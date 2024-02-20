Best Samsung single door refrigerator: 8 fridges with advanced cooling systems

When it comes to choosing a refrigerator, Samsung's single-door models stand out for their impressive features and advanced cooling systems. In this article, we'll explore eight of the best Samsung single door refrigerators, each equipped with cutting-edge technology to enhance your food storage experience. These refrigerators prioritize freshness with precise temperature control and optimal humidity levels, ensuring that your groceries stay flavorful and last longer. Best Samsung single-door refrigerators excel in innovation, space efficiency, and energy conservation.

Samsung goes beyond the basics by integrating digital displays and smart controls, making it easier for you to manage your fridge and keep track of its performance. One of the key advantages of these refrigerators is their energy efficiency, contributing to a more eco-friendly household. Not only do they offer top-notch functionality, but they also come in stylish designs that can elevate the aesthetic of your kitchen.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

As we delve into the details of each model, you'll discover why Samsung's single-door refrigerators are celebrated for their reliability, durability, and commitment to innovation. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or simply someone who wants their food to stay fresher, these appliances offer a perfect blend of convenience and performance for your kitchen.

Also Read: Top 10 Single-door refrigerators with powerful cooling and advanced technology: Top 10 picks

1. Samsung 183 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C2412GS/NL, Gray Silver, 2023 Model)

B0BR3V1SQT

Samsung's 183 L single door refrigerator is a great addition to your kitchen with its modern gray silver pattern. The direct cool feature ensures powerful and lasting cooling. Ideal for small families, it boasts a 2-star energy rating, combining efficiency with performance. The digital inverter compressor guarantees energy savings and durability, backed by a 20-year warranty. With a variety of compartments and special features like stabilizer-free operation, smart connect inverter, and big bottle guard, this refrigerator offers both convenience and functionality.

Specifications Samsung 183 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter:

Brand : Samsung

: Samsung Capacity : 183 litres

: 183 litres Configuration : Freezer-on-Top

: Freezer-on-Top Energy Star: 2 Star

2 Star Dimensions : 66.5D x 53.6W x 122H Centimeters

: 66.5D x 53.6W x 122H Centimeters Warranty: 1 year comprehensive; 20 years on the digital inverter compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish gray silver pattern. 2-star energy rating might not suit all users. Digital inverter for efficiency. Limited freezer capacity for larger families. Stabilizer-free operation.

2. Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue, 2023 Model)

B0BR3VMT96

The Samsung 183 L single door refrigerator in camellia blue adds a touch of style to your kitchen. With a 4-star energy rating, this refrigerator is not only visually appealing but also energy-efficient. The digital inverter compressor ensures greater efficiency and long-lasting performance, backed by a remarkable 20-year warranty. Suitable for small families, it offers a fresh food capacity of 165 liters and a freezer capacity of 18 liters.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter:

Brand : Samsung

: Samsung Capacity : 183 litres

: 183 litres Configuration : Freezer-on-Top

: Freezer-on-Top Energy Star: 4 Star

4 Star Dimensions : 64D x 53.2W x 118H Centimeters

: 64D x 53.2W x 118H Centimeters Warranty: 1 year comprehensive; 20 years on the digital inverter compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish Camellia Blue pattern. May be more expensive compared to lower-rated models. 4-star energy rating for enhanced efficiency. Limited freezer capacity for larger families. Digital inverter compressor for longevity. Blue color may not match all kitchen aesthetics.

3. Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer, 2023 Model)

B0BR4176V7

Transform your kitchen with the Samsung 183 L single door refrigerator in a vibrant Red and Camellia purple finish. Boasting a 4-star energy rating, this refrigerator combines style with efficiency. The digital inverter compressor ensures long-lasting performance while consuming 50% less power, backed by an impressive 20-year warranty. With a fresh food capacity of 165 liters and a freezer capacity of 18 liters, it's ideal for families of 2 to 3 members. The inclusion of a base stand drawer adds extra storage for non-refrigerated items.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter:

Brand : Samsung

: Samsung Capacity : 183 litres

: 183 litres Configuration : Freezer-on-Top

: Freezer-on-Top Energy Star: 4 Star

4 Star Dimensions : 64D x 54.9W x 130H Centimeters

: 64D x 54.9W x 130H Centimeters Warranty: 1 year comprehensive; 20 years on the digital inverter compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Striking Red and Camellia Purple finish. Heavier than some other models, may be challenging to move. 4-star energy rating for efficient performance. Color scheme may not match all kitchen interiors. Base stand drawer provides additional storage space.

