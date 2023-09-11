Best top load washing machines in India: Top 10 options to consider

Gone are the days when your house help or in some cases your mother or sister would sit with a bucket full of clothes and undertake the arduous task of cleaning them. In recent times, the washing machine has taken over the task almost completely. Like a fridge, one of the first appliances one buys while setting up a home is a washing machine.

A top load washing machine makes life easy for a homemaker.

The two commonly available washing machines, available in the market include - front-load washing machine and top load washing machine. For this discussion, we will consider the latter. There are many reasons why you must opt for the latter: they are affordable as compared to front load washing machines, are easy to use, require relatively less maintenance, are versatile (single people to large families can find utility in them) and finally they use less water. All these features, make them a smart appliance to have at home.

If you are convinced and want to buy one, then we have a curated list just for you. All the products are available on Amazon. Check them out here.

Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Looking for efficiency and convenience in washing machines? Consider bring home a Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (NA-F60LF1HRB). It comes with a solid and durable body that ensures long-lasting performance Its 8 wash programmes caters to various laundry needs. It comes with a special feature called the Aquabeat wash technology that ensures thorough and gentle cleaning. It also has a feature called one-touch smart wash which simplifies operation.

Specifications:

Capacity: 6 Kg

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Wash Programs: 8

Aquabeat Wash Technology

One-Touch Smart Wash

Pros Cons 1. High energy efficiency (5-star). 1. Limited capacity for larger loads. 2. Durable metal body for longevity. 2. May lack advanced features found in premium models.

Havells-Lloyd 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This stylish light grey-coloured appliance is all about simplifying your daily laundry routine. Havells-Lloyd 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is ideal for a family of four to six. It comes with toughened glass lids to provide durability and also gives it a sleek look. With multiple wash programmes, it tackles various fabric types and load sizes. This washing machine ensures efficient and thorough cleaning, making laundry day a breeze.

Specifications:

Capacity: 6.5 Kg

Fully Automatic Top Load

Toughened Glass Lids

Multiple Wash Programs

Light Grey Colour

Pros Cons 1. Versatile wash programs for fabrics. 1. May not be suitable for larger families. 2. Toughened glass lids enhance durability. 2. May lack advanced features found in premium models.

SHARP 11 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This washing machine is particularly good for large families since its capacity is 11 Kg. That makes the SHARP 11 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (EST110NGY) a powerful laundry companion. Another high point of this washing machine is that it features a Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet for versatile washing. This means that washing stubborn stains should not require human intervention. With its 5-star energy rating, it combines efficiency with performance. If you live in a joint family, then this appliance can become a huge asset for you.

Specifications:

Capacity: 11 Kg

Fully Automatic Top Load

Inox Grey Finish

Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet

5-star Energy Rating

Pros Cons 1. High capacity for larger loads. 1. Larger footprint may require more space. 2. Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet for flexibility. 2. May be more expensive compared to smaller models.

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

If you are very particular about getting your clothes washed in the best posssible way, then you must opt for this LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70SKSF1Z) as it helps achieve superior laundry performance. It has special features such as Waterfall Circulation and Smart Motion technologies that ensure thorough and gentle cleaning for your clothes. Its sleek silver colour can easily add to home's decor. Therefore, no need to have a washing machine cover, you can actually show off your washing machine.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7 Kg

Fully Automatic Top Load

Inverter TurboDrum Technology

Waterfall Circulation

5-star Energy Rating

Pros Cons 1. Efficient Inverter TurboDrum for thorough wash. 1. Smaller capacity may not suit larger families. 2. Waterfall Circulation ensures effective cleaning. 2. High initial cost compared to basic models.

Haier 7.5 Kg 5 Star In-built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The highlight of this home appliance - Haier 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HWM75-H826S6) - is its an in-built heater. Now, say good bye to hard-to-remove stains. This 2023 model features the Oceanus Wave Drum for gentle yet thorough cleaning. This means you don't necessarily have to give your delicate clothes like expensive sarees and shawls for dry cleaning always. With a 5-star energy rating, it's both efficient and eco-friendly, making it an excellent addition to your home.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7.5 Kg

Fully Automatic Top Load

In-built Heater

Oceanus Wave Drum

Starry Silver Finish

Pros Cons 1. In-built heater for stain removal. 1. Larger size may require more space. 2. Oceanus Wave Drum for gentle washing. 2. May have a higher initial cost.

WHIRLPOOL 7.5 Kg 5 Star In-Built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

If you have kids at home or old people need geriatric care, you will understand the need for washing clothes in hot water as clothes used by people in these two categories tend to get soiled very often. Hence, the need for opt for WHIRLPOOL 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (Whitemagic Premier GenX 7.5kg 10YMW) as it comes with in-built heater that ensures effective stain removal and hygienic cleaning. With a 7.5 Kg capacity, it is useful for medium-sized households.Its Whitemagic Premier GenX features 10 years warranty, combining durability and performance.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7.5 Kg

Fully Automatic Top Load

In-Built Heater

Grey Finish

5-star Energy Rating

Pros Cons 1. In-built heater for stain removal. 1. May occupy more space due to larger capacity. 2. 10 years warranty for peace of mind. 2. Slightly higher initial cost compared to basic models.

