Can extreme exercise ever backfire? What an expert wants you to know before starting high-intensity workouts

Deepti highlighted that high-intensity exercise can be incredibly effective. It can improve cardiovascular fitness, strength, endurance, and overall performance. But when intensity becomes the only measure of a good workout, it can start working against you. However, the biggest problem isn't high-intensity exercise itself. It is doing too much, too soon.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepti Sharma, director at MultiFit Wellness, shared insights into the potential risks of extreme exercise and what people should keep in mind before taking their workouts to the next level.

You had a great workout yesterday. You pushed harder, lifted heavier, ran faster, and left the gym feeling like you had finally “done enough.” But today, getting out of bed feels like a workout of its own. With high-intensity workouts becoming increasingly popular, there is an undeniable appeal to pushing our limits. We start believing that the harder we train, the fitter we become. But can pushing yourself too far actually backfire?

Think about it this way: your body is constantly adapting to the demands you place on it. If you suddenly go from barely exercising to doing intense workouts five or six days a week, your muscles, joints, nervous system, and cardiovascular system may not have enough time to catch up. That is when the warning signs can start appearing: persistent soreness, unusual fatigue, declining performance, poor sleep, or even recurring injuries. And sometimes, the problem isn't physical at all.

There is a growing tendency to treat exhaustion as proof that a workout “worked.” We chase sweat, calories, heavier weights, and faster times, often forgetting that fitness is not about destroying yourself in every session. “A workout should challenge you. It shouldn't leave you feeling broken,” said Deepti.

Recovery is a part of training, not a break from it. Sleep, nutrition, hydration, mobility, and rest give the body the chance to repair itself and come back stronger. In fact, knowing when to slow down can be just as important as knowing when to push harder. This becomes particularly important for people starting high-intensity training for the first time.