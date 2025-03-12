Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 with smart inverter technology for low power use and reduced electricity bills

ByKanika Budhiraja
Mar 12, 2025 05:33 PM IST

Finding the right fridge can be tricky, but the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 make it easy with energy savings, quiet cooling, and lasting freshness.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Most preferred brand

LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best for small families

Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best 5 star refrigerator

Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Base Drawer (RD EDGENEO 207E TDF MP BL, Maple Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best for power cuts

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 236 L 5 Star Frost Free Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (Auto Defrost, 5 Star Rated, 260 IMPRO PLUS ROY 5S INV BLUE BREEZE-Z) View Details checkDetails

₹21,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGENEO 207E THF MP WN, Maple Wine) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 206L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2325DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas Beko, A TATA Product 183 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RDC215A/W0BWRTM0B00GO, Bonita Wine, Fresh Box and Quick Freeze Technology, with Base Drawer) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 189L 5 Star, Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25UZ/HL,Midnight Blossom Blue) Base Stand Drawer View Details checkDetails

₹20,300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D211HBCZ, Blue Charm, Base stand with drawer) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

A 5 star refrigerator uses less electricity, helping you save on bills while keeping food fresh. Smart inverter technology adjusts cooling based on usage, so the fridge doesn’t use more power than needed. It also keeps the temperature steady, so fruits, vegetables, and dairy stay fresh longer. Many models now come with fast cooling, low noise levels, and stabiliser free operation, making them reliable even during power fluctuations.

Bring home the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 for fresh storage and big energy savings.
Bring home the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 for fresh storage and big energy savings.

If you're planning to buy one, brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, IFB, and Godrej offer models with moisture control, toughened glass shelves, and separate sections for fruits and vegetables. With rising electricity costs, choosing a 5 star rated fridge means spending less on power while keeping your food fresh and organised.

Let’s explore the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 for smart cooling and energy savings.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 5 star single door refrigerator is built for power savings, durability, and efficient cooling. Its smart inverter compressor ensures silent operation and long lasting freshness while consuming minimal electricity. The moist ‘N’ fresh feature keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for days with a special lattice type box cover that maintains the right moisture balance. Plus, the base stand with a drawer provides extra storage for dry items like onions and potatoes.

Specifications

Product Finish Type:
Glossy
Defrost System Type:
Direct cool
Compressor Type:
Smart Inverter Compressor

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smart Inverter Compressor for silent, durable cooling

affiliate-tick

5-star rating for low electricity bills

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Manual defrosting required

affiliate-cross

No water dispenser feature

Click Here to Buy

LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quiet cooling, excellent power efficiency, and fresh food storage, though some prefer a larger capacity option.

Why choose this product?

For those looking for the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025, this model is a smart, durable, and energy saving choice with great cooling performance.

Loading Suggestions...

If you're looking for one of the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025, this Samsung 215 litre model stands out for its energy savings and smart features. The digital inverter compressor ensures stable cooling while using less electricity, making it cost effective in the long run. It also runs quietly, adding to convenience. Samsung focuses on space efficiency, and this model includes a base stand drawer for storing dry vegetables, helping you keep your kitchen organised.

Specifications

Defrost System Type:
Manual
Pattern:
Floral
Product Finish Type:
Glossy
Door Material Type:
Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Consumes less power

affiliate-tick

Runs quietly

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Freezer space is limited

affiliate-cross

No automatic defrost

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quiet operation and energy savings but feel the freezer section could be more spacious.

Why choose this product?

A great option for small families looking for a power saving refrigerator with extra storage space.

Loading Suggestions...

This Godrej 5 star refrigerator is designed to keep your food fresh for longer while saving electricity. Its turbo cooling technology provides instant cooling, ensuring your beverages and food chill quickly, even in peak summers. The 24 days farm freshness feature maintains the right moisture levels to keep fruits and vegetables crisp and fresh, so you waste less and shop less often. This is one of the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 on Amazon as it's a highly rated product.

