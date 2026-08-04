Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    An unequal sparring in Indian wrestling

    The playing field, at most times, is fair. The messaging from the Brij Bhushan-women wrestlers case and the way it has played out doesn’t sit well with that

    Published on: Aug 4, 2026, 19:41:25 IST
    By HT Editorial
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A Delhi court’s acquittal of BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers shouldn’t surprise anyone. From the very beginning, wrestlers appeared to be battling not just Singh but the system. Even the filing of the initial FIR needed the Supreme Court’s intervention. A little later, curiously, a minor wrestler who had levelled allegations against Singh withdrew her complaint. With that case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) being scrapped, Singh stayed out of jail. As for the other case, the hearing was plagued by adjournments and delays, and eventually ended with the court ruling that the prosecution did not prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

    For months, WFI has made life difficult for those who complained. Like it, many other sports bodies are run as fiefdoms, with money, muscle, and political influence coming together (AP)
    For months, WFI has made life difficult for those who complained. Like it, many other sports bodies are run as fiefdoms, with money, muscle, and political influence coming together (AP)

    Aside from the merits of the case — the women wrestlers have indicated they will appeal — what does this decision mean for the morale of women in wrestling and other sports across the country? For months, WFI has made life difficult for those who complained. Like it, many other sports bodies are run as fiefdoms, with money, muscle, and political influence coming together. In 2023, 16 of 30 national sports federations even lacked an Internal Complaints Committee. The wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar in 2023 changed things, forcing some national sports federations to make changes to their structure. But they remain opaque bodies controlled by a few.

    Wrestling, like any other sport, is played according to a set of rules. The playing field, at most times, is fair. The messaging from this incident and the way it has played out doesn’t sit well with that.

    recommendedIcon
    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    Home/Editorials/An Unequal Sparring In Indian Wrestling
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes