kind hearted. Inspiring all those little children," wrote a third user.