Step inside Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's swanky Mumbai home with a massive terrace, balcony with Sea Link view

During the visit, the couple reminisced about Rahul’s early career on Indian Idol and discussed their romantic history, which included a proposal on national television with Farah Khan . They also prepared a traditional Maharashtrian dish, Matki Chi Usal, during Farah's visit, concluding the video with a rooftop tea session.

In the video, Rahul and Disha gave a tour of their luxurious new residence in a high-end apartment, highlighting impressive views of the Mumbai skyline and the modern interior design choices they made to make the space lively and aesthetically pleasing.

Singer and composer Rahul Vaidya and his wife, actor Disha Parmar, opened the doors to their swanky apartment in Mumbai to give a tour to filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip. Farah shared the video of the home tour on her YouTube channel on September 14.

The location and the views Rahul and Disha's home is located on the seafront in Bandra. It features sweeping scenic views, which Farah Khan playfully compared to Central Park and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. From the balcony of their house, one can sit leisurely on a cosy swing and enjoy the view of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.

Meanwhile, their massive, breezy terrace offers a 360-degree view of Mumbai, from which landmark spots like Bandstand, Carter Road, Worli Sea Face, Taj Lands End, and planes taking off from the airport are visible.

The couple told Farah that this was the first time they had shown their entire home publicly. At the time of the shoot, they had moved into the new house about two months earlier, where they now live with their daughter, Navya, and Rahul's parents. The apartment is also home to several well-known artists and musicians, including Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Gurdas Maan, Himesh Reshammiya, Manoj Bajpayee, and Ganesh Hegde.

The swanky interiors During the tour, Rahul and Disha showed Farah Khan their spacious living room, which also features floor-to-ceiling French windows that let in ample natural light and open onto the balcony with lavish views of the Mumbai skyline. The couple have tastefully decorated the space with green and beige plush couches and armchairs, anchored with a lavish rug, crystal chandeliers, marble flooring, minimal artworks, and elegant wainscotting.

The hall also leads to an elegantly decorated foyer, which the couple has converted into a picture gallery, with the walls adorned with their most cherished memories, anchored by a crystal chandelier and black-and-white tiling.