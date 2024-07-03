Best water purifiers: Top 10 picks to experience clean and fresh water every time

Water purifiers are essential devices that clean water to make it safe for drinking and cooking. They remove harmful substances like bacteria, viruses, and chemicals, ensuring water is healthy for the whole family. Purifiers come in different types, such as filters and UV purifiers, each with its benefits. Filters use layers to trap impurities, while UV purifiers use ultraviolet light to kill germs. Some purifiers also add minerals to improve taste. Fresh and pure water with the best water purifiers on Amazon.

Using a water purifier at home ensures that tap water, which may contain contaminants, becomes safe. It's especially important for children, elderly people, and anyone with a weak immune system to drink clean water. Regularly changing purifier filters keeps them working effectively.

Choosing a water purifier depends on water quality and household needs. Maintenance is simple, typically involving cleaning and replacing filters as recommended. Overall, water purifiers ensure everyone has access to safe, clean water every day.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier ensures clean and safe drinking water with its 7-stage purification process. It includes a sediment filter, activated carbon absorber, RO membrane, UV disinfection, and more, effectively removing harmful contaminants while retaining essential minerals. Ideal for homes relying on borewells, tankers, or municipal water, it features LED indicators for easy monitoring and a 7-litre storage tank. Customers appreciate its sleek design and the improved taste of water.

Specifications of Livpure Water Purifier:

Installation Type: Wall Mount

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 7 litres

Purification Method: RO+UV+UF

Special features: LED Indications, Taste Enhancer

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective 7-stage purification Mixed reviews on performance Sleek design Service concerns

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the Livpure GLO PRO++ attractive with its good water taste and easy setup. However, opinions vary on performance and service quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its comprehensive 7-stage purification, sleek design, and improved water taste, suitable for various water sources at home.

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS is a versatile water purifier designed for both wall-mounted and countertop use. It features advanced RO, UV, and MF purification technologies, ensuring your water is free from bacteria, viruses, and harmful cysts. With its high water-saving technology, it conserves up to 60% more water than conventional RO purifiers. The mineral enhancer cartridge enriches water with essential minerals like Calcium and Magnesium, providing 100% RO water without bypass.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Water Purifier:

Installation Type: Wall Mounted, Countertop

Material: Plastic Capacity: 10 litres

Purification Method: RO, UV, MF

Special features: High water-saving technology, Mineral enhancer cartridge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced RO+UV+MF purification technology Potential issues with product sealing reported High water-saving capability Mixed reviews on water quality and value for money

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the excellent water purification performance and the convenience of installation. However, there are mixed opinions on water quality and occasional issues with product sealing.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its advanced purification technologies and significant water-saving benefits, ideal for households concerned with water conservation and safety.

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier ensures 100% pure drinking water through its advanced RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control purification process. It effectively removes bacteria, viruses, chemicals, and dissolved impurities like arsenic and pesticides, meeting IS:10500 drinking water standards. This purifier retains essential minerals with its TDS control valve and enhances water pH up to 9, providing alkaline water that boosts immunity and regulates body pH. Featuring a UV LED light in the tank, it keeps water pure longer. Certified by NSF International and CE, it assures quality and reliability.

Specifications of KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier:

Installation Type: Brand installation

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 8 litres

Purification Method: RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, TDS Control

Special features: Alkaline water, UV LED in tank

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control process Mixed opinions on noise, value, service, water quality Enhances pH level of water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the great taste and ease of installation. However, opinions vary regarding noise, value, service, water quality, and performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its comprehensive purification system, including alkaline water benefits and UV LED protection, ideal for those seeking high-quality, pure drinking water at home.

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier ensures superior purification with its RO+UV+MTDS technology, effectively removing 99.9999% bacteria, and 99.99% viruses, and offering 30x better dust and dirt removal compared to local purifiers. It features RO Maxx technology to eliminate contaminants like lead and microplastics, ensuring safe drinking water from municipal, borewell, or tanker sources. With UV E-Boiling technology, it guarantees water purity equivalent to water boiled for over 20 minutes. The purifier includes a free service plan worth Rs.2000, providing installation, maintenance, and repair visits within 1 year.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier:

Installation Type: Wall-mounted, Countertop

Material: Plastic Capacity: 6 litres

Purification Method: RO, UV, MTDS

Special features: Energy saving, LED indicators

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior RO+UV+MTDS purification technology Mixed opinions on leakage and service Free service plan worth ₹ 2000 Effective purification from all water sources

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier's efficiency, taste, and value for money. However, there are mixed opinions regarding leakage and service experiences.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its comprehensive purification capabilities, including superior RO+UV technology and a free service plan, ensuring safe and clean drinking water from various water sources.

