‘You must be really hungry’: Indian woman claims waiter yelled at her in Germany; restaurant responds

An Indian content creator has alleged that she and her friend were treated “extremely poorly” at a restaurant in Germany, with a staffer scolding and taunting them over a minor issue. Ananya, a scientist by profession, has been based in Germany for work for the last few months. In a recent Instagram video, she detailed what she called her first experience of “racism” in the European country. Ananya said she was treated "poorly" by waitstaff at a restaurant in Germany. (Instagram/@ananyastruggles)

Her video led to a response from the restaurant, saying that a probe is already underway to determine what went wrong.

Poor experience at German restaurant “Yesterday, I think I might have experienced racism for the first time in Germany. I mean, I don't know if I should call it racism exactly, but me and my friend were treated extremely poorly. So this happened at Peter Pane Burger Grill at Warnemünde Beach in Rostock,” Ananya said in her video shared on August 13.

The Indian scientist and content creator explained that Peter Pane is a burger chain in Germany. On that particular day, she and her friend entered a Peter Pane outlet at Warnemünde Beach.

“Basically, in Germany, restaurants have hosts at the entrance, so every time you go to a restaurant, you have to check in with the host, and then they tell you if there's a table available or not, and then they seat you,” she said.

When Ananya and her friend entered the restaurant, she saw there was nobody at the host station. Meanwhile, a German family that had entered with them went straight inside the restaurant without waiting to be seated by the host.

“We got confused and wondered if we should wait for the host or we can just take a table by ourselves,” she said.

Trouble over a table After waiting at the host station for a few minutes, Ananya and her friend decided to enter the restaurant. They did not sit down at the table but stood around to see if someone from the staff could direct them.

“No one shows up for 5 minutes, so we enter the restaurant. And even then, we don't seat ourselves at any random table; we're just standing and looking around to see if we can find some staff to figure out what system they have,” she clarified.

Just then, a staffer wearing a “grumpy” expression ran towards them. Looking at his uniform, Ananya realised he was the host and asked him if they could get a table for two.

The host’s response left her surprised.

“You know you're not supposed to come in here, right? You're actually supposed to stand there and wait,” the host told them.