4. Samsung 223 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR24D2Z23CU/NL, Camellia Blue, Base Stand Drawer)

B0CPPLC68D

The Samsung 223 L single door refrigerator in captivating Camellia Blue comes with an added base stand drawer functionality. This refrigerator combines style and functionality, boasting a 3-star energy rating for efficient performance. With a capacity of 223 liters, it's perfect for families of 2 to 3 members. Featuring a range of special features including digi touch cool 5in1, toughened glass shelves, and power cool, it offers convenient and versatile food storage options.

Specifications of Samsung 223 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter:

Brand : Samsung

: Samsung Capacity : 223 litres

: 223 litres Configuration : Freezer-on-Top

: Freezer-on-Top Energy Star: 3 Star

3 Star Dimensions : 66.5D x 53.6W x 152H Centimeters

: 66.5D x 53.6W x 152H Centimeters Warranty:1 year comprehensive; 20 years on the digital inverter compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious 223-liter capacity. May be heavier and bulkier, requiring ample space for placement. Digital inverter compressor for efficient performance. Color and design may not suit all kitchen aesthetics. Digi touches cool 5 in 1 technology for enhanced convenience.

5. Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer)

B0CPPJ1NW3

The Samsung 183 L single door refrigerator in enchanting Himalayan Poppy Blue, complete with a convenient base stand drawer is the epitome of efficiency and style. It boasts a remarkable 5-star energy rating, offering unparalleled efficiency for your kitchen. The digital inverter compressor ensures long-lasting performance while consuming 50% less power, backed by a 20-year warranty. With a capacity of 183 liters, it's suitable for families of 2 to 3 members. The grand door design and bar handle add a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter:

Brand : Samsung

: Samsung Capacity : 183 litres

: 183 litres Configuration : Freezer-on-Top

: Freezer-on-Top Energy Star : 5 Star

: 5 Star Dimensions : 66.5D x 53.6W x 133H Centimeters

: 66.5D x 53.6W x 133H Centimeters Warranty: 1 year comprehensive; 20 years on the digital inverter compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional 5-star energy rating for maximum efficiency. May have a higher initial purchase cost compared to lower-rated models. Digital inverter compressor for durable and efficient performance. Limited freezer capacity for larger families.

6. Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digi-Touch Cool Digital Inverter, with Display Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2F25HT/HL, Red, Hydrangea Plum, Base Stand Drawer, 2023 Model)

B0BR3YSP3Q

This stylish refrigerator is a powerhouse of efficiency with a stellar 5-star energy rating. The digi-touch cool 5 in 1 technology ensures powerful and lasting cooling with features like digital temperature control, auto express cooling, and eco mode. The digital inverter compressor guarantees greater energy efficiency and quieter operation, backed by a 20-year warranty. With a spacious capacity of 189 liters, it's ideal for families of 2 to 3 members.

Specifications of Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digi-Touch Cool Digital Inverter:

Brand : Samsung

: Samsung Capacity : 189 litres

: 189 litres Configuration : Freezer-on-Top

: Freezer-on-Top Energy Star: 5 Star

5 Star Dimensions : 71.6D x 57.8W x 132.5H Centimeters

: 71.6D x 57.8W x 132.5H Centimeters Warranty: 1 year comprehensive; 20 years on the digital inverter compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Striking Red and Hydrangea Plum design Heavier weight Impressive 5-star energy rating for maximum efficiency May have a higher initial purchase cost Digi-touch cool 5 in 1 technology for advanced cooling

7. Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)

B0BR3WHPQP

Experience advanced cooling and food freshness for longer duration with the Samsung 183 L Single Door Refrigerator in Silver. With a 3-star energy rating, this refrigerator blends efficiency with aesthetics, providing powerful and lasting cooling for families of 2 to 3 members. The digital inverter compressor ensures greater energy efficiency, less noise, and long-lasting performance, consuming 50% less power and backed by a 20-year warranty. Featuring toughened glass shelves and a base stand with a drawer, this refrigerator offers convenient storage options.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter:

