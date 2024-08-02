Amazon deals on water purifiers: Get clean drinking water with up to 80% off on Kent, Aquaguard, and more

Water is crucial for our survival and this is a no-brainer! However, the matter of fact is that most of the diseases are also caused by contaminated and unsafe drinking water. And thus, installing a water purifier becomes essential for your healthy and safe living. Get up to 80% off on water purifiers and get safe and clean drinking water.

These devices effectively remove contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chemicals, which can pose serious health risks. Advanced water purifiers use various filtration technologies, including reverse osmosis (RO), ultraviolet (UV) purification, and ultrafiltration (UF), to provide multiple layers of protection.

RO purifiers are particularly popular for their ability to eliminate dissolved salts and impurities, making the water safe and palatable. These purifiers not only improve the taste and odour of water but also contribute to a healthier lifestyle by preventing waterborne diseases. So, here are top 10 water purifier at up to 80% off during Amazon deals.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier is a high-performance appliance designed to provide clean and safe drinking water. Combining advanced filtration technologies, it ensures the removal of contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and harmful chemicals. The RO (Reverse Osmosis) technology effectively eliminates dissolved impurities, while UV (Ultraviolet) purification neutralizes harmful microorganisms. The UF (Ultrafiltration) process adds a layer of protection, ensuring that even the smallest particles are filtered out. With a sleek and modern design, the Livpure GLO PRO++ fits seamlessly into any kitchen decor. Its user-friendly interface and smart features, such as filter change alerts and a large storage capacity, make it an ideal choice for households seeking reliable and convenient water purification.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+UF

Storage Capacity: 7 Litres

Filtration Stages: 6

Purification Capacity: 12 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 24 Watts

Dimension: 29.0 x 27.0 x 50.0 cm

Weight: 7.5 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 6-stage filtration Requires electricity for operation High purification capacity Regular maintenance needed User-friendly interface with filter change alerts Slightly bulky design





The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Wall Mounted Water Purifier is a top-tier solution for delivering safe and healthy drinking water. It features an advanced 7-stage purification system that includes RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and MF (Micro Filtration) technologies, ensuring the removal of harmful contaminants, microorganisms, and dissolved salts. This purifier not only cleans water but also enriches it with essential minerals, improving its taste and health benefits. Designed to be wall-mounted, it saves space and fits seamlessly into modern kitchens. With a large storage capacity and eco-friendly water-saving technology, the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is an excellent choice for families looking for efficient and sustainable water purification.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Wall Mounted Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+MF

Storage Capacity: 10 litres

Filtration Stages: 7

Purification Capacity: 24 litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 36 Watts

Dimension: 36.1 x 35 x 44.7 cm

Weight: 10 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 7-stage advanced purification Higher initial cost Eco-friendly water-saving technology Requires regular filter replacement Wall-mounted design saves space Slightly higher power consumption

The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier is a sophisticated appliance that combines modern technology with traditional benefits. Featuring a 4-stage purification system, it includes RO (Reverse Osmosis) technology to eliminate dissolved impurities, while the addition of copper infuses the water with essential minerals, promoting better health. The purifier also features UV (Ultraviolet) and UF (Ultrafiltration) technologies to ensure comprehensive protection against bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants. Its elegant design and compact size make it a perfect fit for any kitchen. The AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier is an excellent choice for those seeking a blend of advanced purification and the health benefits of copper-enriched water.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+UF+Copper

Storage Capacity: 8 Litres

Filtration Stages: 4

Purification Capacity: 15 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 30 Watts

Dimension: 30.0 x 25.0 x 45.0 cm

Weight: 8 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Copper-enriched water for added health benefits Requires electricity for operation Comprehensive 4-stage purification Moderate storage capacity Compact and elegant design Higher initial cost

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC Water Purifier is designed to deliver pure and safe drinking water with its advanced filtration technologies. Featuring RO (Reverse Osmosis) and MC (Mineral Cartridge) technology, it effectively removes dissolved impurities, heavy metals, and contaminants, while ensuring the water retains essential minerals. The purifier's sleek and stylish design enhances any kitchen decor, and its intuitive user interface makes it easy to operate. With a robust build and reliable performance, the Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite ensures that you and your family always have access to healthy and great-tasting water.

Specifications of Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC Water Purifier

Technology: RO+MC

Storage Capacity: 7 Litres

Filtration Stages: 5

Purification Capacity: 20 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 40 Watts

Dimension: 33.0 x 28.0 x 47.0 cm

Weight: 9 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced RO+MC technology Requires regular filter replacement Retains essential minerals Higher power consumption Sleek and stylish design Limited storage capacity

The Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier is a premium appliance designed to provide safe, healthy, and mineral-rich drinking water. Combining RO (Reverse Osmosis) technology with a TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) adjuster, it ensures the removal of impurities while maintaining the desired level of essential minerals. The addition of copper enhances the water's health benefits, promoting overall well-being. With a large 15-litre storage capacity, this purifier is ideal for large families or high water consumption households. Its modern design and user-friendly features make it a reliable and convenient choice for ensuring clean and safe drinking water.

