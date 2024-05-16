Water Purifier for home: Buying guide to help you choose the right one for healthy and clean drinking water

If you often wonder about the purity of water that you are drinking and feel worried about your and your family’s health, you are in a dire need of installing a water purifier at your place. Many ailments are caused by our lack of access to safe and pure drinking water, and that is where a water purifier comes into the picture. A water purifier is a one time investment that guarantees that you get access to safe and pure drinking water without even costing heavily on your pockets. Top Water Purifier for home

With plenty of options already floating in the market, how would you choose the right one as per your need? Well, for that, you have to first consider the kinds of water purifiers that are prevailing in the market. Let us read on about the kinds of water purifiers you can bring home, in detail.

The right quality of drinking water:

Before deriving on the type of water purifier you need, you first need to figure out the source and quality of the available water such as its hardness, salinity, and TDS. There is a set standard that marks and confirms the water purity. So, let’s have a look at the right quality of drinking water.



This is measured by the amount of TDS or total dissolved solids available in the water. TDS is the amount of dissolved impurities in the water such as metals, minerals, salts, ions in a particular volume of water. A TDS meter is used to check the TDS quantity in your drinking water, which should not be more than 300 PPM (parts per million).

Types of Water Purifiers:

There are two types of water purifiers prevalent in the market: Electric and Non-Electric. As the name suggests, non-electric water purifiers are the one that does not require a power supply to operate as its electric counterpart.

Kinds of water filtration technology:

The kind of water purifiers that you might require solely depends on the kind of filtration technology it undergoes to give you safe, pure, and clean drinking water. Find below the different kinds of water filtration technology that water purifiers undergo:

1.Water purifiers with RO (Reverse Osmosis) Technology:

A water purifier with RO (Reverse Osmosis) technology is a type of water filtration system that uses a semipermeable membrane to remove impurities, contaminants, and minerals from water. RO water purifiers are highly effective at removing a wide range of contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticides, chlorine, and pathogens, making the water safe and healthy for consumption. However, it's worth noting that RO systems also remove beneficial minerals from the water, so some models include additional stages to remineralize the water after purification. When choosing an RO water purifier, consider factors such as the quality of the RO membrane, the filtration stages, the system's capacity and efficiency, and any additional features like UV sterilization or mineralization.

2.Water purifiers with gravity filters:

Water Purifiers with gravity filters uses simple technology of pressure filtration to process and purify the water. This kind of filtration technology is used mostly in non-electric water purifiers. Gravity water filters are a popular choice for outdoor enthusiasts, travellers, and households seeking a reliable method for purifying water without relying on electricity or complicated systems. These filters typically consist of two chambers: an upper chamber where untreated water is poured and a lower chamber where the purified water collects.

3.Water purifiers with activated carbon technology:

The water purifiers with activated carbon technology have two or more bars made of carbon granules that are positively charged or are infused with silver molecules. These bars or sticks absorbs the impurities and give you pure and clean drinking water. This filtration technology is perfect for removing dirt and impurities such as pesticides and herbicides, chlorine, radon and other chemicals. This technology not only enhances the taste and odour of water but also provides an essential layer of protection against potential health hazards. Moreover, water purifiers employing activated carbon technology are environmentally friendly, as they eliminate the need for single-use plastic bottles and reduce the consumption of bottled water, contributing to a sustainable approach to water purification.

4. Water purifiers with ultraviolet filters:

Water purifiers equipped with ultraviolet (UV) filters are a revolutionary advancement in ensuring clean and safe drinking water. The use of UV rays or ultraviolet filters helps in deactivating and eliminating the water-borne disease causing organisms. These purifiers utilize UV light to effectively eliminate harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and protozoa from water, providing an extra layer of protection beyond traditional filtration methods. The UV light disrupts the DNA of these microorganisms, rendering them unable to reproduce and thus making the water safe for consumption. One of the significant advantages of UV water purifiers is their ability to treat water without altering its taste, odour, or chemical composition, unlike some other purification techniques.