The AQUA D PURE Zinc RO Water Purifier combines advanced RO, UV, UF, and TDS controller technologies for thorough water purification. With an elegant design featuring a covered body and purified water level indicator, it ensures leak-proof performance with push-fit components. This purifier boasts a 12-litre storage capacity, making it ideal for both home and office use. It includes automatic shut-off functionality when tanks reach capacity, ensuring convenience and safety.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE Zinc RO Water Purifier:

Installation Type: Countertop

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 12 litres

Purification Method: RO, UV, TDS, UF

Special features: Automatic shut-off

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced RO+UV+TDS+UF purification Installation costs may apply Elegant design with a covered body Automatic shut-off for convenience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the purifier's service, easy installation, and authentic product quality. They are satisfied with the water's taste and quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its comprehensive purification capabilities, elegant design, and convenient automatic shut-off feature, suitable for ensuring clean and safe drinking water at home or in the office.

The Urban Company Native by UC M2 RO+UV+UF+Copper+MTDS Water Purifier is designed for home use with advanced 10-stage filtration. This purifier ensures comprehensive purification with RO, UV, UF, and MTDS technologies enhanced by copper and alkaline minerals. It features smart capabilities and a unique smart rinse technology, requiring no service for 2 years, saving up to ₹13,500 on maintenance costs. The in-tank UV light provides continuous disinfection, making water safe from germs and viruses 24/7. With an 8-litre food-grade tank, it offers mineral-enriched and chemical-free water, suitable for all water sources.

Specifications of Urban Company Native by UC Water Purifier:

Installation Type: Wall Mounted only

Material: Polypropylene plastic (Food-grade tank)

Capacity: 8 litres

Purification Method: 10 Stage Purification - RO, UV, UF, MTDS boosted with copper, minerals & alkaline.

Special features: Needs no service for 2 years, Smart IoT features

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Needs no service for 2 years Mixed opinions on touch panel and service 10-stage comprehensive purification In-tank UV for continuous disinfection

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the easy installation, premium appearance, and quality of the water purification unit. Some highlight its quick setup and attractive design. However, opinions vary on the touch panel and service experiences.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its advanced 10-stage purification, smart IoT features, and no-service requirement for 2 years, making it an ideal choice for hassle-free, safe drinking water at home.

The Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Water Purifier combines advanced purification technologies with the benefits of copper. Designed for all types of water, including tap and pump water, it ensures high-quality filtration. Customers appreciate its reliability, ease of installation, and the refreshing taste it imparts to water. The purifier's sleek, modern design and copper components add to its appeal, offering an affordable and effective solution for pure drinking water.

Specifications of Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Water Purifier:

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic with copper components

Capacity: 15 litres

Product Dimensions: 20D x 39W x 50H Centimetres

Purification Method: RO, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster

Special features: Copper purification, Free Pre Filter included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective RO+UV+UF+TDS purification Mixed opinions on motor performance Copper components for added health benefits Sleek design and ease of installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the purifier's quality, value, and ease of installation. They appreciate its sleek design and copper material, though some have expressed concerns about the motor's performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its comprehensive purification capabilities, including copper benefits, and its sleek, modern design, making it a reliable and affordable choice for clean drinking water at home or in the office.

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier in White and Blue offers reliable RO+UF purification with added benefits of Copper, Zinc, and Minerals across its 5-stage filtration process. With a compact design and a convenient removable transparent tank, it ensures easy cleaning and hygiene maintenance. Customers appreciate its silent filtration process, good taste, and pure water output. The unit's compact size and three-way mounting option enhance its versatility and ease of installation. However, opinions vary on its overall performance and service experience.