Specifications of Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier

Technology: RO+TDS Adjuster+Copper

Storage Capacity: 15 Litres

Filtration Stages: 6

Purification Capacity: 25 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 50 Watts

Dimension: 35.0 x 30.0 x 50.0 cm

Weight: 10 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 15-litre storage capacity Higher power consumption Copper-enriched water for health benefits Bulky design TDS adjuster for customized mineral levels Requires electricity for operation

The Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier is a state-of-the-art appliance that delivers safe and pure drinking water through its advanced multi-stage filtration system. This purifier features RO (Reverse Osmosis) technology to eliminate dissolved impurities and contaminants, ensuring the water is free from harmful substances. It also includes UV (Ultraviolet) and UF (Ultrafiltration) technologies for comprehensive protection against bacteria and viruses. With a sleek, compact design and easy installation process, the Native M1 fits seamlessly into any kitchen. Its user-friendly interface and smart indicators for filter replacement and tank full alerts make it a convenient choice for modern households.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+UF

Storage Capacity: 8 Litres

Filtration Stages: 7

Purification Capacity: 20 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 28 Watts

Dimension: 32.0 x 28.0 x 45.0 cm

Weight: 8.5 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 7-stage filtration Moderate storage capacity Sleek and compact design Requires regular maintenance Smart indicators

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier combines cutting-edge technology with stylish design to provide safe and healthy drinking water. Equipped with RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration) purification technologies, it ensures the removal of all types of contaminants, including bacteria, viruses, and dissolved impurities. The mineraliser feature enhances the taste and nutritional value of the water by adding essential minerals. Its sleek and modern design fits perfectly in any kitchen, while the user-friendly interface and convenient features like filter change alerts and a large storage tank make it a practical choice for families. The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier ensures that every drop of water you consume is pure and healthy.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+UF+Mineraliser

Storage Capacity: 9 Litres

Filtration Stages: 8

Purification Capacity: 15 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 30 Watts

Dimension: 34.0 x 29.0 x 48.0 cm

Weight: 9 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 8-stage filtration Requires electricity for operation Mineralizer for enhanced taste and nutrition Slightly bulky design Sleek and modern design Regular filter replacement needed

The Faber XUV 8000 Water Purifier is a high-end appliance designed to provide pure and healthy drinking water. It features a multi-stage purification system including RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration) technologies, ensuring the removal of all contaminants. The purifier’s advanced filtration capabilities make it effective against dissolved impurities, heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses. Its elegant design and compact size make it a perfect fit for any modern kitchen. With user-friendly features such as an LED display, smart filter change alerts, and a large storage capacity, the Faber XUV 8000 ensures that you always have access to clean and safe drinking water.

Specifications of Faber XUV 8000 Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+UF

Storage Capacity: 10 Litres

Filtration Stages: 7

Purification Capacity: 20 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 35 Watts

Dimension: 35.0 x 30.0 x 50.0 cm

Weight: 9 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 7-stage purification Requires regular maintenance User-friendly features like LED display Higher power consumption Large storage capacity Slightly higher initial cost

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier is a reliable and efficient solution for ensuring safe drinking water. Featuring a multi-stage purification system that includes RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration) technologies, it effectively removes dissolved impurities, bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals. The mineral RO technology retains essential minerals, enhancing the taste and nutritional value of the water. Its wall-mountable design saves space and fits seamlessly into any kitchen. With a large storage capacity and high purification rate, the KENT Grand is ideal for families of all sizes. The user-friendly interface and features like filter change alerts make it a convenient and practical choice.

Specifications of KENT Grand RO Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UV+UF+Mineral RO

Storage Capacity: 8 Litres

Filtration Stages: 7

Purification Capacity: 20 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 60 Watts

Dimension: 39.0 x 26.0 x 52.0 cm

Weight: 9 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multi-stage purification Higher power consumption Retains essential minerals Requires regular maintenance Wall-mountable design Slightly bulky design

The V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier combines advanced technology with sleek design to provide clean and safe drinking water. It features a multi-stage purification system including RO (Reverse Osmosis) and UF (Ultrafiltration) technologies, ensuring the removal of harmful contaminants and microorganisms. The TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) controller allows you to adjust the mineral content, ensuring that the water is both pure and healthy. Its compact and elegant design fits seamlessly into any kitchen decor. With user-friendly features such as smart indicators and a large storage capacity, the V-Guard Zenora is an excellent choice for families looking for reliable and efficient water purification.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier

