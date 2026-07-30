Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has blacklisted a contractor for two years and cancelled its registration after an inquiry found that child labour was used during desilting work at the Korba Mithagar drain in Wadala. The contractor has also been barred from participating in BMC tenders and executing civic works during the period. Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijeet Bangar confirmed the action to HT. BMC blacklists contractor for two years over child labour at Wadala desilting site

The action follows complaints and videos circulated on social media allegedly showing children engaged in desilting work at the drain in the city’s F North ward. Taking serious cognisance of the allegations, the civic administration launched an inquiry and issued notices seeking an explanation from the contractor.

The contractor had been awarded a Storm Water Drains Department contract for desilting and cleaning major drains under Circle-2 for 2025-26 and 2026-27. The package covered major drains in Wadala, Sewri, Naigaon, Worli and Dadar.

In its initial response, the company denied employing the children seen in the videos, claiming they were neither appointed nor engaged by the firm and alleging that the footage was part of a conspiracy. It also submitted a declaration from its labour supplier in support of its claim.

“However, we found the explanation unsatisfactory and issued a show-cause notice asking why the company should not be blacklisted for violating contract conditions by engaging child labour,” Bangar said.

In its subsequent written reply, the contractor reiterated that the individuals seen in the viral videos had no connection with the company and maintained that the footage was unrelated to its operations.

After examining the videos, documentary evidence and the contractor’s submissions, the BMC concluded that at least three minors had been engaged during execution of the contract. Based on the findings, the civic body barred M/s Vyom Corporation from participating in municipal tenders and executing civic works for two years, in addition to cancelling its registration as a BMC contractor.

The action comes amid heightened scrutiny of labour practices at civic infrastructure worksites, particularly hazardous pre-monsoon drain desilting operations. Civic officials said the move reinforces the BMC’s zero-tolerance policy towards the engagement of child labour in municipal projects.