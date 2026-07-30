Navi Mumbai: The police have registered 23 FIRs against mule bank account holders allegedly used by organised cyber fraud syndicates to channel proceeds of online scams worth more than ₹35 crore. 23 booked over mule accounts linked to ₹35 crore cyber fraud

Police said action would be initiated against all identified mule account holders across the district for allegedly allowing their bank accounts to be used to route defrauded money in exchange for commissions.

According to investigators, cyber fraud syndicates operate through organised networks across the country, targeting unsuspecting citizens through fake investment schemes, part-time job offers, digital arrest scams, share market frauds, OTP-based scams and malicious APK (Android Package Kit) file links.

Investigations revealed that the syndicates function through regional agents assigned specific roles. While one group contacts victims and persuades them to transfer money, another recruits financially vulnerable individuals to open savings or current accounts. The account holders allegedly receive commissions for handing over passbooks, ATM cards, cheque books, PINs and other banking credentials, allowing fraudsters to receive and transfer illicit funds through those accounts.

The police said the findings emerged from an analysis of complaints and financial fraud cases on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) portal. Investigators tracked suspicious transactions, analysed bank accounts used in the frauds and examined cheque and ATM withdrawal records, which showed that several mule accounts had recorded transactions worth lakhs of rupees in recent months.

Verification on the NCRP portal found that each account had multiple cybercrime complaints registered against it. During the probe, police concluded that the account holders had knowingly allowed others to operate their bank accounts for financial gain.

As of July 27, police had registered 23 cases against mule account holders. Officials said the accounts under investigation had been linked to cyber frauds worth ₹35 crore, including digital arrest scams, fraudulent share market investment schemes, OTP frauds and APK file-related cybercrimes.

Police have obtained the bank statements of the accused and are verifying whether they are linked to similar offences registered elsewhere in Raigad district or other parts of Maharashtra. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, police arrested the alleged kingpin in one of the cybercrime cases registered at the Raigad Cyber Police Station on July 24. A court remanded the accused to police custody till July 29.

Issuing a public advisory, police urged citizens not to hand over their bank accounts, identity documents, photographs, SIM cards or banking credentials to unknown persons in exchange for money or commissions. They warned that anyone found to have knowingly allowed their bank account or identity documents to be used for cyber fraud would face legal action.