Technology: RO+UF

Storage Capacity: 7 Litres

Filtration Stages: 6

Purification Capacity: 15 Litres per hour

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Power Consumption: 25 Watts

Dimension: 33.0 x 28.0 x 46.0 cm

Weight: 8 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multi-stage purification Requires electricity for operation TDS controller for adjustable mineral content Moderate storage capacity Compact and elegant design Regular filter replacement needed

Top three features of the best water purifiers

Best Water Purifier Technology Filtration Stages Additional Features Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF RO+UV+UF 7 Mineralizer, LED Indicators HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF RO+UV+MF 7 Eco Recovery, Digital Display AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier Copper RO 7 Copper Enrichment, TDS Adjuster Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC RO+MC 6 Mineral Guard, Smart LED Display Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO Copper + RO 8 Pure Copper Tank, TDS Adjuster Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier RO+UV+UF 6 Real-time TDS Display, Compact Design Havells AQUAS Water Purifier RO+UV+UF 7 iProtect Purification, Revitalizer Faber XUV 8000 water purifier RO+UV+UF+MAT 8 Mineral Addition Technology (MAT) KENT Grand RO Water Purifier RO+UV+UF 8 Zero Water Wastage, In-tank UV V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier RO+UF 7 Double Layered Protection, Smart Alarms

Best value for money water purifier on Amazon

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF water purifier is the best value for money due to its advanced 7-stage filtration process that ensures clean and safe drinking water. Its eco recovery technology saves up to 60% water compared to conventional purifiers, making it both efficient and eco-friendly. The digital display provides real-time updates on the machine’s performance and alerts for filter changes, adding convenience. With its mineral enrichment feature, this purifier ensures that the essential minerals are retained in the water, making it healthy and tasty for consumption.

Best water purifier on Amazon

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF water purifier stands out as the best overall choice on Amazon. It features a robust 7-stage purification process combining RO, UV, and UF technologies to remove all contaminants and ensure safe drinking water. The mineraliser enhances the water quality by adding essential minerals, while the LED indicators provide easy monitoring of the purifier's status. Its sleek design, combined with effective purification and user-friendly features, makes the Livpure GLO PRO++ an excellent choice for households seeking reliable and advanced water purification solutions.

Factors to consider before buying the best water purifier

When selecting the best water purifier for your home, several factors should be considered to ensure you get a product that meets your needs and preferences.

Water Quality: Check the source of your water and its quality (municipal supply, borewell, etc.) to determine the type of contaminants present.

Purification Technology: Choose between RO, UV, UF, or a combination based on the contaminants. RO is best for dissolved solids, while UV is effective against microorganisms.

Storage Capacity: Ensure the purifier has adequate storage for your daily water consumption needs, especially if you have a large family.

Maintenance and Filter Replacement: Consider the cost and frequency of maintenance and filter replacement.

Certification: Look for certifications from reputable organizations (e.g., ISI, WQA) to ensure the purifier meets quality standards.

Budget: Determine your budget and look for purifiers that offer the best features and performance within that range.

Electricity Requirement: Check if the purifier needs electricity. RO and UV purifiers generally require electricity, while UF purifiers do not.

Installation and Space: Ensure you have adequate space for installation and that the purifier is easy to install and use.

Brand Reputation and Warranty: Opt for a trusted brand that offers a good warranty and reliable after-sales service.

Additional Features: Consider features like TDS controllers, mineralisers, smart indicators, and purification speed.

Customer Reviews: Read customer reviews and ratings to get an idea of the purifier’s performance and reliability.

FAQ on Best Water Purifier Q1: What is the difference between RO and UV water purifiers? A: RO (Reverse Osmosis) purifiers use a semipermeable membrane to remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, and impurities from water. UV (Ultraviolet) purifiers use UV light to kill bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. RO is ideal for water with high TDS levels, while UV is suitable for microbiologically contaminated water.

Q2: How often should I change the filters in my water purifier? A: The frequency of filter changes depends on the water quality and the purifier's usage. Typically, RO membranes and filters should be replaced every 6 to 12 months, while UV lamps can last up to a year. Regular maintenance checks are recommended to ensure optimal performance.

Q3: What is a TDS controller, and why is it important? A: A TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) controller helps retain essential minerals in the water during the RO purification process. It ensures that the water is not only safe but also healthy and tasty by maintaining the right balance of minerals

Q4: Can I install a water purifier myself, or do I need professional help? A: While some water purifiers come with DIY installation kits, it is recommended to seek professional help for installation to ensure proper setup and functioning. Professional installation also includes initial water quality testing and system configuration.

Q5: Are all water purifiers suitable for all types of water sources? A: No, different water purifiers are designed for specific types of water sources. RO purifiers are suitable for water with high TDS levels, UV purifiers are ideal for biologically contaminated water, and UF purifiers are best for low TDS water with bacterial contamination. It is important to choose a purifier based on your water source and quality.