Specifications

Additional Features:
Toughened Glass Shelves, 24 Days farm freshness:, 16.44 L Jumbo Vegetable Tray, ‎‎Turbo cooling technology
Shelf Type:
Toughened Glass
Compressor Type:
Fixed speed compressor

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

5star rating for energy savings

affiliate-tick

Turbo Cooling for quick chilling

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited space for large families

affiliate-cross

No frost free feature

Click Here to Buy

Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Base Drawer (RD EDGENEO 207E TDF MP BL, Maple Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its low power consumption, fast cooling, and fresh food storage, though some mention manual defrosting as a drawback.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025, this model is efficient, reliable, and keeps food fresh for weeks while reducing electricity costs.

Loading Suggestions...

This Whirlpool 184 litre refrigerator keeps food fresh while using less electricity. Its IntelliSense inverter compressor adjusts cooling based on usage, ensuring a steady temperature and lower power consumption. The insulated capillary technology keeps food cool for up to 9 hours during power cuts, making it reliable for areas with frequent outages. This fridge is a strong contender for the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025.

Specifications

Additional Features:
Door lock
Defrost System Type:
Manual
Pattern:
Floral

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

5-star rating for low electricity bills

affiliate-tick

Intellisense Inverter for smart cooling

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No built-in stabiliser

affiliate-cross

Manual defrosting required

Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers appreciate its low electricity usage and consistent cooling, though some mention that the freezer compartment could be more spacious.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a cost effective, power-saving fridge with stable cooling, this is a great choice among the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

For those who want a high efficiency, low maintenance refrigerator, this Whirlpool 236 litre model is a top pick. It features IntelliSense inverter technology, which adapts cooling to usage patterns, saving energy while keeping food fresh longer. The auto defrost function eliminates the hassle of manual defrosting, making it easy to maintain. With a spacious design and moisture lock technology, this fridge ensures your groceries stay crisp and flavourful. A premium pick among the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 on Amazon.

Specifications

Additional Features:
Automatic Defrost, Touch Control
Shelf Type:
Toughened Glass
Annual Energy Consumption:
135 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smart inverter adjusts cooling, reduces power use

affiliate-tick

Auto defrost prevents ice buildup

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly large for compact spaces

affiliate-cross

Higher price than entry-level models

Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 236 L 5 Star Frost Free Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (Auto Defrost, 5 Star Rated, 260 IMPRO PLUS ROY 5S INV BLUE BREEZE-Z)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are liking its silent operation and energy savings, but some feel it could have more adjustable storage options.

Why choose this product?

It’s a hassle free, power efficient fridge that keeps food fresh and your kitchen organised.

Loading Suggestions...

Bringing together efficiency and innovation, the Godrej 180 litre refrigerator is an ideal fridge for modern homes. Its turbo cooling technology rapidly chills your groceries, keeping them fresh even in extreme heat. The 24 days farm freshness feature ensures fruits and vegetables retain their natural moisture, preserving their crispness for weeks. If you’re searching for the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025, this one guarantees energy savings, powerful cooling, and long lasting freshness.

Specifications

Additional Features:
Toughened Glass Shelves, 24 Days farm freshness:, 16.44 L Jumbo Vegetable Tray, ‎‎Turbo cooling technology
Defrost System Type:
Automatic
Compressor Type:
Fixed speed compressor

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Turbo Cooling for instant freshness

affiliate-tick

Keeps food fresh for up to 24 days

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No base stand drawer

affiliate-cross

Freezer space could be bigger

Click Here to Buy

Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGENEO 207E THF MP WN, Maple Wine)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its fast cooling, low energy consumption, and extended freshness, though a few feel the freezer space is limited.

Why choose this product?

It’s a high performance fridge that keeps your food fresh for a longer period, making it ideal for Indian households.

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB 206 litre single door refrigerator is one of the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 due to its impressive power saving and user friendly features. The advanced inverter compressor adjusts cooling based on usage, ensuring reduced electricity consumption while maintaining top notch performance. The humidity controller keeps fruits and vegetables fresh longer, making it an ideal choice for small homes in need of efficient storage.

Specifications

Defrost System Type:
Manual
Colour:
Blue Grey
Product Finish Type:
Matte
Configuration:
Compact Internal Freezer

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Power-saving operation

affiliate-tick

Spacious with humidity control

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No frost-free feature

affiliate-cross

Single door design may not be ideal for larger families

Click Here to Buy

IFB 206L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2325DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quiet performance, ample storage capacity, and compact design, though some find the absence of a frost free feature inconvenient.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for small spaces, this IFB refrigerator is a reliable choice that keeps your food fresh and saves power, making it a good fit for those with limited space.

