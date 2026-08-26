You’re working out regularly but not losing fat? Fitness coach explains which muscles you should actually train

You may be spending hours at the gym, lifting weights and doing strength workouts, yet still wondering why the fat-loss results aren't showing. The problem may not be how hard you train, but which muscles you focus on. Certain muscle groups can play a bigger role in building strength, increasing energy expenditure, and supporting your overall fat-loss goals. Fitness trainer Chadoy Leon took to Instagram on August 26, 2026, explaining that focusing on the right muscle groups can make your strength-training routine more effective for those working towards fat loss.

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Chadoy highlighted that strength training and endless exercises aren’t just enough to lose weight. He emphasised the importance of training the right muscles to achieve the desired results.