Specifications of Havells AQUAS Water Purifier:

Colour: White and Blue

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 7 litres

Product Dimensions: 38.2L x 27.3W x 49H Centimeters

Purification Method: RO, UF, Activated Carbon

Special features: Dual Mineral & bacteriostatic Taste Enhancer, Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid RO+UF purification with added minerals Mixed opinions on performance Convenient removable transparent tank Mixed opinions on service Compact design with versatile mounting

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the water purifier for its good taste, ease of installation, and quiet filtration process. However, opinions are divided regarding its overall performance and service satisfaction.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its effective RO+UF purification system, compact design, and convenience features like the removable tank, making it suitable for maintaining clean and pure drinking water in your home or office.

The Proven ISI Mark ELEVEN Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF Water Purifier combines advanced purification technologies with copper charge technology, suitable for home and office use. With a 12-stage filtration process, including RO, UV, UF, and TDS adjustment, it ensures crystal clear and safe drinking water. The purifier features a 10-12 litre capacity and includes a Taste Adjuster for customising water taste based on source water. Customers appreciate its sleek black and copper design, smooth operation, and impressive filtration performance. Service is praised for being prompt and efficient, though there have been occasional reports of leakage issues.

Specifications of Proven Water Purifier:

Colour: Black and Copper

Material: Food-grade Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) plastic

Capacity: 10-12 litres

Product Dimensions: 39L x 21W x 54H Centimeters

Purification Method: RO, UV, UF

Special features: Copper charge technology, 12-stage filtration, Taste Adjuster (MTDS)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced RO+UV+UF purification Occasional reports of leakage Copper charge technology for enhanced water quality A booster pump may be needed in low-pressure Sleek design and customizable taste adjustment

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers admire the purifier's appearance, value, performance, and prompt service. They find it aesthetically pleasing, efficient, and capable of producing high-quality filtered water. However, some have experienced issues with leakage.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its comprehensive 12-stage filtration, including copper charge technology and customisable taste adjustment, making it an excellent choice for ensuring clean and tasty drinking water at home or in the office.

The V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier is crafted to ensure pure and safe drinking water through its 7-stage advanced purification system. Integrating RO and UF membranes, along with carbon block and sedimentation filters, effectively eliminates impurities from water with TDS levels up to 2000 ppm, catering to diverse water sources such as borewells, tankers, and municipal supplies. Designed with a spacious 7-litre storage tank made of 100% food-grade plastic, it meets the needs of large families. Customers value the Zenora for its effective filtration, appealing design, and the crisp taste of water it produces. It's lauded for being a cost-effective choice with dependable performance and easy setup.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier:

Special Feature: 7 Stage Purification, LED Indicator, Mineral Balance, Long-lasting

Product Dimensions: 20.5L x 34.5W x 45H Centimetres

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 7 litres

Purification Method: Ultra Filtration, Reverse Osmosis, Carbon Block, Sedimentation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective 7-stage purification Reports of continuous leakage Suitable for high TDS water up to 2000 ppm A booster pump is required for low-pressure Large 7-litre storage tank

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the Zenora to be a good budget-friendly option that delivers pure drinking water with a simple design and easy installation. They appreciate its quality, taste, and responsive customer service. However, leakage issues have been noted by some users.

Why choose this product?

Choose the V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier for its comprehensive 7-stage purification, large storage capacity, and affordability, making it an ideal choice for families looking to ensure safe and clean drinking water at home.

Which is the best purification of water?

The best water purification method depends on the water source and quality. Generally, RO (Reverse Osmosis) combined with UV (Ultraviolet) and UF (Ultrafiltration) is highly effective, removing a wide range of contaminants including bacteria, viruses, and dissolved solids, ensuring safe and clean drinking water.

Is RO purifier good for health?

RO purifiers are effective at removing harmful contaminants like heavy metals and chemicals from water, making it safer to drink. However, RO also removes beneficial minerals. It's advisable to remineralise water post-purification to maintain its health benefits.

What TDS is good for drinking water?

The ideal TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) level for drinking water ranges between 150 and 300 ppm (parts per million). This range provides essential minerals and salts beneficial for health, while water with very low or high TDS may lack minerals or taste unpleasant respectively, impacting its suitability for drinking.

Best value for money water purifier

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS emerges as the best value-for-money product due to its advanced purification technologies and significant water-saving capabilities. It combines RO, UV, and MF purification methods, ensuring safe drinking water free from bacteria and harmful cysts. The high water-saving technology conserves up to 60% more water than traditional RO purifiers, making it economical and environmentally friendly. Additionally, its mineral enhancer cartridge enriches water with essential minerals, providing both health benefits and cost-efficiency for households concerned with water conservation.

