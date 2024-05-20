Top Washing machine with inbuilt heaters: Check out their benefits, features, and more

We all hate dirty piles of clothes, but then again, doing laundry is one of the tedious and time-consuming tasks, especially when we have to rush for the early morning meeting and have no time for laundry. This is where a washing machine becomes our superhero and eases our task of washing dirty clothes in no time. However, with new age technology, washing machines too have become advanced and one of such advanced features of these washers is the benefit of a heater in a washing machine. Best washing machine with inbuilt heater(Unsplash)

Wait! Did we mention heaters? Yes, you heard that right. Apart from the usual features that a washing machine has, there are selective models of automatic and semi-automatic washing machines that do comes with inbuilt heaters.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

But before we jump to the best washing machines with inbuilt heaters, let's understand the importance of washing clothes with warm water.

The question here is does warm water give us effective cleaning?

The answer is Yes. Many of us do not realize that the temperature of water plays a crucial role in washing and cleaning your clothes.

Washing clothes in warm water offers plenty of perks. The very first and the most common is that washing clothes in warm water is that it easily removes tough and stubborn stains easily. This is because warm water breaks down the oil and other substances that make the stains stubborn.

Secondly, warm water can also kill the harmful bacteria and germs that might be lurking on your clothes. Apart from this, warm water is also essential for a certain type of fabric, such as cotton, that tends to wrinkle or shrink. Washing your cotton clothes with warm water, extend their shelf life, which otherwise reduces when washing in cold water.

Let's look into the kind of fabrics that benefit from warm water:

Temperature Kind of clothes Hot Linen and cotton clothes Warm Nylon, Polyester, Spandex, Rayon, Denim jeans Cold Bright and delicate clothes

Let us now look at the top 5 washing machines with inbuilt heater:

1. Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 4 Star StainWash Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 4 Star StainWash Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is designed to offer superior cleaning performance with convenience and efficiency. Equipped with 12 wash programs, this machine caters to various fabric types and laundry needs, ensuring optimal care for your clothes. The StainWash technology effectively removes tough stains, even in hard water conditions. The machine features a 6th Sense Smart Technology that intelligently senses and adjusts the wash cycle for better cleaning and water savings. With a 4-star energy rating, it guarantees efficient energy consumption, making it an eco-friendly choice. Its sleek and modern design, coupled with user-friendly controls, makes laundry day a breeze. The 6.5 kg capacity is ideal for small to medium-sized families, providing ample space for regular loads without compromising on performance.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective Stain Removal Limited Capacity for Large Families 12 Wash Programs Energy Efficient (4 Star Rating) User-Friendly Controls

The IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine combines cutting-edge technology with superior performance for your laundry needs. Its AI-powered system customizes wash programs based on load type and weight, ensuring efficient and gentle cleaning. The 5-star energy rating ensures minimal energy consumption, making it an environmentally friendly option. This machine features multiple wash programs, catering to different fabric types and laundry requirements. The built-in heater allows for thorough cleaning, even in cold weather. The 6 kg capacity is perfect for small families or individuals. Additionally, the Aqua Energie technology enhances detergent action, making it ideal for regions with hard water. The sleek front-load design is both stylish and practical, offering a modern touch to your laundry space.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid AI-Powered Customization Requires More Maintenance Energy Efficient (5 Star Rating) Longer Wash Cycles Multiple Wash Programs Built-in Heater for Better Cleaning Aqua Energie Technology

3. LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers a seamless blend of efficiency, durability, and advanced features. Its Inverter Direct Drive motor ensures less noise and vibration, enhancing the machine's longevity and performance. The 5-star energy rating highlights its energy-saving capabilities, making it a cost-effective and eco-friendly option. With multiple wash programs, including those for delicate fabrics and heavy loads, it provides versatile washing solutions. The 6.5 kg capacity is well-suited for small to medium-sized families. The built-in heater enhances the washing process, effectively removing allergens and tough stains. The sleek, modern design and easy-to-use controls make it a stylish and practical addition to any home.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quiet and Efficient Inverter Motor Premium Price Point Energy Efficient (5-Star Rating) Limited Capacity for Larger Families Versatile Wash Programs Potentially Longer Wash Cycles Built-in Heater

Also Read: Washing Machine buying guide: All you need to know before buying one

4.

