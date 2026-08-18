Indian man in Germany praises supportive work culture after month-long vacation: ‘Everyone is so helpful’

An Indian man working in Germany has shared his appreciation for his colleagues after returning to the office following a month-long holiday. In a video posted on Instagram, he reflected on how supportive co-workers can make a significant difference to one’s professional life, particularly when returning to work after an extended break. An Indian man in Germany shared how supportive colleagues made his return to work easier after a long holiday. (Instagram/bin_devang)

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The man, identified as Dev, said his first day back made him realise the importance of being surrounded by people who are willing to help rather than add to workplace pressure.

‘These people are really amazing’ Speaking while heading home from work, Dev said, "I'm just heading back to home from my work. So today basically was my first day after a long one month vacation. And I realised today how really important it is to have some great work colleagues around you."

He explained that after being away from work for nearly four weeks, he was understandably a little out of practice. However, instead of making him feel uncomfortable about forgetting things, his colleagues stepped in to help.

"And I'm not saying just because of my work colleagues, because I was not working there for like four weeks and I was a bit out of practice. And these people are really amazing. They just literally helped me with everything, wherever I was forgetting something, and they were like, 'It's okay, it's completely fine, you don't have to stress about it.'"

‘This is the real work culture’ Dev described the supportive attitude of his colleagues as an example of what healthy workplace culture should look like.

"This is the real work culture. I mean, some people might disagree with me, like they might have some problems, I don't know, but where I work, my team is pretty much international. There are also some Germans, but everyone is just so helpful, and everyone feels like they need to give it more rather than taking, which really makes team a team."

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He added that having good colleagues around can make everyday working life considerably easier.

"So it's really important to have some really good work colleagues around you who can make your life really, really easier. And today I learned how important it is to give more and take less."

Dev shared the clip with a simple caption that read, "Life is good."

Watch the clip here: