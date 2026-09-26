Panchang Today, September 26, 2026: Shukla Purnima under Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for September 26, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For September 26, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a thoughtful Shanivar shaped by Shukla Purnima and Pisces Moon sensitivity, making it suitable for careful completion, measured conversations and a few well-timed decisions rather than scattered activity.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:11 am
|Sunset
|6:13 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|9:11 am to 10:42 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Abhijit Muhurta: 11:48 am to 12:36 pm
Festival and Vrat Today
|Bhadrapada Purnima
Basis: Bhadrapada Shukla Purnima
How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar often asks for seriousness, patience and respect for consequences. Combined with Shukla Purnima, the day can feel fuller in a practical sense, bringing matters to a visible stage where review, completion and honest assessment become more useful than haste. Purva Bhadrapada adds a reflective and ideal-driven note, so people may find themselves thinking about long-term direction, principles and what deserves commitment. With the Moon in Pisces, the tone leans inward and intuitive, which can support imagination and compassion, but it also favours clear boundaries so that impression and fact are not confused. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat this as a day for mature choices, quiet focus and tying together loose ends. The presence of changing Karan through the day is less important for general readers than the larger message: keep plans steady, avoid needless friction and give extra care to decisions that affect others.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a better day for thoughtful progress than for impulsive expansion. Shanivar supports disciplined effort, and Shukla Purnima can help bring pending tasks, accounts or drafts to a stage where they can be reviewed properly. At work, favour jobs that need concentration, correction, compliance, checking figures or finishing a submission that has already been developed. Purva Bhadrapada may also support strategic thinking, especially if you need to ask what is sustainable over the next few weeks rather than what looks impressive today. If an important decision cannot be avoided, take it after comparing options calmly and noting practical consequences. It is better to avoid reacting to temporary pressure, mixed signals or office mood swings.
Relationships and communication
Those who follow Panchang timings may find that relationships benefit today from sincerity without dramatics. Shukla Purnima can make feelings and expectations more visible, while Purva Bhadrapada may encourage strong opinions or idealism. That combination is useful when a conversation needs honesty, but it works best when words are measured and the purpose is clarity, not victory. With the Moon in Pisces, empathy is available, yet so is oversensitivity. Listen carefully before drawing conclusions, especially in family matters or old friendships where assumption can easily replace direct communication. If there is a pending issue, speak simply and keep to what is practical. Small acts of reliability, timely replies and a calm tone may do more good today than elaborate promises.
Reflection and spiritual routine
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar with Shukla Purnima supports a steady reflective routine. This need not be elaborate. The day may suit quiet reading, journalling, reviewing the week, or sitting for a few minutes with one clear question about responsibility, boundaries or next steps. Purva Bhadrapada often carries a serious, searching quality, so reflection is likely to be more useful when it is structured rather than vague. The Pisces Moon can support compassion and imagination, but it is better to keep one foot in ordinary reality by writing things down, noting practical duties and separating emotion from decision. If the mind feels crowded, reduce noise for a while, finish one small pending task and then return to reflection. A simple, consistent routine may be more grounding than chasing a grand insight.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|September 26, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Purnima until 10:18 pm; then Krishna Pratipada
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Purva Bhadrapada until 11:31 am; then Uttara Bhadrapada
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Ganda until 1:16 pm; then Vriddhi
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vishti until 10:46 am; then Bava until 10:18 pm; then Balava until 9:41 am, Sunday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Pisces
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:35 am
|5:23 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:59 am
|6:11 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:48 am
|12:36 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:12 pm
|3:00 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:13 pm
|6:37 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:13 pm
|7:25 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:48 pm
|12:36 am, Sunday
Those who follow Panchang timings may want to reserve the clearest practical step of the day for Abhijit Muhurta from 11:48 am to 12:36 pm. According to the editorial guidance, this is the highlighted window for important work, a submission or a considered decision, so it can be used for sending a final document, confirming a plan or formally communicating a choice. If the morning is available, Brahma Muhurta may suit quiet preparation, reading or planning before the day becomes crowded. Later, Vijaya Muhurta can support purposeful follow-through on work already prepared, rather than beginning something random. The larger idea is not to cram the day with symbolic timing, but to pair one meaningful action with a window that tradition regards as supportive, while keeping expectations practical and grounded.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|9:11 am
|10:42 am
|Gulika Kaal
|6:11 am
|7:41 am
|Yamaganda
|1:42 pm
|3:12 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|7:47 am
|8:35 am
|Varjyam
|9:02 pm
|10:37 pm
|Aadal Yog
|6:11 am
|11:31 am
In traditional Panchang guidance, caution periods are best treated as times for restraint, not fear. The mandatory caution period today is Rahu Kaal, which ends at 10:42 am. Many readers use it by avoiding the formal start of important work, a fresh purchase, a major submission or a decisive commitment during that interval, while continuing ordinary routine tasks as needed. Other cautionary periods such as Gulika Kaal, Yamaganda, Dur Muhurtam, Varjyam and Aadal Yog suggest a similar approach of reduced urgency. If possible, use such stretches for preparation, revision, travel buffers, paperwork, inbox clearing or checking details rather than launching something central. If life does not allow perfect timing, the practical response is simple: slow down, confirm facts, keep communication clear and postpone only the most optional high-stakes beginnings. Traditional Panchang use is meant to support better pacing, not anxiety.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:11 am
|Sunset
|6:13 pm
|Moonrise
|5:54 pm
|Moonset
|No moonset during this Panchang day
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|9:29 am to 10:59 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|9:11 am to 10:42 am
|Bengaluru
|9:09 am to 10:40 am
|Hyderabad
|9:06 am to 10:36 am
|Chennai
|8:59 am to 10:29 am
|Ahmedabad
|9:30 am to 11:00 am
|Pune
|9:24 am to 10:55 am
|Kolkata
|8:27 am to 9:57 am
|Jaipur
|9:17 am to 10:47 am
|Kochi
|9:15 am to 10:45 am
|Lucknow
|8:57 am to 10:27 am
|Indore
|9:17 am to 10:47 am
|Guwahati
|8:14 am to 9:44 am
|Chandigarh
|9:13 am to 10:43 am
|Surat
|9:29 am to 10:59 am
|Visakhapatnam
|8:47 am to 10:17 am
|Nagpur
|9:04 am to 10:34 am
|Coimbatore
|9:12 am to 10:42 am
|Varanasi
|8:48 am to 10:18 am
|Bhubaneswar
|8:37 am to 10:07 am
Overall, this Shanivar is best used for completion, perspective and one or two well-judged actions. Those who follow Panchang timings may do well by keeping the day orderly, speaking carefully and choosing quality over volume. A calm plan, checked details and realistic expectations can make the day feel well used.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More