Loading Suggestions...

The Voltas Beko 183 litre 5 star refrigerator is designed to maintain ideal cooling while being mindful of power consumption. The fresh box feature ensures your fruits and veggies stay fresh longer, while the quick freeze function helps preserve food at its best in no time. With its base drawer, this model is a top contender among the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025, offering both convenience and reliable cooling.

Specifications

Additional Features:
Energy Efficient, Base Drawer, Compact, Adjustable Shelves
Voltage:
230 Volts (AC)
Shelf Type:
Toughened Glass

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ideal for storing perishable items with Fresh Box.

affiliate-tick

Quick Freeze feature ensures fast cooling of items.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lacks frost-free technology.

affiliate-cross

Might not provide enough space for larger families.

Click Here to Buy

Voltas Beko, A TATA Product 183 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RDC215A/W0BWRTM0B00GO, Bonita Wine, Fresh Box and Quick Freeze Technology, with Base Drawer)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its energy savings and efficient cooling, though some find the size a bit tight for large families.

Why choose this product?

Great for small households or anyone looking for a fridge that saves space while offering impressive cooling technology.

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung 189 litre 5 star inverter refrigerator offers great cooling while being energy conscious. Its inverter compressor adjusts the cooling based on usage, ensuring consistent performance and reduced electricity bills. Its 5 star rating guarantees excellent energy savings without compromising on cooling. This fridge is an excellent choice among the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 for smaller households. So, stop your search here and buy this fridge for your home.

Specifications

Additional Features:
Compact design
Lock Type:
Electronic
Pattern:
Floral
Product Finish Type:
Glass

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient with 5-star rating

affiliate-tick

Inverter compressor for better cooling control

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller capacity may not suit larger families

affiliate-cross

Lacks frost-free feature

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 189L 5 Star, Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25UZ/HL,Midnight Blossom Blue) Base Stand Drawer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its energy saving benefits and spacious design, though some mention it could have a bigger freezer compartment.

Why choose this product?

This fridge delivers reliable cooling with excellent energy savings, making it a top pick for budget conscious buyers.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 201 litre 5 star inverter direct refrigerator is designed to provide energy savings and consistent cooling for everyday needs. Its inverter compressor ensures that the cooling adjusts to the amount of food stored, helping save on electricity without compromising freshness. This LG refrigerator, rated 5 stars, ensures reliable cooling and energy savings, with a smart connect feature that allows it to operate during power outages using your home inverter, making it one of the best 5 star refrigerators in India for 2025.

Specifications

Additional Features:
Inverter Compressor, Base Stand with drawer, Stabilizer free operation, Adjustable Shelves, Door Lock
Defrost System Type:
Direct cool
Pattern:
Floral
Annual Energy Consumption:
111 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Excellent energy savings with a 5-star rating

affiliate-tick

Inverter compressor adjusts cooling for efficiency

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller capacity, may not be ideal for large families

affiliate-cross

Lacks frost-free technology

Click Here to Buy

LG 201 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D211HBCZ, Blue Charm, Base stand with drawer)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the fridge’s performance, energy savings, and long lasting freshness.

Why choose this product?

This refrigerator offers dependable cooling with impressive energy conservation, making it an excellent option for those wanting reliable performance at an affordable cost.

How does a 5 star refrigerator ensure the longevity of fresh produce and perishable items?

The best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 are designed with technologies like humidity control and multi air flow systems that create a balanced environment for preserving fruits, vegetables, and other perishable items. By maintaining the right temperature and airflow, these refrigerators slow down the ripening process, keeping your food fresh for a longer time and reducing wastage.

Is investing in a 5 star refrigerator worth it for long term savings and food preservation?

Yes, investing in one of the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 is a smart decision for both energy savings and improved food preservation. These refrigerators are equipped with high efficiency compressors that minimize electricity usage while offering advanced cooling. Over time, the reduction in electricity bills and the ability to keep your food fresher longer makes them a worthwhile choice for households seeking long-term value.

What are the benefits of choosing the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 for energy savings?

