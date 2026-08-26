You’re working out regularly but not losing fat? Fitness coach explains which muscles you should actually train
The muscles you train matter for fat loss. Fitness trainer Chadoy Leon reveals what your workout may be missing.
You may be spending hours at the gym, lifting weights and doing strength workouts, yet still wondering why the fat-loss results aren't showing. The problem may not be how hard you train, but which muscles you focus on. Certain muscle groups can play a bigger role in building strength, increasing energy expenditure, and supporting your overall fat-loss goals. Fitness trainer Chadoy Leon took to Instagram on August 26, 2026, explaining that focusing on the right muscle groups can make your strength-training routine more effective for those working towards fat loss.
Also read | Fitness coach Raj Ganpath recommends 5 strength training tools you may need for stronger muscles in your 50s and 60s
Chadoy highlighted that strength training and endless exercises aren’t just enough to lose weight. He emphasised the importance of training the right muscles to achieve the desired results.
Legs, not arms
According to Chadoy, legs are your biggest muscle group, and training them properly burns more in one session than an arm day does in months. He highlighted that arm curls might feel productive, but they are not moving your body composition.
Glutes
Chadoy highlighted that glutes are the single largest muscle in our body, but nobody trains it properly and directly. He advises trying hip thrusts, four sets, 10 to 12 reps each. He also recommends step-ups, three sets, 10 reps with each leg.
Back
The biggest muscle in our upper body is in the back, and this gets destroyed if you are in a desk job. Chadoy recommends doing lat pulldown, four sets, 10 to 12 reps each. He also suggests doing seated cable row, four sets, 10 to 12 reps each.
Quads and hamstrings
Training quads and hamstrings is where most of the calorie burn in the gym comes from. Chadoy advises doing leg press, four sets, 12 to 15 reps each, leg curl, three sets, 12 to 15 reps each, and leg extension, three sets, 12 to 15 reps each.
Arms and shoulders are small muscles, so training them first makes you tired. You can put them at the end of your workout routine.
Why do big muscles matter beyond the session?
“More muscles means you burn more calories all day, sitting still, doing nothing. That’s the entire reason lifting beats cardio for keeping weight off. Every hour someone spends on arms and abs instead of legs and back is an hour that barely moves the needle,” said Chadoy.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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