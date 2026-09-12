Step inside Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan’s beautiful home in Mumbai that feels straight out of a Pinterest board

In the era of minimal decor, Gauri and Hiten opted for a maximal home that features a mix of colours, memories, and objects. Instead of following one strict interior-design trend, the house seems to embrace personality using artwork, plants, vintage-looking furniture, colourful upholstery, decorative plates, and souvenirs.

Television couple Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan invited Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to their beautiful home that looks straight out of a Pinterest board. From cosy corners to maximal decor, the entire house radiates a vintage meets contemporary vibe. Let’s take a closer look.

Inside the living room The living room stands out with a rich teal-blue tufted sofa, paired with a mustard-yellow accent chair. Large windows bring in plenty of natural light, softened by sheer cream curtains. The room also features a patterned vintage-style armchair, layered rugs with muted, earthy patterns, several indoor plants, and a gallery wall filled with colourful artwork and framed prints.

One of the strongest elements across the home is the extensive use of art and decorative objects, and some of them are done by Gauri herself.

The entrance gallery delights with framed artwork in different sizes, portraits and figurative paintings, decorative plates displayed directly on the wall, sculptures and figurines, masks and traditional-looking artefacts, nautical-inspired pieces such as a starfish, and small objects placed on consoles and shelves.