Best overall water purifier

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF emerges as the best overall product due to its comprehensive 7-stage purification system, including a sediment filter, activated carbon absorber, RO membrane, and UV disinfection. It effectively removes contaminants while retaining essential minerals, suitable for various water sources. The purifier features a 7-litre storage tank, LED indicators for easy monitoring, and a sleek design appreciated by customers for its reliable performance and improved taste of water.

Factors to keep in mind while purchasing water purifiers

Water Quality and Source: Assess the quality of your water source (borewell, municipal, tanker) and its TDS level. Choose a purifier that is suitable for the type of contaminants commonly found in your water.

Purification Technology: Understand the purification technologies offered (e.g., RO, UV, UF, activated carbon) and how they address specific contaminants like bacteria, viruses, dissolved solids, and chemicals. Opt for a purifier with multiple stages of filtration for thorough cleaning.

Storage Capacity and Usage: Consider the size of your household and daily water consumption. Choose a purifier with an appropriate storage capacity to ensure a continuous supply of purified water without frequent refills.

Maintenance and Service: Check the ease of maintenance, availability of replacement filters, and service support. Ensure the purifier is easy to clean and maintain to sustain its efficiency over time.

Additional Features: Look for features that enhance usability and convenience, such as automatic shut-off, LED indicators for filter change, mineral enhancement, energy efficiency, and compact design suitable for your kitchen space.

Top 3 features of the best water purifier:

Best water purifier Capacity Filtration Type Special Features Livpure Water Purifier 7 litres RO, UV, UF LED Indicators, Taste Enhancer, Sediment Filter HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral Water Purifier 10 litres RO, UV, MF High Water-saving Technology, Mineral Enhancer Cartridge, Auto Shut-off KENT Supreme Alkaline RO 8 litres RO, UV, UF, Alkaline, TDS Control Alkaline Water, UV LED in Tank, NSF International Certification Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier 6 litres RO, UV, MTDS Energy Saving, Free Service Plan, RO Maxx Technology AQUA D PURE Zinc RO Water Purifier 12 litres RO, UV, UF, TDS Automatic Shut-off, Covered Body, Purified Water Level Indicator Urban Company Native by UC Water Purifier 8 litres RO, UV, UF, MTDS boosted with Copper Needs No Service for 2 Years, Smart Rinse Technology, Smart IoT Features Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Water Purifier 15 litres RO, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster Copper Purification, Sleek Design, and Free Pre Filter Included Havells AQUAS Water Purifier 7 litres RO, UF, Activated Carbon Dual Mineral & Bacteriostatic Taste Enhancer, Compact Design, Removable Transparent Tank Proven Water Purifier 10-12 litres RO, UV, UF Copper Charge Technology, 12-stage Filtration, Taste Adjuster (MTDS) V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier 7 litres RO, UF, Ultra Filtration, Carbon Block 7-stage Purification, LED Indicator, Mineral Balance

The best water purifier: FAQs

How often should water purifier filters be replaced?

Filter replacement intervals vary depending on usage and water quality. Generally, sediment and pre-filters should be replaced every 6–12 months, while RO membranes may last 2–3 years. UV lamps typically require annual replacement. Follow manufacturer guidelines and consider water quality testing periodically.

What maintenance is required for water purifiers?

Regular maintenance ensures optimal performance. Tasks include cleaning external surfaces, replacing filters as recommended, sanitizing storage tanks, and checking for leaks or malfunctions. Some purifiers feature indicator lights for filter change and system status, simplifying maintenance schedules. Regular servicing by professionals ensures longevity and efficiency.

Do water purifiers consume a lot of electricity?

Water purifiers, especially those with RO and UV technologies, do consume electricity, but the amount is relatively low. Most models are designed to be energy-efficient, with power consumption comparable to household appliances like refrigerators or air conditioners. Check the product specifications for exact power ratings to estimate operational costs.

Can water purifiers work with different water sources?

Yes, water purifiers are designed to treat various water sources, including municipal water supplies, borewell water, tanker water, and even rainwater in some cases. Different purification technologies like RO, UV, and UF are effective against specific contaminants found in these sources. Ensure to choose a purifier suitable for your specific water quality and source.