Brand : Samsung

: Samsung Capacity : 183 litres

: 183 litres Configuration : Freezer-on-Top

: Freezer-on-Top Energy Star: 3 Star

3 Star Dimensions : 64D x 53.2W x 118H Centimeters

: 64D x 53.2W x 118H Centimeters Warranty: 1 year comprehensive; 20 years on the digital inverter compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern yet sophisticated look 3-star energy rating may not be as energy-efficient as higher-rated models. Efficient and quiet operation Limited freezer capacity for larger families. Toughened glass shelves for durability

8. Samsung 225L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23B2H2XDX/HL, Luxe Brown, 2022 Model)

B09ZHFT5Y6

The Samsung 225L single door refrigerator in luxe brown is a blend of style and efficiency for small families and bachelors. Powered by digital inverter technology, this refrigerator ensures economical and consistent cooling without fluctuations. With a generous capacity of 225 liters, it features 24 liters of freezer space and 201 liters for fresh food storage. The 4-star energy rating signifies high energy efficiency, in line with BEE guidelines. With automatic speed adjustment in response to cooling demands, this refrigerator is a reliable choice for your kitchen.

Specifications of Samsung 225L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Brand : Samsung

: Samsung Capacity : 225 liters

: 225 liters Configuration : Single Door, Freezer-on-Top

: Single Door, Freezer-on-Top Energy Star: 4 Star

4 Star Color : Luxe Brown

: Luxe Brown Warranty: 20 years on the Digital Inverter Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Generous 225-liter capacity for small families. Luxe Brown color may not match all kitchen aesthetics. 4-star energy rating for high efficiency. Freezer capacity may be limited for larger households. Digital inverter compressor with an extended 20-year warranty.

Also Read: Best refrigerator in India: Top 10 single-door models available at affordable prices

Top 3 features for you

Product name Capacity (Liters) Energy star Special feature RR20C2412GS/NL, Gray Silver 183 2 Star Digital Inverter, Toughened Glass Shelves, Stabilizer Free RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue 183 4 Star Digital Inverter, Stabilizer-Free Operation, Toughened Glass Shelves RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand 183 4 Star Digital Inverter, Base Stand Drawer, Toughened Glass Shelves RR24D2Z23CU/NL, Camellia Blue, Base Stand Drawer 223 3 Star Digi Touch Cool 5in1, Toughened Glass Shelves, Power Cool RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer 183 5 Star Digi Touch Cool 5in1, Toughened Glass Shelves, Power Cool RR21C2F25HT/HL, Red, Hydrangea Plum, Base Stand Drawer 189 5 Star Digi-Touch Cool 5in1, Digital Display, Toughened Glass Shelves RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox 183 3 Star Digital Inverter, Toughened Glass Shelves, Stabilizer-Free Operation RR23B2H2XDX/HL, Luxe Brown 225 4 Star Digital Inverter, Extended 20-year Warranty, High Energy Efficiency

Best value for money

The RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue stands out as the best value for money. With a 4-star energy rating, it combines efficiency with affordability. The Digital Inverter technology ensures long-lasting performance and energy savings, making it an economical choice for small families. The additional features like Stabilizer-Free Operation and Toughened Glass Shelves enhance its value proposition, providing a reliable and cost-effective solution for everyday refrigeration needs.

Best overall product

The RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, with a 5-star energy rating, stands as the best overall product. The Digi Touch Cool 5in1 technology, coupled with Toughened Glass Shelves and Power Cool feature, ensures advanced and efficient cooling. Its design, color options, and additional features make it a complete package for families seeking a high-performance refrigerator. The 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter further solidifies its position as the top choice for those looking for a reliable, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing single-door refrigerator.

How to find the best Samsung single door refrigerator

To find the best Samsung single-door refrigerator, consider your family size, storage needs, and energy efficiency preferences. Review the capacity, energy star rating, and special features of each model. Look for innovative technologies like digital inverters for energy savings and extended durability. Assess additional features such as toughened glass shelves, stabilizer-free operation, and specific cooling technologies. Check for warranty terms, customer support, and after-sales service. Compare prices across trusted retailers and choose a model that aligns with your budget and requirements for a balanced and satisfying purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.