Step inside Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's swanky Mumbai home with a massive terrace, balcony with Sea Link view
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar showcased their stylish Bandra apartment with stunning views of the Mumbai skyline to filmmaker Farah Khan.
Singer and composer Rahul Vaidya and his wife, actor Disha Parmar, opened the doors to their swanky apartment in Mumbai to give a tour to filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip. Farah shared the video of the home tour on her YouTube channel on September 14.
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Inside Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's family home
In the video, Rahul and Disha gave a tour of their luxurious new residence in a high-end apartment, highlighting impressive views of the Mumbai skyline and the modern interior design choices they made to make the space lively and aesthetically pleasing.
During the visit, the couple reminisced about Rahul’s early career on Indian Idol and discussed their romantic history, which included a proposal on national television with Farah Khan. They also prepared a traditional Maharashtrian dish, Matki Chi Usal, during Farah's visit, concluding the video with a rooftop tea session.
The location and the views
Rahul and Disha's home is located on the seafront in Bandra. It features sweeping scenic views, which Farah Khan playfully compared to Central Park and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. From the balcony of their house, one can sit leisurely on a cosy swing and enjoy the view of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.
Meanwhile, their massive, breezy terrace offers a 360-degree view of Mumbai, from which landmark spots like Bandstand, Carter Road, Worli Sea Face, Taj Lands End, and planes taking off from the airport are visible.
The couple told Farah that this was the first time they had shown their entire home publicly. At the time of the shoot, they had moved into the new house about two months earlier, where they now live with their daughter, Navya, and Rahul's parents. The apartment is also home to several well-known artists and musicians, including Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Gurdas Maan, Himesh Reshammiya, Manoj Bajpayee, and Ganesh Hegde.
The swanky interiors
During the tour, Rahul and Disha showed Farah Khan their spacious living room, which also features floor-to-ceiling French windows that let in ample natural light and open onto the balcony with lavish views of the Mumbai skyline. The couple have tastefully decorated the space with green and beige plush couches and armchairs, anchored with a lavish rug, crystal chandeliers, marble flooring, minimal artworks, and elegant wainscotting.
The hall also leads to an elegantly decorated foyer, which the couple has converted into a picture gallery, with the walls adorned with their most cherished memories, anchored by a crystal chandelier and black-and-white tiling.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More