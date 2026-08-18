‘Don’t concede early PCs': Samiullah Khan lays out Pakistan's blueprint for must-win Hockey World Cup clash with India

Pakistan hockey great Samiullah Khan has urged his country to deny India an early foothold when the arch-rivals meet in a crucial FIH World Cup pool clash on Wednesday, identifying penalty-corner defence as one of the keys to Pakistan keeping their campaign alive. The equation leaves little room for error for Pakistan. They need a victory to remain in contention, while India can secure progression to the next round with a draw. Against that backdrop, Samiullah believes Pakistan’s first task must be to withstand India’s early pressure and prevent their opponents from earning set-piece opportunities. India will face Pakistan in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. (X images)

“I would advise Pakistan captain to keep a compact defence and not concede any penalty corners to India in the first quarter,” Samiullah told PTI.

The former Pakistan international, nicknamed the ‘Flying Horse’ during his playing days for his speed, also wants the side to be more positive when they regain possession rather than inviting pressure by repeatedly recycling the ball backwards. “My suggestion to the midfielders is to advance towards the goal instead of passing backwards. The forwards will have to score through diagonal and interchange passes,” he said.