5. Water purifiers with (UF) ultrafiltration:

Water purifiers equipped with ultrafiltration (UF) technology stand as a beacon of modernity in the quest for clean water. Employing a sophisticated filtration process, UF purifiers serve as guardians against microbial contaminants, sediment, and other impurities lurking in our water sources. With microscopic pores, UF membranes act as a molecular sieve, effectively separating pollutants from water, ensuring a supply that's not only visually clear but also microbiologically safe. This technology doesn't rely on chemicals or excessive energy consumption, making it environmentally friendly and cost-effective in the long run.

How to select the best water purifier for home use?

The selection criteria for the ideal water purifier for your home use depends on the source of water in your area.

Municipal Water: If your area gets municipal supplied water, the TDS in the water is likely to be as low as 200PPM. This supply of water can have contaminants like bacteria, chlorine, fluoride, lead, etc. So, you can opt for an Ultrafiltration process to decontaminate the impurities.

Groundwater: The most popular source of water is the groundwater, whose TDS can be up to 500 PPM. In that case, a RO water purifier may be advantageous. A well-designed UV purifier will be successful in purifying the water if the TDS is less than 200 ppm.

Surface Water: The most contaminated source of water is the surface water, and the TDS of this source can go as high as up to 900 PPM. Hence, a water purifier with nanofilter technology has to be your pick.

Up to 2000 PPM, like in case of water from seas and oceans, you would need advanced filtration technology, with RO+UV+RO+UF, RO+UV and RO+UV+UF.

The ideal water tank capacity:

The tank capacity that you require for your water purifier depends on the number of members you have in your family that is directly proportional to the amount of water consumption.

No. of people Required tank capacity 1-2 4-5 litres 3-4 6-8 litres 5-8 10 litres or more

Budget:

Finally, keep a track on the budget and the amount of money you’re ready to spend on a water purifier. No doubt, it is a healthy investment but the cost of its maintenance and repairs are quarterly or even monthly, as per the kind of area you stay in. So, look out for your budget before finalising anyone.

Things top consider before making your final choice:

Buying a water purifier is an important decision for ensuring the health and safety of your household's drinking water. Here are some key factors to consider before making your purchase:

Water Quality Testing: Understand the quality of your tap water. You might want to get it tested for contaminants to determine the specific purification needs. Contaminant Removal: Different water purifiers target specific contaminants. Determine what contaminants are prevalent in your water and choose a purifier that effectively removes them. Type of Purifier: There are various types of water purifiers such as activated carbon filters, reverse osmosis systems, UV purifiers, etc. Each has its pros and cons. Choose one that suits your needs and preferences. Maintenance: Consider the maintenance requirements of the purifier. Some systems need frequent filter changes or cleaning, while others require less maintenance. Water Usage: Evaluate how much water your household consumes daily. Choose a purifier with an appropriate capacity to meet your daily needs. Space and Installation: Consider the available space in your kitchen or wherever you plan to install the purifier. Some systems require plumbing changes or additional space for installation. Budget: Determine your budget for purchasing and maintaining the purifier. Factor in not only the initial cost but also ongoing expenses like filter replacements and electricity consumption. Certifications: Look for certifications from reputable organizations like NSF, WQA, or FDA, which ensure that the purifier meets certain standards for quality and safety. Brand Reputation: Research the reputation of the brand you're considering. Look for reviews and feedback from other customers to ensure reliability and performance. Warranty and Customer Support: Check the warranty period and the availability of customer support services. A good warranty and responsive customer support can save you hassle in case of any issues. Environmental Impact: Consider the environmental impact of the purifier, such as energy consumption and waste generation. Choose a model that is energy-efficient and eco-friendly. Long-Term Benefits: Think about the long-term benefits of investing in a water purifier, such as improved health, convenience, and potentially saving money on bottled water in the long run.

By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision and choose the right water purifier that best meets your needs and preferences.