Midea 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This washing machine with its capacity of 7 Kg is an effective appliance for a small or medium-sized families. It offers efficient and competent laundry option for all. It features features multiple wash programmes for versatile cleaning. It comes in a user-friendly design that ensures that you experience a hassle-free operation, making washing clothes never seem like a burden. Bring home this appliance as it will serve as an excellent addition to your home.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7 Kg

Fully Automatic Top Load

Grey Finish

Multiple Wash Programs

User-friendly Design

Pros Cons 1. Versatile wash programs. 1. Smaller capacity may not suit larger families. 2. User-friendly design for ease of use. 2. May not have advanced features found in premium models.

Voltas beko 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine

Do you live in parts of India that face incessant rains? Do you struggle to dry your clothes as they take days to be moisture free? Well, then we have a solution for you - Voltas Beko 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine (WTL70). The standout feature of this washin machine is its with Monsoon Dry technology. Now, you wont have to deal with clothes that smell damp and musty. This technology ensures your clothes are ready to wear even during the rainy season. At 7 Kg capacity, it is ideal for small to medium-sized families.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7 kg

Fully-Automatic Top-Loading

Dark Grey Finish

5-Star Energy Rating

Monsoon Dry Technology

Pros Cons 1. Monsoon Dry technology for quick drying. 1. May not be suitable for larger families. 2. 5-star energy rating for efficiency. 2. Initial cost may be higher compared to basic models.

BLACK+DECKER 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Here's another option in washing machines if you have been struggling with kitchen stains, stains on clothes worn by kids and the elderly. The BLACK+DECKER 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (BXWD01175IN) is a perfect blend of innovation and convenience and comes equipped with an in-built heater, ensuring thorough stain removal and hygienic cleaning. Its advanced BLDC Motor Drive technology guarantees efficient washing, making laundry chores a less cumbersome.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7.5 Kg

Fully-Automatic Top Loading

In-Built Heater

White Finish

BLDC Motor Drive

Pros Cons 1. In-built heater for effective stain removal. 1. May have a higher initial cost compared to basic models. 2. Efficient BLDC motor for better washing. 2. The larger size may require more space in the laundry area.

Candy 7 kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine

The Candy 7 kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine (CTL701269S) is an ideal laundr option for a small to medium sized family thanks to 7 Kg capacity. It is a super efficient appliances and is meant for quick laundry solutions, It comes with 5-star energy rating and combines high performance with energy efficiency. Its special feature - . Quick Wash - is so engineered that it saves time without compromising on cleanliness. It features multiple washing programmes.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7 kg

Top Load

Brown Grey Finish

5-star Energy Rating

Quick Wash Feature

Pros Cons 1. Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating. 1. May not be suitable for larger families. 2. Quick Wash feature for time-saving laundry. 2. Limited colour options may not suit all interiors.

3 best features for you

Poduct Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Panasonic 6 Kg Top Load Washing Machine 5-star energy rating Aquabeat wash technology One-touch smart wash Havells-Lloyd 6.5 Kg Top Load Washing Machine Toughened glass lids for durability Multiple wash programs Light Grey finish SHARP 11 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine High 11 Kg capacity for large loads Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet 5-star energy rating LG 7 Kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine TurboDrum technology for thorough wash Waterfall Circulation for effective cleaning Middle Free Silver design for style Haier 7.5 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine In-built heater for stain removal Oceanus Wave Drum for gentle washing 5-star energy rating WHIRLPOOL 7.5 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine In-built heater for effective stain removal 10 years warranty for peace of mind High 7.5 Kg capacity Midea 7 Kg Top Load Washing Machine Versatile wash programs for fabrics User-friendly design for ease of use Compact and efficient Voltas Beko 7 kg 5 Star Top-Loading Washing Machine Monsoon Dry technology for quick drying 5-star energy rating for efficiency Dark Grey finish for a modern look BLACK+DECKER 7.5 Kg 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine In-built heater for stain removal Advanced BLDC Motor Drive for efficient washing 5-star energy rating for efficiency Candy 7 kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine 5-star energy rating for efficiency Quick Wash feature for time-saving laundry Multiple wash programs for versatility

Best value for money

The Havells-Lloyd 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine stands out as the best value for money among the mentioned washing machines. With a blend of affordability and features, it offers a durable build, multiple wash programs, and a 6.5 Kg capacity. The Light Grey finish adds style to functionality, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking quality performance.

Best overall product

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine emerges as the best overall product among the mentioned washing machines. It combines innovative features such as TurboDrum technology, Waterfall Circulation, and a Middle Free Silver design for efficient and stylish washing. With a 5-star energy rating, it offers both superior performance and energy efficiency, making it an ideal choice for discerning consumers.

How to find the right top load washing machine in India?

To find the right top load washing machine in India, start by assessing your laundry needs in terms of capacity and energy efficiency, considering star ratings to save on electricity costs. Research well-established brands and read customer reviews to gauge reliability. Set a budget and compare models that offer the best features within your price range, taking into account additional features like in-built heaters, child locks, or smart functionalities. Measure the available space to ensure a proper fit, and by following these steps, you can make an informed choice tailored to your specific requirements.