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28262IN, Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)

The Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine is designed to deliver top-notch performance and efficiency. With an 8 kg capacity, it is ideal for large families or households with significant laundry needs. The 5-star energy rating ensures it operates efficiently, saving on electricity bills. This machine boasts multiple wash programs tailored for various fabric types and soil levels, ensuring comprehensive care for your garments. The AntiVibration design reduces noise and movement, providing a quieter wash experience. The built-in heater allows for superior stain removal and hygiene, even in cold weather. Additionally, the EcoSilence Drive motor enhances durability and performance. Its user-friendly interface and sleek design make it a practical and stylish addition to any home.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large Capacity (8 kg) Higher Initial Cost Energy Efficient (5-Star Rating) Larger Footprint Multiple Wash Programs Potentially Longer Wash Cycles AntiVibration Design for Quiet Operation

5. Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater

The Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater washing machine offers a blend of advanced features and efficiency. Its 7 kg capacity is perfect for small to medium-sized families, providing ample space for varied laundry needs. The 5-star energy rating ensures it is energy efficient, helping to reduce electricity bills. The Hygiene Steam feature ensures deep and thorough cleaning, effectively removing bacteria and allergens from clothes. The built-in heater enhances washing performance, particularly in colder weather or with tough stains. This machine offers a variety of wash programs tailored to different fabrics and soil levels. Its sleek, modern design, combined with user-friendly controls, makes it a convenient and stylish addition to any household.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective Hygiene Steam Cleaning Limited Capacity for Larger Families Energy Efficient (5 Star Rating) Higher Initial Cost Multiple Wash Programs Longer Wash Cycles Built-in Heater for Superior Stain Removal

Also Read: Best Whirlpool front load washing machine: Explore the top 9 options for advanced cleaning performance

Check out some more washing machines with inbuilt heater:

Also Read: Best Havells washing machine: Discover the top 5 picks for superior laundry performance

How to find the best washing machine with inbuilt heater:

When searching for the best washing machine with an inbuilt heater, consider several key factors to ensure you select the most suitable model for your needs. First, evaluate the capacity and energy rating; a higher star rating indicates better energy efficiency, which can lead to significant savings on electricity bills. The capacity should align with your household size; typically, a 6-8 kg capacity is ideal for small to medium families. Second, look at the special features such as the presence of an inbuilt heater, which helps in removing tough stains and allergens by providing hot water. Additional features like inverter motors, AI-powered wash, and steam wash can enhance performance and convenience. Lastly, examine the wash programs and technology offered. A variety of wash programs cater to different types of fabrics and cleaning needs, while advanced technologies like direct drive motors, eco-friendly washing, and anti-vibration designs ensure efficient and quiet operation. Comparing these aspects across different models will help you find a washing machine that combines performance, efficiency, and innovative features to meet your laundry needs.

Also Read: Best 7kg washing machine top load: Top 9 fully automatic washers in 2024 for hassle-free laundry

FAQ on Best Washing Machine with Inbuilt Heater

Q1: What are the benefits of an inbuilt heater in a washing machine?

A1: An inbuilt heater allows the washing machine to heat water to higher temperatures, which can help in effectively removing tough stains and allergens, and ensuring a more hygienic wash.

Q2: How does energy rating affect my choice of washing machine?

A2: Energy ratings indicate the efficiency of the washing machine. Higher ratings (4 or 5 stars) mean lower electricity consumption, leading to cost savings and a reduced environmental impact.

Q3: Why is the capacity of the washing machine important?

A3: The capacity determines how much laundry you can wash in one cycle. Choosing the right capacity ensures you can wash enough clothes per load, avoiding multiple cycles and saving time and energy.

Q4: What special features should I look for in a washing machine with an inbuilt heater?

A4: Look for features like inverter motors for quiet and efficient operation, multiple wash programs for different fabric types, steam washing for deep cleaning, and technologies like AI-powered wash for optimized performance.

Q5: Are front-loading or top-loading washing machines better for inbuilt heaters?

A5: Both types have their advantages. Front-loading machines typically offer better wash quality and are more energy-efficient, while top-loading machines are generally easier to load and unload and may be more affordable.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.