Choosing a 5 star refrigerator helps save on electricity bills by consuming less power. These refrigerators are designed to run efficiently, even with high usage. With features like inverter compressors, they adjust cooling based on the need, making them energy friendly. This also means they keep food fresh for longer, without consuming excess energy. If you want to reduce your carbon footprint and lower monthly expenses, 5 star fridges are a smart choice.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025

When choosing the best 5 star refrigerators in India for 2025, consider the following factors:

  • Energy efficiency: Look for a refrigerator with a high energy rating. A 5 star rating ensures low power consumption, saving you money on electricity bills.
  • Size and storage capacity: Ensure the fridge fits your kitchen space and meets your family’s storage needs. Smaller households may opt for 180L-200L models, while larger families may prefer 250L+ models.
  • Cooling technology: Choose refrigerators with advanced cooling features, such as inverter compressors or frost-free cooling, for consistent cooling and longer freshness.
  • Price vs features: Compare the price with the features offered. A good 5 star refrigerator should offer value for money with efficient cooling, noise-free operation, and durability.
  • Brand reputation and warranty: Choose well known brands that offer long term warranty support and reliable customer service.
  • Additional features: Consider features like humidity controllers, quick freeze technology, and adjustable shelves, which can improve the convenience and effectiveness of the refrigerator.

Top 3 features of the best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025:

Best 5 Star Refrigerators in India 2025Compressor TypeProduct Design
Special Features
LG 5 Star Single Door RefrigeratorInverter CompressorStylish single door with smooth finish
Auto Smart Connect, Moist Balance Crisper
Samsung 215 Litre Single Door RefrigeratorDigital Inverter CompressorSlim design with minimalistic aesthetics
Base Stand Drawer, Stabilizer-Free Operation
Godrej 180 Litres 5 Star RefrigeratorStandard CompressorCompact, classic design
5-Star energy rating, Fresh food preservation technology
Whirlpool 184 Litre RefrigeratorStandard CompressorElegant and modern design with clean lines
6th Sense Quick Chill, Fresh Flow Air Tower
Whirlpool 236 Litre Single Door RefrigeratorInverter CompressorSleek design with smooth finishing
6th Sense Deep Freeze, Fresh Flow Air Tower
Godrej 180 Litre RefrigeratorStandard CompressorSpace saving design
Fresh Food Preservation Technology, Silent Operation
IFB 206 Litre Single Door RefrigeratorInverter CompressorContemporary design with a premium finish
Humidity Controller, High Efficiency Design
Voltas Beko 183 Litre 5 Star RefrigeratorInverter CompressorModern, compact design with a sleek finish
Fresh Box, Quick Freeze Technology
Samsung 189 Litre 5 Star Inverter RefrigeratorInverter CompressorElegant, modern design with a smooth surface
Quick Freeze, Power Cool
LG 201 Litre 5 Star Inverter Direct RefrigeratorInverter CompressorStylish design with an intuitive layout
Door Cooling+, Moist Balance Crisper

Similar stories for you:

Best side by side refrigerators in 2025 for easy preservation and organisation of groceries

Best refrigerator under 30000 in 2025: Top 10 affordable picks that guarantees efficient cooling and keep food fresh

Best single door refrigerators in 2025: Top options that are perfect for a small family set up

Best 5 star refrigerators in India: Energy savings, smart features, and style come together to upgrade your kitchen

Best refrigerator brands in India 2025: Top 6 picks to keep your food fresh and energy bills low

Best refrigerators under 20000: Top 10 affordable fridges to keep your food fresh without the splurge

Best single door refrigerators: Top 10 superior picks to keep your food fresh

Best refrigerators under 15000: Top 9 picks under your budget for perfect cooling

FAQs on best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025

  • Why should I buy a 5 star refrigerator in 2025?

    A 5 star refrigerator consumes less electricity, helping you save on energy bills while offering advanced cooling features.

  • Which is the best 5 star refrigerator brand in India?

    Brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, and IFB offer top-rated 5 star refrigerators with reliable performance and durability.

  • How much electricity does a 5 star refrigerator save?

    A 5 star refrigerator can save up to 50% more energy compared to lower-rated models, making it an economical choice.

  • What capacity should I choose for a 5 star refrigerator?

    For individuals or small families, 180L–250L is ideal, while larger households may need 300L or more.

  • Are inverter compressors better for 5 star refrigerators?

    Yes, inverter compressors adjust cooling based on usage, ensuring better efficiency, longer life, and quieter operation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On