Central agency flags illegal wildlife possession in Ludhiana, seeks legal action

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has alerted the Punjab forest department to the alleged illegal possession of protected wild animals and birds by a Ludhiana-based individual, urging immediate legal action. The bureau enclosed screenshots and links to the social media posts, along with a mobile number reportedly linked to the Instagram profile, for verification and further investigation. (HT File)

In a communication addressed to the principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, Punjab, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau said it had received credible information that an Instagram account had uploaded videos purportedly showing prohibited wildlife species in the possession of the account holder.

According to the bureau, a preliminary inquiry identified the individual as a resident of Jagraon in Ludhiana district. It said the suspect was suspected of planning to sell the protected wild animals, a violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The bureau enclosed screenshots and links to the social media posts, along with a mobile number reportedly linked to the Instagram profile, for verification and further investigation.

The bureau has requested the Punjab forest department to direct the field officers concerned to initiate necessary legal action at the earliest. It also offered operational support, documentation and investigative assistance to the state authorities, stressing that urgent action in the matter was warranted.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau is the central government’s nodal agency for combating organised wildlife crime, and coordinating enforcement among state forest departments, customs and law enforcement agencies. Punjab has witnessed several cases in recent years involving the illegal possession and trade of protected birds and exotic animals through social media platforms, prompting authorities to intensify surveillance of online wildlife trafficking networks.