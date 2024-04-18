Washing machine buying guide: Read on our comprehensive list of things you must consider before buying a washing machine

Washing machines are an indispensable home appliance that are no less than a helping hand for a working woman. A washing machine not only cleanses your dirty laundry but also saves huge on your time and effort. Moreover, with the development in technology, the washing machines or washers also come laden with varied features and functionality that eases your laundry. Here are all things you should consider before buying a washing machine. (Pexels)

These days washing machines comes packed with amazing features like quick wash technology, child lock technology, rat mesh feature and so forth. And hence, picking the right one as per your requirement could be a challenge. So, if you need to know what all things should be considered before buying a washing machine, this is the perfect space. We have detailed out a complete buying guide for you that will help you pick the right washing machine as per your requirement.

There are 5 things to keep in mind before buying a washing machine:

The type of washing machine Capacity of washing machine Wash Programs Features Energy Ratings

Let’s first have a look at the various types of washing machines available in the market:

Types of Washing Machine:

Types of Washing Machine Features Semi Automatic Washing Machine Separate tub for washing and drying, Lesser power consumption Top Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine Easier and quicker to use, Consume less power and space Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine Can wash larger loads, Gentle on clothes

Let us look at all the three in detail:



Semi Automatic Washing Machine:

As the name suggests, in semi-automatic washing machines, the washer can wash the clothes automatically, but it requires some form of manual intervention when it comes to filling water, draining dirty water, and drying clothes. These washing machines have separate compartments for both washing and drying the clothes. Nonetheless, semi-automatic washing machines offer a convenient and efficient laundry solution for many households. With their combination of manual and automatic features, they provide users with greater control over their laundry process while also reducing the effort required to be compared to fully manual washers. The disadvantage of having a semi-automatic washing machine is that it consumes more effort and time, which is not suitable when you have to rush for their morning errands.

Top-Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine:

A fully automatic top-load washing machine runs automatically from start to finish, and give you sparkling clothes. In fact, this can be your best bet if you want to minimise human intervention and get cleaner, dried clothes right out of the machine at once. The best part is that these machines are, both, space and time savvy, so you don’t have to worry about unloading your washed clothes. These washing machines offers different wash cycles that are meant for different type of clothing. Moreover, being energy efficient, these washing machines consume less power, so these do not fall heavy on your pocket as well.

Front-Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine:

In case, you can spend a bit luxuriously on washing machine, you must go for a front load washing machine. By far, it is the best washing machine that you can get. And the positives are that the front load washing machines are gentler and smoother on your clothes and are perfect for those with very hectic schedule as they tend to dry clothes faster. Moreover, the front load washing machines often use less water and energy.

In addition to this, nowadays, you can even opt for washers and dryers exclusively that perform the tasks as their name suggests.

Washer only:

As the name implies, a washer simply washes clothes! The washers are relatively compact as compared to their washer/dryer counterparts. And hence, they can be a good fit for small home or flats with lesser space. However, the positives are that these are economical and so, you can buy them even when you’re on a budget.

Dryer only:

The name replicates, a dryer is meant for those with modest drying needs. They lack washing capacity but can give you dried clothes in minutes.

Capacity of washing machine:

Another feature to consider before buying a washing machine is the capacity of a washing machine. Capacity is nothing but the amount of wash load a washing machine can typically hold which largely depends on the size of your family. The capacity could typically range from anywhere between 6 or 6.5 and 10 Kg, wherein a 6 Kg washing machine is perfect for a small family of 2–3 members and then 10 is just perfect for large families.

Wash Programs

After you have decided on the type or the capacity of your washing machine, the next feature that would help you decide on selecting the ideal washing machine for you has to be the wash programs. Wash programs are the pre-set instructions for washing different kind of clothes. Needless to say that delicate clothes like silk, nylon, must be washed under a specific wash program to avoid it from tearing and getting overstressed. Likewise, heavily stained clothes need a heavy wash program and woollens need a different wash program altogether that can wash clothes in less water temperature.

A variety of wash programs not only lets you wash your clothes easily but also keeps them in a great condition, avoiding them from the wear and tear.

Additional Features:

Apart from the different wash programs that are preloaded on your washing machine, you need to have a look at some more different yet crucial features before buying a washing machine.

RPM: RPM typically stands for Rotation per minute, which means the faster it rotates, the quicker your clothes would dry. This is specially useful during the monsoon and winter season. Fuzzy Logic: This feature manages wash cycles, water temperature, rinse speed, and more. Quick Wash: This feature allows you to wash less soiled clothes in lesser time and easily. Bubble Wash: This feature allows for a better quality wash, going deeper into the clothes. Temperature control: Most machines have a 3-temperature feature namely, cold, warm, and hot for a better wash. Time Delay: The time delay feature allows you to start your wash cycle as per your convenience. Pre-Soak: This feature allows you to soak your clothes for a specified amount of time so that your wash cycle can begin automatically. Heater: Heaters allows for a cleaner clothes, as detergents work better when washed in hot water. Child Lock: This is specifically significant if you have a child at home. The child lock feature ensures safety while running the washing machine. Energy Ratings: Energy ratings play a crucial role in reducing your electricity consumption and, thus, cutting down on your electricity bills. So, pick a washing machine that claims to have 4 or 5 -star ratings.

How to maintain and clean your washing machine:



Cleaning your washing machine regularly is essential to maintain its performance and prevent odours and mould build-up. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to clean a washing machine:

Prepare the washing machine: Empty the washing machine of any clothes and remove any lint or debris from the drum and door seals. Clean the detergent dispenser: Remove the detergent dispenser drawer (if applicable) and soak it in warm, soapy water. Use a brush to scrub away any detergent residue, then rinse it thoroughly and allow it to dry completely before reinserting it into the machine. Clean the drum: Run a hot water cycle with vinegar or a washing machine cleaner. Pour 1-2 cups of white vinegar or a commercially available washing machine cleaner into the detergent dispenser or directly into the drum. Set the washing machine to the hottest water temperature and the longest cycle. Let the machine run through the entire cycle to allow the vinegar or cleaner to break down any soap scum, mineral deposits, and bacteria inside the drum. Clean the door seal: The door seal is a common area where mould and mildew can accumulate. Use a damp cloth soaked in a mixture of water and vinegar to wipe down the door seal thoroughly. Pay close attention to any visible mould or mildew, and use an old toothbrush or scrub brush to scrub away stubborn stains. Once cleaned, dry the door seal with a clean, dry cloth. Wipe down the exterior: Use a damp cloth to wipe down the exterior surfaces of the washing machine, including the control panel, knobs, and door. For stainless steel surfaces, use a microfiber cloth to prevent scratching. Leave the door open: After cleaning, leave the washing machine door open for a few hours to allow air circulation and prevent mould and mildew growth. Clean the filter (if applicable): Some washing machines have a filter that traps lint, hair, and debris. Refer to the manufacturer's instructions to locate and clean the filter if necessary. Typically, you can remove the filter, rinse it under running water, and then reinsert it into the machine. Regular maintenance: To prevent future build up and odours, establish a regular cleaning routine for your washing machine. Consider cleaning it once a month or as needed, depending on usage and water hardness in your area.

